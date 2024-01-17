News
Jailed Kazakh Opposition Party Leader's Appeal Against Sentence Denied
A court in Astana on January 16 rejected an appeal filed by Nurzhan Altaev, the leader of Kazakhstan's unregistered El Tiregi (People's Pillar) party, against a 10-year prison term he was handed in November on a bribe-taking charge, which the former lawmaker denies and calls politically motivated. Altaev, who quit the ruling Amanat (then Nur-Otan) party in 2021 and has accused the Justice Ministry of refusing to register his party, was arrested in June 2023. In April last year, a court in Astana sentenced Altaev to 15 days in jail on a separate charge of violating regulations for holding public gatherings. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
U.S. Redesignates Yemen's Huthis As Global Terrorist Group
The United States will put Yemen's Iran-backed Huthi rebels back on a list of "specially designated global terrorist groups" due to their repeated attacks on international shipping in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on January 17. "These attacks against international shipping have endangered mariners, disrupted the free flow of commerce, and interfered with navigational rights and freedoms," Blinken said in a statement, adding that the Huthis "must be held accountable for their actions." The designation takes effect in 30 days.
Moldova Says Trade Duties For Separatist Transdniester Will Not Be Scrapped
Moldovan Minister for Reintegration Oleg Serebrian said on January 17 after meeting with Vadim Krasnoselsky, the leader of Transdniester, that the newly introduced import and export duties for the separatist region will remain in place. Krasnoselsky on January 5 had protested the central authorities' move, saying it was violating fundamental rights and crushing business in the Russian-backed region and appealed to Chisinau to reconsider. The status of Transdniester, which declared independence from Moldova in 1990, has come under the spotlight again after the European Union agreed to launch accession talks with Moldova's pro-Western government. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Moldovan Service, click here.
Romanian Truckers, Farmers Continue Protests Over High Costs, Block Traffic At Ukraine Border
Hundreds of Romanian haulers and farmers on January 17 continued protests for an eighth day over high taxes and insurance rates, EU environmental policies, and cheaper Ukrainian produce flooding the domestic market. Transporters and farmers with tractors jammed traffic at the northeastern Siret border crossing with Ukraine, causing a 20-kilometer backup, and blocked the incoming lane on one of the main access roads into the capital, Bucharest, police said. They demand a moratorium on loan repayments, faster subsidy payments, and separate lines at border crossings and the Romanian Black Sea port of Constanta for non-EU trucks, including Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Romanian Service, click here.
On Third Anniversary Of Arrest, Navalny Says Putin's Power Structure 'Built On Lies'
Russian opposition leader Aleksei Navalny, marking the third anniversary of his incarceration on charges widely believed to be politically motivated, said the model of power created by President Vladimir Putin in Russia "is inviable because it is built on lies."
Navalny's associates read a statement on YouTube explaining why he decided to come back to Russia on January 17, 2021, when he was arrested after returning from Germany, where he was treated for poisoning with what European labs concluded as Novichok-like Soviet-style nerve agent.
"I have my country and my beliefs. And I do not want to give up my country and my beliefs. I cannot betray either the former or the latter. If your beliefs are worth something, you must be ready to stand up for them. And if necessary, to be ready for sacrifices," Navalny's statement said.
"By returning I kept my promise given to my voters.... Those who do not lie must appear at last in Russia. It turned out that I have to pay by being incarcerated in solitary confinement for my right to have and proclaim my beliefs. And of course, I do not like to be imprisoned. But I will not give up my ideas and my motherland," the statement said.
Navalny, who nearly died from the poisoning, which he blames on Russian security operatives acting at Putin's behest, was initially handed a 2 1/2-year prison sentence for violating the terms of an earlier parole during his convalescence abroad. The Kremlin has denied any involvement in Navalny's poisoning.
The original conviction is widely regarded as a trumped-up, politically motivated case.
In March 2022, Navalny was handed a nine-year prison term on charges of contempt and embezzlement through fraud that he and his supporters have repeatedly rejected as politically motivated.
Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation and his network of regional offices were designated "extremist" organizations and banned after his arrest, which led to another case against him on extremism charges. In August 2023, a court extended Navalny's prison term to 19 years and sent him to a harsher "special regime" facility from the maximum-security prison where he was held.
Last month, Navalny was transferred to such a prison in Russia's Arctic region.
Navalny's associates announced earlier that they plan to organize rallies in dozens of cities across the world demanding Navalny's release and Putin's resignation.
The European Union issued a statement on January 17 calling Navalny's incarceration politically motivated and expressing concerns over his health and life.
The EU statement also urged the Kremlin to immediately release Navalny and other political prisoners in Russia, including among others Ilya Yashin, Vladimir Kara-Murza, Yury Dmitriyev, Aleksei Gorinov, and Lilia Chanysheva.
Iranian Lawyer Who Defended Activists Gets 2-Year Ban From Practicing Law
Iranian lawyer Khosrow Alikordi, known for representing activists and their families, has been handed a two-year ban from practicing law amid increased pressure from the government on legal professionals involved in high-profile political cases.
