Kazakhstan Preps For Referendum On Changes To Constitution

Kazakhstan is holding a national referendum on potential amendments to the country’s constitution on June 5. This marks the first referendum in Kazakhstan in 27 years. The amendments, as proposed, would alter more than one-third of the current constitution. Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev has said that the changes would bring an end to the “super presidential” system established by Kazakhstan’s first president, Nursultan Nazarbaev, and would create a Second Republic. Here we take a look at the key amendments and what exactly they signify for Kazakhstan’s future.

