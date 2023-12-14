News
Kazakh Court Rejects Appeal Of Opposition Activist Against His Transfer To Penal Colony
The West Kazakhstan regional court on December 14 rejected an appeal filed by opposition activist Amangeldi Orazbaev against a lower court decision that replaced his parole-like sentence with service in a penal colony. The 63-year-old Orazbaev was handed an 18-month parole-like sentence in February over the distribution of leaflets supporting the unregistered opposition Democratic Choice of Kazakhstan party. In October, another court ordered Orazbaev's arrest and transfer to a penal colony, saying he had violated parole twice. Orazbaev insists that the case against him is politically motivated. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Lawmakers Urge Putin To Provide Imprisoned Moscow City Council Member With Medical Assistance
More than 70 regional lawmakers across Russia urged President Vladimir Putin and the presidential Council on Human Rights on December 14 to secure medical assistance for Moscow municipal lawmaker Aleksei Gorinov, who was handed a seven-year prison term in July for his stance opposing Russia's aggression against Ukraine. According to the lawmakers, Gorinov, 62, has a medical condition, but prison administrators have deprived him of his medicine and regularly force him to clean snow outside the barracks. Hundreds of Russian physicians also urged Putin to intervene into Gorinov’s situation last weekend saying that he has tuberculosis. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Finland Will Again Shut Russian Border Over Asylum Seekers, Minister Says
Finland will again shut its entire border with Russia to stop an influx of asylum seekers, Interior Minister Mari Rantanen said on December 14, just hours after Finland ended a two-week closure of all roads between the two countries. Helsinki has said a recent rise in asylum seekers is an orchestrated move by Moscow in retaliation for its decision to increase defense cooperation with the United States, a charge the Kremlin denies. The arrivals stopped when Finland shut the border in late November but resumed when two of the eight crossings were reopened, the Finnish Border Guard said.
Pakistan Extends Deadline For Afghans Seeking Third Country Resettlement
Pakistan has extended a deadline to allow tens of thousands of Afghans waiting to be resettled in a third nation to stay in the country for two more months.
Pakistan's Information Minister Murtaza Solangi announced the extension on December 13 after it was approved by the cabinet.
Under the extension, the Afghans can remain in the country until February 29. Previously, they were to leave by the end of December.
"These measures are aimed at encouraging Afghans residing illegally in Pakistan to obtain legal documents or finalize evacuation agreements as soon as possible in a third country," Solangi told journalists.
He said that people overstaying the new deadline would have to pay a monthly fine of $100 up to a maximum of $800.
According to the United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR) and Pakistani authorities, up to half a million Afghans have returned to their country since Pakistan announced it would deport more than 1.7 million "undocumented foreigners," most of whom are Afghans, in early October.
The announcement of the extension comes days after Thomas West, the U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan, visited Islamabad, where he talked to Pakistani officials about "the need to protect Afghan refugees."
Nearly 20,000 Afghans now living in Pakistan are slotted to be moved to the United States for resettlement.
The extension will also help tens of thousands of Afghans who are awaiting the result of their immigration cases in Western European nations, Canada, and Australia. Most had worked for Western forces or aid groups before international troops withdrew from Afghanistan in August 2021.
Hundreds of the refugees were harassed, and scores were deported back to Taliban-ruled Afghanistan as part of Islamabad's crackdown on Afghan refugees.
Last month, Pakistan's caretaker prime minister, Anwar ul-Haq Kakar, linked the expulsion of Afghans to the Taliban government's inability to prevent the Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) from launching deadly attacks in Pakistan.
Since the Taliban returned to power in August 2021, TTP attacks have escalated dramatically. The Afghan Taliban were long-term allies of Pakistan’s powerful military.
With reporting by Aljazeera.com
Kyivstar Says Internet Access Restored To More Than 90 Percent Of Subscribers
Kyivstar, Ukraine's largest mobile and Internet operator, which was targeted by a massive cyberattack this week, says it has restored Internet connectivity to 93 percent of its home subscribers after managing to bring back mobile phone services late on December 13.
