News
Kazakh Miners On Strike For Better Working Conditions
Hundreds of Kazakh miners employed by the largest copper producer in Central Asia, the Kazakhmys Corporation, went on strike on August 14 at the mines in Satpaev, in the central Kazakh region of Ulytau. The protesters put forward a list of 15 demands, including the improvement of working conditions, the modernization of mining equipment, the hiring of extra workers, and enhanced vacations, disability, and financial benefits. Local authorities and law enforcement officials went to talk to the strikers, officials told RFE/RL. The Kazakhmys Corporation declined to comment on the strike, saying they were preparing “up-to-date information.” To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Kazakh Service, click here.
More News
Three Killed In Blast At Hotel In Eastern Afghanistan
At least three people were killed and seven others were wounded in an explosion at a hotel in Afghanistan eastern province of Khost, which borders Pakistan's former militant stronghold of North Waziristan, police said on August 14. A statement issued by the office of the Taliban governor in Khost said that the blast occurred mid-morning on August 14, without giving details about the nature of the blast and who was behind it. Eye-witnesses told RFE/RL that members of the Pakistani Taliban were staying at the hotel. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Azadi, click here.
Forty-Five Members Of Russian Embassy Staff Leave Moldova On Chisinau's Orders
Forty-five diplomats and employees of the Russian Embassy in Chisinau left Moldova on August 14 after the Moldovan government last month ordered the drastic reduction of Moscow's diplomatic presence there. Moldova, a former Soviet republic, has been buffeted by Russia's war in neighboring Ukraine, and pro-European President Maia Sandu has denounced the invasion and accused Moscow of trying to destabilize her country. Moldovan Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu ordered the Russian Embassy on July 25 to reduce staff to 25 from some 70 by August 15. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Moldovan Service, click here.
Belarus Auctions Off Former Would-Be Presidential Candidate Viktar Babaryka's Belongings
MINSK -- Belarusian authorities have put on auction possessions belonging to jailed former would-be Belarusian presidential candidate Viktar Babaryka.
The 59-year-old Babaryka was sentenced to 14 years in prison in July 2021 on charges of bribe-taking and money laundering that he and his supporters have said are political retribution for challenging authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka.
The organizer of the auction, BelYurZabespyachenne, placed nine watches for auction on its website that it said had been "impounded" from Babaryka.
The watch collection includes a Vacheron Constantin valued by BelYurZabespyachenne at more than $15,500, a Patek Philippe at $18,700, and a Zenith at $4,800. The auction is scheduled to start on September 13.
The website also carried pictures of other possessions listed as belonging to Babaryka that had been sold on auction already, including a Ford Fiesta car, shares in companies, and rifle scopes.
Babaryka, the former head of the Russian-owned Belgazprombank, was arrested in June 2020 as he was trying to register as a candidate to run against Lukashenka in a presidential vote critics and observers say was massively rigged.
Lukashenka was declared the winner of the August 2020 election, triggering protests by tens of thousands of Belarusians. The demonstrations lasted for months as Belarusians demanded that Lukashenka, in power since 1994, step down and hold fresh elections.
At Lukashenka's direction, security officials cracked down hard on demonstrators, arresting thousands and pushing most leading opposition figures out of the country.
Several protesters have been killed in the violence, and rights organizations say there is credible evidence of torture being used against some of those detained.
Lukashenka denies voter fraud and has refused to negotiate with the opposition led Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who supporters say actually won the August 2020 election. Tsikhanouskaya is currently residing in Lithuania.
Authorities in Minsk had impounded her two-bedroom apartment and sold it in an action in July for 203,687 rubles (around $80,740).
Fugitive Russian Lawmaker Announces Movement For Independence Of Smolensk
Fugitive Russian lawmaker Vladislav Zhivitsa announced at a press conference in Warsaw on August 13 the launch of a movement for the independence of his native Smolensk region from the Russian Federation. Zhivitsa was accompanied by a member of the Coordination Council of Belarus in exile, Yan Rudzik. Zhivitsa added that supporters of the independence of Smolensk will create a unit within the Kastus Kalinouski Regiment consisting of Belarusian citizens who have been fighting alongside Ukrainian armed forces against occupying Russian troops. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Idel.Realities, click here.
Iran Arrests Nine More Members Of Baha'i Faith
Iran has reportedly arrested nine more members of the Baha'i faith, the country's largest non-Muslim community, shutting down and confiscating more than 40 pharmacies and warehouses belonging to the detainees.
