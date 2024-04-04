News
Kazakh Prison Guards To Face Trial For Allegedly Torturing Inmates
Prosecutors in the central Kazakh region of Ulytau said on April 3 that seven prison guards and five soldiers from the State Penitentiary Service will face trial for allegedly torturing inmates, an extremely rare case in the Central Asian state. The notorious prison No. 62 has long had a reputation for cruelty among its staff. In December 2023, inmate Aleksei Ushenin stabbed himself with a blade to protest what he called the systemic violation of inmates' rights. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Russia Detains 3 More Central Asians For Alleged Role In Deadly Concert Hall Attack
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on April 4 that it has detained three more Central Asian natives, one of whom is a Russian citizen, on suspicion of involvement in last month's attack on the Crocus City Hall entertainment center near Moscow that claimed more than 140 lives. According to the FSB, the suspects were detained in Moscow, Yekaterinburg, and Omsk. Russian authorities have said 10 Central Asian natives, including four ethnic-Tajik men, who are accused of carrying out the March 22 terrorist attack, have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the attack. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
RFE/RL Freelance Journalist Attacked By Armed Men In Islamabad
Ahmad Hanayesh, a freelance journalist for RFE/RL's Radio Azadi, sustained injuries in an attack by unknown gunmen in Islamabad on April 3. Pakistani police said that they are investigating the incident. One of Hanayesh's relatives told Radio Azadi that three armed men on a motorcycle attacked the Afghan national as he was returning home from a walk in the Pakistani capital. Hanayesh, who is in stable condition, worked as a reporter with Radio Azadi for several years before leaving the country for neighboring Pakistan, where he has since worked as a freelance journalist. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Azadi, click here.
One Of Two Power Lines At Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant Cut Off Grid
Ukraine's power generating company, Enerhoatom, said on April 4 that one of the two power lines at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, which has been under the control of Russia's occupying forces since March 2022, was disconnected from the grid amid intensive Russian shelling. The Russia-installed administration of the plant confirmed that the line was disconnected but provided no details. Last month, Enerhoatom said the nuclear power plant had had eight full blackouts and one partial one since Russia took control of the plant after launching its full-scale invasion in February 2022. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
8 Uzbeks Killed In Traffic Accident In Kazakhstan
Police in the northwestern Kazakh region of Aqtobe said on April 4 that eight Uzbek citizens had died in a traffic accident on a highway connecting with the Russian city of Samara. A truck collided with minivan near the village of Marzhanbulaq on April 3, killing all seven passengers and the driver of the minivan, police said. The Shymkent-Samara highway is one of major highways used by migrant workers from Uzbekistan and Tajikistan to reach Russia by car. Deadly accidents have occurred frequently on the highway in recent years. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
French President Has No Doubt Russia Will Target Paris Olympics
French President Emmanuel Macron said on April 4 that he has no doubt Russia will malevolently target the Paris Olympics this summer. "I have no doubt whatsoever, including in terms of information," Macron said in response to a question about whether he thought that Russia would try to target the Olympics. Macron's comments represent his most explicit acknowledgment to date of foreign threats to the security or smooth running of the games. The games will take place amid a complex global backdrop, including Russia's war in Ukraine and Israel's conflict with Hamas, which has been designated a terrorist organization by the United States and the European Union.
Israel Boosts Defenses After Iran Revenge Threat
The Israeli military halted leave for all combat units on April 4 amid concerns of a possible escalation in violence after the killing of Iranian generals in Damascus this week drew threats of retaliation. "In accordance with the situational assessment, it has been decided that leave will be temporarily paused," the military said. On April 3, the military said it had drafted reservists to boost defenses. Iran has vowed revenge for the killing of two of its generals and five military advisers in an air strike on an Iranian diplomatic compound in Damascus on April 1.
Finland Extends Russian Border Closing Indefinitely
The Finnish government said it will extend the closure of border stations with Russia until further notice and added several ports to its list where travel would be prohibited. Finland closed its land borders with Russia late last year amid a growing number of arrivals from countries including Syria and Somalia. It has accused Moscow of weaponizing migration against the Nordic state, a claim the Kremlin denies. "Finnish authorities see this as a long-term situation. We have not seen anything this spring that would lead us to conclude that the situation has changed meaningfully," Interior Minister Mari Rantanen said.
