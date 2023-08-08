News
Court Acquits One Of Five Kazakh Men Convicted Posthumously For Taking Part In 2022 Unrest
A court in Kazakhstan's southern city of Taraz, on August 8 acquitted Nursultan Quatbaev, one of five men posthumously convicted after they had been shot dead during unprecedented anti-government protests in January 2022. The verdicts against the other four dead men convicted in February of taking part in mass unrest and illegal weapons possession were upheld. Relatives have protested for months, saying that the men were victims of police and security officers who opened fire on demonstrators following a presidential order "to shoot to kill without warning." At least 238 people were killed across Kazakhstan during the protests. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Kyrgyzstan Closes Dozens Of Religious Institutions In Osh Region
Kyrgyz authorities say they have shut down 39 mosques and 21 religious educational organizations in the Osh region. The press service of Kyrgyzstan's State Committee of National Security said the move followed an investigation that revealed noncompliance with the law on religious freedom and religious organizations, construction standards, hygiene, and fire safety. No further information was immediately available. According to official information, there are around 2,600 mosques, more than 100 madrasahs, and 10 Islamic higher schools in Kyrgyzstan. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Azerbaijani Economist Detained In Turkey, Handed To Baku
Azerbaijani economist Fazil Qasimov has been detained in Turkey and handed to Baku on unspecified charges, Azerbaijan's Interior Ministry said on August 8. Media reports said earlier that the Turkey-based Qasimov is a suspect in a case against Qubad Ibadoglu, the chairman of the unregistered opposition Azerbaijan Democracy and Welfare Party. Ibadoglu was arrested last month on a charge of counterfeiting after police claimed they found counterfeit money in his abandoned apartment in Baku. Ibadoglu rejected the charge, while Human Rights Watch demanded his immediate release, calling the charges against him "spurious." To read the original story by RFE/RL's Azerbaijani Service, click here.
Self-Exiled Chechen Activist Says His Relatives Forced To Go To War In Ukraine
Self-exiled Chechen opposition activist Abubakar Yangulbayev said on Telegram on August 7 that four of his relatives were forcefully sent by Chechen authorities to serve in the Russian armed forces in the war in Ukraine. According to Yangulbayev, an uncle and three cousins were detained by police in recent weeks, then went through expedited military training, and sent to Ukraine's Donetsk region, where heavy fighting is under way. Yangulbayev said the move was in retaliation for his criticism of Chechnya's leadership. Abubakar Yangulbayev and his two brothers, Ibragim and Baisangur, are well-known critics of the authoritarian leader of Russia's North Caucasus region of Chechnya, Ramazan Kadyrov. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Caucasus.Realities, click here.
- By UNIAN
Metropolitan Of Ukrainian Orthodox Church Sentenced To Five Years In Prison
A court in Ukraine has sentenced Ukrainian Orthodox Church Metropolitan Ionafan (Anatoliy Yeletskykh) to five years in prison on charges of justifying Russian aggression. The Security Service of Ukraine said on August 8 that Ionafan, the metropolitan of Tulchyn and Bratslav, was sentenced after a court in the city of Vinnytsya found him guilty of calls to violate Ukraine's territorial integrity, actions against Ukraine's constitutional order, and premeditated violation of citizens' equal rights. The diocese said an appeal has been filed. Ukrainian authorities have accused it of disseminating materials on Moscow's policies against Ukraine. To read the original story by UNIAN, click here.
- By RFE/RL
Charity Concerned Over Decreasing Funds To Alleviate Afghanistan's Humanitarian Crisis
A leading international humanitarian organization has expressed concern over decreasing funding for humanitarian operations in Afghanistan, where almost three-quarters of the country's population is in need of assistance.
The International Rescue Committee (IRC), a U.S. nongovernmental organization, said in a statement on August 7 that almost 30 million Afghans “remain in dire need of assistance” as funding shortfalls jeopardize the humanitarian response in the country of more than 40 million.