"In some settlements, we're still facing some short-term difficulties, but our specialists are in the process of eliminating them," Kyivstar said in a statement on December 14, adding that the company, which has some 24.3 million cell phone subscribers and more than 1.1 million home Internet users, continues "to cooperate with Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) and other relevant state authorities to establish all the circumstances of the attack."
The company promised to compensate its clients for the duration of the outage.
The hack that brought down Kyivstar's cellular and Internet signal caused serious disturbances in communications across Ukraine and left millions without service in the war-torn country.
Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) has said that its cyberspecialists are working to repair the network in cooperation with Kyivstar and other governmental agencies. The SBU also said it had opened a criminal case over the hack.
"One of the versions currently being investigated by the SBU investigators is that the special services of the Russian Federation may be behind this hacker attack," the SBU told RFE/RL.
A group of activist hackers called Solntsepyok said on Telegram that it carried out the cyberattack.
Ukraine's State Service of Special Communications and Information Protectorate (SSSCIP) said in a statement that responsibility for the attack has been claimed by a Russian group whose activities are associated with the main directorate of Russia's GRU military intelligence agency.
"This once again confirms Russia's use of cyberspace as one of the domains of the war against Ukraine," it said, without naming the group that has claimed responsibility.
Earlier this year, the SSSCIP identified Solntsepyok as a front for a Russian hacking group dubbed Sandworm, which has been previously linked to the GRU.
Sandworm has been tracked by cybersecurity researchers as having been responsible for cyberattacks against Ukraine’s energy sector.
With reporting by AFP and Reuters
Ukraine Declares Third Air Raid Alert On The Same Day Amid Reports Of Explosions In Kyiv Region
A large-scale air alert was announced across Ukraine for the third time on December 14 amid reports of explosions near the capital, Kyiv. The cause of the explosions was not immediately clear. "All of Ukraine is under the threat of missile attacks," the Ukrainian Air Force reported, adding that Russian fighter jets were airborne. Two previous major air raid alerts were sounded after 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. local time. No further details were immediately available. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Ukrainian Investigators Search Spanish Villa Of Arrested Former Military Recruitment Official
Ukraine's State Bureau of Investigations (DBR) said on December 14 that its officers searched a villa and office in Spain belonging to Evhen Borisov, the former chief of the Odesa regional military recruitment center, who was arrested in July on corruption charges. Investigators say Borisov bought the villa and the office in the resort city of Marbella for 4.5 million euros ($4,862,500) in December 2022 amid Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Borisov has been charged with illegal enrichment, absenteeism, abuse of power, and evasion of military service during a war. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Russia Adds Ukrainian Military Intelligence Chief To Wanted List
Russia's Interior Ministry added the chief of Ukraine's military intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, to its wanted list on an unspecified charge on December 14. In April, a court in Moscow issued an arrest warrant for Budanov, accusing him of "organizing a terrorist group, illegal arms transportation, and terrorism." Media reports said at the time that the charges were related to an attack on the Kerch bridge that Russia built after it annexed Ukraine's Crimea region in 2014. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Crimea.Realities, click here.
Tajiks Given Lengthy Prison Terms By Russian Court On Terrorism Charges
A military court in Moscow on December 14 sentenced five Tajik nationals -- Manuchehr Buriev, Rajabali Buriev, Abdumalik Samiev, Samandar Toshmurodov, and Abduqodir Toirov -- and a Russian citizen from the North Caucasus region of Daghestan, Gadzhimurad Gasanaliyev, to prison terms between 16 years and 22 years on charges of organizing a terrorist group and plotting a terrorist attack against the Federal Security Service headquarters in the Russian capital. The defense lawyers insisted that the case was trumped-up for political reasons and the alleged crime was provoked by security officers. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Russian Nationalist Putin Critic Girkin Pleads Not Guilty At Extremism Trial
Igor Girkin (aka Strelkov), once a leader of Kremlin-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine, pleaded not guilty to the charge of public calls for extremist activities as his trial opened in Moscow on December 14.
Girkin's lawyer, Gadzhi Aliyev, said the trial was adjourned until December 20 after the court officially introduced the charge to Girkin, who subsequently entered his not-guilty plea.
