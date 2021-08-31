Accessibility links

Kazakh Defense Minister Resigns Over Deadly Explosions At Military Warehouse

In addition to the 15 fatalities, dozens more people were injured in the explosions.

NUR-SULTAN -- Kazakhstan's Defense Minister Nurlan Ermekbaev has resigned after a series of explosions last week in the Central Asian nation's south that left at least 15 people dead.

Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev accepted Ermekbaev's resignation letter, presidential spokesman Berik Uali said on August 31.

In addition to the fatalities, dozens more people were injured in the explosions caused by a fire at an ammunition warehouse in the Zhambyl region on August 26.

One person remains missing.

    RFE/RL's Kazakh Service

    RFE/RL's Kazakh Service offers informed and accurate reporting in the Kazakh and Russian languages about issues that matter in Kazakhstan, while providing a dynamic platform for audience engagement and the free exchange of news and ideas.