“Nearly the entire population lives in poverty,” said Salma Ben Aissa, IRC Afghanistan director, adding that two years after the Taliban seized power on August 15, 2021, “the Afghan economy remains cut off from international systems and 28.8 million people require humanitarian assistance.”
Aissa said that almost 80 percent of those in need are women and girls who have been deprived of education and work by the Taliban’s hard-line Islamist government.
Afghanistan, one of the most aid-dependent countries in the world, lost development assistance and financial support from Western donors after the Taliban seized power in the wake of the final withdrawal of U.S. and NATO forces at the end of August 2021.
The Taliban’s unrecognized government was slapped with sanctions as it faced international isolation because of its extensive human rights abuses.
The fledgling Afghan economy rapidly collapsed, which prompted previously self-sufficient Afghans to rely on humanitarian aid.
The IRC said that humanitarian operations averted famines during the past two winters while increased aid reduced the number of Afghans threatened by famine from 6 million to 3 million.
“The IRC is growing deeply fearful for the future of the humanitarian response in Afghanistan in the face of continued funding shortfalls,” Aissa said.
The organization says that only 23 percent of this year’s $4.6 billion proposed funding has been covered. In comparison, 40 percent of the previous plan was funded by the same time last year.
IRC called on donors to “commit to supporting the humanitarian response in a long-term and flexible manner” to ensure that the most vulnerable Afghans can receive aid.
“Without this commitment, millions will continue to face hunger and an uncertain future,” Aissa said.
- By dpa
Taliban Increasingly Influencing UN-Managed Aid Programs, U.S. Report Finds
The Taliban is increasing its influence over aid organizations working in Afghanistan, including programs managed by the United Nations, a U.S. government report warned. "According to multiple UN officials across different agencies, the Taliban have effectively infiltrated and influenced most UN-managed assistance programming," said a quarterly report made public on August 8 by the U.S. Inspector-General for Afghanistan Reconstruction. Increasing influence over aid programs is "one facet of an intensive strategy to consolidate power," the report said, adding that any form of humanitarian help is vulnerable to manipulation by the hard-line Islamist rulers.
In Rare Move, Russian Court Acquits Two Jehovah's Witnesses Of Extremism Charges
In a rare move, a Russian court has acquitted two Jehovah's Witnesses of extremism charges. The website of the religious group that is monitoring developments in Russia said on August 7 that a court in the Siberian city of Yugorsk found Ivan Sorokin and Andrei Zhukov, who were charged with organizing an extremist group's activities, not guilty. Russia banned the Jehovah’s Witnesses in 2017 and designated it an extremist organization. Hundreds of Jehovah Witnesses have been handed prison terms on extremism charges since then. Rights watchdogs and Western governments have condemned Russia's crackdown on religious minorities. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
Hundreds Of Turkmen People Protest Food Shortages In Turkmenbashi City
Hundreds of people, mostly women, gathered on August 7 in the Turkmen city of Turkmenbashi to protest food shortages amid Turkmenistan's severe economic crisis. Protesters complained about the lack of food rations of flour and cooking oil since February and demanded that the mayor come out and talk to them. The protesters left after the mayor pledged to resolve the food crisis. Many Turkmen households remain dependent on relatively cheap state-subsidized food items. The protest was held as authoritarian President Serdar Berdymukhammedov was reportedly vacationing in the nearby Avaza summer resort. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Turkmen Service, click here.
Bulgarian Woman Whose Domestic Abuse Sparked Protests, Legislation Thanks Nation
An 18-year-old Bulgarian woman whose case of domestic abuse triggered nationwide protests has thanked Bulgarians for their support, which led to changes in the legislation against domestic violence in the Balkan EU member state.
“Thank you for supporting me, thinking about me, praying for me, and fighting with me in this very scary time for me,” Debora Mihailova said in a video message on Facebook.
The video was posted after Bulgaria's parliament gathered in an extraordinary session on August 7 and approved changes to the Criminal Code and the law on protection from domestic violence.