The 52-year-old was arrested in July after he sharply criticized President Vladimir Putin in online statements for his handling of the Ukraine invasion, referring to the Russian leader as a "nonentity" and accusing him of "cowardly mediocrity."
He has also called out Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu for "mistakes" in the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, which is now in its 22nd month, and has accused both of "incompetence," saying a total military mobilization is needed for Russia to achieve victory.
In one of his harshest rants, Girkin said in a July 18 post on his official Telegram channel that Putin should transfer power "to someone truly capable and responsible." The post has garnered almost 800,000 views.
Girkin was charged with publically calling for extremist activities. If convicted, he faces up to five years in prison.
A former officer of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB), Girkin was a key commander of separatists in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region in 2014 and helped Russia annex Ukraine's Crimea that year.
Shortly after his arrest, Girkin made a statement from pretrial detention, saying he planned to take part in the upcoming presidential election in March.
In November 2022, a court in the Netherlands sentenced Girkin and two other defendants to life in prison in absentia in the case of the 2014 shooting down of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over Ukraine. All 298 people on board died in the crash.
In February, international investigators said there were "strong indications" that Putin was personally involved in the incident.
The Boeing 777 flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur was blown out of the sky on July 17, 2014, amid a conflict between the separatists and Ukrainian armed forces. The victims came from more than a dozen countries, although more than two-thirds of them were Dutch citizens.
Russia has denied any involvement in shooting down the plane.
With reporting by TASS
Another Azerbaijani Journalist Charged With Illegal Currency Smuggling
The lawyer for investigative journalist Hafiz Babali in Azerbaijan said on December 14 that his client was detained the day before on a charge of illegal foreign-currency smuggling, which the journalist rejects. According to Rasul Cafarov, Babali's detention is linked to the case against four journalists of the independent Abzas Media news website who were arrested in late November after police claimed they found 40,000 euros ($43,222) in cash in Abzas's offices. The journalists insist the case against them is trumped-up in retaliation for reports about official corruption. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Azerbaijani Service, click here.
Kosovo Appeals Court Confirms War Crimes Conviction Of Ex-Guerrilla Commander, Reduces Sentence
Appeals judges at the special Kosovo tribunal in The Hague on December 14 confirmed the war crimes conviction of a former Kosovo Liberation Army (UCK) guerrilla commander who ran a prison during the 1998-99 independence conflict with Serbia but reduced his sentence from 26 to 22 years in prison.
In December 2022, Salih Mustafa was found guilty of murder, arbitrary detention, and torture at the facility where prisoners, mostly fellow Kosovo Albanians who were political opponents of the UCK, were beaten and tortured on a daily basis.
Judges found that Mustafa, who is now 51, personally took part in beatings and the torture of at least two prisoners and allowed his subordinates to mistreat another so badly that he later died.
On December 14, in a first ruling by appeals judges on a war crimes verdict by the Kosovo Specialist Chambers, as the tribunal is formally known, Mustafa's conviction was confirmed, but his sentence was reduced by four years.
Mustafa denied the charges during the first trial and his lawyers accused prosecution witnesses of fabricating their stories. He has been detained in The Hague since 2020.
The decision to reduce the sentence was announced by the president of the Specialist Chambers' appeals body, Michele Picard, in The Hague. Mustafa was also present in court.
The Kosovo Specialist Chambers, a Kosovar court seated in the Netherlands and staffed by international judges and lawyers, was set up in 2015 to handle cases under Kosovar law against former UCK guerrillas.
The court is separate from the United Nations tribunal for the former Yugoslavia, which was also located in The Hague, where it tried and convicted Serbian officials for war crimes committed in the Croatian, Bosnian, and Kosovar conflicts.
More than 13,000 people are believed to have died during the 1998-99 uprising in Kosovo when it was still part of Serbia under then-President Slobodan Milosevic.
The fighting ended after a 78-day NATO air campaign against then-Yugoslavia, and Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, although Belgrade does not recognize it as independent.
