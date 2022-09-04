News
Firefighters Continue To Battle North Kazakhstan Forest Fire
At least one person has been killed and 10 injured in a forest fire in the Kostanay region of northern Kazakhstan, the country’s Emergency Situations Ministry reported on September 4.
Emergency Situations Minister Yury Ilyin told journalists that rescue workers had recovered the body of an 86-year-old man in the settlement of Amankaragay. Ilyin said the man had refused to be evacuated.
Five locals and five workers assisting in the rescue have been treated for injuries, Ilyin added, with four of them still hospitalized.
The fire has burned more than 43,000 hectares. The ministry reported late on September 3 that some 9,400 hectares were still burning.
Some 1,800 people have been evacuated from nearby settlements. The fire, which started on September 2, has damaged more than 100 homes. Several hundred firefighters, dozens of firefighting vehicles, and helicopters were being used to control the blaze.
The operation has been hampered by high temperatures and blustery winds.
Ukrainian PM In Berlin Seeking Further Military Support
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal arrived in Berlin late on September 3 for talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and other senior officials, becoming the first top-ranking Kyiv official to visit Germany in months.
The visit signals an end to tensions between the two countries, as Kyiv has criticized Germany in the past for providing too little assistance in Ukraine’s struggle against a massive invasion by neighboring Russia since February.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
Scholz visited Kyiv in June, and shipments of weapons have increased since then.
“Germany has made huge progress in its support of Ukraine with weapons,” Shmyhal told German media ahead of his trip. He added that Kyiv needs more, particularly “modern combat tanks” like Germany’s Leopard 2.
Shymhal also said his country was prepared to supply Germany with electricity to help Europe’s largest economy reduce its reliance on Russian energy imports.
Ukraine is experiencing a larger-than-normal surplus in capacity for electricity exports as domestic consumption has fallen significantly since Russia’s invasion because many people have fled the country and the economy has slowed.
Shmyhal will also meet with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on September 4, patching over tensions that resulted when Kyiv rebuffed an offer by Steinmeier to travel to Ukraine in April.
Steinmeier angered Kyiv in the days following the Russian invasion by offering only to provide 5,000 helmets.
Steinmeier previously advocated a policy of “détente” toward Russia, but admitted in the wake of Moscow’s invasion that the policy was a mistake.
Germany has since begun providing significant heavy weaponry, including artillery, rocket launchers, and anti-aircraft systems. A new military aid package worth over 500 million euros ($498 million) has been approved.
In a speech on August 29, Scholz said Berlin would continue backing Ukraine for “as long as it takes.”
Germany has taken in nearly 1 million Ukrainian refugees.
With reporting by AFP and AP
Zelenskiy Hails Outgoing British PM Johnson For Support For Kyiv During War
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has hailed outgoing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson as a "true friend" to Ukraine and vowed to retain close relations with the country’s new prime minister, who is expected to be named within a few days.
Writing for an article to be published on September 4 in The Mail on Sunday newspaper, Zelenskiy that "at each and every meeting and conversation between us, Boris had one very good question: What else? What else do you need?”
“It became our watchword, guaranteeing effective progress. Believe me, not many politicians are ready to do this," Zelenskiy wrote.
Zelenskiy also thanked Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and Defense Secretary Ben Wallace, calling them "great leaders and friends of Ukraine."
Britain’s Conservative Party completed its leadership election on September 2, with Truss widely expected to be named the winner to succeed Johnson, who was hit by a series of political scandals before losing a vote of confidence in Parliament.
The result of the runoff between Truss and former Finance Minister Rishi Sunak will be announced at midday on September 5.
Johnson would then formally tender his resignation to Queen Elizabeth II the following day.
"I know it has not been an easy ride for Boris Johnson as he had to deal with many internal challenges. Prioritizing support for Ukraine demanded a great courage and determination," Zelenskiy wrote.
Based on reporting by The Daily Mail and dpa
German Regulator And Siemens Dispute Russian Claims About Nord Stream Disruption
Germany’s federal regulator and industrial giant Siemens Energy both cast doubt on Russia’s reasoning for not resuming gas deliveries via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline under the Baltic Sea.
"The defects cited on the Russian side are no reason to stop operating [the pipeline]" Germany's Federal Network Agency said in a report on Germany's gas supply on September 3.
Siemens Energy, which supplies and maintains equipment at Nord Stream 1's Portovaya compressor station, said it was prepared to make any repairs necessary but denied that Russia had requested it do the work.
"Siemens is taking part in repair work in accordance with the current contract, is detecting malfunctions...and is ready to fix the oil leaks," Gazprom said on its Telegram channel.
Russian state-controlled Gazprom on September 2 said an oil leak on turbines at the compressor station at Portovaya had forced it to indefinitely suspend gas deliveries after an earlier three-day pause for maintenance.
But doubts about the claims surfaced after Siemens Energy denied that an oil leak of this type would make deliveries impossible.
"Irrespective of [any needed repairs], we have already pointed out several times that there are enough additional turbines available in the Portovaya compressor station for Nord Stream 1 to operate," a spokesperson for the company said.
The stoppage has fueled fears that Russia will keep the pipeline offline for a longer period to put pressure on Western nations and break their unity in sanctioning Russia for its war against Ukraine.
Moscow has repeatedly denied it uses energy supplies as a weapon.
