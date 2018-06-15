Kazakhstan's Nazarbaev Arrives in Tatarstan

KAZAN -- The President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbaev, arrived in Russia's Republic of Tatarstan on June 14 for a working visit, the Kazakh presidential website says.

During his two-day visit, Nazarbaev will discuss ties between Kazakhstan and the Russian region with the Tatar President Rustam Minnikhanov, according to Minnikhanov's spokeswoman Lilia Galimova.

Nazarbaev is also scheduled to meet with Tatarstan's former President Mintimer Shaimiev.

According to Galimova, Nazarbaev will meet with the students and teachers of the Kazan Federal University.

Kazakhstan has deep-rooted economic, historical, linguistic, and cultural ties with Tatarstan.

