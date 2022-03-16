News
Kazakh President Pledges Reforms In Wake Of Deadly Protests
NUR-SULTAN -- Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev has pledged constitutional reforms to limit the powers of his office two months after deadly public protests in the oil rich nation prompted him to call in troops from Russia and other countries in the region to restore order.
Speaking on March 16 in his first major address to the Central Asian nation since the unrest, which was sparked in part by discontent over the ruling class and left at least 230 dead with thousands more arrested, Toqaev blamed the violence on "top officials" who were upset with his "modernization of the state" and fomented anger by spreading lies.
"It is well known that the monopolization of political and economic activity was the main reason for the January events," he said.
"The old system of administration oriented toward the super concentration of power has lost its effectiveness and is unable to bring unity to civil society," he added.
Protests in the remote town of Zhanaozen in early January over a sudden fuel-price hike quickly spread across Kazakhstan and led to violent clashes in the country's largest city, Almaty, and elsewhere.
However, much of the public anger in the unrest was also directed at former President Nursultan Nazarbaev, who resigned in 2019 but retained large political influence in the tightly controlled nation with almost limitless powers.
Many of his family members and associates were handed control of lucrative businesses while ordinary citizens failed to share in the country's vast energy wealth.
Since the protests, Nazarbaev and a growing number of those around him have lost their official posts.
Toqaev said in his address that he will introduce further reforms "to increase the effectiveness of the parliament" and simplify the process for registering new political parties.
He said that the country's leaders should not lead political parties and that he would reestablish a constitutional court dismantled under Nazabaev.
Toqaev also said that Nazabaev's highly unpopular merger of three administrative regions in the country's east, center, and southeast would be reversed, with the regions being given new names.
"The important lesson of the tragic January events is the fact that the concentration of power in the hands of the top official in the state wrongly increased the influence of individuals close to him and that of financial and oligarchic groups," he said.
"They considered the state as their own backyard. Nepotism in any country inevitably leads to negative cadre selection and becomes the perfect soil for corruption to flourish," Toqaev said.
Though Kazakhstan often touts its democratic reforms, especially in comparison to many other countries in Central Asia, it has been chided by rights groups for failing to enact the deep reforms needed, a point highlighted by the protests.
Toqaev said he and his government "accepted" that law enforcement had used torture against some of those detained during and after the protests, but pledged that cases would be investigated because they "contradict the principles of any democratic society."
All Of The Latest News
- By Current Time
Russian Media Regulator Blocks More Online News Sources Over Coverage Of Ukraine War
Russian media regulator Roskomnadzor has blocked access to several more domestic and international media websites over the coverage of Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
The websites of several media outlets and online news sources across Russia that among others included Novye Izvestiya, Ust Kut 24, Permdaily.ru, and Kavkazsky Uzel, as well as the award-winning investigation website Bellingcat, two Israel-based Russian-language media outlets -- the 9 TV Channel Israel and Vesti Israel -- Estonian newspaper Postimees, and Belarus-based Euroradio, became inaccessible on March 16.
Roskomnadzor said the move was the result of an order by the Prosecutor-General's Office which said media outlets that "carry false information of social importance that may cause a threat to the lives and/or health of citizens, and threaten a disruption of the social order and/or public safety” must be blocked.
The number of the websites banned by Roskomnadzor is currently 32.
Roskomnadzor has blocked access to an increasing number of independent media and their accounts on social networks, including Current Time, RFE/RL's Russian Service, and its regional projects since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
It has blocked access to global tech giants Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram in recent days.
Roskomnadzor has ordered Russian media to only publish information provided by official sources. It has also forbidden media outlets from describing the Ukraine conglict as a war or invasion, instead ordering it to be called a "special military operation."
Independent news media in Russia have been under pressure for years, mainly due to the decade-old “foreign agent” law.
But since the Russian invasion, a growing number of Russian and foreign media organizations have suspended news operations within Russia, pulled their correspondents, and shifted bylines to anonymous names.
The restrictions are the tightest within Russia since the collapse of the Soviet Union.
On March 16, the Moscow-based Novaya gazeta newspaper said that it had resumed its coverage of the war in Ukraine. It had suspended this coverage several days ago and deleted previously published online reports from Ukraine, fearing criminal prosecution due to a bill signed into law by President Vladimir Putin on March 5 that calls for sentences of up to 15 years in prison for people who distribute "false news" about the Russian Army.
With reporting by Interfax, TASS, and AFP
Belarusian Activist And Journalist Gets Five Years In Prison Amid Crackdown
MINSK -- A noted civil rights activist and journalist in Belarus has been sentenced to five years in prison over his stance against the official results of an August 2020 presidential election that handed victory to authoritarian strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka.
The Minsk regional court sentenced Paval Vinahradau on March 16 after finding him guilty of spreading lies about the country's president online, inciting hatred, and organizing events that disrupted the social order.
Vinahradau has criticized Lukashenka's grip on power for years.
Lukashenka has ruled the country with an iron fist since 1994, when he won his first presidential election.
Vinahradau harshly criticized the 2020 presidential elections and a brutal crackdown launched by Lukashenka's regime on protesters, activists, independent media, and democratic institutions that followed the disputed presidential poll.
In 2010, Vinahradau was sentenced to four years in prison for taking part in public protests against the results of a presidential election that year, when Lukashenka was also declared the winner.
He was released in 2011 following a mass amnesty announced by Lukashenka.
Hundreds of Belarusians have faced trials linked to mass protests against Lukashenka over the results of the 2020 election, which they say was rigged.
