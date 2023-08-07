News
Memorial Honoring Late Kremlin-Backed Leader Of Chechnya Vandalized In Kazakhstan
A memorial in central Kazakhstan honoring Akhmat Kadyrov, the late Kremlin-backed leader of Russia's North Caucasus region of Chechnya, has reportedly been vandalized. The 1ADAT opposition Chechen Telegram channel published two videos on August 7 purporting to show several unidentified people painting the word "traitor" on both sides of the memorial in the town of Kishi Saran and using a sledgehammer to smash a commemorative plaque at the site of the Kazakh house where Kadyrov was born in 1951 during the deportation of Chechens. Kadyrov, the father of Chechnya's current pro-Kremlin authoritarian leader Ramzan Kadyrov, was killed in an attack in May 2004 in Grozny. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Caucasus.Realities, click here.
Russia Adds Ukrainian Journalist Yanina Sokolova To Wanted List
The Russian Interior Ministry has added Ukrainian journalist Yanina Sokolova, who is well-known for her criticism of Russia's ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, to its wanted list on an unspecified charge. Sokolova's name appeared on the ministry's wanted list on August 7. In March, she was added to Russia's list of terrorists and activists. Sokolova is an anchor of the Rendezvous program on Ukraine's Fifth television channel and is the owner of a popular YouTube channel. Sokolova, a cancer survivor, is also known as an activist supporting cancer patients through her Ya, Nina project. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Two Civilians Killed In Suicide Car Bombing In Pakistan
Officials say that two civilians were killed in a suicide car bombing that targeted a security patrol in North Waziristan, a district in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province of northwest Pakistan bordering Afghanistan. A security official told RFE/RL on condition of anonymity that the attackers' explosives-laden car collided with a vehicle of the security forces, triggering a blast. The official said the vehicle of the security forces was bulletproof and the soldiers were not harmed in the attack. Two passersby -- a husband and wife -- were killed in the attack. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal, click here.
Belarusian Olympian Obtains Right To Represent Poland After Defection
A Belarusian sprinter who appealed for international help to avoid being forced home prematurely from the Tokyo Olympics has obtained the right to represent Poland -- where she defected with her husband in 2021 -- at international tournaments after receiving citizenship.
The Belarusian Foundation for Sport Solidarity said on August 7 that World Athletics had approved the participation of Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, also known as Kryscina Cimanouska, in the World Athletics Championships in Budapest this month.
Tsimanouskaya obtained Polish citizenship in August 2022.
In early August 2021, Tsimanouskaya took refuge in the Polish Embassy in Tokyo as Belarusian team officials tried to force her onto a flight back to Minsk after she criticized them. Two days later, she boarded a plane to Europe, reaching Warsaw via a stopover in Vienna.
Poland then granted the sprinter and her husband, who fled to Poland via Ukraine, humanitarian visas.
The 26-year-old athlete's plight became a major story from the Tokyo Olympics and refocused international attention on repression in Belarus a year after protests erupted when strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka claimed victory in a disputed presidential election in August 2020.
Several protesters have been killed and thousands arrested during mass demonstrations demanding Lukashenka's resignation. There have also been credible reports of torture during a widening security crackdown.
In 2021, Lukashenka's son Viktar took over leadership of the Belarusian National Olympic Committee from his father in a move that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) refused to recognize.
Also in August 2021, a coach of the Vitsyaz handball club in Minsk, Kanstantsin Yakauleu, fled to Ukraine weeks after he served 15 days in jail for taking part in an unsanctioned anti-government rally.
Belarusian heptathlete Yana Maksimava and her Olympic-medalist husband, Andrey Krauchanka, also announced at the time that they had decided to stay in Germany with their child due to the ongoing crackdown in Belarus.
Self-Exiled Belarusian Opposition Members Present 'New National Passport'
Self-exiled Belarusian opposition members presented an alternative "new national passport" at a conference in Poland over the weekend. Valer Kavaleuski of the group, called the United Interim Cabinet of Belarus, told a conference in Warsaw on August 6 that talks with the European Union are under way to recognize the passport. Kavaleuski added that the idea to come up with a new passport appeared after thousands of Belarusians who fled the nation following an unprecedented crackdown in 2020 after a disputed presidential poll faced problems with renewing expired travel documents abroad. There was no immediate comment from the EU. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Belarusian Service, click here.