Iranian Prison Officials Reportedly Relent, Send Prominent Activist To Hospital
Imprisoned Islamic scholar and civil rights activist Sedigheh Vasmaghi has been transferred from Tehran's notorious Evin prison to a hospital after reports surfaced that authorities were preventing the move, despite doctors' advice.
Sources told Radio Farda that Vasmaghi was taken to the Taleghani hospital late on April 3 with symptoms of chest pain, heart palpitations, and high blood pressure.
Nobel Prize-winning human rights activist Narges Mohammadi, who is also currently imprisoned in Iran, said earlier on April 3 that Vasmaghi's health had worsened since a violent raid on her home last month.
Medical experts had urgently recommended hospital care for Vasmaghi due to severe visual impairment and her struggle with the conditions of imprisonment.
The sources did not say why officials had relented and finally allowed Vasmaghi to be transferred.
Last week, authorities refused to allow Vasmaghi family visitation rights, citing her refusal to adhere to Iran's mandatory hijab regulation.
Vasmaghi, arrested at her home on March 16, faces charges of "propaganda against the system in cyberspace" and "public appearances without Shari'a-compliant hijab."
Mohammadi herself has been convicted five times since March 2021 -- three times for activism carried out while she was in prison -- and has been sentenced to over 12 years in prison during that period.
Though she wore a head scarf for years, Vasmaghi has openly opposed the Islamic republic's hijab law, posting pictures and messages on social media condemning the government's crackdown on offenses related to the hijab and its repression of women, as well as appearing in public without the head scarf.
Vasmaghi also has been highly critical of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, calling him a dictator and slamming the country's "oppressive" leadership.
The death of Mahsa Amini in police custody in September 2022 after her arrest for allegedly improperly wearing her head scarf led to months of nationwide protests that thrust women's rights and public disapproval of the hijab law to the forefront.
Iranian authorities responded by carrying out a violent crackdown that resulted in the deaths of over 500 protesters. They also implemented a stricter hijab law with harsher penalties and longer prison sentences for those who disobey it.
The fact-finding committee of the UN Human Rights Council labeled these government actions against women as a crime against humanity.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
U.S. Fugitive Reportedly Fighting With Russian Troops In Ukraine
The Agentsvo Telegram channel says Wilmer Puello-Mota, a former city councilor in Holyoke, Massachusetts, who is wanted at home for the alleged possession of child pornography, forgery, and obstruction of justice, might have joined Russian troops invading Ukraine. Earlier, pro-Kremlin websites reported that a U.S, citizen identified as Vil "is fighting alongside Russian troops as a volunteer and took part in the battle for Avdiyivka." U.S. media have also published similar unconfirmed reports. Agentsvo said the man was Puello-Mota, who was arrested in the United States in 2022 but fled after being released on bail. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Amnesty Deplores 'Horrifying Surge' In Iranian Executions
Executions in Iran hit an eight-year high in 2023, according to Amnesty International, more than half of which came for drug-related convictions, which the rights group said highlights the “disproportionate impact of the authorities’ lethal anti-narcotics policies on poor and marginalized communities.”
Amnesty said in a report released on April 4 that 853 executions were carried out in Iran last year, with at least 481 executions for narcotics convictions.
“The death penalty is abhorrent in all circumstances, but deploying it on a mass scale for drug-related offenses after grossly unfair trials before Revolutionary Courts is a grotesque abuse of power,” Diana Eltahawy, Amnesty’s deputy regional director for the Middle East and North Africa, said.
“The Islamic republic’s deadly anti-narcotics policies are contributing to a cycle of poverty and systemic injustice, and further entrenching discrimination against marginalized communities, in particular Iran’s oppressed [Baluch] minority,” Eltahawy added.
The Amnesty report also accuses the government of “weaponizing the death penalty” to target “protesters, dissidents, and members of oppressed ethnic minorities” and called for “a robust global response” to pressure Tehran to implement a moratorium on the death penalty.
