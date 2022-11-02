News
Kazakh Authorities Detain Journalist From Russia's Buryatia
Kazakh authorities have detained journalist Yevgenia Baltatarova who is wanted in her native Republic of Buryatia in Russia for alleged distribution of false information about Russia's armed forces. Baltatarova wrote on Telegram on November 2 that she was detained at the Almaty airport on her way to Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. Baltatarova added that the charges against her in Buryatia stem from her reposting online reports about Russian attacks against civilians in Ukraine. A Russian law passed in March criminalizes the dissemination of "fake" reports that "discredit the armed forces." To read the original story from RFE/RL’s Siberia.Realities, click here.
Prosecutor Seeks Up To 30 Months In Prison For Belarusian Opposition Party Leader
MINSK -- The prosecutor at the trial of the leader of the Belarusian opposition United Civic Party (AHP), Mikalay Kazlou, has asked a court in Minsk to sentence him to 30 months in prison for participating in a protest march days after an August 2020 presidential election that handed authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka a sixth term in power, despite the widespread belief that the vote was rigged.
The Crisis In Belarus
Read our ongoing coverage as Belarusian strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka continues his brutal crackdown on NGOs, activists, and independent media following the August 2020 presidential election, widely seen as fraudulent.
Prosecutor Ina Zubko on November 2 also asked Judge Anastasia Kulik of the Pershamayski district court to convict and sentence the leader of the AHP's branch in Minsk, Aksana Alyakseyeva, to 18 months in prison, and human rights defender Antanina Kavalyova to one year in prison.
Kazlou, Alyakseyeva, and Kavalyova were arrested in late July and charged with taking part in actions that disrupt civil order. Their trial started on November 1, and their verdicts and sentences are expected to be pronounced on November 3.
Two days earlier, another court in Minsk sentenced the AHP's three other members -- Andrus Asmalouski, Dziyana Charnushina, and Artur Smalyakou -- to prison terms of between two and three years for the same charges.
The charges in both cases stem from a rally on August 23, 2020, that was attended by at least 100,000 people who challenged the results of the presidential poll and a brutal police crackdown that started shortly after Lukashenka was declared the winner.
Security forces dealt with the protests with the sometimes violent detention of tens of thousands of people.
Much of the opposition leadership since the election has been jailed or forced into exile. Several protesters have been killed and there have also been credible reports of torture during a widening security crackdown.
Belarusian authorities have also shut down several nongovernmental organizations and independent media outlets.
The United States, the European Union, and several other countries have refused to acknowledge Lukashenka as the winner of the vote and imposed several rounds of sanctions on him and his regime, citing election fraud and the police crackdown.
Fears Mount Over Health Of Jailed Iranian Rapper
Family members of Iranian rapper Toomaj Salehi say they are concerned about his health after he was arrested during the ongoing protests rocking the country following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody after being arrested for allegedly violating the Islamic dress code.
On November 1, state-affiliated media published a video of Salehi, who was arrested last week, that some Iranians on social media say shows signs of possible torture.
Salehi is seen blindfolded and appears to be in fear or distress.
Iranian authorities have a history of broadcasting what former political prisoners say are frequently forced confessions following torture and other abuse.
The state judiciary's Mizan news agency quoted Isfahan prosecutor Seyyed Mohammad Musaviyan as saying Salehi was arrested on charges of "propaganda activity against the regime, cooperation with hostile governments, and forming an illegal group with the intention of disrupting the security of the country."
Salehi's uncle told the BBC that his nephew was injured during his arrest and the family has not heard from him since.
Agents have also reportedly prevented Salehi from receiving money or clothes in prison.
Salehi gained notoriety for lyrics that rail against corruption, widespread poverty, state executions, and the killing of protesters in Iran.
His songs also point to a widening gap between ordinary Iranians and the country’s leadership, accusing authorities of “suffocating” the people without regard for their well-being.
Officials in Iran routinely target artists and intellectuals who don’t follow the official line and touch on topics deemed as sensitive.