Tajik Man Detained In Slovakia Risks Torture If Extradited, Activists Say
Tajik activist Amriddin Holmurodov, who was detained in February 2022 in Slovakia, faces extradition to his home country, where he may be subjected to torture and violence, human rights activists say.
Amriddin Holmurodov, 37, who was detained while crossing the Ukrainian-Slovak border, is still in a pretrial detention center in Kosice, Slovakia's second-largest city. Holmurodov's relatives say that, if extradited, he is going to be punished for his sharp criticism of Tajik authorities on social media.
Dozens of Tajik opposition supporters and social media activists living in European countries have been put on an international wanted list by Tajik authorities on charges of "terrorism" and "extremism."
According to Holmurodov's relatives, who preferred to remain anonymous, the Ismoili Somoni district court in Dushanbe ordered his arrest five years ago.
Holmurodov is facing criminal charges under three articles of the Tajik Criminal Code: inciting social, racial, national, regional, religious hatred; public calls for violent change of the constitutional order of Tajikistan; and membership in a criminal organization, his relatives said.
If found guilty, he faces more than 10 years in prison in Tajikistan. Tajik officials have not commented on the case.
Last week, a group of Lithuania-based Tajik activists organized a demonstration in Holmurodov's support outside the European Union’s office in Vilnius.
Abdusattor Boboev head of the Committee for the Protection of Political Hostages and Prisoners in Tajikistan, told RFE/RL on August 6 that the EU representatives met with four protesters, and that they handed the diplomats a letter to the government of Slovakia and the EU.
“In our letter, we called on the Slovak president and the EU leadership to release the activist and not extradite him to Tajikistan, where Holmurodov may be subjected to torture and violence," said Boboev.
Amriddin Holmurodov has reportedly lived in Ukraine for the past few years and has a residence permit in that country. Days after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, he tried to enter Slovakia, where he was arrested at the border.
Amriddin Holmurodova reportedly criticized Tajik authorities on the social network Odnoklassniki under the pseudonym "Muhammadjon Umarov."
Ukraine-Linked Group Claims It Hacked Website Of Moscow Property Registration Bureau
A Ukraine-linked hacker group said on Telegram on August 7 that it had hacked the website of Moscow's municipal property registration bureau (MosgorBTI) overnight, saying "the information about state officials, politicians, military, and special services officers who support the Ukraine war had been handed to Ukraine's defense forces." The MosgorBTI's website has yet to comment on the statement. The group, known as “sudo RM-RF,” called itself "IT experts working for peace in Ukraine." The group was mentioned in reports on cyberattacks at RuTube in 2022 and Russia's state-controlled Skolkovo foundation in May. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
At Least Four Killed After Building Collapses In Tehran
Four people, including two police officers, have been killed and at least 11 others injured when several buildings collapsed in the Iranian capital, Tehran, local media reported on August 7. The police officers were securing the planned demolition on August 6 of "unauthorized buildings" in the city's southwest, ISNA news agency said that day, reporting at least three deaths in the incident. Rescue operations were under way to find others who may be trapped under the rubble, ISNA and the Tasnim news agency reported. To read the original story by AFP, click here.
Dozens Of Inmates In Kazakh Penitentiary Brutally Beaten, Relatives Say
Guards in a maximum-security penal colony in Kazakhstan's northwestern city of Oral brutally beat dozens of inmates "for no reason" last week, relatives told RFE/RL. The administration of Correctional Colony No. 28 said to RFE/RL that "special measures had been taken to discipline violators of the penitentiary's internal order" on August 3. The Western Kazakhstan regional health authorities confirmed to RFE/RL that 47 inmates were injured, of whom 11 were hospitalized in the city's medical facilities. Human rights watchdogs have raised the issue of guards’ brutality in the Central Asian nation's penitentiaries for years. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Woman Killed In Russian Shelling Of Kherson, As Heavy Artillery Hits Dnipropetrovsk, Ukraine Says
At least one person has been killed and another wounded in Russian assaults that targeted the Dnipropetrovsk and Kherson regions, Ukrainian officials said on August 7.