The amendments provide for the right to protection for people who have experienced violence in the context of an intimate relationship or for victims of violence who are neither married to their potential abuser nor are they in an actual relationship.
Mihailova, from the central city of Stara Zagora, was hospitalized in June after being beaten and cut multiple times with a knife, allegedly by her former boyfriend. The man also broke her nose and shaved off her hair in the June 26 attack, the victim said.
The 26-year-old suspect, identified by the media as Georgi Georgiev, was arrested after the attack, but a court in Stara Zagora later released him after rating the woman's injuries as "light."
The incident was only made public on July 28 following her family's frustration with the slow pace of the investigation.
On July 31, thousands of people staged protest rallies in Sofia and other Bulgarian cities, calling for an overhaul of legislation and improved protection measures for women.
The suspect was rearrested on July 31 amid the public outrage and the prosecutor's office announced that it was "accelerating" the investigation.
Bulgarian police statistics show that 18 women were killed in the first three months of this year by suspected partners. Women's rights activists say the number is much higher.
Ukraine's SBU Detained Woman Who Allegedly Gathered Info Ahead Of Zelenskiy Trip
Ukraine's security service (SBU) says it has detained an alleged Russian informant who was allegedly gathering intelligence on the eve of a working trip by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to the Mykolayiv region. "Members of the SBU caught the traitor red-handed when she was trying to pass intelligence to the invaders," the SBU said on August 7. SBU agents took additional security measures during the visit, the service said. The SBU did not give the name of the suspect, saying only that she is a woman. Zelenskiy visited Mykolayiv at the end of last month. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Ukrainian Counteroffensive Continues In Southeast, As Casualty Figures From Russian Strike Rise
Ukraine's counteroffensive against Russian forces continued in the country’s southeast, Kyiv said on August 8, as official casualty figures from a Russian missile strike in the eastern city of Pokrovsk have risen to at least seven dead and nearly 70 wounded.
Ukrainian troops continue to carry out attacks against the invading Russian Army in the direction of Berdiyansk and Melitopol in the province of Zaporizhzhya, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces said in its daily update.
It said that Ukraine’s forces carried out nine strikes over the past day targeting the areas where the Russian Army’s “personnel, weapons, and military equipment are concentrated.”
Russian forces carried out seven missile attacks and 42 air strikes over the past 24 hours, the bulletin said.
Ukraine’s Interior Ministry updated initial casualty figures from the August 7 Russian missile attacks on the city of Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region to at least seven dead and 67 wounded as rescue works resumed.
There were 29 police officers, two rescue workers, and two children among the wounded, according to the ministry.
A photo posted by the ministry on social media showed a badly damaged apartment block with its upper floor completely demolished, while piles of concrete and rubble could be seen on the ground.
Regional officials said that two missiles strikes hit Pokrovsk on August 7, damaging residential and administrative buildings, a hotel, catering establishments, and shops. The strikes were launched about 40 minutes apart, officials said.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian nuclear power plants located in territory held by Kyiv will be fully operational by winter to provide electricity for the country, Ukraine's atomic energy operator said on August 7.
"All the power at our disposal will be given to the electricity grid" after the servicing of some reactors before winter, Energoatom chief Petro Kotin told journalists.
Ukraine currently has three power stations with a total of nine reactors in the territory under its control.
In other developments, U.S. President Joe Biden's administration will announce $200 million of new weapons aid for Ukraine as soon as August 8, U.S. officials told Reuters, as it begins to dole out $6.2 billion of funds discovered after a Pentagon accounting error overvalued billions of Ukrainian aid, two U.S. officials said on August 7.
In May, the Pentagon announced it had mistakenly assigned a higher-than-warranted value to the U.S. weaponry shipped to Kyiv when staff used "replacement value" instead of "depreciated value" to tabulate the billions of dollars worth of ammunition, missiles and other equipment sent to Ukraine.
