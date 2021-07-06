Kazakh Police Clash With Activists Protesting Rising Chinese Influence

Activists clashed with police in Almaty, Kazakhstan, at a protest against the rising influence of China and increasing food prices. The July 6 protest took place on the 81st birthday of authoritarian former President Nursultan Nazarbaev. Police wearing black balaclavas surrounded the rally and grappled with protesters who chanted, "Nazarbaev, go away." The rally was organized by Democratic Choice of Kazakhstan (DVK), an unregistered opposition movement.