With reporting by Reuters
Court Cancels Fine For Russian Rights Activist
The Moscow City Court on December 14 cancelled a lower court's decision to fine veteran human rights defender Oleg Orlov 150,000 rubles ($1,660) for the "repeated discrediting of Russia's armed forces" involved in the invasion of Ukraine. The court sent Orlov's case back to prosecutors, who already appealed the previous ruling, saying the sentence was too mild. They have requested three years in prison for Orlov. Orlov's lawyers insist that their client is innocent. The charge against Orlov stemmed from his interview with the French magazine Mediapart, in which he condemned Russia's war against Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Uzbek Blogger's Appeal Against Imprisonment For Social-Media Posts Rejected
The Tashkent regional court on December 13 rejected an appeal filed by blogger Lemara Mirzaahmedova against the 7 1/2-year prison sentence she received in October on charges of defamation, slander, and extortion that stemmed from her social-media posts criticizing the government. Mirzaahmedova was arrested in early March. Her supporters say the case against her is retaliation by the authorities. Human rights watchdogs have criticized Tashkent for increasing criminal cases against independent bloggers in recent years. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Uzbek Service, click here.
Putin Says 'Dialogue' With U.S. Over Detained Americans Continues
President Vladimir Putin says there has been "dialogue" between U.S. and Russian officials over the release of two Americans currently being held in Russia on espionage charges both vehemently deny.
Putin said during his annual press conference and call-in event on December 14 that a prisoner swap involving Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and/or former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan was "a complicated one," but that he is hopeful an agreement can be reached.
"A dialogue is under way. It is a complicated one. But the decision must be one that will mutually satisfy all sides," he said when asked about the two detainees.
The question, asked by a New York Times reporter, did not mention any other Americans currently being held by Russia, including veteran RFE/RL journalist Alsu Kurmasheva.
Gershkovich was detained in late March in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg. Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said at the time of his arrest that it had opened an espionage case against the reporter for collecting what it said were state secrets about the military-industrial complex at the behest of the U.S. government -- accusations The Wall Street Journal and the United States firmly rejected.
The Moscow City Court on December 14 rejected an appeal filed by Gershkovich against the extension in late November of his pretrial detention.
Whelan was arrested in 2018 and convicted in 2020 of espionage, which he and Washington deny. He was sentenced to 16 years in prison and is currently incarcerated in a notorious Russian prison in Mordovia.
Whelan was head of global security at a U.S. auto-parts supplier when he was arrested. He and his relatives insist he visited Russia to attend a wedding.
Several Americans have been detained in Russia in recent years on charges that their families, supporters, and in some cases the U.S. government, have said are trumped-up.
U.S. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters on December 5 that "a number of proposals, including a substantial one," have been made by Washington to Moscow in recent weeks to free Gershkovich and Whelan -- who have been deemed "wrongfully detained" -- but Russia has rejected them.
"It is not simple, I will not go into details now, but in general, it seems to me that we speak a language that is understandable to each other. I hope we will find a solution. But, I repeat, the American side must hear us and make an appropriate decision, one that suits the Russian side," Putin said.
Kurmasheva, a Prague, Czech Republic-based journalist with RFE/RL's Tatar-Bashkir Service who holds dual U.S. and Russian citizenship, has been held in Russian custody since October 18 on charge of violating the so-called "foreign agent" law's regulations. She was apprehended in Russia while there for a family emergency.
Russian media reported earlier this week that she is now accused also of distributing "fake" news about Russia's armed forces, a charge that comes with a punishment of up to 10 years in prison.
RFE/RL has condemned the charges and says Kurmasheva is being "unjustly detained."
UN Mission Says Taliban Putting Afghan Women In Prison For Protection From Violence
The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) says de facto Taliban governing officials have admitted to sending women to prison as a means of protecting them from gender-based violence.
In a report published on December 14, the UN mission said the Taliban has eliminated the country's 23 state protection centers for women because, as some officials said, "women's shelters are a Western concept."
"Some de facto officials stated that in instances where they had safety concerns for a survivor, she would be sent to the women's prison, for her protection, akin to how prisons have been used to accommodate drug addicts and homeless people in Kabul," the report said, noting that women sent to prison as a means of sheltering them have no male relatives to stay with or they would not be safe with males from their families.
Since the Taliban seized power in August 2021 as international troops withdrew from the country, Western officials and activists, along with some inside Afghanistan, have expressed concerns about women's rights under the extreme conservative rule of the Islamist Taliban leadership, which has banned women and teenage girls from education in Afghanistan.