With reporting by AFP and Reuters
UN Experts Urge Azerbaijan To Lift Blockade Of Lachin Corridor
A group of United Nations experts have voiced alarm over the ongoing blockade of the Lachin Corridor by Azerbaijan, which they say has led to a dire humanitarian crisis in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The corridor is the only link between Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh, and it has been blocked for months by Azerbaijan. An August 7 statement published on the website of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights says, “The blockade of the Lachin Corridor is a humanitarian emergency that has created severe shortages of essential food staples including sunflower oil, fish, chicken, dairy products, cereal, sugar and baby formula.” To read the original story by RFE/RL's Armenian Service, click here.
Justice Department Helping Kyiv In War Crimes Probes, U.S. Attorney General Says
The U.S. Justice Department is cooperating with the International Criminal Court and supporting Ukrainian prosecutors carrying out war crime investigations, Attorney General Merrick Garland said on August 7. Congress recently allowed for more U.S. flexibility in assisting the court with investigations into foreign nationals related to Ukraine, and the Justice Department will be a key part of U.S cooperation, Garland said in a speech to the American Bar Association in Denver. “We are not waiting for the hostilities to end before pursuing justice and accountability,” he said. To read the original story on RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service, click here.
Zelenskiy Says 'Wound' Of Russia's 2008 Invasion Of Georgia Still Remains
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on August 7 commented on the 15th anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Georgia, saying that the “wound” caused by Russia’s occupation of the country remains.
Zelenskiy noted that many observers have said that had the world reacted more decisively when Russia invaded Georgia in 2008, things might be different for Ukraine now.
"The Russian occupation remains -- this wound on the body of the Georgian state remains,” Zelenskiy said in his evening video address. “Many words have already been said about the fact that if the world had been decisive back then, in 2008, many things would have been different.”
Russia should have been made to understand then that the aggressor pays the most for its aggression and “must understand it now," he said.
Zelenskiy also said he believes that a Ukrainian victory would stop the spread of Russian aggression and protect other nations "from what we -- Ukraine, Georgia, and Moldova -- are going through."
Georgia and Russia fought a brief war in 2008 over South Ossetia, a Russian-backed breakaway region of Georgia. Following the war, Russia formally recognized Abkhazia and South Ossetia as independent states and substantially expanded its military footprint in both territories.
Russia also has troops stationed in the pro-Moscow breakaway Transdniester region of Moldova. They have been there ostensibly as peacekeepers since Chisinau and Russia-backed separatists fought a short war in 1992 that was curbed by Moscow's intervention on the side of the separatists.
In Georgia on August 7, the people of the central city of Gori and representatives of the local government gathered to pay their respects at a memorial to fighters who died in the Russian-Georgian war.
A candlelight vigil has been held annually since 2009 at the Heroes' Memorial. Government officials gathered again this year to lay wreaths and deliver speeches.
"We traditionally gather on the 7th of August at the candlelight vigil and thus honor our heroes…who sacrificed themselves, and we try to always remember and appreciate this," Gori Mayor Vladimir Khinchegashvili said.
Events related to the 15th anniversary of the war will continue in Gori on August 8.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken also noted in a statement the anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Georgia.
“Fifteen years ago, Russia invaded the sovereign nation of Georgia and occupied 20 percent of its territory,” Blinken said. “The United States remains steadfast in our support for Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders. The lives of the conflict-affected populations have forever been altered by Russia’s actions.”
Blinken said the United States remembers those killed, injured, and displaced “with deepest respect and heartfelt sympathy.”
He said as in Ukraine, the people of Georgia “have suffered the consequences of Russia’s contempt for international law and desire to dominate its neighbors.”
