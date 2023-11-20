Kazakh Prosecutor Seeks 12 Years For Opposition Politician On Bribery Charge

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has arrived in Kyiv in a show of support for Ukraine amid concerns of "war fatigue" among Kyiv's Western allies, especially in the United States -- Ukraine's main provider of military and financial aid.

"I just arrived in Kyiv to meet with Ukrainian leaders," Austin said in a message on X, formerly known as Twitter.



"I’m here today to deliver an important message -- the United States will continue to stand with Ukraine in their fight for freedom against Russia’s aggression, both now and into the future," Austin said in the message, which also showed a photo of him shaking hands with U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink on a train platform in Kyiv.



This is the second visit to Ukraine by Austin, who arrived in Kyiv by train from Poland.



Washington has given tens of billions of dollars in military and other aid to Ukraine since the start of Russia's unprovoked invasion in February last year.

Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.

Austin's visit comes as a Ukrainian soldier and a woman were killed in the explosion of a grenade in an apartment in the Dnipro district of Kyiv, authorities in the Ukrainian capital reported. A third person, the brother of one of the deceased, was injured by the blast and taken to the hospital.

The cause was not immediately clear, police said, adding that investigators, explosives technicians, and forensic experts are working at the site.

Earlier this month, Hennadiy Chastyakov, an aide to Ukraine's commander in chief General Valery Zaluzhniy, was killed in the explosion of a grenade given to him as a birthday present.

Meanwhile, two civilians were killed early on November 20 when Russian troops shelled Kherson, the head of the southern Ukrainian city's military administration, Roman Mrochko, reported.

Regional Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on Telegram that the two were killed when Russian troops fired at the parking lot of a private transport company in Kherson. They were drivers.

Prokudin earlier on November 20 said that overnight shelling of residential areas of Kherson region wounded six people, including one child.

The U.S. government has reiterated many times that it will stand with Kyiv for as long as it takes. However, there has been growing concern about Washington's continued assistance amid opposition from some hard-line Republicans in Congress.



Further financial assistance for Ukraine was left out of a temporary bill approved by Congress last week to avert a U.S. government shutdown.



Austin will "meet with Ukrainian leaders and reinforce the staunch support of the United States for Ukraine's fight for freedom," the Pentagon said in a statement, adding that Austin will hold high-level talks with Ukraine's leadership.



"The discussions will focus on further bolstering the strategic partnership between the United States and Ukraine, to include ensuring Ukraine's armed forces have the battlefield capabilities they need for both the winter and to defend their country against future Russian threats," the Pentagon said.



"He will also underscore the continued U.S. commitment to providing Ukraine with the security assistance it needs to defend itself from Russian aggression, while also discussing a long-term vision for Ukraine's future force," it said.



Austin's visit to Kyiv comes ahead of a meeting later this week of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, also known as the Ramstein format, which consists of some 50 countries that back Kyiv in its war against Russia.

With reporting by AFP