Kazakh Opposition Politician Launches Hunger Strike To Demand Open Trial
The chairman of Kazakhstan’s unregistered Algha Kazakhstan (Forward Kazakhstan) party, Marat Zhylanbaev, who is on trial on charges of taking part in the activities of a banned group and financing an extremist organization, has launched a hunger strike protesting an Astana court's October 30 decision to hold the proceedings behind closed doors. Shortly before his trial resumed on November 3, Zhylanbaev said he had sewn his mouth shut a day earlier as his trial started and later had the stitches removed. Zhylanbaev rejects the charges against him, calling them politically motivated. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Imprisoned Siberian Anti-War Activist Ponomarenko Reportedly Faces Additional Charge
Imprisoned Siberian anti-war activist and journalist Maria Ponomarenko is reportedly facing an additional charge of attacking prison guards and may face up to five additional years in prison if convicted, the RusNews website cited Ponomarenko's friend on November 2 as saying. Ponomarenko was sentenced to six years in prison in February for openly protesting Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Ponomarenko has spent a total of 40 days in punitive solitary confinement since she was transferred to a penal colony in the Siberian region of Altai Krai in September. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
Critic Of Chechen Leader Granted Political Asylum In Germany
Mokhammad Abdurakhmanov, an outspoken critic of the authoritarian leader of Russia's North Caucasus region of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, said on November 2 that he has obtained political asylum in Germany after two unsuccessful attempts. Abdurakhmanov survived an assassination attempt in 2020. His attacker from Chechnya, Valid Dadakayev, was sentenced to 10 years in prison in Munich earlier this year. Abdurakhmanov’s brother, Tumso Abdurakhmanov, is also a well-known self-exiled opposition blogger, He survived an assassination attempt in a European city in 2020. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Caucasus.Realities, click here.
Five Dead, 21 Injured By Blast Near Police Vehicle In Northwest Pakistan
Authorities in Pakistan say an explosion near a passing police patrol vehicle in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province has killed five people and injured 21 others, including three police officers. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the blast in Dera Ismail Khan, in the Tank district. Some reports suggested the explosion came from a parked motorcycle. The number of violent incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, near the Afghan border, increased dramatically over the summer. The result has been the highest death toll for security forces there in the past eight years, according to an independent Islamabad-based security center. To see the original story by Radio Mashaal, click here.
Russian Activist Skoryakin, Who Went Missing In Kyrgyzstan, Found In Moscow Detention Center
Russian activist Lev Skoryakin, who went missing in Kyrgyzstan in October, has been kept held in a cell in Moscow's Butyrka detention center. Support of Political Prisoners -- Memorial cited a lawyer from the OVD-Info rights watchdog on November 3 as saying that Skoryakin apparently was kidnapped in Kyrgyzstan, forcibly taken to Russia, where he faces hooliganism charges and torture. Kyrgyz authorities refused to extradite Skoryakin because he applied for political asylum. The rights defenders say Skoryakin planned to leave Bishkek for Germany but failed to do so because at the last moment, Kyrgyz authorities confiscated his papers. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Rights Watchdog Demands Independent UN Probe Into Iranian Teen's Death
Human Rights Watch (HRW) has demanded an independent investigation, including by UN fact-finders, into the death last month of 17-year-old Iranian high-school student Armita Garavand after her run-in with morality police "under suspicious circumstances."
Garavand was pronounced dead over the weekend after slipping into a coma following an alleged confrontation a month ago with Tehran's enforcers of strict dress-code laws.
It was the second high-profile death of a young woman reportedly involving the morality police in 13 months.
"An independent investigation, including by the United Nations Independent International Fact-Finding Mission, is essential to shed light on Armita Garawand’s death," HRW said in a November 2 statement. "Concerned governments should press Iranian authorities to allow for independent investigators, human rights defenders, and journalists to speak to witnesses of abuses directly without fear of reprisals."
Authorities harassed and detained dozens of people during Garavand's burial on October 29, and a relative told RFE/RL's Radio Farda that her family was pressured by security officials to change the date of a commemoration ceremony to avoid attracting a crowd.
The family was "deeply distressed," the relative said.
Rights groups and journalists say Garavand and two of her friends were confronted on October 1 by officers for not wearing the mandatory hijab, or Islamic head scarf, as they tried to enter a Tehran subway station.