In its situation report, the Federal Network Agency said the German gas supply situation continues to be tense and that a further deterioration was possible.
"However, gas supply is currently stable in Germany. Supply security continues to be guaranteed in Germany for the time being," the statement said.
Germany, with Europe’s largest economy, has started to receive gas supplies from Norway, Belgium, and the Netherlands, representing a major shift for a country that previously relied mainly on imports from Russia.
With reporting by dpa, AFP, AP, and Reuters
Ukrainian PM Says Kyiv Ready To Supply Germany With Electricity To Reduce Reliance On Russia
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, who is visiting Berlin this weekend to meet with officials, said his country is prepared to supply Germany with electricity to help Europe’s largest economy reduce reliance on Russian energy imports.
"Currently, Ukraine exports its electricity to Moldova, Romania, Slovakia, and Poland. But we are quite ready to expand our exports to Germany," Shmyhal told the German news agency dpa.
"We have a sufficient amount of electricity in Ukraine thanks to our nuclear power plants," Shmyhal said.
Shmyhal was scheduled to arrive in Berlin on September 3 and is slated to meet Chancellor Olaf Scholz on September 4.
Ukraine is experiencing a larger-than-normal surplus in capacity for electricity exports as domestic consumption has fallen significantly since Russia’s invasion began as many people have fled the country and as the economy slows.
Based on reporting by dpa
Chechen Leader Kadyrov Says He Deserves 'Indefinite' Break, Sparking Speculation About Future
Ramzan Kadyrov, the leader of Russia’s Chechen region, said on Telegram on September 3 that he deserves to take an “indefinite and long” break from his post, sparking speculation about whether he was seriously considering stepping down or seeking some favor from the Kremlin.
Kadyrov, 45, has ruled Chechnya with an iron fist since 2007 and is the longest-serving leader of a Russian region.
“I realized that I have been sitting in my position for a long time,” he said in a video statement peppered with laughs. “I think my time has come [to leave power]."
It is unclear what Kadyrov, who is one the most powerful figures in Russia, would do next if he were to step down.
Kadyrov has close relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, meeting with the Kremlin leader regularly. The two last met on August 5 in Sochi.
Kadyrov has made similar comments in the past, only to remain in his post, raising questions about whether his unexpected announcement was a ploy.
“I'm skeptical. He has said things like this in the past," said Ivan Klyszcz, a Caucasus expert and doctoral candidate at the Johan Skytte Institute of Political Studies in Estonia.
"These typically arrive when he wants to get something out of Putin, at the very least a public expression of support.”
But analysts said the timing of this statement, coming amid the biggest war in Europe since World War II, was unusual.
Kadyrov has played an important role in promoting Russia’s war in Ukraine and has recruited fighters to fight alongside Russian troops, who have suffered heavy losses in Ukraine.
Anton Barbashin, the editorial director at analytical platform Riddle Russia, called the timing "peculiar.”
Kadyrov's announcement would "be against the general vibe of Russia now. [The] entire system’s message is to ‘stay put’ because of [the war in Ukraine," Barbashin said in a tweet.
"If what Kadyrov has just said is true and he is retiring voluntarily, it would be unprecedent[ed]. Something literally no one was expecting," he said.
Under his rule, the region has been accused of massive human rights violations, including against people suspected of being homosexual. He has been accused of ordering the political assassinations of opponents living in Europe.
Kadyrov has helped round up fighters for the war in Ukraine as the Kremlin faces manpower issues, potentially giving him some leverage.
Kadyrov in March reportedly traveled to Ukraine, where members of his battle-hardened militia force are believed to be fighting alongside regular Russian forces.
At the time, the TV channel controlled by Kadyrov’s administration in Chechnya posted a video to the Telegram messaging app on March 13 saying Kadyrov was in Ukraine, though it did not give his exact whereabouts or say when the video was taken.
There was no immediate independent confirmation of that claim.
Atomic Watchdog Says Main Power Line Cut At Zaporizhzhya, Nuclear Plant Running On Reserve Line
The global nuclear watchdog says that the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant in Ukraine has been disconnected from its last remaining main power line and is being run through a reserve line.
The agency said on September 3 that the Ukrainian plant “has once again lost the connection to its last remaining main external power line, but the facility is continuing to supply electricity to the grid through a reserve line, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) was informed at the site today."
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
The comments came a day after a team of inspectors from the IAEA arrived at the plant in southern Ukraine to assess the safety of Europe's biggest nuclear energy plant.
The IAEA's mission is meant to help secure the facility as Moscow and Kyiv continue to trade blame for shelling at and around the nuclear plant.
Russian forces seized the plant early in the war following their invasion of Ukraine, but Ukrainian staff continue to operate the facility.
"Less than 48 hours after Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi on [September 1] established the presence of the IAEA Support and Assistance Mission to Zaporizhzhya (ISAMZ) at the facility in southern Ukraine, the agency's experts were told by senior Ukrainian staff that the ZNPP's fourth operational 750 Kilovolt (kV) power line was down. The three others were lost earlier during the conflict," the IAEA added.
Grossi, who led a 14-member team to the plant, said late on September 2 that six inspectors remain at the nuclear plant and that he plans to issue a report on the safety of the Russian-held site next week, even as heavy fighting was reported near the facility.
Grossi said the IAEA’s on-site presence will be reduced to two staff members next week and that they would remain there for the longer term.
