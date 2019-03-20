Kazakhstan Gets New President As Nazarbaev Looks On

Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev was sworn in as interim president of Kazakhstan in Astana on March 20 following the surprise resignation of Nursultan Nazarbaev the previous day. Video from Kazakhstan's presidential press office showed Nazarbaev receiving applause as he arrived for the ceremony. He will retain his positions as head of the country's ruling party, lifetime chairman of the country's Security Council, and his status as "Elbasy," or leader of the nation. Under the constitution, Moscow-educated Toqaev, 65, will remain in office until an election due to be held in April 2020.