A source at Fajr Hospital, who spoke to Radio Farda on condition of anonymity while Garavand was still alive, said shortly after the incident that the student suffered internal bleeding in the brain.
One of the friends has said the officers physically assaulted Garavand, who later fell unconscious after entering a subway carriage. Officials have said Garavand suffered a sudden drop in blood pressure, fainted, and fell to the floor, hitting her head.
"Iranian authorities have repeatedly made false claims to cover up serious abuses," HRW said, noting the case last year of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini's death after her detention and alleged brutality at the hands of morality police, sparking massive protests.
"For decades, Iranian authorities’ violent enforcement of compulsory hijab laws has harmed women and girls," HRW added.
Many Iranians have kept up pressure on the country's hard-line religious leadership despite a massive crackdown on women's rights and anti-regime protests following Amini's death.
Russian Court Sentences In Absentia Former Mediazona Publisher Verzilov To More Than Eight Years
A Moscow court has sentenced in absentia the former publisher of the independent news website Mediazona, Pyotr Verzilov, to 8 1/2 years in prison on a charge of distributing fake news about Russian armed forces involved in the invasion of Ukraine. The charge stems from Verzilov's posts on Instagram and Twitter last year about occupying Russian armed forces' alleged atrocities against civilians in the town of Bucha near Kyiv. Hundreds of local residents were found dead after the town was liberated by Ukrainian troops. In October 2023, Verzilov announced that he had joined the Ukrainian armed forces, and he later left Mediazona. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Serbian Police Round Up Hundreds Of Migrants In North And Southeast
Serbian police have rounded up a total of 738 migrants in several raids in northern and eastern areas of the Balkan country, part of a nationwide operation launched last week after a shoot-out in which three migrants died. In a statement late on November 2, the police said they had rounded up migrants in the municipalities of Subotica, Sombor, and Kikinda near the Hungarian border in the north and near the town of Pirot in the southeast, near the border with Bulgaria. Last week three migrants died in a shoot-out near Serbia's border with Hungary, a route increasingly used by people smugglers for entering the European Union.
Ukraine Says Russia Hits Civilian Targets In Kharkiv, Tries To Encircle Avdiyivka
Ukrainian officials in the northeastern city of Kharkiv said nearly a dozen Russian drones had struck civilian targets in or around the city overnight on November 2-3, while the military cited more than 50 battles in the past 24 hours and said Russian forces appeared to be continuing an effort to encircle the eastern city of Avdiyivka.
The latest wave of Russian aerial attacks on infrastructure in the 21st month of Moscow's unprovoked military invasion come with fears mounting of heightened strikes that could cripple Ukraine's energy grid as temperatures plummet in winter.
The aerial attacks on Kharkiv by "at least 10 Russian drones" shortly after midnight, sparked a major fire but police initially said there was no word on casualties.
Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said firefighters were battling a blaze but did not elaborate.
An adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Andriy Yermak, said Ukraine's forces had shot down 24 Iranian-designed attack drones and a guided missile overnight.
The Ukrainian General Staff said early on November 3 that "with air support, the enemy continues to try to encircle Avdiyivka, but the Ukrainian soldiers are standing their ground and inflicting major losses on the adversary."
Recent reports have suggested that Moscow's war planners are pouring troops and resources into the Avdiyivka area.
Late on November 2, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed that their forces shot down nine Ukrainian drones near the Zaporizhzhya nuclear station, which has been occupied by Russia since the early weeks of the full-scale war.
RFE/RL cannot independently confirm battlefield claims in the areas of the heaviest fighting.
In an interview published this week in The Economist, Ukraine's top commander, General Valeriy Zaluzhniy, likened the current situation in the battle between Ukrainian and invading Russian forces to the kind of "stalemate" that marked fighting in World War I.
He said "no deep and beautiful breakthrough" was likely under those circumstances.
With reporting by AFP
Pakistan Opens More Centers At Border To Expedite Afghans' Repatriation
Pakistan opened more centers at a border crossing with Afghanistan on November 3 to expedite the return of tens of thousands of undocumented Afghan nationals, an official said, ignoring calls by refugee and rights groups to reconsider the expulsion plans. The number of facilities at the northwestern border crossing of Torkham, which the majority of the people are using to leave, have been increased three times, Abdul Nasir Khan, deputy commissioner for the Khyber district, told Reuters. He said 19,744 Afghans had crossed the border on November 2, making a total of 147,949 such foreigners to have crossed since September 17.