Separately, in a rare acknowledgment, Ukraine's military on September 2 said it had conducted strikes against Russian military positions in around the town of Enerhodar, near the location of the nuclear plant.
"It has been confirmed that in the region around the towns of Kherson and Enerhodar, precise strikes by our armed forces destroyed three enemy artillery systems as well as a warehouse with ammunition and up to a company of soldiers," the general staff said without providing details.
Both sides in recent weeks have exchanged claims that the other has shelled the power plant, raising fears of a nuclear disaster and spurring the IAEA to demand that the Russian occupying force allow its inspectors access to the site.
In a daily briefing on September 3, Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed that Ukrainian forces attempted to seize the plant the previous night, "despite the presence of representatives” of the IAEA at the facility.
The ministry said a Ukrainian naval force of more than 250 troops attempted to land on the coast of a lake near the plant in southern Ukraine at around 11 p.m. local time on September 2.
It said Russian forces foiled the attack with strikes from military helicopters and fighter jets. The report cannot be independently verified.
There were no immediate comments from the Ukrainian side.
Russian-installed local officials said the situation at the plant was calm early on September 3.
With reporting by AP and Reuters
Turkey Can Mediate In Ukraine Nuclear Plant Standoff, Erdogan Tells Putin
Turkey can mediate in a standoff over Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant which is occupied by Moscow's troops, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, in a phone call on September 3.
"President Erdogan stated that Turkey can play a facilitator role in the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, as they did in the grain deal," Erdogan’s office said in a statement, referring to a grain export agreement signed in July by Russia and Ukraine with the United Nations and Turkey as guarantors.
Last month, Erdogan warned of the danger of a nuclear disaster when he visited Ukraine for talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
"We are worried. We do not want another Chernobyl," Erdogan had said.
The situation at the Zaporizhzhya plant -- Europe's largest nuclear power station -- continues to be a source of major concern for the international community. Russian and Ukrainian forces have accused each other of shelling the plant, raising concerns about a possible nuclear disaster.
Inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency who visited the sprawling plant in southern Ukraine this week, expressed concern over the facility's “physical integrity.”
Turkey has maintained friendly ties with both Russia and Ukraine. It has supplied Kyiv with drones and refused to join Western sanctions against Moscow over its unprovoked war in Ukraine.
Before meeting with Zelenskiy, Erdogan met with Putin in Sochi to discuss bilateral economic cooperation.
During the September 3 phone call, Erdogan and Putin agreed to talk further in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit on September 15-16, the Turkish presidency said.
Based on reporting by AFP and Reuters
Thousands Line Up In Moscow To Pay Respects To Gorbachev In Ceremony Snubbed By Putin
Thousands of people lined up in Moscow on September 3 to pay their final respects to the last leader of the Soviet Union, Mikhail Gorbachev, an architect of drastic reforms that helped end the Cold War.
Russian President Vladimir Putin was notably absent, with the Kremlin saying the president’s busy schedule prevented him from attending the funeral ceremony.
Mourners passed by Gorbachev's open casket flanked by honorary guards under the Russian flag in Moscow's historic Hall of Columns, which has served as the venue for state funerals since Soviet times. Gorbachev's daughter, Irina, and his two granddaughters sat beside the coffin.
After the viewing, Gorbachev was buried next to his wife, Raisa, in Novodevichy cemetery, the burial site of many prominent Russians.
Nobel Peace Prize laureate Dmitry Muratov, editor of the Novaya gazeta -- Russia's last major news outlet to be critical of the Kremlin before it suspended operations in March -- led the procession. Gorbachev used some of his own Nobel Prize money to help start the newspaper.
Gorbachev died on August 30 at the age of 91 following a "serious and long illness," the hospital where he was treated said.
Funeral attendee Tatiana, 80, told Reuters that Gorbachev "was a peacemaker. He was one of God's sons.”
Olga, 60, told the Associated Press that Gorbachev could have made it more difficult for a divided Germany to unify but that he allowed it to happen peacefully.
"He enabled German unification because he understood what it means for a family to be separated."
"At least he was never interested in just promoting his own image like today's politicians; instead, he was a real person," she added.
Gorbachev took over the Communist Party and Soviet leadership in 1985 and presided over six turbulent years that saw the fall of the Iron Curtain, the reunification of Germany, and ultimately the Soviet demise.
Despite the choice of the prestigious site for the farewell ceremony, the Kremlin stopped short of calling it a state funeral. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the ceremony would have “elements” of a state funeral, such as honorary guards, and the government’s assistance in organizing it.
Declaring a state funeral for Gorbachev would have obliged Putin to attend it and would have required Moscow to invite foreign leaders, something that Russia was apparently reluctant to do amid growing tensions with the West over its unprovoked war in Ukraine.
The only senior foreign official to announce that he would attend the funeral was Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who has often been critical of the Western sanctions against Russia.
"Many things were needed for Central Europe to get rid of communism peacefully, without loss of life or bloodshed. One of them was Mikhail Gorbachev. God rest his soul!" Orban said on Facebook.
Before the Ukraine conflict, Orban had a close relationship with Putin, but the Kremlin said there were no talks planned during his visit to Moscow.
Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy head of Russia's Security Council who served as Russia's president in 2008-2012, attended the farewell ceremony. Medvedev then released a post on social media, referring to the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union and accusing the United States and its allies of trying to engineer Russia's breakup, a policy he described as a “chess game with death.”
