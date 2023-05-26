Kazakhstan Says It Has No Plans To Join Any Union States

At least one person was killed and more than a dozen wounded when a medical facility in the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro was hit during another wave of Russian air strikes on Ukraine, which President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called "another crime against humanity."

Video from the site on May 26 showed plumes of smoke coming out of several buildings, which appeared heavily damaged and still ablaze in some parts.

Zelenskiy said the buildings housed a psychological clinic and a veterinary clinic in the city.

"Another Russian missile attack, another crime against humanity," Zelenskiy said on Twitter. "There can be no military purpose in this [attack]. It is pure terror."

Serhiy Lysak, the governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region, said two children, aged 3 and 6, were among the wounded, while 11 adults were hospitalized. "Two are in difficult condition," Lysak wrote on Telegram.

Lysak said it had been an "extremely difficult night" of Russian strikes that also caused substantial damage to civilian infrastructure.

An hourslong air-raid alert was declared on the territory of Ukraine overnight as Kyiv and several other regions were subjected to air strikes.

Most of the incoming missiles and drones were downed by Ukrainian air defenses, the military and regional officials said.

The Russian military fired 17 missiles and 31 Iranian-made attack drones on civilian and military targets, but the Ukrainian air defenses managed to shoot down 10 missiles and 23 drones, Ukraine's Air Force Command reported early on May 26.

Damage caused by falling debris was reported in Kyiv's Obolon and Shevchenkivskiy districts, but Serhiy Popko, the head of the capital's military administration, said there were no reports of injuries or casualties during the three-hour attack on the capital that started around 3 a.m. local time.

It was the 13th such attack on the Ukrainian capital this month.

The cities of Merefa and Izyum in the Kharkiv region sustained damage in the drone attack, the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, Oleh Synyehubov said.

A Russian missile destroyed a residential building in the town of Avdiyivka, close to Bakhmut, the Donetsk region city that has been the epicenter of the war in the east, said Zelenskiy's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak.



There were no initial reports of victims, Yermak wrote on Telegram.

On the battlefield, fighting continued in and around the eastern city of Bakhmut, the General Staff said in its daily report on May 26, again contradicting Russia's claims that it had captured the whole city.

On May 25, the top U.S. officer, General Mark Milley, said Russia will not achieve a military victory in Ukraine, forecasting a "hard" and "bloody" fight going forward, as the Ukraine Defense Contact Group of countries supporting Kyiv in its fight against Russia held a virtual meeting.

"This war, militarily, is not going to be won by Russia. It's just not," Milley told reporters on May 25 following the meeting.

He added that the Kremlin's original goals -- which included removing the current Ukrainian government -- "are not achievable militarily. They're not going to be done."

Still, he said, the presence of Russia's large fighting force in Ukraine will make Kyiv's attempt to recapture all of its territory, including that seized by Moscow in 2014, not likely to happen "in the near term."

"That means fighting is going to continue. It's going to be bloody. It's going to be hard. And at some point, both sides will either negotiate a settlement or they'll come to a military conclusion."

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who also participated in the virtual conference, said Ukraine's Western supporters have contributed almost $65 billion in military aid since the start of Russia’s invasion in February 2022.

But high on Kyiv's agenda now is the delivery of promised F-16 fighter jets, which are more sophisticated than the Soviet-made warplanes now part of its arsenal.

With reporting by RFE/RL's Russian Service, AFP, and Reuters