It has also banned them from employment in most sectors and discouraged them from leaving their homes.
The de facto rulers have put down, often violently, protests by Afghan women over their lack of rights. Hundreds of women have been imprisoned after their protests were declared illegal.
The UNAMA report said that with regard to gender-based-violence complaints, there was a "lack of clear delineation of responsibilities" among the various de facto institutions on handling cases of women and girls and that "referrals between entities creates a gap in accountability for justice actors and makes it difficult for women and girls to know which entity to approach when they have a gender-based violence complaint."
"The situation is compounded by the handling of gender-based-violence complaints predominantly by male personnel of the de facto law enforcement and justice institutions. Many survivors reportedly prefer seeking redress through traditional dispute-resolution mechanisms because of fear of the de facto authorities," it added.
Women's rights were severely restricted during the Taliban's first stint in power until they were driven from government by a U.S.-led invasion in 2001.
Despite pledges of a less authoritarian rule than in their previous time in power, the ultra-fundamentalist Taliban de facto rulers, who have not been officially recognized as the country's government by the international community, have gone further in some of their restrictions on women, leading to accusations from rights groups and many governments that "gender apartheid" has been installed in the country.
"The confinement of women in prison facilities, outside the enforcement of criminal law, and for the purpose of ensuring their protection from gender-based-violence, would amount to an arbitrary deprivation of liberty," UNAMA said.
"Confining women who are already in a situation of vulnerability in a punitive environment would also likely have a negative impact on their mental and physical health, revictimization and put them at risk of discrimination and stigmatization upon release," it said, adding that the authorities "have an obligation" to protect women and girls from gender-based violence.
Zelenskiy Urges EU Leaders Not To 'Betray' Ukrainians' European Aspirations
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on December 14 called on leaders attending a crucial European Union summit in Brussels to green-light Kyiv's opening of membership negotiations with the 27-member bloc and told them that a negative vote would "betray" Ukrainians' European dreams and embolden Russia in its aggression against Ukraine.
The summit is set to be dominated by a clash between EU leaders and Prime Minister Viktor Orban over Hungary's opposition to both starting membership negotiations with Ukraine and approving a multibillion-dollar aid package for Kyiv.
"I ask you one thing today -- do not betray the people and their faith in Europe," Zelenskiy said in an address to the leaders via video link, adding that a decision by the bloc against opening negotiations with Kyiv would only play into Russian President Vladimir Putin's hands.
"People in Europe won't see any benefit if Moscow receives a pass from Brussels in the form of negativity towards Ukraine. Putin will surely use this against you personally, and against all of Europe," Zelenskiy warned.
But Orban walked into the summit appearing determined not to budge.
"There is no reason to negotiate membership of Ukraine now. Preconditions were not met. We have to come back to it later on," Orban said as he arrived for the summit, in an apparent reference to European Parliament elections in June.
Orban, who maintains warm relations with Putin, is opposing a 50 billion-euro ($54 billion) financial aid package for Ukraine and is against starting membership negotiations with Ukraine, which secured EU candidate status together with Moldova in June last year.
In an apparent last-ditch attempt to change Orban's mind, the European Council said that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, French President Emmanuel Macron, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will meet with the Hungarian leader ahead of the summit.
Zelenskiy has said his country, which needs EU funds to help its economy survive in the coming year, has done its homework and meets the necessary criteria despite being involved in a war for survival against invading Russian forces.
"I count on EU leaders recognizing Ukraine's efforts and taking this historic step," he said on social media. "Ukraine fulfilled its part and proved that it can achieve tremendous results despite unprecedented challenges."
"I believe that unity will prevail at the summit and that the EU will reaffirm its strength and leadership," he said.
The two-day summit comes just days after President Volodymyr Zelenskiy failed to convince Republican lawmakers during a trip to the United States to unblock a critical military and economic package worth $60 billion for Ukraine that Kyiv desperately needs as its battle to stave off Russia's invasion nears the three-year mark.
Orban's opposition appears to be used as a bargaining chip in his dispute with the EU, which has frozen billions of euros in funds for Budapest over a rule-of-law dispute.
