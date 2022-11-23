Independent Media Outlet In Almaty Attacked For Second Time In Weeks

Russia pummeled Ukraine's power infrastructure with multiple missile strikes on November 23, with authorities in Kyiv saying three people were killed by a rocket that hit a two-story building, while several Ukrainian regions and neighboring Moldova reported electricity outages.

"As a result of the attack, a two-story residential building was damaged. Three people died and six were injured," Kyiv's military administration said on Telegram.

Officials said all of the Kyiv region was left without power, while in the capital, the water supply was completely cut off.

The city of Lviv in western Ukraine was left completely without power, said Mayor Andriy Sadoviy.

"The whole city is without power. We are waiting for additional information from energy experts," Sadoviy said on social media, warning that there may also be interruptions to the city's water supply.



The Russian missile strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure also caused a massive power outage across Moldova, Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu said.



"Massive blackout in Moldova after today's Russian attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure," Spinu said on Twitter. "Moldelectrica, TSO (transmission system operator), is working to reconnect more than 50 percent of the country to electricity."



The European Parliament, meanwhile, designated Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism in a symbolic move, hours after a missile strike killed a newborn baby in southern Ukraine.

"The deliberate attacks and atrocities carried out by the Russian Federation against the civilian population of Ukraine, the destruction of civilian infrastructure, and other serious violations of human rights and international humanitarian law amount to acts of terror," a resolution approved by EU lawmakers said.

The parliament said it "recognizes Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism and as a state, which uses means of terrorism."



The move, which carries no legal consequences, was welcomed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Twitter.



"Russia must be isolated at all levels and held accountable in order to end its long-standing policy of terrorism in Ukraine and across the globe," Zelenskiy tweeted.



Russian forces have increasingly targeted Ukrainian critical infrastructure in recent weeks as they faced setbacks on the battlefield following their February 24 invasion.



Earlier, a missile strike on a maternity ward killed a newborn baby in the southern Zaporizhzhya region, Governor Oleksandr Starukh reported on November 23.



"The enemy has once again decided to try to achieve with terror and murder what it wasn't able to achieve for nine months and won't be able to achieve," Zelenskiy said on Facebook after the attack on the hospital in Vilnyansk, located 18 kilometers from the regional capital of Zaporizhzhya.



"Instead, it will only be held to account for all the evil it has brought to our country," he added.

On the battlefield, Ukrainian forces repelled multiple Russian attacks in the eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported on November 23.

Russia has been pressing an offensive along a stretch of front line west of the city of Donetsk, using some of the forces it moved following its withdrawal from around the city of Kherson in the south.

WATCH: RFE/RL's Yehor Lohinov traveled with members of the Ukrainian Army's 58th Independent Motorized Infantry Brigade and watched as they remotely fired Ukrainian-built Stuhna missiles from a shelter. The brigade is defending the city of Bakhmut in Ukraine's Donetsk region.



"The enemy does not stop shelling the positions of our troops and settlements near the contact line [in the Donetsk region]," the Ukrainian military said.



The Ukrainian Army repelled attacks in 11 locations in Donetsk and Luhansk, the military said, including Bilohoryivka, Bakhmut, Kurdyumivka, and Severniy, the military said.



"Over the past day, the enemy launched five missile attacks on populated areas of the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions and carried out some 45 multiple-rocket attacks on the positions of our troops," it said.



The Ukrainian military also said on November 23 that it has identified a center for the training of operators of both Russian and Iranian drones in Sevastopol, in Russian-occupied Crimea.



"The duration of training for the specialist drone operators is up to three weeks. Currently, about 30 servicemen are being trained," the military added.



The statement came after the Moscow-installed governor of Sevastopol said Russian air defenses had repelled a drone attack on an electricity and heating plant in the Balaklava district of the city.

Mykhaylo Razvozhayev blamed the Ukrainian military for the attacks. The Ukrainian military has not commented on Razvozhayev's accusations.



The British Defense Ministry said in its daily intelligence update on November 23 that, since September, Russia has likely launched hundreds of Iranian-manufactured drones against Ukraine.



"Russian commanders likely also wanted Iranian-sourced UAVs to prioritize medical facilities as targets of opportunity, and strike them with guided munitions if identified," the British intelligence report said.



Russia's use of drones was most probably intended to make up for its severe shortage of cruise missiles, the report said, adding that the approach has had limited success, and that most drones have been neutralized.



Ukrainian forces have been pushing a counteroffensive in the south of Ukraine and earlier this month reclaimed Kherson, the capital of the region bordering the peninsula.

With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and dpa