Kherson Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on Telegram that a woman was killed and a man sustained head injuries when Russian shelling hit a residential area in the central part of the city. The shelling began around the midnight, officials said.
At least two rescue workers were also injured as they tried to evacuate residents and put out a fire at a nine-story building that was hit by the latest Russian strikes. (Video below.)
Ukrainian forces recaptured Kherson and parts of Kherson Province in the country’s south in November, several months after they were occupied by Russia.
But Russian troops continue to shell the city and surrounding areas from across the Dnieper River. A doctor was killed and a nurse was wounded in Russian shelling of a Kherson hospital earlier this month.
Russian forces targeted the neighboring Dnipropetrovsk Province overnight, using rockets and heavy artillery, regional officials said. There were no immediate reports of casualties.
Emergency workers put out a fire that broke out in the aftermath of a missile strike in the Synelnyk district, said Serhiy Lysak, the head of the regional military administration.
Russian assaults continued in the morning, with the Myryvsk area coming under heavy artillery shelling, Lysak added.
According to Ukraine’s General Staff of the Armed Forces, about 50 combat clashes took place across the country over the past day.
Kyiv described the situation over the past week as “extremely difficult and tense” both in the east and the south of the country.
"The enemy has chosen the east as its main direction. The offensive there has been going on since January in several directions," Ukraine’s Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Malyar said on August 7. She said “the east was the epicenter of hostilities all last week.”
Malyar also said that Russian forces "want to regain the territories they lost in the Kharkiv region” in eastern Ukraine.
In Russia, officials claimed that a Ukrainian drone was shot down southwest of Moscow overnight, amid a surge in drone attacks targeting the capital.
The drone was shot down by the anti-aircraft defense system in the Ferzikovsky district of Kaluga Province, less than 200 kilometers southwest of Moscow, regional Governor Vladislav Shapsha said.
The incident "affected neither people nor infrastructure," he wrote on Telegram on August 7.
Ukrainian drone attacks have increased in recent weeks, mostly targeting Moscow as well as the illegally annexed Crimean Peninsula.
Meanwhile, the head of the Ukrainian presidential office, Andriy Yermak, wrote on Telegram that 22 war prisoners returned to Ukraine from Russian captivity on August 7.
The Russian Defense Ministry has not yet commented on the exchange.
The previous exchange of prisoners of war between Russia and Ukraine was reported on July 6.
In other developments, a conference hosted by Saudi Arabia to discuss a peace plan for Ukraine was successful because it showed the willingness of the international community to work toward ending the war, a German government spokesperson said on August 7.
"Germany will also continue to engage actively including in this process," the spokesperson said in Berlin.
Registration Open For Next Year's Iranian Parliamentary Elections, The First Since Protests
Iran on August 7 began registering candidates for parliamentary elections in March, which will be the first since nationwide protests rocked the country last year. Iran has held regular presidential and parliamentary elections since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. A clerical body vets candidates, disqualifying any seen as disloyal to the Islamic republic. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has the final say on all major policies. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Iran's Foreign Minister In Japan For First Visit Since 2019
Iran's foreign minister visited Japan on August 7 for the first time since 2019 to meet his counterpart, officials said, with a meeting with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida also reportedly on the agenda. The purpose of the rare visit by Hossein Amir-Abdollahian to a G7 member country was not announced, but reports said Japan would press Iran to stop supplying Russia with arms. Amir-Abdollahian will meet with Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said in a statement. To read the original story by AFP, click here.
Kremlin Spokesman Claims Putin Will Easily Win Reelection Next Year
A year ahead of Russia's presidential election, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has told The New York Times that President Vladimir Putin “will be reelected next year with more than 90 percent of the vote.”
Putin, who has been in power either as prime minister or president since the end of 1999, has largely dismantled the elements of democracy and freedom that took root following the collapse of the Soviet Union three decades ago and has dragged Russia into the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine -- Europe's largest conflict since World War II.
