'A Miserable Existence': Farmers Feed Animals Cardboard As Kazakh Drought Bites

Kazakh farmers have taken to feeding their animals a sludge made of cardboard and water amid a drought that they say is the worst in living memory. It's estimated that thousands of animals have died, plunging farmers into poverty in Manghystau Province in western Kazakhstan. Some have predicted worse to come. "Winter is coming," said one farmer. "Hungry animals won't be able to survive the cold." Warning: Viewers may find the content of this video disturbing.