The ruling, issued by the fourth branch of the Khorasan Bar Association's Disciplinary Court, centers on Alikordi's dissemination of information about his clients, including Fatemeh Sepehri and relatives of Abolfazl Adinehzadeh.
Adinehzadeh was killed during nationwide unrest following the September 2022 death of Mahsa Amini while in the custody of Iran's morality police for an alleged violation of the hijab law.
In June, Adinezadeh's father and sister, represented by Alikordi, were charged with "anti-government propaganda" for their comments during media interviews and social-media posts over Abolfazl Adinehzadeh's death.
Another client of Alikordi, Fatemeh Sepehri, is an outspoken critic of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and has publicly called for his resignation. Her activism led to her arrest last year during the nationwide protests sparked by Amini's death.
Alikordi has been convicted in two separate cases over the past two months on charges that include "spreading false information through computer systems and failure to maintain confidentiality" and "engaging in propaganda activities benefiting groups in opposition to the regime."
The convictions led to a one-year prison sentence, a two-year exile to Nehbandan city, and fines.
Several Iranian lawyers -- including Nazanin Salari, Bahar Sahraian, Mahmud Taravatroy, and Amin Adel Ahmadian -- have been arrested or interrogated after representing people detained during the unrest.
Anger over the death of Amini prompted thousands of Iranians to take to the streets to demand more freedoms and women's rights in the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
More than 500 people have been killed in the crackdown, according to rights groups. Several thousand more have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Kosovar Serbs Launch Petition To Dismiss Local Ethnic Albanian Mayors
Ethnic Serbs in northern Kosovo have begun signing a petition to dismiss Albanian mayors in two of the four Serb-majority cities who were elected in snap polls last year amid a boycott of the vote by local Serbs.
Kosovo, after facing punitive measures from the European Union, pledged to reorganize the elections in the four Serb-majority municipalities in the north -- North Mitrovica, Zvecan, Zubin Potok, and Leposavic -- but said it would do so only through an administrative instruction that enables the residents of each city to dismiss their mayors through a petition signed by at least 20 percent of registered voters.
The four cities are currently led by ethnic Albanian mayors who took office amid very low voter turnout in the April snap polls prompted by a Serb boycott spearheaded by the dominant ethnic Serbian party, Srpska Lista (Serbian List), which has close ties with neighboring Serbia.
The snap polls had been called after the ethnic Serbian mayors of the four cities resigned in November 2022 to protest a cross-border dispute between the central Kosovar government and Serbia over vehicle registrations.
Hundreds of people gathered to sign the petitions after the lists were opened at 9 a.m. on January 17 in North Mitrovica and Leposavic, RFE/RL correspondents reported. In the other two cities, Zvecan and Zubin Potok, the petition will be opened for signatures next week.
Serbian List representatives were among the first to sign the petitions.
In North Mitrovica, at least 3,640 signatures out of the 18,199 registered voters are needed for the mayor to be dismissed, while in Leposavic, at least 2,689 out of 13,441 voters must sign the petition to oust the current mayor.
If all the required administrative steps are met, then a vote can be held on the departure of the mayors and new elections announced.
In May, dozens of NATO-led KFOR troops were injured in Zvecan in clashes with ethnic Serbs who were attempting to prevent the installation of the ethnic Albanian mayor.
Ethnic Serbs, concentrated in the north, compose some 1 to 2 percent of Kosovo's population of around 2 million people.
Fifteen years after the mostly ethnic Albanian former province declared independence from Serbia, Belgrade continues to oppose recognition of Kosovo.
Many ethnic Serbs in Kosovo continue to lean heavily on support from Serbia and nationalist President Aleksandar Vucic.
Controversial Icon With Stalin's Image Removed From Tbilisi Cathedral
TBILISI -- A controversial icon of St. Matrona of Moscow with an image of Soviet dictator Josef Stalin has been removed from the Holy Trinity Cathedral in the Georgian capital, Tbilisi, following a public outcry and an attempt to deface the work.
The icon featured a painting of St. Matrona of Moscow on its main panel, which is surrounded by scenes of her life on smaller panels, including one showing Stalin, an avowed atheist, standing next to the mystic and saint of the Russian Orthodox Church who died in 1952.
David Tarkhan-Mouravi, the leader of the right-wing populist Alliance of Patriots of Georgia, who donated the icon to the church, told RFE/RL on January 17 that it will be repainted to remove Stalin's image and replace it with a picture of a woman cured of cancer.
Tarkhan-Mouravi added that it was not him who removed the icon, adding that he "connected" the Georgian Patriarchate with the author of the icon.
It is not clear if the repainted icon will be returned to the Holy Trinity Cathedral.
Last week, the Georgian Patriarchate issued a statement saying the donors of the icon must change the panel portraying Stalin, warning that if they don’t, the Georgian Orthodox Church will make the change itself.
The patriarchate said on January 11 that "due to the lack of evidence proving that J. Stalin and St. Matrona ever met, such a meeting has not been included in the canonic text about her biography."
Because a meeting has not been recognized by the Russian Orthodox Church, the patriarchate added, it is "necessary to change the depiction of the mentioned episode."