Iranian Judiciary Scrutinizing Operators After Fire At Drug Addiction Center Kills 32, Injures 16
The Prosecutor's Office in the northern Iranian province of Gilan said on November 3 that 32 people have been killed and 16 more injured following a huge fire at a drug rehabilitation center in the city of Langrod.
The judiciary did not say what caused the blaze, but first responders were said to have been called shortly before 6 a.m. local time.
It also hinted at an investigation into possible wrongdoing on the part of the facilities' operators.
"Center managers and officials who had duties in this facility" are under scrutiny, the judiciary said.
The Meezan news agency, which is affiliated with the judiciary, has reported that the center's capacity is about 40 people.
But there was no immediate information about how many patients were being housed at the facility.
Critics say past incidents have highlighted risks at neglected addiction treatment centers in Iran.
Iran is one of the world's leading executioners, and rights activists have recently warned that death sentences have nearly tripled this year for drug-related offenses in a system where trials are frequently stacked against defendants, especially those from marginalized segments of society.
Iran's clerical leadership traditionally takes a hard line on addiction, with longer-running abuses of opium and cannabis compounded in recent years by heroin, ecstasy, and crystal methamphetamine use.
U.S. Plans $425 Million Ukraine Weapons Aid Announcement
The Biden administration plans to announce a $425 million military aid package for Ukraine on November 3 including counter drone rockets and munitions, two U.S. officials said. The package is not expected to include additional ATACMS missiles. Senior congressional Republicans have urged President Joe Biden to send longer-range missiles to Ukraine, despite pushback from some conservative lawmakers against more aid. The planned aid package for Ukraine includes about $300 million worth of laser-guided munitions to shoot down Russian drones, according to a document seen by Reuters and one of the officials.
Mohammadi's Husband Says Iranian Officials Blocking Nobel Winner's Access To Needed Medical Care
The husband of Narges Mohammadi, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate and prominent Iranian human rights activist, says Iranian authorities are blocking his wife's access to urgently needed medical care by twice refusing her requests to be transferred to a hospital because she will not wear a head scarf.
In an interview with RFERL’s Radio Farda on November 1, Taghi Rahmani highlighted the precarious situation, saying that despite significant blockage in her coronary artery and a prison doctor's urgent transfer order, Evin Prison officials have obstructed her hospitalization over the hijab issue.
Rahmani, a political activist, called for international pressure against the Islamic Republic's moves, saying his wife faces grave risks given her medical history.
She is "not in good condition and she should be examined and treated urgently," he said.
The family recently shared statements on Mohammadi's Instagram that prison officials twice refused her transfer to the infirmary, prompting a hospital doctor to bring echocardiography equipment into the prison.
The examination indicated "critical pulmonary pressure and poor arterial condition, which require immediate medical attention," they said.
Renowned globally as a staunch advocate for the "Women, Life, Freedom" movement, Mohammadi was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize on October 6.
For years she has voiced dissent against the obligatory hijab rule imposed on Iranian women, as well as restrictions on women's freedoms and rights in the country by its Islamic rulers.
Rahmani said that the Nobel prize has ratcheted up pressure by officials on Mohammadi, with some citing her statements as grounds for indictment.
Rahmani also noted Mohammadi's steadfast refusal to revert to wearing the mandatory hijab, or Islamic head scarf, a stance reinforced since the "Woman, Life, Freedom" protests.
"She does not want to return to the previous era," he said, noting it has been more than 20 months since she was allowed to speak to her children while Rahmani, who has been labeled by authorities as a "fugitive accused," is prohibited from speaking with his wife.
On November 1, Mohammadi's family reported a sit-in by her and fellow inmates at Evin Prison to protest against the denial of her transfer to a cardiac hospital, underscoring the ongoing struggle for basic rights within the Iranian penal system.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
UN Security Council Extends EU Peacekeeping Mandate In Bosnia, Debates High Representative's Report
The UN Security Council has adopted a resolution extending the mandate of the European Union's peacekeeping and security mission in Bosnia-Herzegovina for another year.