On December 13, the European Commission, the EU's executive, agreed to unblock 10 billion euros for Hungary it what appeared to be a goodwill gesture toward Budapest ahead of the summit.
Zelenskiy, who had a brief meeting with Orban last week in Argentina, has said that Hungary has "no reason" to oppose Kyiv starting accession talks with the 27-member bloc.
Orban last week wrote European Council President Charles Michel a letter demanding that Ukraine's membership in the European Union be taken off the agenda at the summit.
The council "must avoid this counterproductive scenario for the sake of unity, which is our most important asset," Orban said in his second letter to Michel in as many weeks about Ukraine's prospective EU membership.
But the letter did not say outright that Hungary would veto any moves to open membership talks with Ukraine.
Decisions on the enlargement of the bloc and a review of its long-term budget, which includes the aid for Ukraine, must be agreed unanimously by all 27 member countries.
Zelenskiy on December 13 made a surprise visit to Norway on his way back from Washington and met with Nordic leaders, whom he told that Ukraine cannot win its war with Russia without Western help.
Norway, which is not an EU member, announced a 3 billion-krone ($273 million) disbursement for Kyiv, which is part of a larger, 75 billion-krone aid package over five years.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Putin Tells Russians War In Ukraine To Continue, Goals Remain The Same
President Vladimir Putin showed no signs of relenting in his war against Ukraine, telling Russians in his annual press conference and call-in event on December 14 that his goals remained the same and peace will come when they are achieved.
Taking questions for just over four hours from a mix of journalists, the public, soldiers, and even an AI-generated version of himself, Putin, who last week announced he's running for a fifth term as president in a March election, took questions on a wide range of topics, from Russia's war against Ukraine, to Americans in Russian custody, to the price of eggs.
With the Kremlin's full-scale invasion of Ukraine now in its 22nd month, Putin said Russia's core goals for the conflict remain the "de-Nazification" and "de-militarization" of Ukraine, while securing its neutrality.
"There will be peace when we achieve our goals," the 71-year-old Russian leader said of the war, which the government has legislated must be called a "special military operation."
"As for de-militarization, if they (the Ukrainians) don't want to come to an agreement -- well, then we are forced to take other measures, including military ones.... Either we get an agreement, agree on certain parameters [on the size and strength of Ukraine's military]... or we resolve this by force. This is what we will strive for."
Since the outset of the full-scale invasion in February 2022, Putin has said the goal of the operation is the "demilitarization and de-Nazification" of Ukraine, terms that Kremlin officials have used to falsely assert that the government in Kyiv is controlled by Nazi sympathizers even though Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is Jewish and lost relatives in the Holocaust.
Putin made the long-anticipated announcement to run for reelection on December 8 following a ceremony in the Kremlin, where he awarded soldiers who fought in the war in Ukraine with Russia's highest military honor, the Hero of Russia Gold Star.
Russian elections are tightly controlled by the Kremlin and are neither free nor fair but are viewed by the government as necessary to convey a sense of legitimacy. They are mangled by exclusion of opposition candidates, voter intimidation, ballot stuffing, and other means of manipulation.
Putin became eligible to take part in Russia's next two presidential elections after he rammed through constitutional changes in 2020 that paved the way for him to remain in office until 2036.
He has been prime minister or president since 1999, slashing democratic norms and freedoms with every new term. If he serves another full term, he would surpass the nearly 30-year reign of Josef Stalin and become Russia's longest-serving leader since Catherine the Great (1762-1796).
He is unlikely to face any challenge in the race with his two main rivals -- Aleksei Navalny and Vladimir Kara-Murza -- both in prison serving lengthy sentences and dissent in general stifled through legislation.
The invasion of Ukraine, now in its 22nd month, has been a disaster for Russia, taking the lives of tens of thousands of soldiers, upending the economy, and ruining relations with the West. Putin has outlawed criticism of the war and the armed forces to crush any opposition.
Putin said during the December 14 event, which has previously lasted several hours, that a further wave of military mobilization is not needed at the moment, as "the flow of men ready to defend our homeland with arms in hand is not decreasing."