On January 10, an angry mob in Tbilisi swarmed the house of activist Nata Peradze after she posted a video online showing blue paint splattered on the icon in question in the cathedral. The crowd threatened to "carry out what the state and law failed to."
But police prevented a possible attack on Peradze, who later told RFE/RL that she was the person who threw the paint on the icon, though the panel where Stalin was depicted was unharmed.
Photos of the icon that started circulating on the Internet in early January sparked outrage among many Georgians, who condemned the appearance of the image in one of Georgia's main churches of a Soviet dictator who brutally oppressed clerics and religion in general while in power.
Despite massive campaigns of political killings and the destruction of churches during his rule from 1924 until his death in 1953, Stalin, who was an ethnic Georgian, is still viewed with pride by many Georgians. Several public monuments to the communist dictator remain standing across the former Soviet republic.
Rights Groups Urge Kyrgyzstan To Stop Crackdown On Independent Media
Eight international human rights groups have called on the Kyrgyz government to stop its crackdown on independent media after 11 journalists were detained in a move the watchdogs said was aimed at "intimidating and harassing" journalists to keep them from carrying out their work.
In a statement dated January 16, Civil Rights Defenders, Human Rights Watch, the International Partnership for Human Rights, the Norwegian Helsinki Committee, People in Need, the Helsinki Foundation for Human Rights, the International Federation for Human Rights, and the World Organization Against Torture urge the Kyrgyz authorities to respect freedom of the press and cease their repressive actions.
The statement came the same day Kyrgyz police detained 11 former and current reporters of Temirov Live investigative group and its Ait Ait Dese project after searching their homes and offices on a charge of "calls for disobedience and mass riots" over the group's reporting. A court decision on the journalists' pretrial restrictions is pending.
The day before that, the State Committee for National Security (UKMK) briefly detained for questioning the director and two editors of the independent 24.kg news agency after searching their homes and offices in a case of "propagating war" because of the outlet's coverage of Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
Kyrgyzstan's civil society and free press have traditionally been the most vibrant in Central Asia. But that has changed amid a deepening government crackdown.
The searches and detentions took place as Kyrgyz lawmakers prepare to discuss a draft media law that has been criticized by journalists and right activists who say that if adopted, the law would increase government control over the media and allow it to obstruct journalists' activities and shut down media outlets.
The joint statement by the human rights groups calls on the Kyrgyz authorities "to take immediate and decisive steps to bring the country's respect for press freedom in accordance with its international obligations, in particular the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights."
Kyrgyz authorities "should immediately cease their repressive actions against independent media outlets and journalists and allow them to report on events in the country and the rest of the world without fear of retribution," the joint statement says.
"The authorities should also refrain from pursuing the draft media law in its current format. The Kyrgyz authorities' respect for freedom of expression should be an important consideration by the EU and other actors seeking closer engagement with the country," it added.
Large Fire Hits Polyester-Producing Plant In Russia's Rostov Region Bordering Ukraine
A large fire broke out at a polyester-producing plant in the city of Shakhty in Russia's Rostov region that borders Ukraine. Regional Governor Vasily Golubev wrote on Telegram that two people were injured in the January 17 fire, adding the blaze was not caused by a drone attack. The Baza Telegram channel, which is linked to the Russian government, reported that nine people suffered injuries including burns, contusions, and bone fractures. Some media reports quoted witnesses as saying they heard explosions before the fire started. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Ukraine Looks to Regain Control of Skies As Nationwide Air-Raid Alert Issued
Ukraine's priority this year is to regain control over its skies, the country's foreign minister said, as Russia continues to use aerial attacks to pound its neighbor as the Kremlin's full-scale invasion nears its third year.
Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on January 17, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on Ukraine's Western backers to provide advanced weaponry, including long-range missiles and F-16 fighter jets, to help Kyiv "throw Russia out of the sky."
Ukraine has been subjected to a series of unusually intense Russian air strikes since the start of the year that has put its air defenses under massive pressure amid dwindling stocks of ammunition and equipment.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
"In 2024, of course the priority is to throw Russia from the skies," Kuleba said during a panel discussion. "Because the one who controls the skies will define when and how the war will end."
Kuleba's comments echoed remarks by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who said a day earlier at the forum that his country “must gain air superiority.”
"Just as we gained superiority in the Black Sea, we can do it. This will allow progress on the ground.... Partners know what is needed and in what quantity," Zelenskiy said.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on January 17 said the Biden administration was "working very hard" to secure additional funding for Ukraine from Congress, warning that failure to do so would be a "real problem."
"If we don't get that money, it's a real problem. It's a real problem for Ukraine. I think it's a problem for us and our leadership around the world," he said.
As Kuleba made his comments in the Swiss ski resort, Ukrainian authorities were declaring an air-raid alert for the whole country.
The Ukrainian Air Force warned on Telegram that a Russian MiG-31 fighter jet had taken off from the Mozdok airfield in Russia's North Ossetia, while Telegram monitoring channels reported that an Il-78M refueling plane was also airborne.