Much of the opposition leadership has been jailed or forced into exile. Several protesters have been killed and there have also been credible reports of torture during the widening security crackdown.
UN's Top Court Orders Russia To Halt Invasion Of Ukraine
The UN’s highest court has ordered Russia to cease its military operations in Ukraine, with the justices noting that they were “profoundly concerned” by Moscow's unprovoked invasion of its neighbor last month.
The Hague-based International Court of Justice (ICJ) said in a ruling on March 16 that justices voted 13-2 in favor of the order, which stems from a case filed by Kyiv over Russian allegations of genocide by Ukraine, which Moscow used as one of the pretenses to launch the invasion on February 24.
Live Briefing: Russia Invades Ukraine
RFE/RL's Ukraine Live Briefing gives you all of the latest on Russia's unprovoked invasion of its neighbor, how Kyiv is fighting back, the plight of civilians, and Western reaction. The Live Briefing presents the latest developments and analysis, updated throughout the day.
"The court is acutely aware of the extent of the human tragedy that is taking place in Ukraine (...). The court is profoundly concerned about the use of force by the Russian Federation in Ukraine which raises very serious issues of international law," Judge Joan Donoghue said in reading out the ruling at the court.
The ICJ justices also ruled by a 13-2 vote that Moscow must ensure that “any military or irregular armed units which may be directed or supported by it, as well as any organizations and persons which may be subject to its control or direction, take no steps in furtherance of the military operations referred to in point.”
Both rulings were ordered pending a final decision in the case.
The court also said both parties must "refrain from any action which might aggravate or extend the dispute before the Court or make it more difficult to resolve."
The ICJ resolves legal complaints submitted by states over alleged breaches of international law. It is the supreme judicial institution of the United Nations.
While its decisions are binding, Moscow is unlikely to heed the court’s decision.
Russia boycotted the hearing on the case earlier this month and argued in a written filing that the court doesn’t have jurisdiction. It also said it was acting in self-defense with the invasion.
NATO Mulls Deploying 'Substantially More Forces' To Eastern Flank, Says Stoltenberg
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg has said that the alliance is looking to deploy "substantially more forces" to its eastern flank in light of Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
"On land, our new posture should include substantially more forces in the eastern part of the alliance, at higher readiness, with more pre-positioned equipment and supplies," Stoltenberg told a news conference at the end of an emergency meeting of the alliance's defense ministers on March 16 in Brussels.
But Stoltenberg said that NATO does not plan to deploy forces to Ukraine.
"We call on Russia, on President (Vladimir) Putin, to withdraw its forces, but we have no plans of deploying NATO troops on the ground in Ukraine," Stoltenberg said.
Stoltenberg's statement came after Poland called for the alliance to deploy a peacekeeping mission to Ukraine.
An extraordinary NATO summit which will also be attended in person by U.S. President Joe Biden is scheduled for March 24. The summit will seek to coordinate its response to Russia's war in Ukraine, Stoltenberg has said.
Based on reporting by AFP and Reuters
Zelenskiy Recalls Attacks On U.S. As He Again Appeals For No-Fly Zone
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called on the U.S. Congress and U.S. President Joe Biden to provide further military assistance to help protect the skies over Ukraine and urged further sanctions against Russia in an address to a meeting of the House of Representatives and the Senate.
"Russia has turned the Ukrainian sky into a source of death for thousands of people," Zelenskiy said on March 16 in the video address to U.S. lawmakers. "I need to protect our skies.”
He recalled the black smoke that appeared over U.S. skies during the 9/11 attacks.
Live Briefing: Russia Invades Ukraine
RFE/RL's Ukraine Live Briefing gives you all of the latest on Russia's unprovoked invasion of its neighbor, how Kyiv is fighting back, the plight of civilians, and Western reaction. The Live Briefing presents the latest developments and analysis, updated throughout the day.
"Remember September the 11th, a terrible day in 2001 when evil tried to turn your cities, independent territories, into battlefields," he said. "Our country is experiencing the same every day."
Zelenskiy played a graphic video showing images of injured Ukrainians, rocket attacks on civilian buildings, and the destruction that the war in Ukraine has caused.
He also recalled the attack on Pearl Harbor -- a “terrible morning of December 7, 1941, when your sky was black from the planes attacking you," he said, recalling the air raid that brought the United States into World War II”
After speaking in Ukrainian during the first part of his speech, Zelenskiy switched to English when directly addressing Biden in his final appeal, saying that leading the world means being a "leader of peace."
"You are the leader of the nation, of your great nation. I wish you to be the leader of the world. Being the leader of the world means to be the leader of peace," Zelenskiy said.
He added that Ukraine needs help from the United States “right now.”
"I call on you to do more.”
In another historical reference, Zelenskiy cited civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr’s 1963 “I Have a Dream” speech.
"You all know the phrase 'I have a dream.' Now I am saying to you 'I have a need,'" Zelenskiy said.
“I want you to have the same attitude and feeling to my 'I have a need' challenge when you hear the 'I Have a Dream' speech."
Council Of Europe Officially Expels Russia After 26 Years Of Membership
The Council of Europe says its Committee of Ministers has officially decided to expel Russia from the human rights body, the first time a member state has been kicked out of the group.
The Strasbourg-based council said in a statement on March 16 that it had unanimously adopted a motion "which considered that the Russian Federation can no longer be a member state of the organization."
The decision, made a day after Russia informed the organization that it was withdrawing, means "the Russian Federation ceases to be a member of the Council of Europe as from today, after 26 years of membership."
