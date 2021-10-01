Kazakh Police Detain Demonstrators Demanding Release Of Relatives In China

Kazakh police detained at least 10 protesters, mostly women, who were demanding the release of relatives they say are being illegally held in China. They traveled to Nur-Sultan last week to rally in front of the Chinese Embassy, having protested for months outside the Chinese Consulate in Almaty. The October 1 protests were the latest demanding that Kazakh authorities do more to protect ethnic Kazakhs detained in so-called "reeducation camps" in the neighboring Chinese province of Xinjiang.