Earlier on January 17, a Russian drone attack on Odesa wounded three people and caused damage to civilian residential infrastructure, prompting the evacuation of 130 people, regional Governor Oleh Kiper said on Telegram.
The Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine said separately that it shot down 11 Iranian-made drones during the attack on Odesa, with the vast majority of the debris falling into the sea.
"Air-defense units worked for almost three hours.... The main efforts of the enemy were concentrated on attacks on Odesa," the military said in a statement.
Russian forces on January 16 attacked Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, with two S-300 missiles, which were fired from Russia's Belgorod region. The attack wounded 17 people, 14 of whom have been hospitalized.
The latest Russian attacks came as the United Nations said the past several weeks have seen a steep increase in civilian victims in Ukraine due to unusually intense missile and drone strikes.
In December alone, 101 Ukrainian civilians were killed and 491 were wounded in Russian strikes, amounting a 26.5 percent month-to- month increase in verified casualties, the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine said in a report published on January 16.
In Brussels, the chairman of the NATO Military Committee, Bob Bauer, said on January 17 that the alliance would keep supporting Ukraine for as long as it takes.
“Today is the 693rd day of what Russia thought would be a three-day war. Ukraine will have our support for every day that is to come because the outcome of this war will determine the fate of the world,” Bauer said at the start of a two-day meeting of NATO defense ministers.
“This war has never been about any real security threat to Russia coming from either Ukraine or NATO,” Bauer added. “This war is about Russia fearing something much more powerful than any physical weapon on Earth: democracy. If people in Ukraine can have democratic rights, then people in Russia will soon crave them too.”
Bauer also urged a fundamental overhaul in the conflict readiness of the 31-member alliance.
“In order to be fully effective, also in the future, we need a war-fighting transformation of NATO,” he said.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Police Violently Disperse Thousands Protesting Russian Bashkir Activist's Jailing
Thousands of demonstrators have been violently dispersed by police in the town of Baimak in Russia's Bashkortostan region as they protested against the sentencing of noted activist Fail Alsynov to four years in prison on a charge of inciting hatred, which he and his supporters reject.
The protesters, who were participating in one of the largest demonstrations in Russia since Moscow launched its ongoing invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, were angry after a court on January 17 jailed Alsynov for a speech he made in April 2023 at a rally over plans to mine for gold in Bashkortostan, which is located in Russia's southern Ural Mountains near the border between Europe and Asia.
Alsynov, the former leader of the banned Bashqort group, which for years promoted the Bashkir language and culture, was immediately handcuffed and taken away by guards.
He told his supporters that he "did not expect" such a harsh sentence, stressing that prosecutors had asked the court to sentence him to four years in a dormitory-like penitentiary located near an industrial facility where convicts work alongside regular employees.
Instead, the court sentenced him to four years in a more strict prison. Alsynov added that he will appeal the sentence.
"I do not accept guilt. I have always fought for justice, for my people, for my republic, so we will see each other again.... I will appeal. I do not understand the policies of [Bashkortostan’s head Radiy] Khabirov. The people came to support me, and I do not know what is going to happen. We did not want this," Alsynov said.
Alsynov's lawyer, Ilnur Suyundukov, said the court's ruling "has nothing to do either with law or with morals."
The announcement of the sentence sparked angry confrontations between security forces and Alsynov's supporters, with police in riot gear firing tear gas and stun grenades as they pushed people away from the courthouse.
"What are you doing? Why are you beating me?" one protester screamed as police used shields and batons to push her away.
The SOTA Telegram channel quoted an ambulance worker as saying some 22 people turned to them for injuries sustained during the clashes with police, adding that two people needed to be taken to a hospital.
SOTA also reported that National Guard troops were sent to Baimak to back up police.
The Vyorstka Telegram channel said police had detained dozens of protesters.
Several Telegram channels that have covered Alsynov's trial and the protests, such as RusNews, Kushtau Bairam, Tot samy Bashkort, Ruslan Gabbasov, became inaccessible on January 17. A day earlier, Telegram blocked several opposition channels in Bashkortostan, but activists set up new ones in their place.
Internet access also became difficult and restricted in Baimak on January 17.
Alsynov's supporters vowed to block all highways around Baimak and roads in the town to prevent Alsynov's transportation to a detention center.
On January 16, police detained several noted activists across Bashkortostan in an apparent attempt to prevent the protest from taking place.
The charge against Alsynov stemmed from a speech he gave at a rally in late April 2023 in the village of Ishmurzino. In it, he criticized the local government’s plans to start gold mining near the village as it would bring in migrant laborers.
Investigators said Alsynov's speech "negatively assessed people in the Caucasus and Central Asia, humiliating their human dignity."
The investigation of Alsynov was initiated by Bashkortostan head Khabirov, who accused the activist of "inciting ethnic hatred" as well as "calling for anti-government rallies and extremist activities" and "discrediting Russia's armed forces."
In the end, Alsynov was charged only with inciting hatred.
Bashkortostan's Supreme Court banned Alsynov's Bashqort group, which for years promoted equal rights for ethnic Bashkirs, in May 2020, declaring it extremist.