The council suspended Russia on February 25, the day after it launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Council of Europe Secretary-General Marija Pejcinovic Buric has described the attack on Ukraine as a "flagrant violation" of the statute of the Council of Europe and the European Court of Human Rights, which the body oversees.
Kyrgyz Supreme Court Upholds Prison Sentence For Ex-President Atambaev
BISHKEK -- Kyrgyzstan's Supreme Court has upheld the lengthy prison sentence handed to former President Almazbek Atambaev in the case of the illegal release of a notorious crime boss in 2013, rejecting his appeal for a retrial.
Supreme Court spokeswoman Chynara Mamytkanova told reporters that the Supreme Court made the decision on March 16. She gave no details on the court's reasons for rejecting the appeal.
In June 2020, Atambaev, 65, was sentenced to 11 years and two months in prison for his role in the release of Aziz Batukaev.
Batukaev, who was unexpectedly freed from prison in 2013 and immediately left for Russia, was convicted of several notorious crimes -- including the murders of a Kyrgyz lawmaker and an Interior Ministry official.
In November 2020, the Supreme Court sent the case back to a Bishkek district court for retrial, saying new evidence had come to light.
The Prosecutor-General's Office appealed that move and in October 2021, the court reversed itself, annulling the decision to hold a retrial. Atambaev's lawyers then appealed that decision.
Atambaev, who has long denied any wrongdoing, was arrested in August 2019 after he surrendered to police following a deadly two-day standoff between security forces and his supporters.
The move to detain Atambaev was sparked by his refusal to obey three summons to appear at the Interior Ministry for questioning involving Batukaev's release.
The standoff between security forces and his supporters resulted in the death of a top security officer and more than 170 injuries -- 79 of them sustained by law enforcement officers.
Atambaev is currently on trial in another case linked to the 2019 violence. He and 13 others are charged with murder, attempted murder, threatening or assaulting representatives of authorities, hostage taking, and the forcible seizure of power.
Russian Arbitration Courts Hacked In Apparent Ukraine War Protest
Courts of arbitration in several Russian regions and Moscow have been hacked in an apparent protest over Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Courts of arbitration in Moscow as well as in the regions of Omsk, Tomsk, Novosibirsk, Krasnoyarsk, Khabarovsk, Primorye, Sakhalin, the Jewish autonomous region, Tyva, and Yakutia on March 16 carried a link to an online poster calling for the impeachment of President Vladimir Putin.
No group claimed responsibility for the cyberattack.
Several Russian ministries and other state entities have been hacked since Russia launched the invasion on February 24.
Websites hit last week carried an image with a small Ukrainian flag in the corner depicting a sole individual stopping a tank juxtaposed with an image with a small Russian flag showing of a group of protesters running from a police officer wielding a truncheon. Between the two images was one word -- "Why?"
In an earlier incident, Russian television channels were hacked on March 7 and had their programming interrupted with coverage of the war in Ukraine by independent broadcasters Current Time and Dozhd TV, which have been blocked in Russia.
Twitter accounts historically associated with Anonymous, the amorphous online activist community that first grabbed global attention about a decade ago, claimed it was behind the hacker attack on March 7.
Before that, Anonymous said it hacked several Russian media outlets, including the state TASS news agency, Kommersant, Izvestia, Fontanka, Forbes, and RBK.
On February 26, the official website of the Kremlin, was down following reports of denial-of-service attacks on various other Russian government and state media websites.
Anonymous claimed it was behind that hacking attack as well.
Russian authorities have intensified pressure on media outlets, threatening them for their reporting about the invasion on topics such as the heavy resistance being put up by Ukrainian forces despite Russia's overwhelming military power.
Russia's media regulator, Roskomnadzor, has ordered media to only publish information provided by official sources. It has also forbidden media organizations from describing Russia's unprovoked actions as an invasion or a war, instead insisting they are called a "special military operation."
Chess Federation Bans Russia, Belarus From Tournaments Over Ukraine Invasion
The International Chess Federation (FIDE) says it has banned Russia and Belarus from its official competitions "until further notice" in response to Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
FIDE said in a statement on March 16 that it made the move after taking into account a recommendation from the International Olympic Committee that international sports federations forbid the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials in international competitions because of Russia's war against Ukraine, launched on February 24.
FIDE said that Russian and Belarusian players would still be allowed to participate in individual tournaments of the FIDE World Championship cycle, but not under their own flags.
Instead they will participate under the FIDE flag with no designation of nationality.
There are currently three Russian men in the world top 20 chess rankings and six in the women's top 20 rankings.
Belarus Says Supplying Electricity To Chernobyl Nuclear Plant
Belarus is supplying electricity to the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine, Belarusian authorities have said, after the facility, which is under the control of Russian forces, lost power.
The Belarusian Energy Ministry said in a statement published on the Telegram page of the Homel region that the electrical supply to the decommissioned plant "is completely restored."
Radiation around the power plant, site of one of the world's worst nuclear disasters, remain at normal levels, the ministry statement said, citing local monitors.
Live Briefing: Russia Invades Ukraine
RFE/RL's Ukraine Live Briefing gives you all of the latest on Russia's unprovoked invasion of its neighbor, how Kyiv is fighting back, the plight of civilians, and Western reaction. The Live Briefing presents the latest developments and analysis, updated throughout the day.
It added that the electricity was being provided from the Belarusian power grid.
The plant needs electricity to power cooling systems for the spent nuclear-fuel-storage facility, among other systems.
Power to the plant was knocked out on March 14 for the second time, according to Ukrainian authorities, after Russian forces damaged a power line.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said later that day it had been informed that external power had been restored and that work was under way to reconnect the facility to the grid.