The Intelligence Ministry of the Islamic republic announced on August 13 that a Baha'i family and its associates, who were involved in the pharmaceutical and cosmetic business, have been detained. Baha'i activists have identified some of the detainees as Ashkan, Afshin, and Ardalan Tabiyanian, along with their sister and brother-in-law.
The detainees are accused of various crimes, including "drug smuggling and hoarding," "fraud with medicines," "money laundering," and "tax evasion."
The Baha'i are branded as "heretics" by the Iranian regime which has been persecuting them for alleged ties to Israel, which is home to their most important shrines and world headquarters.
In a separate incident, Jamaluddin Khanjani, a former leader of the Baha'i community in Iran, and his daughter, Maria Khanjani, were arrested on August 13. After a house search, they were transferred to Evin prison by order of the head of Evin Court.
Jamaluddin Khanjani, a member of the so-called Yaran Iran group, was previously sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2008 on charges including "assembly and collusion against national security," "propaganda against the system," and "espionage."
He was released in 2017 after a reduction in his sentence. The Yaran Iran group, responsible for managing the affairs of the Baha'i in Iran, saw all seven of its members receive lengthy prison sentences of 10 years each.
Currently, three members of the Yaran Iran group, Fariba Kamalabadi, Mahvash Sabet, and Afif Naeimi, are serving their sentences in prison.
There are some 300,000 Baha'i adherents in Iran, where their faith is not officially recognized, and an estimated 5 million followers worldwide.
In a religious fatwa issued in 2018, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei forbade contact, including business dealings, with the followers of the faith.
Since the Islamic Republic of Iran was established in 1979, hundreds of Baha'is have been arrested and jailed for their beliefs. At least 200 have been executed or were arrested and never heard from again.
Thousands more have been banned from receiving higher education or had their property confiscated, while vandals often desecrate Baha'i cemeteries.
Following nationwide protests in 2020, there has been a significant increase in the summoning and detention of Baha'i citizens in recent months.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Kyiv Slams Russia's 'Provocative Actions' In Black Sea
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry issued a statement on August 14 condemning what it called Russia's "provocative actions" after Moscow said one of its warships fired warning shots at a cargo vessel in the Black Sea. The Ukrainian ministry "strongly condemns the provocative actions carried out by the Russian Federation on August 13 in the Black Sea in relation to the Turkish dry cargo vessel 'Sukru Okan,' which was en route to the [Ukrainian Danube] port of Izmail," it said in a statement. "The Russian Navy grossly violated the UN Charter, the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, and other norms of international law," the statement said. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
At Least One Killed In Attack On Shah Cheragh Shrine In Iranian City Of Shiraz
At least one person has been killed and at least seven others were wounded by two gunmen in an attack on the Shah Cheragh mausoleum in the city of Shiraz, Iranian state media reported on August 13. The fate of the attackers remained unclear. Iran's IRNA news agency initially reported four killed but then revised the toll downwards to one. In October 2022, an attack on the Shi’ite shrine killed 13 people and left dozens injured. To read the original report by RFE/RL’s Radio Farda, click here.
Poland Detains Two Russian Nationals Suspected Of Spying
Poland has detained two Russian nationals suspected of espionage, Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski said on August 14. The two men, whose identities were not disclosed, are suspected of distributing propaganda materials about Russia's Wagner mercenary group, which is currently based in Belarus. Ten days earlier Kaminski said a Belarusian citizen was arrested in Poland on espionage charges. On August 12, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said Warsaw had increased the number of troops protecting its border with Belarus as a deterrent amid “destabilizing” actions by its pro-Russian neighbor. To read the original story by RFE/RL's North.Realities, click here.
- By Reuters
Chinese Defense Minister To Visit Russia, Belarus This Week
China's defense minister, Li Shangfu, will visit Russia and Belarus from August 14 to August 19, the ministry said in a statement on August 14. While in Russia, Li will attend an international security meeting and make a speech there, according to the statement. He will also meet with leaders from Russia's national defense department. During his visit to Belarus, he will meet with the country's authoritarian leader, Alyaksandr Lukashenka. Li will also visit military departments in Belarus. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Eleven Killed, Nine Injured In Minibus-Truck Collision In Armenia
At least 11 people were killed and nine were injured in a collision between a minibus carrying passengers and a truck early on August 14 in Armenia. Five of the injured were in critical condition, doctors told RFE/RL. The deadly car crash occurred on the Yerevan-Gyumri highway some 85 kilometers northeast of Yerevan, Armenian officials said. The passengers of the minibus were returning to Armenia from Turkey, according to victims' relatives. Investigators were reportedly working on the scene to clarify the circumstances of the accident. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Armenian Service, click here.