In an interview on August 6, Peskov also made the apparently surprising remark that the Russian presidential poll “is not really democracy, it is costly bureaucracy.”
Putin, who has employed the most severe repression of Russia's political opposition since Soviet times, is expected to easily win reelection.
He has jailed opponents, subjugated the judicial system, and crushed freedom of the press, turning elections largely into farces with ballot-stuffing and voting result manipulation common features.
However, the Kremlin has continued to insist that Russian elections are fair and free. Following the publication of The New York Times article on August 6, Peskov claimed he was misquoted by the U.S. news outlet.
In an interview with the RBK news agency later in the day, Peskov tried to reframe his comments, saying that Russia “theoretically” didn’t need to hold presidential elections because “it’s obvious that Putin will be reelected.”
It is unclear who will seek to challenge Putin in an environment where almost any criticism of the Russian leader leads to harassment and investigations.
Russia last week extended the jail sentence of Russia’s most popular opposition leader, Aleksei Navalny, to 19 years, meaning his prison term would end in 2040.
Navalny, who investigated corruption in the highest echelons of the Russian government, was convicted of extremism charges that he calls nonsense.
He is just one of several opposition leaders who have been sentenced to lengthy jail terms on trumped-up charges since Putin launched an invasion of Ukraine 17 months ago.
Asked whether Russia will seek more Ukrainian territory beyond the four partially occupied provinces Russia illegally annexed in September, Peskov said, "No," adding, “We just want to control all the land we have now written into our constitution as ours.”
But he said no peace deal was possible now. “There are currently no grounds for an agreement,” Peskov said.
“We will continue the operation for the foreseeable future,” he said, using the same term as Putin, who called the invasion of Ukraine "a special military operation," avoiding the word "war."
Member Of German Ruling Party Calls For Giving Ukraine Long-Range Missiles
A member of German Chancellor Olaf Sholtz's ruling party has for the first time called for Berlin to supply Ukraine with long-range cruise missiles.
Andreas Schwarz, a member of parliament representing the Social Demcrats (SDP), told German magazine Der Spiegel in an interview that his country should give Ukraine Taurus cruise missiles, an air-launched weapon with a range of some 500 kilometers, to help its struggling counteroffensive.
Ukraine first requested Taurus missiles from Germany in May as its armed forces prepared to launch the much-anticipated counteroffensive against Russian troops, which began the following month.
That counteroffensive has been slowed down in part by extensive Russian mining of the battlefield, destroying Ukrainian tanks and other armored vehicles, and forcing Kyiv to switch tactics.
The Ukrainian military is now focusing on degrading Russia's fighting capacity by bombing command-and-control centers as well as munitions depots. Taurus missiles have the range to hit such high-value targets deep behind the front lines as well as destroy bunkers buried deep underground.
Ukraine is currently using Storm Shadow long-range missiles supplied by the United Kingdom.
The United States has so far refrained from giving Ukraine its long-range missiles, known as ATACMS, for fear Kyiv may use them to target military objects inside Russia.
With reporting by Der Spiegel
Russian Tourists Visiting Occupied Crimea Drop By Nearly Half Following Bombings
The number of Russians vacationing in Crimea, the Ukrainian Black Sea peninsula occupied by Moscow, has fallen by nearly half in recent weeks following attacks carried out by Kyiv.
Hotel bookings fell 45 percent in the second half of July compared with the first two weeks of the month, Russian daily Kommersant reported, citing representatives of the tourism industry. Hotel occupancy is now hovering around 50-60 percent, experts said.
Ukraine on July 16 damaged the bridge connecting Russia with Crimea for the second time in nine months. With commercial air transport to Crimea from Russia halted amid the war in Ukraine, the 19-kilometer bridge had become the main way for Russian tourists to arrive on the peninsula.
Days after the bridge was struck, reportedly by naval drones, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the transport link must be "neutralized."
Ukraine has also struck Russian assets on Crimea several times in recent weeks, including destroying an ammunition depot and bombing an air base.
Crimea's economy is heavily dependent on tourism, especially during the three summer months, with thousands of jobs at stake.