The resolution was adopted unanimously on November 2 at a Security Council session in New York during which the 15-member council also discussed a report by the international community's high representative to Bosnia, Christian Schmidt.
Known as EUFOR Althea, the peacekeeping mission -- made up of about 1,100 soldiers from 20 countries -- must be renewed by the Security Council every year. It was first deployed to Bosnia in 2004.
The report, which covers the period from April 16 to October 15 of this year, warns that there have been "unprecedented attacks on the Dayton peace agreement and the constitutional order of Bosnia.“
The high representative also highlighted wrong interpretations of the Dayton agreement in the entity of Republika Srpska, which "serve secessionist goals, including claims which negate the continuity of BiH and wrongly present its composition.“
It also emphasizes that "there is only one country on the territory of Bosnia and Herzegovina, and that is Bosnia and Herzegovina."
The Office of the High Representative (OHR) was established by the Dayton agreement, which ended the 1992-95 Bosnian War, and Schmidt functions as the international community's overseer of civil and other aspects of the accord.
The agreement also established the division of the country between two entities, Republika Srpska and the Bosniak-Croat federation, which are tied together by a weak central government.
The pro-Russian leader of Republika Srpska, Milorad Dodik, has spoken in favor of the secession of the majority Serb entity, and his actions have resulted in charges related to his efforts to ignore Schmidt’s decisions and decisions made by Bosnia's Constitutional Court. A hearing in the case has been set for November 22.
Dodik, who has been under U.S. sanctions since 2017 and under U.K. sanctions since last year for undermining the Dayton agreement, has refused to enter a plea and has called the proceedings "a circus."
The presiding member of the Bosnian tripartite presidency, Zeljko Komsic, told the Security Council that the country "hasn't completed its democratic transition" 28 years after the war, and that it's "still stuck in ethnic policies.“
U.S. Deputy Ambassador Robert Wood told the Security Council that the United States is "concerned" by recent events, including rhetoric and actions by officials undermining the Dayton agreement, the constitutional structure of the country, and rule of law. Wood added that Schmidt has the full support of the United States.
Russian Ambassador to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said "political crisis in the country is a permanent reality" and that "OHR is obsolete and should be closed as soon as possible."
Russia and China -- which took over the presidency of the UN Security Council -- do not recognize Schmidt as the high representative, claiming that he wasn't properly confirmed. Other countries that do recognize Schmidt have said that this was not required.
Because of the Russian and Chinese opposition, top politicians in Republika Srpska also dispute Schmidt's status.
Georgian Government Is Suppressing Free Expression, PEN Says.
The U.S.-based PEN writers' association warned in a report published on November 2 that the government in Georgia is clamping down on freedom of speech and cultural expression in ways that could have implications for Georgia's bid to join the European Union.
The report by PEN America highlighted a “concerning pattern of targeting individuals” in the cultural sphere who have criticized the government or expressed views at odds with the government’s line. It also highlighted the government’s interference in the system of selecting and appointing leaders of the country’s major cultural institutions.
According to the New York-based nonprofit, these practices are part of the ruling Georgian Dream party’s “concerted effort to suppress free expression and curb cultural independence in the country.”
“Their goal seems to be the redirection of overwhelming public support away from EU membership and toward stronger ties with Russia,” PEN America’s advocacy and Eurasia director, Polina Sadovskaya, said in a statement.
“These actions have drawn limited international attention, which is concerning, given that restraints on writers, artists, and cultural workers are regularly one of the first signs of democratic backsliding as autocrats seek to control public opinion,” she added.
The report details several initiatives spearheaded by Tea Tsulukiani, Georgia’s minister of culture, which according to PEN America are “aimed at overseeing and controlling Georgia’s vibrant cultural landscape.”
Among them are alleged attempts to silence artists who are critical of the government.
One case detailed in the report is a criminal investigation launched against the artist Sandro Sulaberidze, who removed his self-portrait from a gallery wall and had painted in its place the phrase “Art is alive and independent!”
Another case mentioned in the report is that of Gaga Chkheidze, who was dismissed from his position as director of the Georgian National Film Center shortly after posting critical remarks about the government on Facebook.
The report also detailed a case of alleged government interference in the personnel policy of cultural institutions, including the National Museum of Georgia and the National Agency for Cultural Heritage Protection. As part of their “restructuring,” staff members were required to undergo interviews during which they were asked about their political allegiance.