As Ruble Falls Past 100 Per U.S. Dollar, Kremlin Blames Loose Monetary Policy
The ruble fell past 100 per U.S. dollar on August 14 just as President Vladimir Putin's economic advisor said Russia was interested in a strong ruble and claimed that loose monetary policy was the main reason behind the weakening of the currency. The ruble fell to 100.35 rubles against the U.S. dollar in early trading. "The current exchange rate has deviated significantly from fundamental levels, and its normalization is expected in the near future," Putin's economic advisor Maxim Oreshkin told the TASS news agency. "It is in the interests of the Russian economy to have a strong ruble," he said. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
- By dpa
German Finance Minister Visits Kyiv
German Finance Minister Christian Lindner has arrived in Ukraine for political talks in his first visit to the country since Russia's full-blown invasion last year. Lindner arrived in Kyiv by train on the morning of August 14. Ukraine has been pressuring the German government to supply Kyiv with Taurus cruise missiles for defense against the Russian invasion, launched more than 17 months ago.
Thirteen Parties, One Political Bloc To Compete In Yerevan Municipal Polls
Thirteen political parties and one political bloc have registered to Armenia's Central Election Commission (CEC) to participate in upcoming municipal elections in Yerevan. The CEC is due to complete the registration process by August 18 and publish voter lists afterward within three days. The vote in the elections to Yerevan’s Municipal Assembly is due on September 17. The ruling Civil Contract party is being led in the elections by current Yerevan Deputy Mayor Tigran Avinian. Former Yerevan Mayor Hayk Marutian, who was removed from office by a vote of no confidence in December 2021 after falling out with the ruling party, has also announced his participation in the elections. To read the original story by RFE/Rl's Armenian Service, click here.
Russia Strikes Odesa With Drones, Missiles, As Fighting On Uptick In East, South Ukraine
Russian forcestargeted Ukraine's eastern region of Kharkiv and its main Black Sea port of Odesa with a fresh wave of missiles and drones, Ukrainian officials and the military said on August 14, as heavy fighting continued on the eastern and southern fronts.
A man was killed and two others were wounded in the shelling of Kozacha Lopan, in the Kharkiv region, just 2 kilometers from the Russian border, regional authorities said on August 14.
Although the attack on Odesa was repelled, three people were wounded by falling debris, regional governor Oleh Kiper said on August 14.
"People have been provided with the necessary medical assistance...several fires broke out from falling missiles. The windows of some buildings were blown out by the shock wave from the explosions," Kiper added.
WATCH: The Aftermath Of Russian Strikes On Odesa On August 14
The Ukrainian General Staff reported on August 14 that 33 clashes had taken place over the previous day with fierce fighting in the Kupyansk sector of the eastern region of Kharkiv.
In Donetsk, Russian forces attempted to regain lost ground in the Bakhmut area, but were repelled, the General Staff said in its daily report, adding that Ukrainian air defenses shot down a Russian attack helicopter above Bakhmut.
In the south, Russian forces made "unsuccessful attempts" to counterattack in the Robotyne sector of Zaporizhzhya, the Russian military said, a day after reporting that Ukrainian troops had achieved “partial success” around Robotyne.
Some social media postings indicated that Ukrainian troops had entered Robotyne, a small settlement that stands in the way of Kyiv’s southern push toward Melitopol.
The battlefield reports could not be independently confirmed.
On the diplomatic front, German Finance Minister Christian Lindner arrived on a surprise visit to Kyiv, saying that his country stood "shoulder to shoulder" with Ukraine.
Lindner, who arrived by train, said he would hold "very concrete" talks with Ukrainian officials, adding that Germany has given Ukraine some 22 billion euros ($24 billion) in humanitarian, financial, and military aid since the start of the war.
Berlin is under growing pressure from Ukraine to send long-range Taurus cruise missiles.
On August 13, several civilians, including a couple and their two children -- an infant daughter and a 12-year-old boy -- were killed by Russian shelling in southern Ukraine.
Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said on Telegram that the family was killed in the Shyroka Balka municipality in the Kherson region.