Bashqort was banned after staging several rallies and other events challenging the policies of both local and federal authorities, including Moscow's move to abolish mandatory indigenous-language classes in the regions with large populations of indigenous ethnic groups.
Macron Announces Missiles, Bombs For Ukraine, Suggests He Could Work With Trump
French President Emmanuel Macron announced plans on January 16 to deliver more long-range cruise missiles as well as bombs to Ukraine and suggested that he'd find ways to work with Donald Trump if he again wins the White House. “I take the leaders that the people give me,” the French leader said at a news conference. He cautioned that regardless of who wins the U.S. presidential election, Europe should brace for the possibility that U.S. priorities may lie elsewhere. While the United States shares France’s values, its “first priority is itself” and its second is China, he said.
UN Says Recent Wave Of Russian Strikes Caused Steep Increase In Ukrainian Civilian Casualties
Russia's massive wave of missile and drone strikes on Ukraine over the past several weeks has caused an abrupt rise in civilian casualties, reversing a downward trend observed earlier last year, the United Nations says in a new report.
The report by the United Nations Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine (HRMMU) said that in December alone, 101 Ukrainian civilians were killed and 491 were wounded in Russian strikes, amounting a 26.5 percent month-on-month increase in verified casualties. HRMMU said the actual figure is believed to be higher, as many reported cases are still pending verification.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
"The December increase in civilian casualties was mainly due to intensified missile and loitering munitions attacks by Russian armed forces across Ukraine on 29 and 30 December. Attacks with these types of weapons accounted for 34 percent of civilian casualties in December compared with 16 percent in November," the report said.
Danielle Bell, the head of the HRMMU, said the wave of attacks in late December and early January have reversed a downward trend observed in 2023.
"These attacks sow death and destruction on Ukraine's civilians who have endured profound losses from Russia's full-scale invasion for almost two years now," Bell said.
The intensified wave of missile and drone strikes caused the largest number of casualties among civilians on December 29 and January 2, with the HRMMU saying it is currently verifying reports that 86 people may have been killed and 416 being wounded during that interval.
Heavy Russian strikes continued after January 2, the UN mission said, highlighting a missile attack on the small town of Pokrovsk and nearby Rivne village on January 6 in the eastern region of Donetsk close to the front line.
The attack left two families -- six adults and five children -- buried under the rubble after their homes were struck. Some of the bodies are still missing, despite days of frantic efforts by rescue teams, the UN said.
In another incident, in Novomoskovsk in the Dnipropetrovsk region, a Russian missile strike on January 8 wounded 31 civilians, including eight passengers of a minibus during the morning commute, the UN said.
Since the start of Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, the total number of verified civilian casualties has risen to 29,330 -- 10,191 people killed and 19,139 wounded, the HRMMU report said.
The UN humanitarian office’s operations director, Edem Wosornu, told the UN Security Council on January 10 that at least 575 children have been confirmed killed since the start of the invasion.
With reporting by AP
Russia Attacks Odesa With Drones, Several Wounded, More Than 100 Evacuated
A Russian drone attack early on January 17 on Ukraine's southern Black Sea port of Odesa wounded three people and caused damage to civilian residential infrastructure, prompting the evacuation of 130 people, regional Governor Oleh Kiper said on Telegram. The Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine said separately that it shot down 11 Iranian-made drones during the attack on Odesa, with the vast majority of the debris falling into the sea. "Air-defense units worked for almost three hours.... The main efforts of the enemy were concentrated on attacks on Odesa," the military said in a statement.
Pakistan Recalls Ambassador After Iran's 'Unprovoked' Attack Kills Two Children
Pakistan has recalled its ambassador from Iran in response to strikes by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) that killed two children in the southwestern Balochistan Province.
The decision was announced by a Pakistani Foreign Ministry spokesman on January 17, just a day after Iraq recalled its envoy from Tehran after civilians were killed in an IRGC missile strike in Irbil.
"Last night's unprovoked and blatant breach of Pakistan's sovereignty by Iran is a violation of international law and the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations,” the spokesman said in the statement, adding that the Iranian ambassador had not been allowed to return to Islamabad from Tehran "for the time being."
The statement added that Pakistan "reserves the right to respond to this illegal act" and that Iran bears responsibility for the "consequences" of the attack.
The IRGC on January 16 struck targets in Balochistan that it said were linked to the Sunni Baluchi militant group Jaish al-Adl.
The IRGC attack killed two children and injured three others, according to the ministry.
Pakistan is the third country to be struck by the IRGC since January 15, after Iran launched missiles at targets in Iraq's Irbil and Syria's Idlib.
The IRGC-linked Tasnim news agency was the first outlet in Iran to report the strikes in Pakistan late on January 16, claiming two bases operated by Jaish al-Adl had been targeted and "destroyed."
Tasnim reported that a combination of drones and missiles were used to attack a village in Balochistan Province, which is located in southwestern Pakistan on the border with Iran.
As reports of the attack spread on social media, Iran’s Foreign Ministry said Tehran's top diplomat, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, had met with Pakistani acting Prime Minister Anwar ul-Haq Kakar at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
The strikes appeared to be a response to recent attacks claimed by Jaish al-Adl, which is designated as a terrorist organization by both Iran and the United States.