- By AP
Belarus Begins Military Drills Near Border With Poland, Lithuania As Tensions High
Belarus on August 7 began military exercises near its border with Poland and Lithuania, a move that comes with tensions already heightened between Belarus and the two NATO members over Russian-linked Wagner mercenaries moving to Belarus after their short-lived mutiny in Russia. Both Poland and Lithuania have increased border security since thousands of Wagner fighters arrived in Russian-allied Belarus under a deal that ended their armed rebellion in late June and allowed them and their leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, to avoid criminal charges. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Zelenskiy's Chief Of Staff Says Ukraine's Peace Proposal Only One Discussed At Saudi Talks
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s chief of staff said on August 7 that talks over the weekend in Saudi Arabia discussed no other peace initiative than the one put forth by Ukraine and that the participants agreed to hold another meeting within about six weeks.
"We will hold another meeting within a month, month-and-a-half and we will move toward [holding] a summit," Andriy Yermak told reporters at a briefing in Kyiv.
Officials from around 40 countries, including China, the United States, and European countries, took part in the talks.
Yermak, who headed the Ukrainian delegation, said all delegates at the talks had fully supported Ukrainian independence and territorial integrity.
Yermak promoted the Ukrainian peace formula at the talks. Zelenskiy himself has touted the set of 10 principles that Kyiv wants to serve as the basis for peace during recent visits to European and NATO-member countries.
Observers have said the most important points of the peace plan are those that demand respect for the UN Charter and the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine.
Russia's Foreign Ministry said the talks in Saudi Arabia didn't have "the slightest added value," because Moscow wasn’t invited. Without Russia's participation and without taking into account Moscow's interests, the meeting was pointless, a ministry statement said.
It repeated previous assurances that Russia was open to a diplomatic solution on its terms that ends the war and is ready to respond to serious proposals.
Mykhaylo Podolyak, an adviser to Zelenskiy, once again ruled out Moscow's previous demands, saying they would give Russia time to dig in deeper in the parts of Ukraine it has occupied.
"Any scenario of a cease-fire and freezing of the war in Ukraine in the current disposition will mean only one thing -- Russia's actual victory and Putin's personal triumph," Podolyak said on X, formerly known as Twitter.
He said earlier in an interview with RFE/RL that Russian forces must fully withdraw from the occupied areas and there would be no compromise on that.
"The most difficult thing is always the discussion of the issue that Russia should leave the territory of Ukraine," he said.
Hanna Hopko, who previously headed the committee on foreign policy in the Ukrainian parliament, said the talks in Saudi Arabia pointed to the "deepening of the isolation" of Russia. She said Ukraine needed this along with "tougher measures to counter Russian aggression," including more weapons, financial aid, and more pressure on Russia.
"Ukraine wants more support, and not only transatlantic support or in the Ramstein format, but at the level of the whole world," she said, referring to the contact group formed to coordinate Western military support for Ukraine.
Hopko told RFE/RL in an interview that China's participation at the talks was important.
"The longer the war lasts, the more China sees that Russia has no chance of winning," she said, adding that Russia was getting more and more isolated, and "China understands that Russia is losing."
The Chinese Foreign Ministry on August 7 issued a statement saying China would be an "objective and rational voice" at any international multilateral forums and "actively promote peace talks."
The statement came after the ministry said earlier that the international talks in Saudi Arabia had helped "to consolidate international consensus."
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi also spoke by phone with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, telling him that China would uphold an independent and impartial position on Ukraine as it strives to find a political settlement to the issue.
