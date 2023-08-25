NGOs Launch Petition Against Internet Blockage, Slowdowns By Kazakh Officials

Britain's Defense Ministry says it is "highly likely" the founder of Russia's Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, died in a plane crash earlier this week, though definitive confirmation has yet to come from Russian officials investigating the accident.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in his first remarks since the deadly crash that killed all 10 people onboard, spoke on August 24 of Prigozhin in the past tense as he sent his condolences to the families of the victims. Prigozhin's name was on the plane's manifest.

But Putin stopped short of officially confirming the Wagner leader's death, and the British Defense Ministry said in an intelligence briefing on August 25 that while there is not yet "definitive proof" that Prigozhin was onboard and he is known to exercise "exceptional" security measures, "it is highly likely that he is indeed dead."

"He [Prigozhin] was a talented man," Putin said on August 24, but also "a man of difficult fate [who had] made serious mistakes in life."

"My sincere condolences to the families of all those perished," he added.

Putin didn't specify the "mistakes" made by the man who just two months ago led a short-lived mutiny against the Russian military and presented the most serious challenge to Putin in his more than two decades in power.

Prigozhin was not arrested or detained at the time of the mutiny, but Putin denounced the insurrection as a "stab in the back" and vowed to punish all "traitors" involved.

Investigators are sifting through wreckage of a private jet belonging to the Wagner group after it crashed en route to St. Petersburg from Moscow, leaving no survivors.

The Flightradar24 online tracker showed a Brazilian-built Embraer 600 jet dropping off radar screens early in the evening on August 23. Soon after, video on social media appeared to show a plane falling through the sky in an area about 300 kilometers north of Moscow that coincided with the location of the aircraft's disappearance.

Questions over whether Prigozhin was on the plane or not and the circumstances over why the plane crashed have led to speculation that Putin was behind the crash.

A close ally of Putin for decades, Prigozhin led the June 24 mutiny that saw Wagner fighters seize the southern city of Rostov-on-Don and march to within 200 kilometers of Moscow. A Russian military aircraft was shot down during the mutiny, and in total 13 Russian Air Force personnel were killed.

Wagner commander and co-founder Dmitry Utkin was also listed among the seven passengers on the Wagner jet, Russia's aviation authority said, quoting the airline. Two pilots and a flight attendant also were onboard the plane, the aviation authority said, adding an investigation into the incident has been launched.

While there has been no official confirmation from the Kremlin or the Defense Ministry that Prigozhin and Utkin died, a Telegram channel linked to Wagner has pronounced him dead.

The channel, Grey Zone, declared Prigozhin a hero and a patriot who it said had died at the hands of unidentified people it called "traitors to Russia."

Grey Zone also reported that another private jet owned by Prigozhin landed safely in the Moscow region. The information could not be independently verified immediately.

The deaths of Prigozhin and Utkin, if proven true, would be a severe blow to the Wagner group, which was key in Russia's battle to take the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut earlier this year.

Wagner soldiers have also been deployed to Syria, where Russia supports President Bashar Assad’s government in a civil war and in Libya, where they fought alongside forces of commander Khalifa Hifter. The group has also operated in the Central African Republic and Mali.

"The demise of Prigozhin would almost certainly have a deeply destabilizing effect on the Wagner Group," the British Defense Ministry said.

"His personal attributes of hyper-activity, exceptional audacity, a drive for results and extreme brutality permeated Wagner and are unlikely to be matched by any successor.... Wagner's leadership vacuum would be compounded by the reports that founder and field commander Dimitry Utkin and logistics chief Valery Chekalov also died."

The Wagner chief's whereabouts have been largely a mystery since the mutiny. He appeared in his first video since the mutiny earlier this week. In footage possibly shot in Africa and published on August 21 on Telegram channels affiliated with the Wagner group, Prigozhin is seen standing in a desert area in camouflage and with a rifle in his hands.

Earlier he was believed to be moving between Russia and Belarus, where Wagner troops have been setting up camps to train Belarusian armed forces as part of a deal negotiated that helped end the mutiny.

The Wagner insurrection came on the heels of months of intense public infighting with Russia’s military leadership over the war strategy in Ukraine and ammunition supplies.