The group took responsibility for a deadly attack on a police station in Iran's Sistan-Baluchistan Province last month that killed at least 11 officers. Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi said after the incident that Jaish al-Adl fighters had entered Iran from Pakistan.
In its first statement on Telegram, Jaish al-Adl said the strikes had missed its military bases "in Iran" and had struck the homes of its fighters in Pakistan.
"With God’s grace and the enemy's poor intelligence and technical know-how, no harm was inflicted on the mujahedin [fighters]," the group said in a second statement on January 17.
The porous, 900-kilometer-long border between Iran and Pakistan has proven difficult to control, allowing various insurgent groups, particularly those who harbor Baluch nationalist ideologies, to operate in the area.
Jaish al-Adl is the most prominent offshoot of the Salafist militant group Jundullah, which was established in 2003 and splintered after its founder, Abdolmalek Rigi, was executed by Iran in 2010.
Iranian University Says Students Who Protested Ineligible For Higher Studies
Iran's Beheshti University has declared that students with disciplinary records won't be eligible for a program that facilitates access to higher education levels, a move seen as an attempt to silence student protesters from the “Women, Life, Freedom” movement.
The prominent state-run school on January 15 announced the move involving the "exceptional talents quota" policy and said it reserves the right to take action against students at any educational stage if they are confirmed to have disciplinary convictions on their records.
The policy, as outlined by Beheshti University, applies to any disciplinary action taken by entities ranging from the university's disciplinary council to the Science Ministry, it added.
The United Students group sharply criticized the decision on the social network X, formerly Twitter, noting such a regulation isn't part of the existing Exceptional Talents Quota guidelines.
The student group said that when the current academic year arrived some students saw the unexpected cancellation of their postgraduate enrollment, some after they had completed registration and received student identification numbers.
The group also said admission to postgraduate studies for some students is now contingent on receiving approval from university security.
The imposition of the policy comes against a backdrop of widespread protests and public opposition to the compulsory wearing of the hijab throughout Iranian universities, sparked by the “Women, Life, Freedom” protests. In response to the protests, the Islamic republic has intensified its efforts to control the student population, especially at universities, which have long been at the forefront of the struggle for greater social and political freedoms in Iran.
In 1999, students protested the closure of a reformist daily, prompting a brutal raid on the dorms of Tehran University that left one student dead. Amini's death while being detained for an alleged headscarf violation in September 2022 has once again made campuses a hotbed of dissent.
Over the years, the authorities have arrested student activists and leaders, sentencing them to prison and banning them from studying.
The activist HRANA news agency says at least 700 university students have been arrested during the recent unrest.
Many have faced sentences such as imprisonment and flogging, and dozens of students have been expelled from universities or suspended from their studies as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
New Doctrine In Belarus For First Time Provides For Use Of Nuclear Weapons
The defense minister of Belarus said on January 16 that the country will put forth a new military doctrine that for the first time provides for the use of nuclear weapons. Viktor Khrenin said Belarus's views on the use of tactical nuclear weapons stationed in Belarus are clearly communicated in the doctrine. "A new chapter has appeared, where we clearly define our allied obligations to our allies," he said. Russia has sent tactical nuclear weapons to be stationed in Belarus. The doctrine is to be presented to the All-Belarusian People's Assembly, which acts in parallel with the parliament.
After Failed Talks, Busiest Border Crossing Between Afghanistan And Pakistan Remains Shut
Taliban and Pakistani officials have failed to agree on reopening the busiest border crossing between Afghanistan and Pakistan following its closure last week after Islamabad imposed a requirement for passports and visas for Afghan drivers.
"Yesterday, our meeting with the Pakistani border officials ended without bearing any results, and the gate remains closed," Mullah Adil, the spokesman for the Taliban governor in Nangarhar, told RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi on January 16.
The Torkham border crossing links Pakistan's western Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province to Nangahar, an eastern Afghan province, through the historic Khyber Pass.
Khan Jan Alekozai, a senior official of the Afghanistan-Pakistan Joint Chamber of Commerce, says the border closure is causing huge commercial losses in both countries.
"Up to 400 vehicles on both sides are carrying oranges and tangerines, damaging farmers and businesses in both countries," he said.
Stranded truckers say they have no food or water to wash themselves and are urging Islamabad to show some leniency.
"I am carrying potatoes which will rot soon," Abdul Wali told Radio Mashaal. "They should at least allow the stranded trucks carrying perishable food."
Alekozai added that Islamabad has also shut the minor border crossing of Dand-e Pathan and Kharlachi, Ghulam Khan. Angor Adda and Chaman, the second-largest border crossing, has been shut for over two months.
The Torkham border crossing closure follows a visit last week to Kabul by senior Pakistani Islamist politician Maulana Fazlur Rehman. His weeklong visit, which included a meeting with the Taliban’s supreme leader in Afghanistan, Haibatullah Akhundzada, was an attempt to revive strained ties between the erstwhile allies.
