Kazakh Elections Will Bring 'No Changes,' Say Voters
International observers say snap parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan on March 19 showed some progress compared to previous votes, but a number of opposition politicians claimed that the voting was unfair. Videos appearing on social media purportedly show instances of ballot stuffing and voters casting ballots in multiple locations. Meanwhile, some Kazakh voters told RFE/RL they did not believe the elections would result in any significant change.