Subsequently, scores of employees, including many highly qualified researchers and directors, were let go and replaced by government-appointed officials with little to no experience in managing museums or cultural institutions, the report said.
PEN America also described government interference in awarding literary awards, with the Culture Ministry requiring the inclusion of a ministry representative on literary awards juries and requiring the ministry’s approval of the other jury members.
The PEN America’s report comes as Georgia is expecting a decision on its EU membership bid.
Georgia applied for EU membership shortly after Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, along with Ukraine and Moldova. While the two latter countries were awarded candidate status in June 2022, Georgia was instead given an EU “perspective” and a list of reforms it should implement.
In addition to tackling political polarization and other issues, the European Commission has recommended that Georgia address concerns about freedom of expression.
By the end of the year, the EU will decide -- based on its perception of the progress Georgia has made on those reforms -- whether to award it candidate status.
Pakistan Sets February 8 As Date For Delayed Elections
Pakistan will hold national elections in early February 2024, the Office of the President and the Election Commission said on November 2. "It was unanimously decided that the election will be held on Thursday, February 8," the Pakistani Election Commission (ECP) said in a statement after its members met with caretaker President Arif Alvi, whose office confirmed the date. A caretaker government has been running Pakistan since parliament was dissolved on August 9. Polls were to have taken place within 90 days of that date, but the ECP said it needed time to redraw voting districts following the latest census. To read the full story on RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal, click here.
U.S. Expands Effort To Choke Russia's Supplies Of Military Technology With New Sanctions
The U.S. Treasury Department imposed sanctions on November 2 on 130 entities and people from Turkey, China, and the United Arab Emirates (U.A.E.) that it says are providing Russia with technology and equipment from third countries needed to fight its war against Ukraine.
The sanctions also take aim at Russia’s domestic industrial base, which the department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said in a news release is “seeking to reinvent itself as the maintainer of Russia’s war machine.”
The Treasury Department said the sanction designations continue its efforts to “disrupt the networks and channels through which Russia attempts to sustain its beleaguered military.”
In addition, the State Department imposed diplomatic sanctions on more than 90 entities and individuals that it said have engaged in sanctions evasion and "those complicit in furthering Russia’s ability to wage its war against Ukraine."
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the State Department's actions target Russia’s future energy capabilities, "which will limit Moscow’s ability to funnel future revenues toward its destructive aims."
Among the 130 designated for sanctions by the OFAC are Turkish national Berk Turken and two companies he owns, which the OFAC said have been involved in enabling Russian intelligence services to procure technology for sanctioned Russian entities. Turken's network arranged payments and shipping details designed to “overcome sanctions barriers” and move goods from Turkey to Russia, OFAC said.
One of Turken’s two companies, Turken Digital, worked with the company TBS, based in Moscow, and Andrei Timoshin to arrange payment and shipping details, OFAC said. TBS is a technology company that provides testing systems for the microelectronic industry. OFAC said Russia’s intelligence services have used TBS to enable payments and ship equipment on behalf of Russian customers.
A series of U.A.E.-based firms alleged to have shipped aviation equipment, machines for data reception, and other equipment were also sanctioned. In addition, the U.A.E.-based ARX Financial Engineering was sanctioned for allegedly being involved in finding ways for Russian rubles to be sent from the sanctioned Russian VTB Bank and converted to U.S. dollars.
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Russia “is dependent on willing third-country individuals and entities to resupply its military and perpetuate its heinous war against Ukraine and we will not hesitate in holding them accountable.”
“Our global sanctions coalition has choked off Russia’s access to key inputs for its military industrial complex and has undermined the Kremlin’s ability to wage its unprovoked war," she said in the Treasury Department's statement.
The sanctions freeze any U.S.-based assets owned or controlled by the individuals and entities. They also block financial transactions with those designated and prohibit the contribution of funds, goods, and services to them.
The latest sanctions build on other rounds of sanctions, visa bans, and financial penalties imposed on Russian businesses and individuals, banks, and oligarchs since its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Along with imposing sanctions, the United States and its European allies have frozen Russian Central Bank funds, restricted Russian banks’ access to the main system for global financial transactions, and imposed a $60-per-barrel price cap on Russian oil and diesel.