He added that a total of seven civilians had been killed and 20 injured in the Kherson region during shelling that damaged residential buildings in several settlements,
"The terrorists will never willingly stop killing civilians. Terrorists must be stopped. [By] force. They do not understand anything else," he said.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Iranian Journalist Says She's Been Freed From Evin Prison After Posting Bail
Nazila Marofian, an Iranian journalist, said on August 13 that she has been temporarily released from Tehran’s notorious Evin Prison after posting bail, later defiantly posting on social media that “you deserve the best of things, so don't accept slavery."
Marofian was arrested by security forces on November 29, 2022, following the publication of her interview with Amjad Amini, the father of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, whose death in September 2022 sparked widespread protests across the country.
Mahsa Amini was in police custody at the time of her death for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
In the interview, Amjad Amini revealed that the deputy of the Legal Medicine Organization -- an official body of the judiciary that provides expert witness reports for courts -- told him explicitly that when writing about the cause of his daughter's death, "I’ll write whatever I want, whatever is in the interest of the country."
The LMO report subsequently tried to shift the blame for the tragedy to Amini's health. But supporters say witnesses saw her being beaten when taken into custody, while her family says she had no history of any medical issues and was in good health at the time of her detention.
In February 2023, Marofian was sentenced by the Revolutionary Court for publishing the interview, despite not receiving a proper court hearing or being allowed to put on a defense.
Concerns were raised about her health after human rights activists said she had been hospitalized briefly on August 5 “due to increased heart rate and stress,” a condition some on social media labeled as a “heart attack.”
Since Mahsa Amini's death, Iranians have flooded into the streets across the country to protest against a lack of rights, with women and schoolgirls making unprecedented shows of support in the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
The U.S.-based Human Rights Activists News Agency said that at least 527 people had been killed during the unrest, including 71 minors, as security forces muzzle dissent.
- By AFP
Iran Arrests Nine Bahai’s Over Corruption Charges
Iranian authorities on August 13 arrested nine followers of the Baha’i faith over a host of corruption charges including money laundering and tax evasion, the Intelligence Ministry said. The Bahai’s, Iran's largest non-Muslim minority, are branded by Tehran as "heretics" and are often targeted over alleged ties to Israel, home to their most important shrines and world headquarters. The arrests targeted members of the group in the capital, Tehran, said to own "20 pharmacies, three cosmetic companies, and multiple unauthorized warehouses," according to the ministry. To read the original story by AFP, click here.
At Least Four Killed In Attack On Shah Cheragh Shrine In Iranian City Of Shiraz
At least four people have been killed by two gunmen in an attack on the Shah Cheragh mausoleum in the city of Shiraz, Iranian state media reported on August 13. Initial reports remained unclear, and the number of casualties was uncertain. The fate of the attackers also remained unclear. In October 2022, an attack on the Shi’ite shrine killed 13 people and left dozens injured. To read the original report by RFE/RL’s Radio Farda, click here.
Militant Attack In Pakistan's Balochistan Targets Chinese Engineers
Unidentified militants on August 13 attacked a convoy of Chinese engineers in Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan Province.
Officials told RFE/RL’s Radio Mashaal that three security officers were injured in an exchange of fire, while two militants were killed and three injured.
Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti, a senator and former Balochistan interior minister, wrote on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, that no Chinese nationals were killed in the attack.
The Pakistani military issued a statement confirming the attack, saying “terrorists used small arms and hand grenades during the activity.”
Chinese officials condemned the attack and also said no Chinese nationals were hurt in the attack.
The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) issued a statement claiming responsibility for the attack.
“Today, the BLA Majeed Brigade targeted a convoy of Chinese engineers in the Gwadar District,” the statement said.
In a second statement, the BLA claimed the two suicide bombers had killed four Chinese engineers and nine Pakistani security troops. That information could not be verified.
The BLA has targeted Chinese nationals several times in the past and has warned Beijing not to conclude development deals in Balochistan with the Pakistan government.
In April 2022, a female suicide bomber killed three Chinese teachers in Karachi. In 2021, an explosion struck a bus carrying Chinese workers, killing nine of them, plus four other passengers. In 2020, the BLA claimed responsibility for an attack on the Pakistan Stock Exchange that it said was aimed at “Chinese exploitative plans” in Balochistan.
China is carrying out numerous projects in Pakistan under the umbrella of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). The CPEC is a cornerstone of China’s wide-reaching Belt and Road Initiative and focuses on linking China’s Xinjiang Province with the Gwadar Port.