Ukraine's state-owned grid operator, Ukrenergo, said then that the Chernobyl plant relied on electricity from diesel generators, and that the IAEA had been informed of the situation.
The station is located north of Kyiv and close to the Belarusian border. Its nuclear reactors are enclosed in a giant steel and concrete sarcophagus and are not operating. Russian forces took over the facility shortly after it began its invasion on February 24.
Ukrenergo said one of the earlier outages was due to a disruption of an electricity line connecting Chernobyl with an electricity supplier in Kyiv.
The outage put at risk some 20 tons of waste that must be constantly cooled to keep radiation from leaking and potentially endangering "Ukraine, Belarus, Russia, and Europe," Ukrenergo said.
But the IAEA said earlier this month that given the time that has passed since the accident in 1986, the heat load and the volume of the cooling pools were "sufficient for effective heat removal without need for electrical supply."
With reporting by AFP
Two British-Iranians Said To Be Leaving Tehran After Years In Prison
Two British-Iranians who have been held in Iran for years have left the country as Tehran and London settled a long-standing debt owed to Iran.
"I am very pleased to confirm that the unfair detention of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashoori in Iran has ended today, and they will now return to the U.K.," Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a tweet on March 16.
In 2016, Zaghari-Ratcliffe was taking her now 7-year-old daughter Gabriella to see her family when she was arrested and sentenced to five years in jail, spending four years in Tehran's notorious Evin prison and one under house arrest.
Ashoori was sentenced in 2019 to 10 years in prison after being convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad intelligence agency and another two years for "acquiring illegitimate wealth."
Amnesty International says Ashoori was "arbitrarily detained" and subjected to torture, repeatedly interrogated without a lawyer present, and forced to sign "confessions" while sleep-deprived.
“The UK has worked intensively to secure their release and I am delighted they will be reunited with their families and loved ones,” Johnson added.
Officials in Tehran confirmed a third jailed dual national, environmentalist and businessman Morad Tahbaz was released from prison on furlough to his house in Tehran.
Tahbaz was arrested in January 2018 during a crackdown on environmental activists. He and seven others were accused of gathering classified information under the guise of carrying out environmental projects.
Zaghari-Ratcliffe was convicted of plotting to overthrow the clerical establishment, though her family says she was told by the Iranian authorities that she was being detained because of Britain's failure to pay an outstanding debt of around $500 million to Iran for failing to deliver tanks that had been ordered decades earlier.
Iranian officials have said that Britain has not been able to pay the debt because of sanctions against Tehran.
British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on March 16 that the debt issue has been settled, "in full compliance with U.K. and international sanctions and all legal obligations."
Central European Leaders Hail Ukraine's 'Brave Fight' After Trip To Kyiv
The leaders of three Central European countries have praised Ukraine for its "brave fight" against invading Russian forces after concluding a trip to Kyiv in a defiant act of solidarity with the besieged city and Ukraine's beleaguered president.
The prime ministers of Poland, the Czech Republic, and Slovenia "safely returned from Kyiv to Poland," a Polish government spokesperson said on March 16.
Vaclav Smolka, spokesman for Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala, earlier tweeted a photo of Fiala showing the president in a protective vest and helmet as he traveled inside a train compartment.
Fiala and the prime ministers of Poland and Slovenia went to Kyiv the day before to witness the destruction firsthand and meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
It was the first visit to the city by foreign leaders since Russia's invasion began on February 24.
"Here, in war-torn Kyiv, history is being made," Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki wrote on Twitter, posting pictures of himself, Fiala, and Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa at a table with Zelenskiy, other officials, and a map of Ukraine.
"This war is the result of the cruel tyrant who attacks vulnerable civilians, bombarding cities and hospitals in Ukraine!" Morawiecki said on Facebook.
"As a result, the world lost its sense of security, and innocent people die and lose their whole life's earnings. We need to stop the tragedy that is happening in the East as soon as possible."
Zelenskiy told the three leaders that Russian forces "are shelling everywhere. Not only Kyiv but also the western areas."
Fiala praised Ukraine's "brave fight" to rebuff the invasion.
"You are fighting for your lives, your country and your freedom. We know you are also fighting for our lives. You are not alone," he said on Twitter.
Live Briefing: Russia Invades Ukraine
RFE/RL's Ukraine Live Briefing gives you all of the latest on Russia's unprovoked invasion of its neighbor, how Kyiv is fighting back, the plight of civilians, and Western reaction. The Live Briefing presents the latest developments and analysis, updated throughout the day.
Jansa also posted comments on Twitter about the prime ministers' trip and meeting, saying that for the last two years discussions of European values have been largely theoretical.
"Then, suddenly, we realized that those fundamental European values actually exist. And that they are threatened. And that Europeans are defending them. With their lives. In Ukraine," he tweeted.
Zelenskiy described the visit as a big and brave step, Ukrainian media reported. At a time when many countries have ordered their embassies closed or greatly reduced their diplomatic presence, "these leaders of independent European states" show that they had no fear, he said.
"They are here to support us. I am sure that with such friends, with such countries, neighbors, and partners we can really win," he said.
With reporting by AFP and dpa
Kazakh Tycoon Related To Nazarbaevs Reportedly Detained
NUR-SULTAN -- Media reports in Kazakhstan say that tycoon Qairat Boranbaev, whose daughter was the wife of the late grandson of ex-President Nursultan Nazarbaev, has been detained in the city of Almaty.
The KazTAG news agency and Vlast.kz website quoted sources close to the financial police on March 15 as saying that the 55-year-old Boranbaev was placed in a detention center after he was questioned in an unspecified corruption case.