Flags were also flying at half-mast in Berlin on September 3, to honor the man who held back Soviet troops as the Berlin Wall fell in 1989.
With reporting by AP and AFP
Russia 'Alarmed' At Lack Of U.S. Visas To Attend UN General Assembly
Russia’s ambassador to the United Nations has said it’s “alarming” that no one from the 56-member Russian advance team and delegation headed by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has received a U.S. entry visa to attend a UN General Assembly debate in New York later this month.
“This is even more alarming since for the last several months the authorities of the United States have been constantly refusing to grant entry visas to a number of Russian delegates assigned to take part in the official United Nations events,” Vasily Nebenzia said in a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
Nebenzia said applications to attend the high-level UN meetings starting September 19 had been submitted to the U.S. Embassy in Moscow.
United Nations associate spokesperson Florencia Soto Nino-Martinez said on September 2 that the UN was “in close contact with the host country” to resolve the issue raised by Russia.
A spokesperson for the U.S. Mission to the United Nations said the United States processes “hundreds of visas every year for Russian Federation delegates to UN events.”
The official said the United States repeatedly reminds all countries that it “needs applications as soon as possible” to ensure timely processing.
“This is especially important because of Russia’s unwarranted actions against our embassy in Russia, including the forced termination of local and third country national staff, which have severely limited our staffing and therefore our capacity to process visas,” the official said on condition of anonymity.
Already sour relations between the United States and Russia have worsened dramatically since Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Based on reporting by AP and dpa
Hungary's Orban Travels To Moscow To Attend Gorbachev Funeral
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban will travel to Moscow on September 3 to attend the funeral of the last Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, his office said.
Orban will pay his respects and will be accompanied by a delegation, the secretary of state said on Twitter.
There were no plans for Orban to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin during his trip to Moscow, Russian media reported, citing Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.
"As far as we know, he will only fly in to say goodbye to Gorbachev. There were no desires for meetings," Peskov told the state news agency RIA Novosti.
Before the Ukraine war, Orban had a close relationship with Putin, and Hungary is the only European country to have increased gas deliveries from Russia since the start of the conflict.
Gorbachev, who died on August 30 at the age of 91, will be buried at Moscow’s Novodevichy cemetery next to his wife, Raisa, following a farewell ceremony at the Pillar Hall of the House of the Unions, which has served as the venue for state funerals since Soviet times.
Putin will not attend the funeral due to his busy work schedule, the Kremlin said.
Based on reporting by AFP and RIA Novosti
Former Kyrgyz President Otunbaeva Appointed UN Envoy For Afghanistan
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has named former president of Kyrgyzstan Roza Otunbaeva as the UN's new special representative for Afghanistan.
Otunbaeva, 72, replaces Deborah Lyons, who stepped down in mid-June, the United Nations said in a statement on September 2. She assumes the job as the rights of women and girls in Afghanistan have been drastically curtailed since the Taliban's return to power in August 2021.
Otunbaeva became interim president of Kyrgyzstan in April 2010 after a bloody uprising forced then-President Kurmanbek Bakiev into exile. She relinquished the presidency the following year after new elections were organized.
Otunbaeva also served as foreign minister of Kyrgyzstan and held several high-ranked diplomatic positions as her country’s ambassador to the United States, Canada, and Britain.
Currently, she is a member of the UN Secretary-General's High-Level Advisory Board on Mediation and the Head of the Roza Otunbaeva Initiative Foundation in Kyrgyzstan, the statement said.
Based on reporting by AFP and Reuters
Russian Authorities Designate Rock Star Makarevich And Navalny Ally As 'Foreign Agents'
Russian authorities has designated rock musician Andrei Makarevich and five others as “foreign agents,” accusing them of unspecified political activities while allegedly receiving funding from Ukraine.
Ivan Zhdanov, the former head of imprisoned Aleksei Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation, was also on the list announced by the Kremlin on September 2.
Ukrainian journalist Dmytro Hordon and Russian colleague Katerina Gordeyeva, political scientist Fyodor Krasheninnikov, and Boris Zimin, the son of the founder of the Beeline telecommunications company and philanthropist Dmitry Zimin, were also added to the list, according to the Interfax news agency.
Russia has used its so-called foreign agent laws for the past decade to label and punish critics of government policies.
Boris Zimin and his family's fund paid for Navalny's flight to Germany to seek treatment after suffering a poison attack in 2020.
Krasheninnikov, an outspoken Kremlin critic, in July said he had left Russia for Lithuania for the "foreseeable future" after coming under pressure from authorities for his work.
Makarevich is the founder of cult Soviet and Russian band Mashina Vremeni (Time Machine).
Many of Makarevich’s concerts have been canceled across Russia since 2014 after he publicly criticized Moscow's role in Ukraine.
Zhdanov and other allies of Navalny allies have faced multiple criminal cases in the past three years, including over their alleged involvement in an “extremist group,” as the Kremlin clamped down on any dissent.
Earlier this year, Zhdanov and Leonid Volkov, another Navalny ally, were placed on Russia's list of "extremists and terrorists."
Based on reporting by AP and Interfax
Russia Suspends Nord Stream 1 Deliveries Indefinitely, Raising Fears Of Energy Crunch
Russia is suspending the flow of gas supplies through the crucial Nord Stream 1 pipeline indefinitely, raising fears of an energy shortage in Europe as the cold winter months approach.