The $60 billion initiative encompasses a wide range of development and infrastructure projects.
Thousands of Pakistani security forces have been deployed to counter threats to the projects.
Chinese Deputy Premier He Lifeng visited Islamabad in July to mark the 10th anniversary of the CPEC project.
Separately on August 13, Pakistani authorities said security forces had killed four suspected gunmen belonging to the Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan group (TTP) in the Bajaur tribal district near the Afghan border. One member of the security forces was killed in the raid, authorities said.
The Bajur District was a stronghold of the TTP -- also known as the Pakistani Taliban and a close ally of Afghanistan’s Taliban government -- before the Pakistani Army drove many of the militants out of the area.
Ukrainian Civilian Deaths Mount In Kherson Shelling; Kyiv Reports Gains In South
At least seven civilians, including four members of one family, were killed by Russian shelling in southern Ukraine as fighting continued in both the south and east of the country, Kyiv said on August 13, amid reports of Ukrainian battlefield gains in the ongoing southern counteroffensive.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
A couple, their infant daughter, and 12-year-old son were killed in an attack in the Shyroka Balka municipality in the Kherson region, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said in a post on Telegram.
He added that a total of seven civilians had been killed and 20 injured in the Kherson region during shelling that damaged residential buildings in several settlements,
"The terrorists will never willingly stop killing civilians. Terrorists must be stopped. [By] force. They do not understand anything else," he said.
Kherson Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said the pastor of a church and a fellow villager in Stanislav were among the dead as a result of the Russian strikes.
Shelling was also reported in civilian areas around the city of Nikopol, in the southern Zaporizhzhya region. No casualties were reported after “almost a dozen shells” struck Nikopol and the town of Chervonogrygorivsk, according to local officials.
The Ukrainian General Staff said its troops had achieved “partial success” around Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhya region, with some social media postings indicating Ukrainian troops had entered the small settlement that stands in the way of Kyiv’s southern push toward Melitopol.
Earlier, the Ukrainian General Staff reported 39 clashes in the preceding 24 hours with fighting in the eastern part of the Kharkiv region, the western part of the Donetsk region, and in the area around Robotyne.
Vadim Rogov, a Russia-installed occupation official in the occupied part of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhya region, said Ukrainian forces had pierced Russian lines and “gained a foothold” in the settlement of Urozhayne, in the southwestern part of the Donetsk region.
Rogov said Ukrainian forces were trying to take control of the nearby town of Staromlynivka.
Russian news agencies reported on August 13 that traffic had been temporarily halted on the bridge connecting Russia with occupied Crimea over the Kerch Strait.
No reason was given for the suspension of traffic, which later resumed, according to Russian officials.
The bridge has been damaged several times in recent months by suspected Ukrainian missile and drone attacks.
WATCH: RFE/RL has found documentary evidence that Russia is attacking Ukraine with cruise missiles that Kyiv handed over to Moscow in the 1990s.
In July, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the bridge is being “used to supply ammunition for war, and this is done every day" and that it must be neutralized.
Meanwhile, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported “thwarting” Ukrainian efforts to “carry out terrorist attacks on objects in Russia.” The ministry said three Ukrainian drones had been shot down over the Belgorod region and a fourth in the Kursk region. No casualties or damages were reported.
The governor of the Belgorod region of Russia near the Ukrainian border said late on August 13 that several apartments had been damaged due to an attack by Ukrainian drones.
Kyiv rarely comments on claims of attacks inside of Russia. There was no immediate word of possible casualties.
Moscow also reported firing a warning shot near a cargo ship in the Black Sea. The Palau-flagged vessel reportedly stopped and was searched before being allowed to head to the Ukrainian Danube River port of Ismail.
RFE/RL is not able to independently verify combat reports from areas of heavy fighting.
In an update on August 13, Britain’s Defense Ministry reported that Russia’s Wagner mercenary group is “likely moving toward a downsizing…at a time of financial pressure.”
The ministry said it is likely the Kremlin has largely stopped funding the notorious group in the wake of an attempted armed mutiny in June.
With reporting by Reuters
Kyiv Reports At Least 500 Children Killed Since Russian Invasion
At least 500 children have been killed and over 1,000 injured since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Ukraine’s Prosecutor-General’s Office reported on August 13. Officials stressed that the figures are incomplete because of the difficulty gathering data in areas occupied by Russian forces. Last month, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights reported that at least 9,396 civilians have been killed and 16,646 wounded. Russia continues to carry out air strikes attacking cities across Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service, click here.