Officials in Kazakhstan refused to confirm or deny the reports.
Boranbaev's daughter, Alima Boranbaeva, and Nazarbaev's grandson, Aisultan Nazarbaev, were married in 2013.
In September 2020, Aisultan Nazarbaev, who suffered from drug addiction and had run-ins with the law in the United Kingdom, died in London at the age of 29.
The reports about Boranbaev's detainment came hours after the authorities said that Nazarbaev's nephew, Qairat Satybaldyuly, was placed in pretrial detention for two months on charges of embezzlement and abuse of power.
Zelenskiy Thanks U.S. For Help But Calls Again For No-Fly Zone Above Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has again called on the United States and its allies to declare a no-fly zone above Ukraine as Russian forces continued to pound civilians in several cities, including the capital Kyiv.
In the northern city of Chernihiv, Ukraine's prosecutor-general said, Russian forces killed 10 people who were waiting in line for bread, in the latest deadly attack on civilians in the three-week war.
“We need you right now,” Zelenskiy said in an emotional address on March 16 to the U.S. Congress via video link from Kyiv. "I call on you to do more.”
Zelenskiy, who was welcomed with a standing ovation by the U.S. lawmakers, implored Washington to step up military aid and impose a no-fly zone to counter the Russian invasion closing in on Kyiv.
But both U.S. President Joe Biden, who is due to announce an additional $800 million in security assistance to Ukraine, and NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg rejected yet again the introduction of a "no-fly zone."
The White House said Biden's opposition to imposing a no-fly zone over Ukraine has not changed.
Stoltenberg, speaking at the end of an emergency meeting of the alliance's defense ministers on March 16, categorically ruled out any role for NATO in setting up and policing a no-fly zone over Ukraine to protect against Russian air strikes.
“NATO should not deploy forces on the ground or in the air space over Ukraine because we have a responsibility to ensure that this conflict, this war, doesn’t escalate beyond Ukraine,” he said.
Meanwhile, video talks between Ukrainian and Russian negotiators appeared to be making some progress on March 16, with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov calling the discussions "businesslike" and Zelenskiy describing Moscow's demands as becoming "more realistic."
Lavrov said on the Russian RBK TV that "serious" discussions on Ukraine having neutral status were taking place, with "concrete formulations that in my view are close to being agreed."
Live Briefing: Russia Invades Ukraine
RFE/RL's Ukraine Live Briefing gives you all of the latest on Russia's unprovoked invasion of its neighbor, how Kyiv is fighting back, the plight of civilians, and Western reaction. The Live Briefing presents the latest developments and analysis, updated throughout the day.
Russia's top diplomat didn't elaborate on the discussions, but Ukraine's chief negotiator, Mykhaylo Podolyak, appeared to take a different view, saying that since a war with Russia was under way, "the model can only be Ukrainian and only about legally verified security guarantees."
"Ukraine has never been a militaristic state that attacks or plans to attack its neighbors, unlike some neighbors," he said in a statement on Telegram.
The talks are also said to be hitting a sticking point with Ukraine demanding a complete withdrawal of all Russian forces.
The UN’s highest court has ordered Russia to cease its military operations in Ukraine, with the justices noting they were “profoundly concerned” by Moscow's unprovoked invasion of its neighbor last month.
In a ruling on March 16 in The Hague, the International Court of Justice (ICJ), the UN's top judicial tribunal, ordered Russia to cease its military operations in Ukraine, with the justices noting that they were “profoundly concerned” by Moscow's unprovoked invasion of its neighbor last month.
While its decisions are binding, Moscow is unlikely to heed the court’s decision, which stemmed from a case filed by Kyiv over Russian allegations of genocide by Ukraine.
Ukrainian officials have confirmed that 10 people have been killed by Russian forces in the northern city of Chernihiv.
A statement issued by the office of Ukraine's prosecutor-general said that the attack took place around 10 a.m. local time on March 16, when "servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces fired at people standing in line for bread near a grocery store."
The information could not be independently verified.
Russia escalated its bombardment of Kyiv overnight and launched new assaults on the besieged port city of Mariupol on the Sea of Azov.
A Ukrainian official said Russian forces fired heavy artillery at a convoy of people trying to evacuate from Mariupol, where almost 400,000 people have been trapped since the start of the war, with worsening conditions that border a humanitarian catastrophe, according to aid groups.
The Ukrainian military said it was working to confirm the number of casualties, saying the figure included children.
Intensified Attacks
Russian forces have intensified attacks on Kyiv's suburbs, notably those to the northwest and west, the head of the Kyiv region, Oleksiy Kuleba, said on March 16.
He said the Russians were trying to cut off the capital from transport arteries and destroy logistical capabilities as they plan a broader attack to seize Kyiv.
Kuleba added that Russia had occupied the city of Ivankiv, 80 kilometers north of Kyiv, and controls the surrounding region on the border with Belarus.
Shrapnel from an artillery shell slammed into a 12-story apartment building in central Kyiv on March 16, destroying the top floor, according to a statement and images released by the Kyiv emergencies service. The neighboring building was also damaged. The service reported two victims but did not elaborate.
Bombardment of the capital edged closer to the city center, smashing apartments, a subway station, and other civilian sites.
But a senior U.S. defense official quoted by AP on March 15 said Russian troops were still about 15 kilometers from the center of the capital.
The official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the Russians were using long-range fire to hit civilian targets inside Kyiv with increasing frequency but that their ground forces were making little to no progress around the country.