The Russian state-controlled energy giant Gazprom claimed on September 2 that deliveries to Germany could not be restarted after a three-day maintenance pause because a new oil leak had been discovered.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Gazprom said the oil leak was discovered at the Portovaya compressor station on the Russian end of the pipeline and that deliveries could not safely be restarted until the problem is resolved.
The Nord Stream 1 pipeline under the Baltic Sea had been scheduled to resume operations on September 2 after a three-day pause for maintenance.
The stoppage has fueled fears that Russia will keep the pipeline offline for a longer period to put pressure on Western nations and break their unity in sanctioning Russia for its war against Ukraine.
Moscow has repeatedly denied it uses energy supplies as a weapon.
Germany-based Siemens Energy, which services Nord Stream 1 turbines, said a leak of this nature should not force the pipeline to halt operations.
Siemens also said the Portovaya compressor station has other turbines for Nord Stream to keep operating.
"Such leaks do not normally affect the operation of a turbine and can be sealed on site. It is a routine procedure within the scope of maintenance work," the company said.
Earlier in the day, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev warned the European Union that Moscow could halt the flow of natural gas to the bloc if it introduces a price cap on Russian supplies as urged by European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen.
Von der Leyen on September 2 called for a price cap on Russian pipeline gas to prevent Moscow from manipulating the EU's energy market in retaliation for sanctions sparked by the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine in late February.
In response, Medvedev, who has taken a hard line against countries that have slapped sanctions on Russia over the invasion, said a cap would trigger a response and "there will simply be no Russian gas in Europe.”
Last month, the pipeline was shut for 10 days of maintenance, but the new halt in supplies was announced less than two weeks in advance and is being carried out by Gazprom rather than the operator of Nord Stream 1.
Moscow slashed supplies via the pipeline to 40 percent of capacity in June and to 20 percent in July, claiming maintenance issues and sanctions that it says prevent the return and installation of equipment.
The disruption and reduction in supplies has sent gas prices soaring and forced European governments to scramble for alternative supplies ahead of the winter.
Separately on September 2, the Group of Seven (G7) said following a summit in Germany that it was moving forward on instituting a price cap on the export of Russian oil products. No time frame was set for the move to take place.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP
U.S. Ambassador Set To Attend Gorbachev Funeral
The U.S. State Department said Ambassador John Sullivan will attend the funeral of former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev in Moscow on September 3.
Gorbachev died on August 30 at a Moscow hospital at age 91.
Gorbachev took over the Communist Party and Soviet leadership in 1985 and presided over six turbulent years that saw the fall of the Iron Curtain, the reunification of Germany, and ultimately the Soviet demise.
Then-KGB officer and current Russian President Vladimir Putin has since called the collapse of the Soviet Union "the greatest geopolitical catastrophe of the [20th] century."
The Kremlin said Putin will not be able to attend the funeral service because of his work schedule.
Putin privately laid flowers at Gorbachev’s coffin on September 1.
Gorbachev will be buried at Moscow’s Novodevichy cemetery next to his wife, Raisa, following a ceremony at the Pillar Hall of the House of the Unions, which has served as the site for state funerals since Soviet times.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in Moscow on September 1 that while the last Soviet leader will not be honored with a full state funeral, the service will have an honor guard and some other elements that are usually part of such a ceremony.
He would not specify how it would differ from a full-fledged state funeral.
Based on reporting by AP, Reuters, and AFP
Biden Asks Congress For $11.7 Billion In Additional Funds For Ukraine
U.S. President Joe Biden is requesting $11.7 billion in emergency funds from Congress for Ukraine as the country battles against Russia’s full-scale invasion.
The request is part of a larger $47.1 billion emergency spending package sought as the United States continues to cope with the COVID-19 and monkeypox crises and recent natural disasters affecting some states in the South.
Current financing for federal agencies will run out at the end of the 2022 fiscal year on September 30 unless extended by Congress. Lawmakers have not yet passed a 2023 funding bill, meaning they would likely need to pass a stopgap funding measure, allowing them more time to negotiate.
The new funds for Ukraine would be in addition to the $40 billion that was approved earlier this year.
The White House said that about 75 percent of that military and related support has been delivered or already been committed.
The new money would include funds for equipment, intelligence support, and direct budgetary backing for Ukraine.
The emergency funding request also includes $2 billion to address the impact of Russia's war on U.S. energy supplies.
Based on reporting by AP and Reuters
Serbia, North Macedonia, Albania Vow Cooperation On Food, Energy Supplies
BELGRADE -- The leaders of Serbia, Albania, and North Macedonia vowed to work together to preserve peace and stability in the Western Balkans, with a specific focus on helping each other cope with possible food and energy shortages in the face of the war in Ukraine.
The comments came at the Open Balkan initiative summit on September 2 in Belgrade, the Serbian capital, attended by host President Aleksandar Vucic, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, and the prime minister of North Macedonia, Dimitar Kovachevski.
They were joined by Montenegrin Prime Minister Dritan Abazovic; the chairman of the Council of Ministers of Bosnia-Herzegovina, Zoran Tegeltia; Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu; Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto; and EU Commissioner for Enlargement Oliver Vargei.
The six Western Balkan nations -- Serbia, Albania, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Bosnia-Herzegovina, and Kosovo--– all aspire to join the EU, although some lingering issues, such as regional conflicts, corruption, and the rule of law, have slowed the process.