After a national wave of protests swept the country in the second half of 2022, Amnesty wrote, “the Iranian authorities also intensified the use of the death penalty as a weapon to quash dissent.”
The number of executions in Iran in 2023 was the highest since 2015 and 172 percent higher that in 2021, when Ebrahim Raisi became president and Gholamhossein Ejei was made head of the judiciary, Amnesty said in the report.
The Iranian government does not publish official statistics on the number of executions, and Amnesty worked with Iranian rights groups to document cases using open sources such as state media and human rights organizations.
At least 95 executions were reported in 2024 by March 20, the rights group said, adding it believes the real number of executions in Iran is higher.
'Despicable' Russian Strikes On Kharkiv Apartment Building Leave 4 Dead
Russian drones struck several regions across Ukraine overnight, including Kharkiv, where four people died and 12 were injured after two residential buildings were hit in an attack President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called "despicable.
Ukraine’s General Staff said 20 drones had struck during the night and into the morning on April 4 and that 11 were disrupted by air-defense forces.
Hours after the attack, Zelenskiy wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter, that the Kharkiv incident, in which one civilian woman was killed in an initial drone strike and three rescue workers were killed by a second strike in the same area, was “a despicable and cynical attack.”
Zelenskiy added that Kyiv was working with “partners to strengthen the protection of our cities and villages,” saying that “strengthening Ukraine’s air-defense capabilities directly translates into saving lives.”
Speaking in Brussels at a NATO meeting on the day the military alliance is celebrating its 75th anniversary, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba spoke of the need for Patriot missiles to defend Ukraine from attack.
"I don't want to spoil the party," Kuleba said after congratulating NATO members on the anniversary, "but my main message today will be Patriots."
"Saving Ukrainian lives, saving the Ukrainian economy, saving Ukrainian cities, depends on the availability of Patriots and other air-defense systems in Ukraine. We're talking about Patriots because it's the only system that can intercept ballistic missiles," he added.
Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov published photographs on Telegram showing damage to a 14-floor apartment building, as well as damaged emergency vehicles.
Yevhen Vasylenko, a spokesman for the State Emergency Service, told RFE/RL that rescue workers were attempting to save people trapped in a smaller building nearby.
“Under the rubble, there were people who needed help,” Vasylenko said. “Rescuers immediately arrived at the scene and during the rescue operations, the enemy struck again with drones.”
He added that rescuers were able to save one civilian trapped under the debris.
“Usually rescue workers take shelter if there is the threat of a second strike,” Vasylenko said. “But today, a person was under the rubble and needed help, so it was necessary to act immediately.”
Three emergency vehicles were reported damaged in the Kharkiv incident.
Police reported drone strikes in the Kharkiv region cities of Lozova and Zmiyiv that damaged residential buildings and vehicles. There were no immediate reports of casualties.
In Zmiyiv, the Energy Ministry reported that a power plant had been damaged. The ministry also said a solar power plant in the Dnipropetrovsk region had been damaged by Russian shelling.
Explosions were reported in the southern city of Zaporizhzhya in the morning on April 4.
On April 2, a suspected Ukrainian drone strike in Russia’s Tatarstan region, more than 1,000 kilometers from the border with Ukraine, targeted an industrial area where Iranian-made Shahed drones are reportedly assembled. Tatarstan leader Rustam Minnikhanov on April 3 warned local enterprises that they must defend themselves against possible air strikes.
“You mustn’t wait until air defenses start operating to resolve your problems,” he said. “We must resolve them with our own resources – every enterprise, every town, every city.”
The U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War wrote on April 3 that Russia could be intensifying drone and missile strikes against Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure, particularly its energy grid, “to further pressure the Ukrainian command to deploy air-defense systems away from the front.”
Russia denies targeting civilians since the beginning of its full-scale invasion in February 2022, but Ukrainian cities and civilian infrastructure are regularly hit by missile and drone attacks. In February, a consortium of Ukrainian and international aid organizations reported that at least 10,500 Ukrainian civilians had been killed by “constant bombardments, mines, and drone attacks” over the previous two years.