The city remained under a 35-hour curfew early on March 16. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced the restriction the day before, warning that as Russian forces step up their strikes and close in on the capital it faces a "difficult and dangerous moment."
With reporting by AP, Reuters, and AFP
UN: 90 Percent Of Ukrainians Could Slip Into Poverty If War Drags On
If Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine turns into a prolonged conflict, almost 30 percent of the Eastern European country's population of 44 million could slip below the poverty line, while a further 62 percent would be at risk of also falling into poverty within a year, the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) has said.
Live Briefing: Russia Invades Ukraine
RFE/RL's Ukraine Live Briefing gives you all of the latest on Russia's unprovoked invasion of its neighbor, how Kyiv is fighting back, the plight of civilians, and Western reaction. The Live Briefing presents the latest developments and analysis, updated throughout the day.
The UNDP cites the Ukrainian government's estimate that the war has so far caused a loss of at least $100 billion worth of critical infrastructure such as roads, bridges, and hospitals, and prompted the closure of at least half of Ukraine's businesses while the other half operates well below capacity.
"The war in Ukraine is causing unimaginable human suffering with a tragic loss of life and the displacement of millions of people. While the need for immediate humanitarian assistance to Ukrainians is of the utmost importance, the acute development impacts of a protracted war are now becoming more apparent," UNDP administrator Achim Steiner said.
"An alarming economic decline, and the suffering and hardship it will bring to an already traumatized population must now come into sharper focus. There is still time to halt this grim trajectory."
The UNDP, one of the largest UN agencies on the ground in Ukraine whose long-standing partnership with the government has seen its activities extended into all of the country's 24 administrative regions and at least 332 municipalities, said that it had mobilized its extensive network to focus on "immediate crisis response and maintaining core government functions for emergency response management and public service delivery."
The UNDP at the same time urged an immediate end to the conflict.
"In order to avoid further suffering, destruction and impoverishment we need peace now," Steiner said.
"As part of the United Nations' unwavering commitment to the Ukrainian people, UNDP's primary focus is to help preserve hard-won development gains. That includes supporting the government to sustain critical governance structures and services, which constitute the bedrock of all societies."
The UNDP, which has remained operational in Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion on February 24, proposed several immediate measures to reduce the impact of the conflict on the Ukrainians' welfare.
"UNDP joins the UN Crisis Coordinator in promoting the use of multipurpose cash assistance which could help reach the largest number of people in desperate need across the country," the UN agency said.
Based on early projections, the UNDP proposed as a first emergency measure a monthly cash disbursement of some $250 million that would act as a safety net for some 2.6 million people whose income losses would put them at immediate risk of falling into poverty.
"A more ambitious temporary basic income that provides a basic income of $5.50 per day per person would cost $430 million a month, based on initial estimates," the UNDP said.
The UNDP also envisages working with the UN refugee agency, the UNHCR, to come to the aid of the millions of Ukrainian refugees.
"This joint support to refugees and host communities," the UNDP said, "will focus on livelihoods through income generation and employment."
Fox News TV Cameraman, Ukrainian Producer Killed In Ukraine
An Irish cameraman for Fox News television and his Ukrainian producer have been killed in Ukraine outside Kyiv, Fox News and Ukrainian media said March 15.
Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski was killed and correspondent Benjamin Hall was wounded when their vehicle was struck on March 14 by incoming fire in Horenka, outside the capital, Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said.
Hall, the network's State Department correspondent, remains hospitalized in Ukraine, Scott said in a statement.
The Fox team's Ukrainian producer, Oleksandra Kuvshynova, was killed in the same incident, according to local media outlet the Kyiv Independent.
On March 13, a U.S. journalist was shot dead and another wounded in the Kyiv suburb of Irpin, which has witnessed some of the fiercest fighting since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.
Video documentary maker Brent Renaud, 50, was working for Time Studios on a project about global refugee issues.
The International Federation of Journalists identified the wounded journalist as American photographer Juan Arredondo.
A Ukrainian who had been in the same car as the Americans was also wounded, according to a medic at the scene.
Lyudmyla Denisova, the Ukrainian parliament's human rights chief, said on Telegram that at least two other Ukrainian journalists have also been killed.
Yevhen Sakun was killed in a Russian missile attack on a Kyiv television tower while Viktor Dudar died in fighting close to the southern port city of Mykolayiv, Denisova said.
Based on reporting by AFP and AP
U.S. Sanctions More People In Putin's Circle Over Ukraine Invasion
The United States has targeted more individuals in Russian President Vladimir Putin's power structure with sanctions over Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and slapped fresh punitive measures on Belarusian President Alyaksandr Lukashenka, Putin's close ally.
The U.S. State Department slapped sanctions on 11 Russian military leaders on March 15, including several deputy ministers of defense and Viktor Zolotov, chief of Russia's National Guard and a member of Russian President Vladimir Putin's Security Council.
Any U.S. assets those targeted may have in the United States have been frozen under the measures, which generally bar U.S persons from dealing with the sanctioned individuals.
The U.S. Treasury Department imposed measures on four Russians and one entity it accused of being involved in concealing events around the death of whistle-blower Sergei Magnitsky or of being connected to rights violations against human rights advocate Oyub Titiyev.
Titiyev, head of the Memorial human rights center in Chechnya, was detained and accused of possessing illegal drugs in 2018. Titiyev said the police had planted the drugs on him during a shake-down. He was sentenced to 4 years in a penal colony.
Andrea Gacki, the director of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control, said in the statement that its sanctions were the consequences for people engaged in corruption or connected to gross violations of human rights.