The Open Balkans initiative, launched in 2019, aims to encourage economic cooperation and to press the case of regional countries for eventual EU membership.
At the summit, Vucic, Rama, and Kovachevski agreed to form a body that would help the three governments share surplus energy and food supplies.
"Everything that is ours will be available to North Macedonia and Albania, and vice versa," Vucic told reporters.
“This was the right step at the right moment,” Kovachevski said. “We are here together to send a message of solidarity between our states and governments and readiness to jointly tackle the crisis and the tough winter that we are facing.”
The nations agreed to establish so-called "green corridors" in which citizens and trucks with goods will be able to cross borders in 15-20 minutes, instead of having to endure long waits, as was often the case previously.
Albania's Rama said the upcoming winter will be the most difficult from an energy point of view and said the three countries would ask the EU to help them during the rough times.
"The best scenario for Albania would be a half-billion euros ($498 million) [in additional aid] for...continuous electricity supplies," Rama said. "I call on the EU not to repeat the shameful behavior from the [COVID-19] pandemic, when Western Balkan countries had to turn to China, Russia, and Turkey."
Vucic said that “we are facing a hard winter, and anyone who says different would not be fair and would not be telling the truth.”
With reporting by AP and Reuters
Iranian Filmmaker Arrested As Cultural Crackdown Continues
Iranian filmmaker Ali Ahmadzadeh has been arrested, the latest in a series of detentions of cultural and activist figures in Iran.
Sources told RFERL’s Radio Farda that Ahmadzadeh was arrested in Tehran on August 30, after being summoned to security agencies several times in recent months.
The reason for his arrest is not clear. However, he had recently finished production of a film without obtaining a production license from the Cinematography Organization of the Ministry of Islamic Guidance.
Ahmadzadeh has long been on the radar screens of the government.
His second film, Atom Heart Mother, screened at the Berlin International Film Festival in 2014, was only allowed to be shown in Iran in 2017 after modifications required by the Ministry of Islamic Guidance. Soon after it began showing in Iran, officials reversed their decision and the film was pulled from cinemas.
Pressure on Iranian filmmakers has intensified in recent weeks.
Well-known figures such as Jafar Panahi and Mohammad Rasoulof have been arrested, while cases have been filed against other filmmakers such as Majid Barzegar, Mohsen Amiryousefi, and Mojtaba Mirtahmaseb. All were summoned to security agencies as a prelude to their cases.
The pressure on filmmakers also comes amid a broader crackdown on dissent in Iran. Several journalists, activists, and lawyers have been summoned or arrested by authorities in recent weeks.
At the same time, authorities have increased their pursuit of women who have pushed back on the compulsory hijab rules after the announcement of new restrictions on how women may dress at universities and government offices
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Jailed Kazakh Opposition Politician Fears He May Be Attacked In Custody
ALMATY, Kazakhstan -- Zhanbolat Mamai, the jailed leader of the unregistered opposition Democratic Party of Kazakhstan, says an attack is being planned against him while he is being held in custody.
Mamai's wife, Inga Amanbai, told RFE/RL on September 2 that she received a written message from her husband who said that he had reportedly been contacted by an infamous criminal kingpin, Arman Zhumageldiev, known as Dikiy (Wild) Arman, who threatened to "physically retaliate" against him for an unspecified YouTube video.
In the letter to his wife, Mamai wrote that most likely Zhumageldiev, whom he openly criticized in the past, has nothing to do with the threat. Mamai fears the authorities may have decided to organize an attack against him and are using the criminal boss as cover.
"I openly state that the secret services and Kazakhstan's authorities will be behind any attack against me. I had no conflicts with anyone while in custody," Mamai's letter says.
Zhumageldiev was arrested in January following mass anti-government protests and charged with attacking police and abducting 24 persons during the protests.
Zhumageldiev’s lawyer, Talghat Esimov, told RFE/RL that his client is currently being held at the detention center of the Committee of National Security and has no way to send any messages outside of its walls.
The 34-year-old Mamai was arrested in late February. He faces up to 10 years in prison on charges of organizing mass riots and knowingly disseminating false information during the protests in January, which he and his supporters reject as politically motivated.
Last week, the European Parliament’s Subcommittee on Human Rights (DROI) called on Kazakh authorities to release Mamai and other political prisoners and stop the criminal prosecution of those who died during unrest in the Central Asian nation in January.
Explosion Rocks Major Iranian Oil Refinery; No Casualties Reported
An explosion has rocked one of Iran's major oil refineries in the southwestern city of Abadan, but officials say there were no casualties.
Iran’s official IRNA news agency on September 2 quoted informed sources as saying one of the furnaces at the sulfur production unit at the Abadan refinery caught fire and exploded.
Abadan is the oldest refinery complex in Iran and one of the largest, supplying around one-quarter of the country's fuel supplies.
The press department at the Abadan Oil Refining Company said there were no casualties from the blast.
No cause was given, although industrial accidents are common in Iran.
In the past, Tehran has blamed Israel for some incidents, including assassinations, sabotage, and cyberattacks.
Iran’s steel industry was the target of a major cyberattack in June. Three major steel companies were hit, disrupting their operations. A group calling itself Predatory Sparrow claimed responsibility.