Some 300,000 Russians were mobilized to the military last year and Putin said there are currently around 617,000 Russian soldiers fighting in the war.
Russian state media said more than 2 million questions were submitted by ordinary citizens for the news conference, which also included the presence of Western journalists, the first time since the Ukraine invasion that Putin was face to face with international reporters asking questions.
None of the questions challenged Putin on issues such as the war's death toll -- estimated at more than 300,000 Russians, his brutal crackdown on dissent and opposition voices such as Aleksei Navalny, or what another Putin term in office would look like.
Still, amid plummeting relations with the United States, Putin took a question from a New York Times reporter about talks with Washington over the fate of two Americans -- Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and/or U.S. Marine veteran Paul Whelan -- currently in Russian custody.
Putin flippantly asked if Gershkovich was "the Australian" in question before saying there has been dialogue between the two sides on prisoner swaps but the situation was "complicated" and a decision "must be one that will mutually satisfy all sides."
He didn't mention any other Americans currently being held by Russia, among them Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) veteran journalist Alsu Kurmasheva.
On the economy, which has been fueled by state spending on the military-industrial complex, Putin played up growth, which he said would top 3.5 percent annually this year despite unprecedented international sanctions from the West and its allies over the Ukraine invasion.
In one area of economic concern, inflation, Putin even offered a rare apology, saying the government had failed to keep prices -- especially for eggs -- in check. He then promised that "the situation will be corrected in the near future."
In a lighter moment, near the end of the event Putin was confronted with a question from an AI-generated version of himself asking about the threat artificial intelligence posed to the country.
Putin didn't answer the question directly, instead making light of persistent rumors he uses body doubles as a security precaution.
"This is my first body double, by the way," he said before going on to say that "only one person should look like me and speak in my voice. And that person will be myself."
Downed Russian Drone Falls On Romanian Territory Amid Attack On Southern Ukraine
Romania's Defense Ministry says a drone shot down during Russia's attack on Ukraine's port installations on the Danube early on December 14 fell on Romanian territory, leaving a 1 1/2-meter deep crater near the village of Grindu, which is located some 8 kilometers from the Ukrainian port of Reni.
Romanian F-17 jets and Eurfighter warplanes belonging to NATO ally Germany were scrambled on a surveillance mission of Romania's airspace, the ministry said in a statement, adding that an investigation was initiated at the crash site.
Romania firmly condemns Russia's strikes on Ukrainian civilian infrastructure, the ministry added.
Russia's drone attack on southern Ukraine lasted six hours and left at least 11 people wounded, including three children, causing extensive damage to civilian and port infrastructure in the Odesa region and the Danube area close to the Romanian border, Ukraine's Southern Defense Force said.
Air defenses destroyed two drones in the Kherson region, five in the Mykolaiyv region, and 32 in the Odesa region, it said.
In the city of Odesa, a dozen buildings were damaged by drone debris. Odesa regional Governor Oleh Kiper said two grain warehouses were also damaged in the Danube port of Izmayil.
In Russia, two drones were shot down over Moscow by air defenses on December 14, the mayor of the Russian capital, Sergei Sobyanin, said on Telegram, adding that there were no injuries or serious damage.
Separately, the Russian news agency Interfax quoted the Defense Ministry as saying air defenses shot down nine Ukrainian drones over the Kaluga and Moscow regions on December 14.
The claims could not be independently verified.
U.S. Officials Say Russian Hackers Targeting JetBrains Servers For Potential SolarWinds-Style Operations
U.S. officials say that Russian hackers are targeting servers hosting vulnerable software made by the Czech tech company JetBrains. U.S. law enforcement and cybersecurity agencies in a statement on December 13 accused Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) cyber-actors of trying to hijack the servers in a bid to access source code, something that could potentially allow them to tamper with its compilation or deployment. A similar technique was used to doctor software made by the U.S. firm SolarWinds, the statement noted. That cyberespionage campaign, discovered in 2021, led to a wave of serious breaches across the government.