Several Iranian celebrities, including soccer star Ali Daei, have been interrogated and had their passports confiscated after showing support for the anti-government protests that have occurred daily since Amini's death on September 16.
Most Iranian rappers publish their music without approval from Iran’s Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance, the branch of the regime that regulates artistic work and enforces strict censorship rules.
Several rappers have been detained in recent years, and others have chosen to live abroad.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Karachais In Russia's North Caucasus Honor Victims of 1943 Deportations
Karachais in Russia's North Caucasus region of Karachai-Cherkessia have honored victims of mass deportations to Central Asia by Soviet dictator Josef Stalin in 1943. Prayers in the region's mosques on November 2 were dedicated to those who died during the Karachais' deportation. Between November 2-5, 1943, some 70,000 Karachais were deported in cattle train cars to Central Asia by Moscow, which accused them of collaborating with Nazi Germany. About a quarter of those deported perished during the journey. Those who survived deportation were allowed to return back to the North Caucasus in 1957. To read the original story from RFE/RL’s Idel.Realities, click here.
Jailed Kazakh Opposition Politician Transferred To House Arrest
ALMATY, Kazakhstan -- The jailed leader of the unregistered Democratic Party of Kazakhstan, Zhanbolat Mamai, has been transferred to house arrest.
Mamai's relatives, colleagues, and supporters greeted him on November 2 at the gates of a detention center in Almaty, Kazakhstan’s largest city. He was then brought home by police.
Also on November 2, the Bostandyq district court in Almaty set November 7 as the date of Mamai's trial.
The 34-year-old Mamai was arrested in late February. He faces up to 10 years in prison on charges of organizing mass riots and knowingly disseminating false information during protests in January, which he and his supporters reject as politically motivated.
In August, the European Parliament’s Subcommittee on Human Rights (DROI) called on Kazakh authorities to release Mamai and other political prisoners and stop the criminal prosecution of those who died during unrest in the Central Asian nation in January.
Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have urged Kazakh authorities to release Mamai and drop all charges against him, calling them politically motivated.
Mamai, known for his harsh criticism of the nation's authoritarian government, has been trying to register the Democratic Party of Kazakhstan but claims he is being prevented from doing so by the government. He says officials only permit parties loyal to the political powers to be legally registered.
Kazakhstan was ruled by authoritarian President Nursultan Nazarbaev from its independence from the Soviet Union in 1991 until current President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev succeeded him in 2019.
Over the past three decades, several opposition figures have been killed and many jailed or forced to flee the tightly controlled former Soviet republic.
Toqaev recently broadened his powers after Nazarbaev and his family left the oil-rich nation's political scene following the deadly anti-government protests in January.
The unrest, which started over a fuel-price hike, quickly spread across Kazakhstan because of discontent over the cronyism that had long plagued the country. At least 238 people, including 19 law enforcement officers, were killed during the dispersal of the protests by security forces and police.
Several participants in the protests have been handed lengthy prison terms across the country in recent months on charges of organizing mass disturbances and riots.
Mamai's transfer to house arrest comes hours after Toqaev signed a decree granting mass amnesty to hundreds of people charged and imprisoned in connection with the January protests.
Rights activists have said that the mass amnesty was initiated to help law enforcement officers who opened fire at unarmed demonstrators evade accountability.
Finnish President Believes Helsinki 'Can Count On Hungary' For NATO Ratification
Finnish President Sauli Niinisto said on November 2 that after a telephone call with Hungarian President Viktor Orban, he believes Helsinki "can count on Hungary in our NATO ratification" process. Hungary and Turkey are the only remaining countries in NATO who have not yet approved the Swedish and Finnish applications for membership. Finland and Sweden did not pursue NATO membership for decades but were prompted to do so by Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. Also on November 2, Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom predicted Hungary would ratify his country's membership bid, too, based on a "quite positive conversation" with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto.
