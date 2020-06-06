More Than 100 Detained As Kazakh Police Disperse, Block Opposition Protests

More than 100 activists have been detained by police in Kazakhstan where two opposition parties had planned to hold rallies on June 6 in several cities to demand democratic reforms. RFE/RL correspondents saw uniformed and plainclothes police snatch peaceful protesters off the streets and take them away in vans in the capital, Nur-Sultan, Almaty, and at least three other cities. In several instances, unknown people holding umbrellas tried to stop journalists from filming. The detentions come despite a more liberal law on demonstrations that came into force on June 6. The Democratic Choice of Kazakhstan (DVK) party and the Democratic Party had organized the rallies, which authorities said breached social-distancing rules. They also said the new law on protests still needed a five-day notice period before being applied in practice.