The group also claimed a cyberattack in October on Iran’s fuel distribution system that paralyzed gas stations nationwide.
Hacker attacks on important and sensitive infrastructure in Iran have increased significantly in recent years.
Experts have said that many of the incidents bear the hallmarks of state-sponsored attacks.
Written and reported by Ardeshir Tayebi
Another Tajik Activist Detained In Moscow; Relatives Fear His Extradition To Dushanbe
DUSHANBE -- A Tajik activist from the Central Asian nation's restive Gorno-Badakhshan Region (GBAO) has reportedly been arrested in Moscow and may be extradited to Tajikistan, where his relatives say he faces illegal incarceration and arbitrary prosecution.
Relatives of Mamadbek Atobekov told RFE/RL on September 2 that the activist was detained in Moscow a day earlier, adding that two Tajik police officers were among the Russian law enforcement officers who took him into custody.
It is not known where Atobekov is being kept as Moscow police have not commented on his arrest.
According to the relatives, another GBAO native, Mansur Dildorbekov, was arrested along with Atobekov but released an hour later.
Two weeks earlier, another GBAO native, noted blogger Maqsud Ghayosov, was arrested in Moscow and has been held incommunicado since.
The Pamir Daily News website that monitors developments in the GBAO says at least 20 of the region's natives have been detained in Moscow and forcibly brought to Tajikistan in the last six months.
Relatives and rights defenders say that the arrests in Moscow were most likely linked mass protests in the GBAO that were violently dispersed by the authorities in May.
Deep tensions between the Tajik government and residents of the volatile GBAO have simmered since a five-year civil war broke out shortly after the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.
Protests are rare in tightly controlled Tajikistan, where President Emomali Rahmon has ruled with an iron fist for nearly three decades.
The latest crackdown on activists in the GBAO followed protests initially sparked by anger over the lack of an investigation into the 2021 death of an activist while in police custody and the refusal by regional authorities to consider the resignation of regional Governor Alisher Mirzonabot and Khorugh Mayor Rizo Nazarzoda.
The rallies intensified after one of the protesters, 29-year-old Zamir Nazrishoev, was killed by police on May 16, prompting the authorities to launch what they called a "counterterrorist operation."
The escalating violence in the region has sparked a call for restraint from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Western diplomatic missions in Tajikistan, and human rights groups.
Also, on September 2, sources close to law enforcement structures told RFE/RL that a Tajik activist, Emomali Kholov, who was arrested in Russia and extradited to Tajikistan in June, is suspected of having links with banned opposition Group 24 movement and may face up to eight years in prison if convicted.
Group 24 was labeled as extremist and banned in 2014. In March 2015, the movement's founder, businessman and politician Umarali Quvatov, was assassinated in Istanbul.
Iran's Navy Says It Briefly Seized U.S. Drones In Red Sea
Iran's Navy said it briefly seized two U.S. surface drones in the Red Sea for the second time in recent days, saying the unmanned vessels jeopardized maritime safety.
"The [Iranian Navy] frigate Jamaran seized the two vessels on September 1 to prevent any possible accident after issuing warnings to the U.S. fleet. After international shipping lanes were secured, the two vessels were released in a safe area," Iran’s state TV reported on September 2.
It aired footage that appeared to show more than a dozen Iranian Navy personnel pushing two drones into the sea from the deck of their vessel.
A U.S. official told Reuters that Iranian personnel initially covered the drones with tarps and denied having them before returning them to U.S. warships that arrived at the scene.
On August 30, the Pentagon said an Iranian ship had seized an American military unmanned research vessel in the Persian Gulf but released it after a U.S. Navy patrol boat and helicopter were deployed to the location.
The Islamic republic has been building up its naval presence in the Red Sea over the past decade to protect Iranian oil tankers and merchant ships against piracy.
Tehran has repeatedly warned the United States about its military activities in the Gulf, saying that Iran's Revolutionary Guards naval forces have increased patrols to also secure the passage of Iranian ships and combat fuel smuggling.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
G7 Says It Will Move Forward On Price Cap On Russian Oil Imports
The Group of Seven (G7) industrialized nations vowed to “urgently” move forward on implementation of a price cap on Russian oil imports as part of its "united" response to Moscow’s brutal invasion of neighboring Ukraine.
The G7 on September 2 said the long-discussed move would be aimed at depriving Russia of revenue needed to conduct its military operations and to help lower energy prices on world markets.
Following a summit in Elmau, Germany, G7 leaders “reaffirmed a shared commitment” to implement measures that would punish Moscow for its “brutal, unprovoked, unjustifiable, and illegal war of aggression against Ukraine."
G7 members said agreed provisions would allow maritime transportation of Russian-origin crude oil and petroleum products only if supplies are purchased at or below a price to be “determined by the broad coalition of countries adhering to and implementing the price cap.”
Global service providers would only be permitted to do business related to Russian seaborne oil and petroleum products if the supplies were sold at or below the price cap.
The G7 -- which consists of the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Britain, Italy, and Japan -- said it would work to finalize measures within its own jurisdictions, but it did not give a time frame.
For such a price cap to have a significant impact, it would also need to be implemented by the European Union, which requires unanimity among its 27 members, some of which are reluctant to endanger domestic energy supplies with winter approaching.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in his evening address on September 2 welcomed the G7's plans to set restrictions for the purchase of Russian oil.