Beijing and Moscow have maintained a close bilateral relationship in recent years as both countries' relations with the West have worsened.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Russian Writer Sentenced In Absentia For Anti-War Statements
The Basmanny district court in Moscow on August 7 sentenced writer Dmitry Glukhovsky to eight years in prison on a charge of discrediting the Russian military in his online posts condemning Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. Glukhovsky's lawyer, Veronika Polyakova, called the court ruling politically motivated. After Russia launched its aggression against Ukraine in February 2022, Glukhovsky, who resides outside of Russia, harshly criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin and posted reports about the Russian armed forces' alleged atrocities against Ukrainian civilians. Russia then added the writer to its list of "foreign agents," and issued an arrest warrant for him. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
- By Reuters
Russia To Launch First Moon Lander Since 1976 In Race With Indian Spacecraft
Russia will launch its first lunar-landing spacecraft in 47 years on August 11 in a race with India to the south pole of the moon, a potential source of water to support a future human presence there. The launch from the Vostochny Cosmodrome, 5,550 kilometers east of Moscow, will take place four weeks after India sent up its Chandrayaan-3 lunar lander, due to touch down at the pole on August 23. Rough terrain makes a landing there difficult, but the south pole is a prized destination because scientists believe it may hold significant quantities of ice. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Russian Political Analyst Added To List Of Extremists
Russia's Federal Financial Monitoring Service added sociologist and political scientist Boris Kagarlitsky to the register of extremists and terrorists on August 7. Kagarlitsky has been in the pretrial detention center of the northwestern Russian city of Syktyvkar since the end of July on a charge of justifying terrorism. Kagarlitsky told RFE/RL that he considered the charge against him politically motivated. Kagarlitsky, 64, is also a well-known leftist publicist and a former Soviet dissident. Last year, he was added by the Justice Ministry to the list of so-called foreign agents. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Pakistan Suspends Anti-Polio Drive In Two Tribal Districts
Pakistani authorities have suspended an anti-polio drive in two volatile tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province after several police officers refused to provide security to medical teams during the door-to-door vaccination campaign. Militants often attack police escorting polio teams. Two officers were killed in the latest attack in the southwestern Balochistan Province on August 1. The vaccination campaign will continue in the rest of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as planned, officials said. Militants falsely claim that vaccination programs are part of a Western plot to sterilize Muslim children. Pakistan is one of only three countries where polio is still endemic, along with Afghanistan and Nigeria. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal, click here.
Iranian Kurdish Political Prisoner Goes On Hunger Strike, Sews Lips Shut
Soheila Mohammadi, an Iranian Kurdish political prisoner held at Urmia central prison in northwestern Iran, has gone on hunger strike and sewn her lips shut, a human rights watchdog said.
The Norway-based Hengaw group, which monitors rights violations in Iran's Kurdish regions, said that Mohammadi began her hunger strike on August 5 in the women's section of Urmia prison.
Hengaw said she sewed her lips together "as a demonstration of protest against the mistreatment by prison officials in Urmia."
The report highlights that despite completing three years of her five-year term, Mohammadi continues to be deprived of parole opportunities and conditional release.
A source told Hengaw about the challenges she faced in the prison, noting the warden's unwillingness to even permit Mohammadi a meeting with the local prosecutor.
Reports from February indicate that she previously attempted suicide because of mounting pressure from the prison authorities and their continued efforts to deny her parole.
Mohammadi, who is also a mother, was taken into custody in Salmas during in fall 2020 by the Revolutionary Guards' intelligence division.
Following an extended period of interrogation, she was relocated to the Urmia prison women's ward. Accused of affiliating with the Party of Free Life of Kurdistan (PJAK), she was given a five-year sentence at Urmia's Revolutionary Court and has since remained incarcerated without a single day's leave.
The Kurdistan Human Rights Network has reported a growing number of arrests in the region.
According to the network's collected data from June, at least 70 Kurdish Iranian citizens in various cities and villages in the provinces of West Azerbaijan, Kurdistan, Kermanshah, and Khuzestan have been arrested on political charges by security and judicial institutions over the previous month.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Death Toll In Georgian Landslide Rises To 19 As Search For Missing Continues
Georgian officials said on August 8 that rescue teams found the body of a woman at the site of last week's landslide in the resort town of Shovi, which brought the confirmed death toll to 19, while rescue teams continue to search for 16 other missing people. The South Caucasus nation declared a day of mourning on August 7. Flags continued to fly at half-staff across the country on August 8 to honor victims of the five-day 2008 Russian-Georgian War that ended with Moscow’s recognition of Georgia’s breakaway regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia. Russia maintains thousands of troops in both regions now. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Georgian Service,click here.