“Today’s designations demonstrate the United States will continue to impose concrete and significant consequences for those who engage in corruption or are connected to gross violations of human rights,” Gacki said.
"We condemn Russia's attacks on humanitarian corridors in Ukraine and call on Russia to cease its unprovoked and brutal war against Ukraine," she said.
Magnitsky, a Russian lawyer and whistle-blower who helped uncover the theft of nearly $230 million from Russia's government through fraudulent tax refunds was arrested, and died in a Moscow prison in 2009 after suffering from what his supporters say amounted to torture.
The sanctions targeted Judge Natalia Mushnikova, accused by Treasury of "participating in efforts to conceal the legal liability for the detention, abuse, or death" of Magnitsky.
Punitive measures were also imposed on the Kurchaloi District of the Chechen Republic Branch of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, whose officers arrested Titiyev in 2018 and charged him with possession of drugs.
Those sanctioned include Nurid Salamov, the investigator who opened the case against Titiyev; Khusein Khutaev, the officer who allegedly spotted drugs in Titiyev’s vehicle; and Dzhabrail Akhmatov, who the Treasury said decided to bring charges against Titiyev.
Some of the new sanctions were brought under the Magnitsky Act, a 2012 act of Congress named after Magnitsky, which authorizes sanctions against those engaged in human rights abuses.
The Treasury said in a statement it was adding to its sanctions against Lukashenka and also targeting his wife.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Supreme Court Of Russia's Karelia Upholds Sentence Of Historian Dmitriyev
The Supreme Court of Russia's northwestern region of Karelia has upheld the sentence of historian Yury Dmitriyev, the local head of the human rights group Memorial.
The court on March 15 rejected Dmitriyev's appeal against a December decision by the Petrozavodsk city court to increase his sentence from 13 years to 15 years in prison for allegedly taking pornographic images of his foster daughter, a charge he has staunchly denied.
The high-profile case dates back to 2016, when Dmitriyev, who has spent decades researching extrajudicial executions carried out in Karelia under Soviet dictator Josef Stalin, was arrested over the photographs, which authorities found on his computer.
Dmitriyev said the images were not pornographic and were made at the request of social workers concerned about the child’s physical development.
He was acquitted in April 2018, but the Karelia Supreme Court upheld an appeal by prosecutors and ordered a new trial. He was rearrested in June 2018 and charged with the more serious crime of sexual assault against a minor.
In July 2020, Dmitriyev was sentenced to 3 1/2 years on a conviction for “violent acts of a sexual nature committed against a person under 14 years of age.” He has rejected the case, insisting that he is being targeted because of his research into the crimes of Stalin's regime.
Prosecutors, who had asked for 15 years in prison in the high-profile case, said the original sentence was "too lenient" and appealed it. Dmitriyev's defense team, meanwhile, insisted their client was innocent and also appealed the case.
In late September 2020 weeks before he was due to be released because of time served, the Supreme Court of Karelia accepted the prosecutors' appeal and added another 9 1/2 years onto Dmitriyev's sentence.
Dozens of Russian and international scholars, historians, writers, poets, and others have issued statements in support of the scholar, while the European Union has called for Dmitriyev to be released.
Dmitriyev’s research has been viewed with hostility by the government of President Vladimir Putin. Under Putin, Stalin has undergone a gradual rehabilitation, and the Russian government has emphasized his leadership of the Soviet Union while downplaying his crimes against Soviet citizens.
Under Stalin, millions of people were executed, sent to labor camps, or starved to death in famines caused by forced collectivization. During World War II, entire ethnic groups were deported to remote areas as collective punishment for alleged collaboration with the Nazis.
With reporting by TASS and Interfax
Nearly 3 Million Have Fled Fighting In Ukraine, UN Says
Some 3 million people have fled Ukraine since Russian forces invaded almost three weeks ago, the UN's International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on March 15.
Russia denies targeting civilians, alleging its actions are a "special military operation" to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine.
Ukraine and Western allies have called this a baseless pretext for Moscow's invasion of a democratic country.
More than 150,000 third-country nationals are among the refugees, IOM spokesperson Safa Msehli wrote on Twitter.
According to government data collated by the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), most Ukrainian refugees fleeing their country have arrived in Poland.
The Polish border force reported on March 15 that 1.83 million Ukrainian refugees had arrived since the war began.
Some 453,432 have been counted in Romania, 337,215 in Moldova, 263,888 in Hungary, and 213,000 in Slovakia, according to the UNHCR website.
Some 142,994 refugees had fled to Russia, UNHCR said, citing the latest data from Moscow, while a relatively small number have fled to Belarus.
A significant number of refugees are starting to move further west, with 300,000 individuals to date having gone to Western Europe, the UNHCR said.
Based on reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP
U.S. Embassy Concerned Over Arrest Of Kazakh Opposition Politician
NUR-SULTAN -- The U.S. Embassy in Kazakhstan has expressed concern over the recent arrest of leading opposition figure Zhanbolat Mamai, who was placed in pretrial detention for insulting law enforcement officers and distributing "false information," charges many in Kazakhstan have called politically motivated.
The U.S. Embassy in Nur-Sultan tweeted on March 15 that "respecting free speech and allowing peaceful assembly is fundamental to a functioning democracy."
Mamai has been known for his harsh criticism of the nation's authoritarian government.
"We urge the Government of Kazakhstan to allow all citizens to peacefully express their opinions and concerns without fear of arrest or reprisal," the embassy said.
A court in Almaty ruled a day earlier that Mamai can be held in pretrial election for at least two months.