Crimean hotels have slashed prices by as much as a quarter to attract more tourists. However, they may have little impact, as Kyiv perfects its drone capabilities and steps up attacks on the peninsula and Russian territory.
Ukraine has struck two Russian ships in the Black Sea over the past several days with naval drones while also hitting military targets in Crimea with unmanned aerial vehicles, or drones.
Russian troops seized Crimea in February 2014 with President Vladimir Putin annexing it the following month. Only a few countries in the world recognize the annexation.
Russian Figure-Skating Star Obtains Kazakh Passport After Denied Olympic Invitation
Russian figure-skating star Sofia Samodelnika has obtained a Kazakh passport as Russian athletes face a possible ban from the Olympics. RBK, a Moscow-based news agency, reported on August 5 that Samodelnika had received citizenship in the neighboring country even though Russia's figure-skating organization had yet to approve her departure. The International Olympic Committee last month said it will not send Russia a formal invitation to the 2024 Paris Olympics amid its invasion of Ukraine. Samodelnika, 16, a top medalist in Russia, may seek to qualify for the 2026 Winter Olympics to be held in Milan, Italy.
Pakistan Begins Probe Of Fatal Train Crash
Pakistani investigators on August 7 were set to begin a probe to determine the cause of a deadly train crash, officials said. Several carriages of the Hazara Express derailed in the southern province of Sindh on August 6, killing 31 passengers and injuring nearly 100 others, Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafiq said. The minister said sabotage could not be ruled out. A rescue operation to remove the rubble and restore the track for passenger and freight traffic was still continuing nearly 24 hours after the crash, local rescue official Khursheed Panwar said.
Lawyers For Pakistan's Convicted Imran Khan To Meet Him In Jail
Lawyers for Pakistan's jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan will be allowed to meet him on August 7 before they file an appeal against a graft conviction that has landed the former cricket star in jail, one of his lawyers said. Khan, 70, has been at the heart of political turmoil since he was ousted as prime minister in a vote of no confidence last year, raising concern about stability in the nuclear-armed country as it grapples with an economic crisis. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Ukrainian Trident Replaces Soviet Emblem On Kyiv War Memorial
Ukraine has placed its trident coat of arms on the Motherland Monument, a gigantic Soviet-era statue that dominates the Kyiv skyline, replacing the Soviet hammer-and-sickle emblem. Construction workers completed the change on August 6 as part of the country's ongoing effort to remove reminders of Russian and Soviet rule. At 102 meters tall, the monument of a woman brandishing a sword and shield was erected in 1981 to commemorate the Soviet contribution to victory in World War II. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Slovakia Allows Nine Citizens To Join Ukrainian Military
Slovak President Zuzana Caputova has granted permission for nine Slovak citizens to serve in the Ukrainian armed forces fighting off an invasion from neighboring Russia. Slovak media reported on August 5 that Caputova considered 35 applications and approved nine of them. The reasons for acceptance or rejection were not reported. Earlier this month, the Czech Republic reported it had granted similar permission to 146 citizens since the beginning of the Russian invasion in February 2022. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Moscow Again Closes Major Airport, As Ukraine Reports Massive Air Strikes
For the second time in the last week, Moscow's Vnukovo airport was temporarily closed on August 6 after Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin reported that a drone strike on the Russian capital had been parried.
The closure came after Ukraine's military reported a massive countrywide missile-and-drone attack overnight.
"For reasons beyond the airport's control, temporary restrictions on arrivals and departures have been introduced," the airport's press service said, according to Russia's state-controlled TASS news agency.
The airport was briefly closed on July 30 following a Ukrainian drone strike that damaged two prominent Moscow office buildings.
Ukraine's air defense earlier reported a "massive missile attack" during the night of August 5-6, saying at least 70 missiles and suicide drones targeted sites around the country.
Kyiv said its air defenses had neutralized 12 of 14 Kalibr sea-launched cruise missiles before they could reach their targets. In addition, Russia fired at least three Kinzhal air-launched missiles from Tu-95 strategic bombers flying in the Caspian region.
All 27 Shahed drones were destroyed, Ukraine's Air Force reported.
Air Force spokesman Yuriy Inhat told Ukrainian state television that the Khmelnytskiy region was a particular focus of Russian attention.