Following Public Outrage, Bulgaria Makes Changes In Domestic Violence Legislation
The Bulgarian National Assembly on August 7 approved changes in the Criminal Code and the law on protection from domestic violence following a shocking case of abuse against an 18-year-old woman that sparked mass protests.
The deputies, gathered in an extraordinary session, adopted the changes by a vote of 144-58. They provide for the right to protection for people who have experienced violence in the context of an intimate relationship or for victims of violence who are neither married to their potential abuser nor are they in an actual relationship.
Eight lawmakers abstained.
Thousands of people staged protest rallies in Sofia and other Bulgarian cities after a woman from the central city of Stara Zagora was beaten and cut multiple times with a knife by her boyfriend.
The incident was only made public on July 28 following the victim's family's frustration with the slow pace of the investigation.
Angry demonstrators called for an overhaul of legislation and improved protection measures for women, carrying banners that read "Not a single woman more.''
The 26-year-old suspect, identified in the media as Georgi Georgiev, was arrested after the attack, but a court in Stara Zagora later released him after rating the woman's injuries as "light."
He was rearrested on July 31 amid the public outrage and the prosecutor's office announced that it was "accelerating" the investigation.
Bulgarian police statistics show that 18 women were killed in the first three months of this year by their suspected partners. Women's rights activists say the number is much higher.
Iranian Protester's Overturned Execution Stuck In Legal Limbo, Lawyer Says
Javad Ruhi, a 35-year-old Iranian protester from the northern city of Amol whose death sentence was overturned by Iran's Supreme Court, remains in temporary detention more than 10 months after he was arrested as his case continues to be passed around regional Iranian courts.
Ruhi was arrested in the northern Iranian city of Nowshahr on December 11 for participating in ongoing nationwide protests sparked by the death of a young woman, Mahsa Amini, while in police custody in September after she was arrested for allegedly not wearing a hijab properly.
The regime's brutal crackdown on public demonstrators and dissent has seen thousands of people arrested, including journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others voicing opposition to the government.
Some Iranian lawmakers have demanded an even harsher response, calling for heavy penalties, including death sentences, for protesters.
Ruhi was sentenced to death for "corruption on Earth," a charge punishable by death that is often leveled in cases allegedly involving espionage or attempts to overthrow the government and which the courts have taken to using in recent months against protesters.
In a pivotal move, however, the ruling was overturned by the country's Supreme Court in June.
Majid Kaveh, Ruhi's lawyer, said his client's only actions were dancing in the city square and throwing some hijabs on a fire.
The court indictment, which was obtained by RFE/RL's Radio Farda, appears to back up the claims.
However, two months later, Ruhi remains in detention while his case has been sent from one regional court to another.
Majid Kaveh, Ruhi's legal representative, expressed deep concern over what he said seems to be the "disregard for the Supreme Court ruling."
Kaveh told the Tehran-based Shargh newspaper on August 6 that the trajectory of the case remains unclear due to administrative issues.
Kaveh said that after being referred back to the provincial judiciary, the case took an unexpected turn following the dissolution of the specialized branch handling such cases in the Mazandaran provincial Revolutionary Court.
Ruhi's case was redirected to the Revolutionary Court of another city, Tonekabon, which subsequently passed the case to the Revolutionary Court of yet another city, Amol, which forwarded it to the Revolutionary Court in the northern Iranian city of Sari.
The case now awaits a decision from the Mazandaran Provincial Review Court.
The delay in legal proceedings has had a severe toll, Kaveh said. Ruhi has been in temporary detention for over 315 days in Nowshahr prison, leading to severe physical and psychological strain on him and his family.
Iran has recently executed at least seven anti-government protesters in hasty trials, triggering strong condemnation from human rights activists and numerous Western governments.
Human rights groups say the crackdown has left more than 500 people dead and hundreds more injured.