With reporting by AP
Hungary Says Eight Hungarian Citizens Left Gaza To Egypt
Eight Hungarian citizens with two Palestinian family members have left Gaza through the Rafah border crossing to Egypt on November 2, Hungary's foreign minister said on his Facebook page. Peter Szijjarto said there had been 15 Hungarian citizens in Gaza, and all of them could have left Gaza, but only two families took on the journey and now "they are in complete safety on Egyptian territory."
Iran Continues Clampdown On Teachers' Union Activists As Court Upholds Educator's Sentence
An Iranian court has upheld the six-month prison sentence of one teachers' union activist, while another faced his third court appearance in two months as authorities continue their crackdown on organized labor.
The Coordinating Council of Teachers Syndicates (CCTS) reported on its Telegram channel that Atkeh Rajabi's sentence was confirmed by the Khorasan Razavi Provincial Appeals Court, with two months of jail time and four months suspended for five years.
Rajabi had been previously dismissed from her job as a teacher because she did not wear a hijab, or Islamic head scarf, when appearing in a protest video, as well as due to her participation in nationwide strikes in support of imprisoned teachers.
Rajabi, who used to teach in the northeastern Iranian city of Ahmadabad, said in the video that she could not cooperate with an institution “that allows repressive forces to take away the security and peace of our children.”
Separately, the CCTS said that Mohsen Omrani had made his third court appearance on October 31 in a trial revolving around charges of "propaganda against the system."
Omrani, who was apprehended by security forces at his residence in May amid a surge in detentions of educators' rights and labor activists, had previously been sentenced to two years of imprisonment and asset confiscation, with an additional three months and 35 lashes in a separate case.
The council condemned what it called "the systematic case fabrications" against union activists and its members.
Unrest -- including several protests by teachers -- has rattled Iran in response to declining living standards, wage arrears, and a lack of welfare support. Labor law in Iran does not recognize the right of workers to form independent unions.
The death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody in September 2022 for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly breathed new life into the protests, which officials across the country have tried to quell with harsh -- and sometimes deadly -- measures.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Thousands Of Afghans, Facing Expulsion From Pakistan, Continue To Cross Border
Thousands of Afghans continue to flood back into the country from Pakistan as they seek to avoid deportation following a deadline from Islamabad for undocumented migrants to leave, a move the United Nations warned could lead to "severe" human rights violations.
As of November 2, officials said more than 165,000 Afghans have fled Pakistan in the month since the government ordered some 1.7 million migrants -- more than 1 million of whom are Afghan nationals who fled following the August 2021 seizure of power in Kabul by Taliban militants -- to leave or face arrest and deportation.
The majority have rushed to the border in recent days as the November 1 deadline approached and police began to open dozens of centers to detain arrested Afghans before expelling them. On the other side of the border, Taliban officials have also opened temporary transit camps to assist those returning.
More than 100 people were detained in one police operation in the city of Karachi on November 2, while police rounded up 425 Afghans in Quetta, the city closest to the Chaman border crossing.
WATCH: Afghan refugees in Pakistan, many having traveled for days, crossed into Afghanistan as a November 1 deadline to leave the country took effect. Islamabad has vowed to deport an estimated 1.7 million undocumented Afghans living in Pakistan if they don't leave voluntarily.
Islamabad has said the deportations are to protect its "welfare and security" in Pakistan after a sharp rise in attacks, which the government blames on militants operating from Afghanistan.
Afghanistan's Taliban-run administration has dismissed Pakistan’s accusations against Afghan migrants and has asked all countries hosting Afghan refugees to give them more time to prepare for repatriation.
The Afghan Embassy in Islamabad has said the move will further damage relations between the neighboring countries.
Pakistan has brushed off calls to reconsider its decision from the UN, rights groups, and Western governments, who have urged it to incorporate into its plan a way to identify and protect Afghans facing the risk of persecution at home from the ruling militants.
At the country's busiest border crossing at Torkham in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, officials worked into the early hours of November 1 to clear a line of 28,000 people that stretched for 7 kilometers, AFP reported.
Just over 129,000 have fled from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the provincial Interior Ministry said, while a total of 38,100 have crossed through Chaman in Balochistan Province, border officials there told AFP.
