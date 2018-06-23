Dozens Detained In Kazakhstan Ahead Of Banned Rally
Dozens of people were detained in cities across Kazakhstan on June 23 in connection with an unsanctioned protest organized by the opposition Democratic Choice of Kazakhstan (DVK) movement, a project of fugitive banker Mukhtar Ablyazov. The demonstration was called to push the government to provide free education for all citizens. Earlier in the week, the Prosecutor-General's Office warned people not to participate in unsanctioned demonstrations.