Mamai, the leader of the unregistered Democratic Party of Kazakhstan, was sentenced on February 25 for organizing an unsanctioned public event to commemorate the victims of the January anti-government protests around Kazakhstan that claimed the lives of at least 230 people.
Mamai was expected to be released on March 12 after serving a 15-day jail term. However, he was not released and was immediately hit with the additional charges.
He has been trying to register the Democratic Party of Kazakhstan, but claims he is being prevented by the government, which he says only permits parties loyal to the ruling party to be legally registered.
Kazakhstan has been run by authoritarian President Nursultan Nazarbaev and his successor, Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev, since gaining its independence from the Soviet Union in 1991.
During their three-decade rule, several opposition figures have been killed, and many have been jailed or forced to flee the country.
Two Belarusian Journalists Sentenced To 30 Months In Prison Each Amid Ongoing Crackdown
MINSK -- Two Belarusian journalists have been sentenced to 30 months in prison each amid ongoing crackdown on independent media and democratic institutions.
Judge Anzhela Kastsyukevich pronounced the sentences of Yahor Martsinovich and Andrey Skurko on March 15 after the Zavodzski district court in Minsk found them guilty of paying residential tariffs for utility bills for their Nasha Niva newspaper's offices instead of corporate rates, which are higher.
The journalists paid off the debt for the utilities of $1,060 to the city authorities saying that the mistake arose because the office was in an apartment building.
Martsinovich and Skurko were detained in July last year and initially charged with "organization of actions blatantly violating social order." The charge was later changed to one they were convicted of.
Nasha Niva's website was not accessible for three weeks after their arrest last year. The site resumed its operations on July 29, 2021, after its journalists began working out of Belarus.
Martsinovich and Skurko are two of hundreds who have faced trials linked to mass protests against Alyaksandr Lukashenka, the authoritarian ruler of Belarus, following the vote in August 2020 in which Lukashenka claimed reelection even though many Belarusians say the poll was rigged.
The protests were met with the sometimes-violent detention of tens of thousands of people. Much of the opposition leadership has been jailed or forced into exile. Several protesters have been killed and there have also been credible reports of torture during the widening security crackdown.
Iranian Translator Refuses Book Award To Protest Against 'Irrational' Censorship
An Iranian mathematician and philosophy lecturer has rejected his award for the country's book of the year "in protest at censorship" in Iran.
Kaave Lajevardi said in a post on his blog on March 15 that he informed officials of his decision after being named as the joint winner of the prize for his translation of John Locke's book "An Essay Concerning Human Understanding."
Lajevardi, who studied at the University of Toronto but returned to live in Tehran, said that while his book had not been subject to censorship, that "does not prevent me from seeing the terrible dominance of censorship in publishing" and "the violation of the civil rights of translators, authors and publishers."
"By my own decision, I do not accept this particular award in order to challenge more broadly than ever before the very common and completely irrational and possibly illegal censorship routine...of which the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance is one of the main custodians," he said in his post.
The publication of any artistic or cultural work in Iran, including books and films, is done only with the permission of the ministry or other government institutions.
Lajevardi said the ministry can demand changes to a work, including the removal of phrases and whole sentences, "without any obligation to give any rational or legal reason."
"And sometimes they order something that might be worse than deletion: they make the publication conditional on the translator or publisher saying in the subtitle that the author is wrong or that he or she is clearly in error," he said.
"I believe that, in principle, the publication of books and magazines should not require government permission -- I find it unjust and unreasonable to require the government to prepublish the work, even if there is a clear and explicit law on it that has been democratically enacted," he added.
Iran's Book of the Year Awards, considered the country's most prestigious book award, is handed out annually for categories including religion, social sciences, language, applied sciences, art and literature.
Two Noted Russia Critics In Kazakhstan Handed Lengthy Prison Terms
ALMATY, Kazakhstan -- Two Kazakh bloggers known for their criticism of Moscow, including Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, have been handed lengthy prison terms because of their online posts.
The Almaly district court in the Central Asian nation's largest city, Almaty, sentenced Marghulan Boranbai and Danat Namazbaev to five years in prison each after finding them guilty on March 14 of inciting hatred between Kazakhs and Russians.
Boranbai, who is also known for his articles criticizing corruption among top officials in Kazakhstan, was also found guilty of calling for the illegal seizure of power in his country.
The defendants pleaded not guilty and their lawyers told RFE/RL that the court's ruling will be appealed.
The bloggers have criticized Russia's policies, including Moscow's annexation of Ukraine's Crimea and Moscow’s support of pro-Russia separatists in Ukraine's east, as well as Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
The have also been critical of Russia's policies towards it neighbors, including Kazakhstan and Ukraine, calling on Kazakh authorities to avoid any moves to integrate with Russia.
The probe against Boranbai and Namazbaev was launched in 2019 over their posts on Facebook.
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
Bodies of Russian Soldiers Filling Up Belarusian Morgues, Residents Say2
Kadyrov Reportedly Travels To Ukraine, Where Chechen Paramilitaries Are Fighting3
Czech, Polish, And Slovenian PMs Visit Zelenskiy In Kyiv4
How The Coming Weeks Could Decide The Future Of The Ukraine War5
U.S.-China Talks In Rome Put Beijing's Support For Russia In The Crosshairs6
EU Members Agree New Package Of Russia Sanctions7
Fearing Fallout From Putin's War, Russians Flee Abroad8
Russian Attack On Base Brings War In Ukraine Right To NATO's Doorstep9
Live Briefing: Ukraine Under Attack10
Pregnant Woman Injured In Shelling Of Ukrainian Maternity Hospital Dies Along With Her Baby
Subscribe