Authorities on the Afghan side of the border have set up a center several kilometers from a border crossing, as well as camps for families with nowhere to go.
WATCH: In Karachi, Afghan men and boys on November 1 were put on buses and taken to a temporary detention center.
Pakistan is home to more than 4 million Afghan migrants and refugees, about 1.7 million of them undocumented, Islamabad says, although many have lived in Pakistan for their entire lives.
About 600,000 Afghans have crossed into neighboring Pakistan since the Taliban seized power and imposed its harsh interpretation of Islamic law, joining a large number there since the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan in 1979.
Some Afghans who have been ordered to leave have never been to Afghanistan and wonder how they can start a new life there.
Pakistan's move to remove undocumented foreigners is seen as part of an anti-immigrant crackdown that has been criticized by human rights groups.
The Pakistan People's Party, National Democratic Movement, and other politicians and human rights activists appealed for a stop to the forced deportation of undocumented foreigners in the Supreme Court on November 1.
On October 31, the chair of the nongovernmental Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, Hina Jilani, wrote to the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) warning that Islamabad's move to expel Afghans could "trigger a humanitarian crisis."
Human Rights Watch slammed Islamabad's deadline, saying it has resulted in significant threats against and abuse of Afghans living in the country.
Since returning to power, the hard-line Islamist Taliban has banned women and teenage girls from education in Afghanistan. It has also banned them from employment in most sectors and discouraged them from leaving their homes.
With reporting by AFP and Reuters
- By AFP
Kuleba Says Ukraine 'Optimistic' About Opening EU Accession Talks This Year
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on November 2 that Kyiv was confident about its quest to open EU membership talks this year, touting reforms it made even in the face of the Russian invasion. Speaking in Berlin, Kuleba told reporters that Ukraine was on track to fulfill its obligations to open accession negotiations. "We are optimistic. We did a lot of reforms and we passed legislation necessary to meet, to implement the recommendations," he said. Ukraine applied for EU membership just days after Russia's invasion in February 2022 and received candidacy status several months later.
Russian Man, Woman Granted Asylum-Seeker Status In Kazakhstan
Anti-war activists Aikhal Ammosov and Natalya Narskaya, two Russian passport holders who are in an Almaty pretrial detention center, have received asylum-seeker status in Kazakhstan, their lawyer said on November 2. Adam Murat is representing the two in their battle to avoid extradition to Russia, where they face charges over their opposition to the Kremlin's war against Ukraine. Murat said the status does not give his clients actual asylum, but it does suspend the decision to extradite them. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Putin Signs Law Revoking Russian Ratification Of Nuclear Test Ban Treaty
The withdrawal of Russia's ratification of the global treaty banning nuclear weapons tests is a step in the wrong direction and will serve to set back confidence in the international arms control regime, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on November 2. "We are deeply concerned by Russia's planned action to withdraw its ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT)," Blinken said in a statement. "Unfortunately, it represents a significant step in the wrong direction, taking us further from, not closer to, entry into force," Blinken said. To read the full story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Russian Attacks In Ukraine's East Unabated As Analysts Predict Renewed Offensive
Russia launched dozens of air strikes overnight in Ukraine amid signs it is regrouping near the eastern city of Avdiyivka with the aim of renewing attacks on the embattled area.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on November 2 that Russia used missile, air, and artillery attacks to target Ukrainian troop positions as well as "populated areas."
There were 38 combat clashes at the front during the day, the General Staff said later on November 2 in its evening summary, adding that the operational situation in the east and south of Ukraine remains difficult.
"In total, the enemy carried out four missile and 44 air strikes [and] 59 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas," the General Staff’s evening message said.
According to the General Staff, the Ukrainian military has also repelled attacks by Russian forces in areas around Kupyansk, Bakhmut, Maryinka, and Shakhtarsk.
It was not possible for RFE/RL to verify the claims, but Russian forces have consistently shelled and launched air strikes at the areas.
It was also not possible to verify a claim by the Russian Defense Ministry that its forces shot down nine Ukrainian drones near the Zaporizhzhya nuclear station.
The Defense Ministry said air defenses had downed the nine drones on November 2 near the Russian-held city of Enerhodar, where many of the plant's employees live, in an attempt to disrupt the rotation of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) staff.
Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk military administration, said Russian troops again attacked the southern region of Nikopol, directing three kamikaze drones at the district's center. Lysak said heavy artillery struck the village of Pokrovsk, damaging a utility company, eight private houses, and other buildings, and infrastructure. No injuries were reported.
Pokrovsk lies 54 kilometers northwest of Avdiyivka near the Donetsk region’s border with the Dnipro region.
The U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) says Moscow is "likely" preparing for another wave of highly "attritional" infantry-led ground assaults on Ukrainian positions in the Avdiyivka area.
The ISW said in a report that satellite imagery showed Russia had lost dozens of vehicles in assaults earlier this month in attacks on the region, showing that it had failed to learn from previous "failed offensives" in Ukraine.
"The current situation near Avdiyivka is a microcosm of the Russian General Staff’s wider failure to internalize and disseminate lessons learned by Russian forces during previous failed offensive efforts in Ukraine to other force groupings throughout the theater," the ISW said.
On October 28, British military intelligence stated that Russia suffered massive losses during its offensive on Avdiyivka in 2023.
The ISW comments come after General Valeriy Zaluzhniy, commander in chief of the Ukrainian military, wrote in an article published on November 1 that the war was entering a new phase involving positional warfare and attritional fighting.
"Just like in the First World War, we have reached the level of technology that puts us into a stalemate," Zaluzhniy said in comments published by The Economist.
The general concludes that it would take a massive technological leap to break the deadlock and said there likely will be no such breakthrough.
"The simple fact is that we see everything the enemy is doing, and they see everything we are doing," he said. "In order for us to break this deadlock, we need something new."
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov rejected the notion that the conflict had reached a stalemate.
"Russia is steadily carrying out the special military operation. All the goals that were set should be fulfilled," Peskov told reporters, using the Kremlin's term for its full-scale military invasion.
With reporting by AFP
Iran Is Carrying Out Executions 'At An Alarming Rate,' UN Says
Iran is carrying out executions “at an alarming rate,” putting to death at least 419 people in the first seven months of the year, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a new report, which shows a 30 percent increase in capital punishment over the same period in 2022.
The rate of executions in Iran has been rising sharply, particularly in the wake of widespread protests after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in Tehran in 2022 while in the custody of the notorious Iranian morality police for an alleged hijab infraction.
The authorities have responded to the unrest with a crackdown that has left hundreds dead and thousands injured.
Guterres said in a report to the UN General Assembly that seven men were executed in relation to or for participating in protests sparked by Amini’s death.
In all seven cases, information received “consistently indicated that the judicial proceedings did not fulfill the requirements for due process and a fair trial under international human rights law,” he said.
The data was first published in October in a report by Javaid Rehman, the UN special rapporteur on human rights in Iran.
It said that there was evidence of “confessions extracted through torture and of the death penalty having been implemented after court proceedings that substantially violated the right to fair trial.”
The UN secretary-general also cited information received by the UN rights agency that between September 17, 2022, and February 8, 2023, an estimated 20,000 individuals were arrested for participating in the protests.
“It is particularly concerning that most of the individuals arrested may have been children, given that the reported average age of those arrested was estimated to be 15 years, according to the deputy commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps,” Guterres said.
Guterres cited reported instances of disproportionate and excessive use of force against protesters, and beatings and sexual violence after they were put in detention, as well as psychological abuse.
“Access to adequate and timely legal representation was frequently denied, with reports of coerced confessions, which may have been obtained as a result of torture,” he also said.
Guterres expressed deep concern “at the lack of transparent and independent investigations into reported human rights violations, in particular in the context of the latest nationwide protests.”
He said the continued targeting of lawyers is also impeding accountability for past and ongoing violations.
The secretary-general also said that 239 people -- more than half of those executed in the first seven months of 2023 -- were reportedly put to death for drug-related offenses.
The October report by the UN special rapporteur on Iran said that the number of those executed from ethnic minority communities, in particular the Baluch minority, remained “disproportionately high,” especially for drug-related or security-related offenses.
Amnesty International has said the regime in Tehran executes more people than any other country in the world other than China, and decried a situation that has turned the country’s prisons into “killing fields.”
The U.S.-based Center for Human Rights in Iran has said politically motivated executions in Iran are increasing "dramatically" as authorities use capital punishment as a “tactic of intimidation and retribution.”
With reporting by AP
