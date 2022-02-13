Kazakh Protesters Demand Justice For Crackdown Victims

Hundreds joined an unsanctioned rally organized by opposition groups in Kazakhstan's biggest city, Almaty, on February 13. They demanded punishment for those responsible for the deadly crackdown on the January anti-government protests and chanted that influential former President Nursultan Nazarbaev should be put on trial as well. The demonstrators also voiced concern over reports that detained people have been tortured. The initially peaceful gatherings started across Kazakhstan after the New Year to protest a sharp fuel-price hike. The authoritarian government blames "terrorists" for a violent escalation that followed, without providing proof.