“I constantly remind everyone that the protection of Ukraine is the protection of the whole of Europe,” he said. “Not only ours -- of the entire democratic world.”
“It is from this point of view that it is worth considering the decision agreed today by the countries of the G7 to limit the price of Russian oil. When this mechanism is implemented, it will become an important element in protecting civilized countries and energy markets from Russian hybrid aggression," Zelenskiy said.
Disruptions in energy supplies from Russia have caused prices to surge worldwide, causing particular hardship for poorer countries but also hitting the economies of the industrialized world.
The G7 said a price cap would limit the impact of Russia’s “war on global energy prices, particularly for low- and middle-income countries."
U.S. President Joe Biden has been outspoken in his call for a price cap on Russian energy products.
On September 2, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said a price cap on Russian oil would serve Washington’s "dual goals” of fighting inflation and striking a blow against Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ability to finance his “brutal” war in Ukraine.
The G7 statement came after former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev warned the EU that Moscow could halt the flow of natural gas to the bloc if it introduces a price cap on Russian supplies, as urged by European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen.
Von der Leyen on September 2 called for a price cap on Russian pipeline gas to prevent Moscow from manipulating the EU's energy market in retaliation for sanctions sparked by the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine.
Medvedev, who has taken a hard line against countries that have slapped sanctions on Russia over the invasion, said a cap would trigger a response and "there will simply be no Russian gas in Europe.”
The statements come as Russia on September 2 scrapped a deadline to resume gas flows through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany after saying it had discovered a fault in the pipeline during maintenance, further heightening fears in Europe as the winter approaches.
Russian state-controlled Gazprom said without giving a time frame that it could not safely restart deliveries until it had fixed an oil leak found in a pipeline turbine. Gazprom originally had said the pipeline, after a three-day pause for maintenance, would resume operations early on September 2.
Federal Agents Search U.S. Properties Of Russian Tycoon Vekselberg
Federal agents in the United States have searched several properties linked to Russian oligarch Viktor Vekselberg, whose superyacht was seized in Spain earlier this year at the request of the United States.
The FBI said on September 1 that its agents and officers of Homeland Security searched a Park Avenue high-rise apartment in New York, an estate in Southampton, New York, and the enclave of Fisher Island in Miami, Florida.
No further details were provided, while the mentioned properties are believed to be linked to the 65-year-old Vekselberg, who is known as a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
There was no immediate comment from either Vekselberg or his representatives.
In April, Spanish police seized a superyacht worth around $120 million that belonged to Vekselberg following a request from the United States, which alleges the vessel violates U.S. bank fraud, money laundering, and sanction statutes.
The U.S. investigation alleges that Vekselberg bought the yacht, named the Tango, in 2011 and has owned it since then. It also alleges that Vekselberg used shell companies to hide his interest in the Tango to avoid bank oversight into U.S.-dollar transactions related to it.
Vekselberg, a billionaire with ties to Russia’s mining industry, and those working on his behalf made payments through U.S. banks for the support and maintenance of the Tango, the warrant for the seizure of the yacht said. This included a payment for a December 2020 stay at a luxury resort in the Maldives and mooring fees for the yacht.
Vekselberg was first sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury Department in April 2018. More sanctions were added on March 12 of this year following the start of Russia's ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
It was one of several superyachts linked to a Russian billionaire to be impounded as part of Europe's efforts to pressure Russian President Putin to pull out of Ukraine.
With reporting by NBC and CBS
Former RFE/RL Columnist In Tatarstan Blocked From Cancer Treatment In Israel
Russian investigators have confiscated the passport of a former columnist at RFE/RL's Idel.Realities online project that covers news and developments in Russia's Volga and Urals area, a move that has blocked her from traveling to Israel to receive cancer treatment.
Marina Yudkevich wrote on Facebook on September 1 that after police searched her home on August 17, she and six other journalists whose homes were also searched that day in Tatarstan's capital, Kazan, were officially designated as witnesses in an extremism case related to an online post about Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
Yudkevich wrote that the journalists, including herself, were ordered not to leave Kazan and investigators confiscated her passport, computers, mobile phones, and other electronic devices.
"I see two variants for my future: either I am burdened with cancer in a detention center and later in a penal colony, or, if I am be a bit optimistic, I am allowed to die at home," Yudkevich wrote, adding that investigators will most likely change her witness status to that of a suspect.
Yudkevich also wrote that she had an appointment at a clinic in Jerusalem on August 24 that she was forced to skip as she was unable to travel abroad without her passport, which investigators refused to return.
The Setevyye Svobody group, which monitors the rights of online journalists, said in a statement on September 1 that it helped Yudkevich file an appeal against the home search and confiscation of her passport with Tatarstan's Prosecutor-General's Office.
RFE/RL President and CEO Jamie Fly has condemned the searches of the journalists' homes.
President Vladimir Putin in March signed a law that calls for lengthy prison terms for distributing "deliberately false information" about Russian military operations as the Kremlin seeks to control the narrative about its war in Ukraine.
The law envisages sentences of up to 10 years in prison for individuals convicted of an offense, while the penalty for the distribution of "deliberately false information" about the Russian Army that leads to "serious consequences" is 15 years in prison.
It also makes it illegal "to make calls against the use of Russian troops to protect the interests of Russia" or "for discrediting such use" with a possible penalty of up to three years in prison. The same provision applies to calls for sanctions against Russia.