Zelenskiy Appeals To Ukraine's Partners To Send Demining Equipment
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on August 12 said Ukraine needs more demining equipment and the ability to manufacture such equipment itself.
Zelenskiy commented on an aid package announced earlier this week by Azerbaijan that included a demining machine.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
"Ukraine also needs equipment from partners, and it is very important to create a production base in Ukraine so that we can clear our land of Russian mines,” Zelenskiy said.
Zelenskiy cited data on the prevalence of mines in Ukraine, saying Ukrainian specialists “detect hundreds of explosive objects every day.” Mines and unexploded ammunition currently are spread across 174,000 square kilometers of Ukraine or about 20 percent of the country, he said.
"And the more we have demining machines, the more special drones we have for demining, the more actively we will be able to restore security,” Zelenskiy said.
The Ukrainian Economy Ministry on August 7 announced that Ukrainian manufacturers had declared their readiness to produce equipment for demining.
Zelenskiy said earlier on X, formerly known as Twitter, that several European countries had joined a Group of Seven (G7) declaration in support of security guarantees.
The countries are Belgium, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Latvia, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Sweden, he said.
“This, together with Peace Formula, is a signal [that] peace will come; aggression will fail,” he said.
The G7 leading industrial nations last month announced an international framework that paves the way for long-term security assurances for Ukraine to boost its defenses against Russia and deter Moscow from future aggression.
WATCH: A Ukrainian firm has developed low-cost boots that can help protect mine-clearance teams from injury. Owner Ihor Yefimenko says the boots, which cost $400 and are 3D-printed, are significantly cheaper than Western imports.
The joint declaration, which the G7 said other nations could join, said the framework encompasses elements including modern advanced military equipment, training, intelligence-sharing, and cyberdefense.
In return, Ukraine would pledge improved governance measures, including through judicial and economic reforms and enhanced transparency.
- By AP
Shippers Warned To Stay Away From Iranian Waters Over Seizure Threat
Western-backed maritime forces in the Middle East on August 12 warned shippers traveling through the strategic Strait of Hormuz to stay as far away from Iranian territorial waters as possible to avoid being seized. A similar warning went out earlier this year ahead of the seizure of two tankers traveling near the strait. While Iran and the United States are reportedly near a deal that would see billions of Iranian assets unfrozen in exchange for the release of five Iranian-Americans detainees, the warning shows that the tensions remain high at sea, especially in the Persian Gulf. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Russian Fighter Jet On Training Mission Crashes In Kaliningrad, Killing Two Pilots
A Russian fighter jet crashed on August 12 in Russia’s Kaliningrad region during a training mission, killing the two pilots on board, the Russian Defense Ministry said. The aircraft was a Sukhoi Su-30 and it crashed in a deserted area, according to the ministry’s statement. The cause of the crash was a technical malfunction, it said. The Su-30 fighter jet, which has been used extensively during Russia’s war in Ukraine, is designed to destroy air targets, control airspace, and conduct aerial reconnaissance. To read the original story on RFE/RL’s Russian Service, click here.
Odesa Officially Opens Six Beaches For First Time Since Russia's Full-Scale Invasion
Authorities in Ukraine’s Black Sea port city of Odesa have announced that they are opening six beaches for swimming for the first time since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022. Swimming will be banned during air-raid alerts, however, local officials added on August 12. Odesa has been targeted by Russian missiles and drones. The surrounding sea has also been mined by Russia. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
At Least Two Killed In Russian Strikes In Ukraine As Crimean Peninsula, Bridge Reportedly Targeted2
A Russian Factory Is Using Underage Workers To Assemble Iranian 'Suicide' Drones Destined For Ukraine3
Rescue Operations End With Eight Still Missing After Blast Outside Moscow4
Northern Russian Village Shaken After Discharged Wagner Fighter Accused Of Killing Six People5
After Teen Sing-Along, A Romanian Hip-Hop Artist Is Accused Of Warping Young Minds6
Armenia Asks UN Security Council To Hold Emergency Meeting On Nagorno-Karabakh7
Live Briefing: Russia Invades Ukraine8
Latvia Boosts Border Security With Belarus As Tensions Grow9
Ukrainian Engineers 3D-Print Boots To Help Protect Sappers10
Niger Coup Puts West In Tough Spot As Wagner Eyes More Africa Opportunities
Subscribe