- By Reuters
Iranian Foreign Minister Plans EU, IAEA Talks On Nuclear Issues
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has announced plans to speak soon with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell about stalled efforts to revive a 2015 nuclear deal and said a delegation from Tehran will travel to Vienna to meet with the UN nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). The two-pronged diplomatic effort comes amid a stalemate since Iran responded in September to an EU "final draft" to salvage the hobbled 7-year-old deal that exchanges nuclear curbs for sanctions relief. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Kazakh President Grants Mass Amnesty Over January Unrest, Including Security Forces
ASTANA -- Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev has signed a decree granting amnesty to hundreds of people charged and imprisoned in connection with violence amid anti-government protests in January that claimed at least 238 lives.
The November 2 mass amnesty affects more than 1,500 people who were arrested and charged over their involvement in the January 4-7 protests, as well as police and security forces who dispersed crowds and detained individuals.
Those who committed minor offenses will be released with all charges dropped, while those convicted of serious crimes will have their prison terms cut by half or three-quarters.
The decree does not apply to individuals found guilty of terrorism, extremism, high treason, corruption, or organizing mass disorder.
Toqaev announced the amnesty plan in early September as human rights groups and political activists in the Central Asian nation demanded a full investigation into the deadly dispersal of the protests.
Many people in Kazakhstan, including relatives of individuals who died during the unrest, have demanded an explanation from Toqaev on his decision to invite Russia-led troops from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) to disperse the protests, as well as his public call for security forces to "shoot to kill without warning."
The unrest followed a peaceful demonstration in the western region of Manghystau on January 2 over a fuel-price hike that tapped into deep resentment against Kazakhstan's leadership, sparking widespread anti-government protests.
Thousands of people were detained by officials during and after the protests, which Toqaev said were caused by "20,000 terrorists" from abroad, a claim for which authorities have provided no evidence.
Human rights groups have shared evidence that peaceful demonstrators and people who had nothing to do with the protests were among those killed by law enforcement and military personnel.
Rights activists have said that the mass amnesty was initiated to allow law enforcement officers who opened fire at unarmed demonstrators to escape responsibility for their actions.
Georgian Court Upholds Prison Time For Opposition Journalist, Sparking U.S. Criticism
An appellate court in Tbilisi has rejected an appeal filed by Georgian journalist Nika Gvaramia against his conviction and imprisonment on a charge of abuse of power in a case decried by EU and U.S. officials.
The Tbilisi Court of Appeals ruled on November 2 that a decision by a lower court in May to sentence Gvaramia to 3 1/2 years in prison was correct and the journalist and founding director of the independent Mtavari Arkhi TV channel must serve out his sentence.
Some of those gathered in the courtroom for the ruling erupted into cries of "Slave!" in a reference to the panel of judges who heard the case.
Gvaramia, who has insisted that the case against him is politically motivated, said he will now turn to the European Court of Human Rights.
The U.S. Embassy in Tbilisi immediately expressed its "deep concern" after the appellate ruling and cited "significant questions" from local and international rights defenders over the charges and their timing.
"At a time when Georgia’s commitment to an impartial judiciary and media pluralism is being closely reviewed, the continued imprisonment of Nika Gvaramia, the director-general of the main opposition TV channel, puts at risk the clear choice of the people of Georgia – and Georgian leaders’ stated goal – for a more secure, democratic European future," the embassy said.
Tbilisi accelerated its bid for EU membership after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine began in late February.
But unlike aspiring members Ukraine and Moldova, Georgia was not granted "candidate" status in June pending an EU checklist of required reforms related to democracy, media freedom, and the rule of law.
Earlier in June, the European Parliament adopted a resolution on "violations of media freedom and the safety of journalists in Georgia" that singled out Gvaramia's case and "deplored the significant deterioration of the media situation in Georgia, including cases of intimidation, threats and violence, and politically motivated criminal investigations into media workers and owners."
Gvaramia served as Georgia's justice minister in 2008 and education minister in 2008-09, both under then-President Mikheil Saakashvili.