NATO Marks 75 Years As Ukraine War, Rising Populism Gnaw At Its Unity
NATO will celebrate 75 years of collective defense across Europe and North America on April 4 as Russia’s full-scale war on Ukraine enters its third year and sorely tests the allies’ resolve while rising populism gnaws at their unity. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his counterparts will mark the moment the alliance’s founding treaty was signed on April 4, 1949, in Washington. Sweden’s foreign minister is taking part in the first ministerial-level meeting since his country became NATO’s 32nd ally last month. The alliance’s ranks have almost tripled over more than seven decades from its 12 founding members.
Moscow Court Rejects Appeal Of Crocus Terrorism Suspect
The Moscow City Court on April 3 rejected an appeal filed by Isroil Islomov against his two-month detention after his arrest on suspicion of involvement in last month's attack on the Crocus City Hall entertainment center that claimed more than 140 lives. Islomov and his two sons were arrested on March 25 on suspicion of selling a car to four ethnic Tajik men who are accused of carrying out the March 22 terrorist attack. Islomov pleaded not guilty. Ten men from Central Asia, mostly ethnic Tajiks, have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the attack.
5 Iranian Security Officers Reported Killed In Clashes
Eight gunmen and five members of Iran's security forces were killed in clashes at two separate points in southeastern Iran, state media said on April 4. The official IRNA news agency said 10 other security force members were injured. It said the fighting erupted overnight in Sistan-Baluchistan Province when gunmen opened fire on a Revolutionary Guards post in Rask and a coast guard station in Chahbahar, some 1,400 kilometers southeast of Tehran. IRNA said six assailants were under siege and holding hostages at the two sites. It did not elaborate on the hostages, but it blamed the attacks on the militant group Jaish al-Adl, which ostensibly seeks greater rights for the ethnic Baluch minority.
Republika Srpska Moves Ahead With Proposed 'Foreign Agents' Law
Republika Srpska is going ahead with its controversial proposed law on "foreign agents," which aims to curb the work of nonprofit organizations financed from abroad in the Serbian entity of Bosnia-Herzegovina.
The proposed law was published on April 3 on the website of Republika Srpska's Justice Ministry, despite opposition from the public, NGOs, and international organizations.
The law would define "agents of foreign influence" as nonprofit organizations assisted by foreign entities that are engaged in political activities, try to influence public opinion, and are undermining the integrity and constitution of Republika Srpska.
The proposed law would oblige organizations to report to the Justice Ministry within 15 days the receipt of financial or any other kind of support. It also stipulates possible bans if an organization violates "the integrity of [Republika Srpska]."
The law was announced in 2022 by Milorad Dodik, the pro-Russian president of Republika Srpska, who is also the leader of the largest party in parliament, the Alliance of Independent Social Democrats (SNSD). Dodik is under sanctions imposed by the United States and Britain for his efforts to undermine the Dayton agreement.
The draft version of the "foreign agents" law was referred to the National Assembly of Republika Srpska on March 28 just days before the legal deadline. Officials said they do not know when a debate on the proposal will be discussed by the parliament.
Legislators who support the proposal claim that the U.S. Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) was a model for the law, but an RFE/RL investigation showed that it has much more in common with the Russian law on "foreign agents" implemented in 2012.
The proposal has remained unchanged from its draft version in that it proposes special oversight for NGOs financed from abroad, prohibits political activities, and requires additional registration and financial reports.
The Office of the High Representative (OHR) to Bosnia has asked for the withdrawal of the draft law from the parliamentary schedule, stating that its aim is to scare organizations of civil society into submission.
French, Russian Defense Ministers Discuss Crocus Attack, Ukraine In Rare Phone Call
The French and Russian defense ministers spoke by phone on April 3 in a rare call that touched on the war in Ukraine and the terrorist attack at an entertainment venue outside Moscow nearly two weeks ago in which more than 140 people died.
The one-hour call between French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu and his Russian counterpart, Sergei Shoigu, came with the attack at Crocus City Hall reviving security fears as France prepares to host the Olympic Games starting in July.