Since October, Pakistan has expelled more than half a million undocumented Afghans over the Taliban's failure to rein in the Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP), also called the Pakistani Taliban. Islamabad blames the group for escalating attacks on security forces and accuses the Taliban-led government of giving TTP militants shelter. Pakistani officials claim TTP attacks have killed more than 2,000 Pakistanis since the Taliban's return to power in August 2021.
Pakistan is seeking to unilaterally impose regulated cross-border movement on Afghans and ethnic Pashtuns living along the shared 19th-century Durand Line border between the two countries.
The move has been met by intense backlash from Kabul and the Pashtun minority communities affected by the border closure.
Angor Adda and Birmal, a smaller border crossing linking Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Lower South Waziristan district to Afghanistan’s southeastern province of Paktika, has been intermittently shut for more than two months.
Members of the local Ahmadzai Wazir tribe, who live on both side of the border, are demanding unrestricted travel and improved trade facilities.
Islamabad’s new policy to rescind their century-old rights to cross the border using just their identity documents has rattled other Pashtun communities.
In Chaman, hundreds of thousands of traders and porters have been protesting the imposition of travel documents since October 21. Chaman is a town in the southwestern Balochistan Province, and it borders the Afghan town of Spin Boldak in the southern province of Kandahar.
Ghosullah, a protest leader in Chaman, says they will turn their sit-in protest into a hunger strike if Islamabad fails to meet their demands by January 31.
But Jan Achakzai, the provincial information minister in Balochistan, said Islamabad will implement its decision requiring everyone crossing the Afghanistan-Pakistan border to have travel documents.
Navalny's Self-Exiled Lawyer Olga Mikhailova Charged With Extremism In Absentia
Olga Mikhailova, a self-exiled lawyer of imprisoned Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny, said on Facebook on January 16 that Russian prosecutors charged her in absentia with participating in an extremist community because of her association with Navalny and his Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK). In October, Navalny's other lawyers -- Vadim Kobzev, Igor Sergunin, and Aleksei Lipster -- were arrested on the same charge. Mikhailova, who was out of Russia at the time of her colleagues' arrests, decided not to return. FBK and Navalny’s other groups were labeled as extremist and banned in Russia in 2021. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
- By Current Time
Turkmen, Russian Nationals Largest Groups With Residence Permits In Turkey
Turkey says people from Turkmenistan and Russia are the two largest groups of foreigners living in the country as they seek better living conditions.
According to a report from the Migration Directorate of Turkey, among the 1.1 million foreign nationals residing in Turkey with residence permits, 109,000 are Turkmens and 100,000 are Russian citizens. Iraqi nationals place third on the list at 90,000, while citizens of Iran and Syria each reached 79,000, the report added.
Turkmen citizens have been leaving their country for Turkey en masse for years, due to dramatic economic hardships in the Central Asian nation and the authoritarian rule of President Serdar Berdymukhammedov, who is controlled by his predecessor and father, Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov.
In 2022, trying to stop the exodus of their citizens to Turkey, Turkmen authorities asked Ankara to cancel the visa-free regime for Turkmen nationals, which Turkish authorities did in September that year.
After Russia launched its ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, scores of Russians started leaving the country. The number of Russian citizens who left the country dramatically increased after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a so-called partial military mobilization in September 2022.
Turkey was one of the most popular destinations for Russian citizens at the time due to visa-free entrance and possibility to get residence permits by renting a house or apartment.
However, in the wake of mass immigration of Russians, Turkish authorities in December 2022 canceled the regulation that allowed Russians to obtain residence permits by renting or buying property in Turkey.
The reports say that among the 10 largest groups of foreigners living in Turkey with residence permits are citizens of Azerbaijan (68,000), Uzbekistan (52,000), Kazakhstan (43,000), Afghanistan (41,000), and Ukraine (37,000).
The three most popular Turkish cities among foreigners are Istanbul (almost 555,000), Antalya (more than 116,000), and Ankara (more than 71,000), the report said.
Activists In Russia's Bashkortostan Under Pressure Day Before Alsynov's Sentencing
Authorities in Russia's Republic of Bashkortostan detained several noted activists on January 16, one day before a court is expected to pronounce the verdict and sentence of activist Fail Alsynov. Prosecutors seek a four-year prison term for Alsynov on a charge of inciting hatred over a speech he gave at a rally last year challenging government plans to start a gold mining operation near a village in Bashkortostan that would bring in migrant laborers. Alsynov rejects the charge as politically motivated. Thousands of Alsynov's supporters rallied on January 15 near the court in the city of Baimak demanding his acquittal. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Tatar-Bashkir Service, click here.
Iran Extends Jailed Nobel Laureate Mohammadi's Prison Sentence
An Iranian court has extended the prison sentence of Nobel Peace Prize winner Narges Mohammadi by 15 months for "spreading propaganda" against the Islamic Republic while in jail.
Her family made the announcement in a statement on Instagram in Persian and English on January 15.
The statement said the charge was brought against Mohammadi, 51, by the Intelligence Ministry. The Nobel laureate did not attend the latest trial and the verdict was issued in her absence, according to her family.