Activist's Trial In Russia's Bashkortostan To Be Held Behind Closed Doors
A court in Russia's Bashkortostan region decided on December 13 that the trial of Fail Alsynov, the former leader of the banned Bashqort group that for years promoted the Bashkir language and culture, will be held behind closed doors "to avoid possible provocations." Alsynov's lawyer said the trial will start on December 20. Alsynov was charged with inciting hatred over his speech at a rally in April critical of the government's plans to start gold mining near a village in Bashkortostan and to bring in migrant laborers. Alsynov, who rejects the charge, faces up to five years in prison if convicted. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Idel.Realities, click here.
Soviet-Era Dissident Maria Rozanova Dies At 93
Prominent Soviet-era dissident journalist Maria Rozanova has died in France at the age of 93, Russian writer Dmitry Bykov said on December 13. Rozanova was the widow of Soviet dissident writer Andrei Sinyavsky, who in 1965 was sentenced to seven years in prison in Moscow on a charge of anti-Soviet propaganda. Shortly after Sinyavsky's release in 1971, the couple left for France, where they founded Syntaxis, a Russian-language newspaper that became a major outlet for many prominent Russian emigrants. The newspaper closed after Sinyavsky died in 1997 at the age of 71. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Russian Opposition Politician Yashin's Prison Sentence Upheld On Appeal
A court of appeals in Moscow on December 13 rejected an appeal filed by opposition politician Ilya Yashin, who is serving an 8 1/2-year prison term for his criticism of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Yashin, who took part in the hearing via a video link from prison, reiterated his anti-war stance. Last week, Yashin's Telegram channel said he spent five days in solitary confinement and was then placed in a stricter-regime unit in his prison. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Moscow Court Refuses To Jail Activist Who Was Forcibly Brought From Kyrgyzstan
A Moscow court on December 13 refused to imprison activist Lev Skoryakin, who in October went missing in Kyrgyzstan after applying for asylum there and was later located in a Moscow detention center. Although prosecutors sought five years in prison for Skoryakin for staging a public action against the Federal Security Service in 2021, the court fined him 500,000 rubles ($5,520) but waived the fine, taking into account the time he spent in pretrial detention. Rights defenders have said Skoryakin was kidnapped in Kyrgyzstan and forcibly taken to Russia, where he was tortured while in detention. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Iran Says Powerful Cleric's Killer Executed
The Iranian judiciary has confirmed the execution of the person responsible for the April killing of Ayatollah Abbas Ali Soleimani, a powerful cleric and member of the Assembly of Experts.
The Mizan news agency, which is linked to the judiciary, said the execution was carried out at Babol prison on December 13 with Soleimani's family in attendance after the Supreme Court validated the "Qesas" sentence, a form of Islamic retributive justice, underscoring the gravity with which the authorities treated the case.
The decision came against a backdrop of heightened tensions and widespread social-media speculation regarding the motive behind the shooting.
Initial reports in Iranian media said Soleimani was killed in Babolsar city by a bank guard, leading to various narratives about the motive. A report by the Hamshahri newspaper, affiliated with Tehran's municipality, suggested a work-related dispute as the cause, with the assailant mistaking Soleimani for someone else.
Another narrative emerged on social media, according to which Soleimani had visited the Bank Melli of Babolsar to withdraw a large amount of cash, only to find out the bank didn't have that much money on hand. In the ensuing argument, a retired law enforcement officer working in the bank's security department shot Soleimani because he was poor and angry over his lack of money.
Footage of the incident from inside the bank showed the bank guard calmly approaching Soleimani, who was sitting in a chair, from behind and shooting him. People in the bank immediately apprehended the assailant, who did not resist. His name has not been revealed.
Some analysts said Soleimani's death, occurring amid the widespread "Women, life, freedom" protests, reflects the broader tensions and challenges facing a deeply divided society.
Iran's Misery Index, calculated by the Iranian Statistics Center and released in September, rose to its highest point ever and more than double what it was six years ago. The higher the rating in the index, the worse off people feel.
The index is also seen as a barometer for societal issues, with a direct link to crime rates and even instances of suicide. The publication highlighted that in the past year, 22 of Iran's 31 provinces have reported a Misery Index surpassing the national average.
The death in September 2022 of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly has added fuel to the unrest, as Iranians demonstrate against a lack of freedoms and women's rights.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