Responsibility for the attack was claimed by Islamic State, a recognized terrorist organization that has previously carried out attacks in France.
Lecornu told Shoigu that France was always ready to face down terrorism and was prepared for "increased exchanges with the aim of fighting this threat as effectively as possible," a French Defense Ministry statement said.
The French minister also called on the Russian authorities to stop using the terrorist attack to make accusations against Kyiv and said that Paris has no information that would indicate a connection between the attack and Ukraine.
Russian authorities, including President Vladimir Putin, have claimed without providing evidence that Ukraine could have been involved. Kyiv and its allies categorically reject this, and the United States has said it shared warnings with Russia about a potential terrorist attack.
The ministers also discussed the war in Ukraine, and Lecornu reaffirmed that France condemned it as Russia’s “war of aggression" and said France will continue to support Kyiv, according to the statement.
The call took place at the initiative of France and was the first between the two ministers since October 2022, according to the ministry.
The Russian Defense Ministry said the call showed a "readiness for dialogue" on Ukraine and the discussions could pick up where the talks between the two sides in Turkey in 2022 left off. Those negotiations ended without results.
The Russian statement also said any notion of holding a meeting in Switzerland on achieving peace in Ukraine was "pointless" if Russia was not a participant. The Swiss government said last month it planned to host a high-level Ukraine peace conference in the coming months.
Russia's permanent representative to the United Nations in Geneva has already said that Russia sees no chance of Switzerland leading efforts to secure peace in Ukraine.
The statement also said Shoigu noted any "practical implementation" of French President Emmanuel Macron's comments on sending troops to Ukraine would "create problems for France."
Macron drew a sharp reaction from both Moscow and several of France's NATO partners last month when he said sending Western troops to Ukraine should not be ruled out.
Macron, warning Western powers against showing any signs of weakness to Russia, said keeping the prospect of sending troops on the table would create a situation of “strategic uncertainty” for Russia.
At the time, Macron, who is commander in chief of his country’s armed forces, declined to describe in which situation France would be ready to send troops, but said, "we’re not in that situation today."
With reporting by AFP
Far-Right German Lawmaker Asked To Clarify Report That He Got Money From Pro-Russian Portal
The leadership of Germany's far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) has asked one of its lawmakers to clarify a report that he received money from a pro-Russian news portal. Petr Bystron, a member of the Bundestag and an AfD candidate in the upcoming European Parliament elections, has strongly denied the report. Der Spiegel and the Czech newspaper Denik N reported that Bystron had received money from the portal Voice of Europe after the Czech government sanctioned its operators and backers due to suspected Russian influence. AfD leaders have given Bystron until April 4 to explain.
Blinken Speaks With Aliyev About Easing Tensions Between Azerbaijan And Armenia
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on April 3 about the importance of advancing the peace process between Baku and Armenia, a State Department spokesman said. Blinken told Aliyev that there was no justification for increased tension on the Azerbaijan-Armenia border and cautioned that aggressive actions and rhetoric from any side would undermine prospects for peace, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement.
Russian Alliances With North Korea, Iran Have Security Consequences, NATO Chief Warns
North Korea and Iran's military support for Russia has serious global security consequences that the 32-member NATO alliance cannot ignore, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on April 3. Pyongyang has transferred ballistic missiles and other weapons to Russia, while Iran has provided Moscow with Shahed drones, which are frequently used to attack Ukrainian infrastructure. In return, Russia has provided technology and supplies that help their missile and nuclear capabilities. "Russia's friends in Asia are vital for continuing this war of aggression," Stoltenberg said in Brussels. "This has regional and global security consequences."
Criminal Case Against Kyrgyz News Agency Suspended
One of Kyrgyzstan’s first online news websites, 24.kg, reported on April 3 that the State Committee for National Security (UKMK) has suspended a criminal case against it. The UKMK launched the case -- which came amid a government crackdown on civil society and free media -- against the independent news agency on grounds of spreading "war propaganda" over reporting about the conflict in Ukraine. Authorities closed the editorial offices of 24.kg on January 15, and the site's director-general, Asel Otorbaeva, and two chief editors were briefly detained. Otorbaeva has since stepped down citing “family reasons and health problems.” To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Search Begins For Missing Chechen Woman Months After Disappearance
Police in St. Petersburg have opened a probe into the disappearance of a Chechen woman whose whereabouts have been unknown since August when she was sent back to Chechnya, where rights defenders say she may have been the victim of a so-called honor killing.