"The Starokostyantyniv airfield haunts the enemy now," Inhat said.
The Khmelnytskiy region -- in western Ukraine and far from the front lines -- has been targeted by Russian missile attacks for the past few days.
Meanwhile, the governor of Russia's Bryansk region, which borders Ukraine, reported on Telegram that two drones had been shot down without causing casualties or damage.
In the Russian-occupied region of Crimea, Kyiv said on August 6 that it hit two bridges connecting the Black Sea Peninsula to mainland Ukraine. Russia claimed Ukraine used long-range Storm Shadow missiles supplied by the United Kingdom to hit the bridges.
Ukraine last month hit the bridge connecting Crimea to the Russian mainland for the second time in two months. Russia has militarized the peninsula since it annexed the region in 2014.
Ukraine's ability to hit the bridges could potentially distrupt Russia's supply route to its forces in Ukraine's south, where fighting is intensive.
Over the past month, Kyiv has been focusing on degrading Russia's fighting capacity with the use of long-range weapons and artillary after the attempt to storm Russian positions at the outset of its June counteroffensive proved difficult due to extensive mining of the territory.
A member of Germany's ruling party for the first time called on Berlin to hand over long-range missiles to Ukraine to help its counteroffensive succeed.
RFE/RL could not independently verify the reports.
In its daily assessment on August 6, Britain’s Defense Ministry estimated that Russia may have lost about half of the airborne forces it has deployed in Ukraine since Moscow's massive invasion in February 2022. The ministry estimated that about 15,000 paratroopers had been killed or wounded over the last 17 months.
On August 5, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that a "guided air bomb" had struck a blood-transfusion center in the Kharkiv region, causing an unknown number of deaths and injuries.
The same day, an oil tanker became the second Russian vessel to be damaged in the last 72 hours in what was described as a sea-based drone attack in the Kerch Strait, close to the bridge that links the Russia-occupied Ukrainian region of Crimea with Russia.
The Ukrainian state agency for navigation and hydrographic services warned on August 5 that six Russian Black Sea ports -- Anapa, Novorossiisk, Gelendzhik, Tuapse, Sochi, and Taman -- were inside the "war-risk area."
Zelenskiy Urges Saudi Summit Attendees To Ensure 'Rules-Based' International Order
From afar, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in his nightly video address called on global representatives gathered in Saudi Araba for a summit on the Ukraine war to ensure that rules-based international order be maintained, even in the face of disagreements over other world affairs.
"Different continents, different political approaches to world affairs. But all are united by the priority of international law," he said on August 5.
Zelenskiy said that "the international rules-based order, violated by Russian aggression, must be restored."
He also urged that the participants of the summit -- attended by some 40 countries and organizations, including the European Union, Britain, the United States, and China, but not Russia -- conduct additional bilateral negotiations while there in an effort to bring a "just peace" to Ukraine and an end to Russian "bombs and missiles."
The first day of the two-day meeting in Jeddah concluded late on August 5 with no joint statement after a long closed session but with further meetings scheduled for August 6.
A European source told AFP agreements had been reached on several matters, including the principle that respect for Ukraine's "territorial integrity and sovereignty" should be "at the heart of any peace settlement."
Four members of the so-called BRICS group -- which have close ties to Russia -- did attend: Brazil, India, China, and South Africa.
"China participated actively and was positive" about further meetings, the European source said.
Western diplomats said Saudi efforts were key in bringing China to the summit.
Saudi Arabia has attempted to maintain relations with both Russia and Ukraine since the Kremlin's Februrary 2022 invasion.
China and India have also maintained close ties with Russia and have not condemned the Kremlin for the war.
The head of Brazil’s delegation, Celso Amorim, said in prepared remarks seen by AFP that "any real negotiation must include all parties," including Russia.
"Although Ukraine is the biggest victim, if we really want peace, we have to involve Moscow in this process in some form," he said.
The gathering is part of a drive by Kyiv to reach out to countries outside of its core Western backers.
Zelenskiy has expressed hopes that participants can agree to principles for a summit of global leaders in the autumn.