In addition to the extended prison term, Mohammadi has also been banished from Tehran for two years and barred from traveling abroad, using a smart phone, and joining political groups for the same time period.
Mohammadi's family said this was her fifth conviction since March 2021 and the third for activities carried out while in prison. She has now been sentenced to over 12 years in prison since 2021.
The report of the extended prison sentence comes with Mohammadi already serving a sentence of 10 years and nine months for alleged actions against national security and propaganda against the state. She was also sentenced to 154 lashes, but rights groups believe that punishment has yet to be meted out.
Despite being nearly continuously in prison since 2010, Mohammadi has often tried to raise awareness about prison conditions and alleged abuses faced by female prisoners.
Mohammadi, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2023, has been campaigning for human rights in Iran for decades and has been in and out of prison in the last 20 years.
Her teenage children accepted the award in Oslo on her behalf and read out a statement by Mohammadi in which she criticized Iran's "tyrannical" government.
The latest conviction appears to contradict comments made last month by a spokesman for Iran's judiciary, who insisted that statements attributed to Mohammadi in the media were "not from her."
It also comes after Oscar-winning actress Angelina Jolie interviewed Mohammadi for Time Magazine in November 2023 and noted the difficulties she faced trying to communicate with the Nobel prize winner in prison.
The U.S.-based nonprofit organization Freedom House ranks Iran as one of the worst countries in terms of freedom of expression and civil liberties.
News of Mohammadi’s extended prison term comes on the heels of reports that Iran has brought new charges against Elaheh Mohammadi and Niloofar Hamedi -- female journalists who have been temporarily released from prison.
Mohammadi and Hamedi, who have been serving lengthy prison terms for their coverage of the death of Mahsa Amini in September 2022, were photographed flouting Iran's hijab law shortly after leaving prison on bail on January 14.
The U.S.-based Center for Human Rights in Iran on January 16 condemned the "sham charges" against all three woman and criticized the Islamic republic for "its attempts to coerce women into submission for the mere exercise of basic rights."
Ukrainian Journalist Links Attempted Home Raid With His Reports Criticizing Government
KYIV -- Well-known Ukrainian investigative journalist Yuriy Nikolov, whose recent report revealed possible mass corruption among top officials at the Defense Ministry, has linked a recent incident at his apartment, when unknown men tried to force their way into his home, with his reports critical of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and his government.
Only Nikolov's mother was home when unknown men attempted to break into his apartment over the weekend. The men demanded the door be opened while cursing loudly and screaming that Nikolov should serve in the Ukrainian armed forces.
Soon afterward, the Kartochny Ofis (A Card Office) Telegram channel posted a video showing several men standing next to the door of Nikolov's apartment, demanding him to open the door and calling him "provocateur" and "traitor."
The caption for the video said military officers came to "one well-known journalist" to hand him a written order from the military recruitment center to enlist in the Ukrainian armed forces fighting Russia's ongoing invasion.
The text claimed that Nikolov "for many years was fed by a Russian businessman of Armenian origin," fled Kyiv after Moscow started its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, and returned to Kyiv later "as if nothing happened."
Nikolov, the editor and founder of the Nashi Hroshi (Our Money) investigative project, said in an interview with RFE/RL that those involved don't understand what they did with this "provocation."
"In just a single move, they further cemented the suggestion that this is the current government's response to my criticism of the president. This is simply terrifying, because these people show the West that it is possible in Ukraine to impose pressure on a person who criticizes the president," he said.
Nikolov added that the visitors, who did not look like military personnel, did not leave any written summons or official documents ordering him to show up at a military recruitment center, but posted handwritten leaflets calling on him to serve in the army and insulting him.
Some anticorruption activists have accused Ukrainian authorities, including the presidential office, of using anonymous Telegram channels "to fight their critics."
Dariya Zarivna, senior adviser to the presidential administration's chief, however, denied any connection of the presidential office with the Kartochny Ofis Telegram channel.
"I can certainly say the following: Do not associate this anonymous Telegram channel or any other with the presidential office. This does not correspond to the real situation," Zarivna told RFE/RL.
Nikolov told RFE/RL that he has filed an official complaint with police.
"They told me that the Prosecutor General's Office promised to take the case under its control. As of now, I see the normal work of law enforcement officers, they are doing their job," Nikolov said.
Kyiv police said preliminary investigations were launched into "imposing threats on a journalist."
Kazakh Protesters Who Demanded Justice For Relatives Killed During January 2022 Unrest Fined
An Astana court has fined 10 protesters detained on January 15 near the president's office who were demanding justice for their relatives killed during anti-government protests in January 2022. At least 238 people, including 19 law enforcement officers, were killed across Kazakhstan during the mass unrest caused by the dispersal of the protests after President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev ordered security forces "to shoot to kill," claiming that "20,000 terrorists trained abroad" had taken over the country's largest city, Almaty. One of the protesters, Gulnur Qaraqasova, told RFE/RL that the court found the protesters guilty of violating regulations on holding public events and fined each of them 77,000 tenges ($170). Kazakh authorities have provided no evidence to back Toqaev's claim about foreign terrorists. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