The SK SOS human rights group said on April 3 that it had been informed by the Investigative Committee that its officers have started investigating the disappearance of Seda Suleimanova.
Russian authorities had been reluctant to investigate Suleimanova's case and in recent months had briefly detained several of her supporters who tried to raise awareness about her disappearance.
Suleimanova's story attracted the attention of international human rights organizations after police in St. Petersburg detained her along with her partner, Stanislav Kudryavtsev, at their apartment and took them to a police station. There she was informed that she was suspected of stealing jewelry in Chechnya, a charge she rejected.
Suleimanova was then transferred to Chechnya, and attempts to locate her by Kudryavtsev, who converted to Islam to be able to visit Chechnya and marry Suleimanova, have failed.
In September, Chechen authorities issued a video showing Suleimanova in Chechnya. She did not speak in the video, and after it was released no information on her whereabouts was made public.
Suleimanova had turned to the SK SOS in October 2022 for help leaving Chechnya saying that her relatives may kill her for being "insufficiently religious."
Human right defenders say relatives in the North Caucasus often file complaints accusing fugitive women of crimes, usually theft, to legalize their detention and return to their relatives. When they return, the women face violent abuse.
Domestic violence has been a problem in Russia's North Caucasus region for decades. Victims who manage to flee often say that they may face "punishment," including "honor killings," if they are forced to return.
To make matters worse for the victims, local authorities usually side with those accused of being the abusers.
Disabled Russian Anti-War Teen Loses Appeal Against Long Prison Sentence
A Russian court on April 3 rejected an appeal filed by a 17-year-old against a six-year prison term he was handed in November for throwing Molotov cocktails at recruitment centers in St. Petersburg and Kirovsk to protest Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Yegor Balazeikin was arrested in February 2023. He said at the time that his actions were strongly influenced by the death of his uncle, who was killed after volunteering to fight in Ukraine. Balazeikin has an autoimmune disease and is legally recognized as disabled. To read the original story on RFE/RL’s North.Realities, click here.
Kazakh Airline Suspends Flights To Tatarstan's Capital Following Drone Attacks
Kazakhstan's Qazaq Air has suspended flights for an unspecified period from the Central Asian nation's northwestern city of Aqtobe to the capital of Russia's Republic of Tatarstan. The airline said on April 3 that the suspension of flights to and from Kazan would come into effect on April 5 and that it was being done "for security reasons." The announcement came a day after a drone attack targeted Tatarstan's industrial facilities in Yelabuga and Nizhnekamsk, injuring 14 people, including foreigners from eight nations, in what appeared to be the deepest such strike inside Russia by Ukrainian armed forces fighting against Russia's ongoing invasion launched in February 2022. Kyiv has not officially claimed responsibility for the attack.
Zelenskiy's Predecessor Poroshenko Says He Plans To Run For President
Ukraine's fifth president, Petro Poroshenko, told Al-Jazeera television on April 2 that he plans to run for president again after Russia's ongoing invasion of his country is over. Poroshenko also said that, if Ukraine becomes an EU member, he is ready to run for the European Parliament. The presidential election in Ukraine scheduled for March 2024 was postponed indefinitely because of Russia's aggression against its neighbor. Poroshenko served as Ukraine's president in 2014-2019. He lost in a runoff to incumbent Volodymyr Zelenskiy in 2019. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
RFE/RL has been declared an "undesirable organization" by the Russian government.
If you are in Russia or the Russia-controlled parts of Ukraine and hold a Russian passport or are a stateless person residing permanently in Russia or the Russia-controlled parts of Ukraine, please note that you could face fines or imprisonment for sharing, liking, commenting on, or saving our content, or for contacting us.
To find out more, click here.