Although not attending, Russia said it would monitor the talks.
With reporting by AFP and Reuters
Turkey, U.S. Discuss Black Sea Grain Initiative, Armenia-Azerbaijan Relations
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan discussed in a call with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken the revival of Black Sea grain initiative, the U.S. State Department and a Turkish Foreign Ministry source said on August 5. The two top diplomats also discussed a normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the security of the Black Sea, and NATO enlargement during the call, officials said. The Turkish source said the talks were conducted at Blinken’s request. Details were not immediately released.To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Iran Boosts Navy With Missiles, Drones As U.S. Offers Guards For Gulf Ships
Iran has equipped its Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) navy with drones and 1,000-kilometer-range missiles, Iranian news agencies reported on August 5, as the United State offers to put guards on commercial ships going through the Persian Gulf's Strait of Hormuz. Referring to the possible presence of U.S. guards, Iranian armed forces spokesman Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi said the region's countries were "capable of ensuring Persian Gulf security" themselves. "What do the Persian Gulf, the Gulf of Oman, and the Indian Ocean have to do with America?" Shekarchi was quoted as saying by the semiofficial Tasnim news agency. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Navalny Prison Term To Total 19 Years, Mediazona Analysis Of Court Audio Indicates
Independent Russian media outlet Mediazona says the latest sentence handed down to jailed opposition politician Aleksei Navalny will include his previous sentence, meaning he is scheduled to serve a total of 19 years in Russia's harshest prison regime after being found guilty on charges of extremism.
Mediazona on August 5 also reported that the politician was cleared of four other charges in the trial held in a facility set up by the Moscow City Court at the prison 250 kilometers east of the capital, where the 47-year-old is being held.
Mediazona reported the details after what it said was an analysis of the audio recording from the courtroom.
It previously wasn't clear if Navalny’s new 19-year sentence would be in addition to or included his previous nine-year term on embezzlement charges. A Navalny aide said the 10 months the politician served under house arrest in 2014-15 would also be taken into account.
The sentence will be considered to have started when Navalny was arrested upon his return to Russia in January 2021, the Mediazona analysis indicated.
There was no official confirmation on the details or whether the new sentence would be served concurrently or consecutively to the previous term.
Navalny was convicted on three counts: financing extremism, creating an extremist community, and calls for extremism.
The Mediazona report said the court cleared Navalny of criminal liability on four other charges based on the statute of limitations: rehabilitation of Nazism, involvement of minors in the commission of dangerous acts, the creation of a nonprofit organization that encroaches on the rights of citizens, and on public calls for extremism.
Navalny, his allies, rights groups, and Western governments say all the charges are politically motivated.
The U.S. State Department called the latest verdict "an unjust conclusion to an unjust trial," comments echoed by the European Union, which called for Navalny's immediate release.
"The latest verdict in yet another sham trial against Aleksei Navalny is unacceptable. This arbitrary conviction is the response to his courage to speak critically against the Kremlin’s regime," European Council President Charles Michel said in a social-media post after the verdict was announced.
Amnesty International called the new sentence "little more than a stealthily imposed life sentence" and "a sinister act of political vengeance that not only targets Navalny personally but serves as a warning to state critics across the country."
The prosecution, which sought a 20-year prison sentence, had asked the court to order Navalny serve any new prison term in a “special regime” prison, a term that refers a prison with the highest level of security and the harshest restrictions for inmates. The designation comes even though Russian law states it should be given to those with life sentences or "especially dangerous recidivists."
Navalny reacted to the sentence on Facebook, saying the number of years did not matter.
"I perfectly understand that, like many political prisoners, I am sitting on a life sentence. Where life is measured by the term of my life or the term of life of this regime," he said.
Navalny urged Russians to keep resisting the Kremlin and what he said are its attempts to "frighten" Russians "and deprive you of the will to resist."
He added that Russians are being forced to surrender their country "without a fight to a gang of traitors, thieves and scoundrels who have seized power.... Don't lose the will to resist."
Despite harassment, arrests, physical attacks, and the nerve-agent poisoning in August 2020, Navalny continues to play the role of opposition agitator, striving to remain relevant even in isolation.