He then served as director-general of Rustavi-2 before founding Mltavari Arkhi in 2019.
The Tbilisi City Court in May sentenced the 46-year-old journalist and lawyer to 3 1/2 years in prison after finding him guilty of abuse of power related to his activities atop Rustavi-2 in 2019.
It also found co-defendant Kakhaber Damenia, a former financial director of Rustavi-2, guilty of embezzlement and ordered him to pay a 50,000 lari ($18,000) fine. Another co-defendant, the director of the Inter Media Plus news agency, Zurab Iashvili, was acquitted of all charges.
Jailed Kyrgyz Politicians, Activists Urge Uzbek Leader To Suspend Border Deal
BISHKEK – A group of jailed Kyrgyz politicians and activists have urged the president of neighboring Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoev, to suspend the signing of a Kyrgyz-Uzbek border deal until the issue of the Kempir-Abad water reservoir is fully agreed upon in Kyrgyzstan.
More than 20 members of a group called Kempir-Abad's Defense Committee were arrested starting on October 23 on charges of planning riots over the government’s border demarcation deal with neighboring Uzbekistan.
The former Kyrgyz ambassador to Malaysia, Azimbek Beknazarov; former lawmaker Asia Sasykbaeva; well-known politicians Kanat Isaev, Jenis Moldokmatov, and Ravshan Jeenbekov; human rights defender Rita Karasartova; and other noted public figures and activists are among the jailed members of the committee.
Human rights groups in Bishkek made the text of their letter to Mirziyoev public on November 1.
"We understand that there are unsolved issues related to demarcation and delimitation of border between our countries that have been waiting for resolution for a long time.... But we would like to inform you that some documents related to the border agreement between our countries are being pushed forward with blatant violations of the constitutional norms, existing laws, as well as political foundations and democratic achievements of Kyrgyzstan," the letter says, urging Mirziyoev not to sign the agreement.
According to the agreement, Kyrgyzstan will hand over the territory of the Kempir-Abad water reservoir covering 4,485 hectares to Uzbekistan in exchange for over 19,000 hectares elsewhere.
The Kempir-Abad reservoir, which was built in 1983, is located in the fertile Ferghana Valley and represents a vital regional water source. Uzbekistan, whose population of 35 million is five times larger than that of Kyrgyzstan, uses most of the water.
The two Central Asian countries share a more than 1,300-kilometer-long border.
Many Kyrgyz civil activists, opposition politicians, and residents living close to the dam are against the deal.
They say Uzbekistan could continue using the dam's water, but the reservoir's land should remain within Kyrgyzstan's border.
Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov and his allies claim the deal benefits Kyrgyzstan and that Kyrgyz farmers will still have access to the water.
Russia Launches Military Satellite Into Orbit
Russia has launched a rocket carrying a military satellite into orbit, the Defense Ministry said in a statement on November 2. According to the statement, the rocket -- a Soyuz-2.1b medium-class launch vehicle -- was launched at 9:48 a.m. Moscow time from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome in the northwestern Arkhangelsk region "with a space device in the interests of the Defense Ministry." The statement on Telegram did not provide any other details. The announcement comes as Russia continues its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine launched in February.
Russia Resumes Participation In Ukraine Grain Deal, Defense Ministry Says
The Russian Defense Ministry has said Moscow is resuming its participation in the Ukraine grain deal, saying it had received "sufficient" guarantees from Kyiv on demilitarizing a maritime corridor.
"Russia considers that the received guarantees are at the moment sufficient and is resuming the implementation of the agreement," the ministry said in a statement.
The statement came after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told parliament that "shipments will continue from 12 p.m. today as planned," after a call between the Russian and Turkish defense ministers.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Moscow pulled out of the UN-brokered deal on October 30 after its Black Sea Fleet based in Crimea's Sevastopol port was targeted by drones in what Russia called a "terrorist attack."
The Defense Ministry said it was able to get written guarantees from Kyiv "thanks to the participation" of the UN and "assistance" from Turkey.
The ministry said Kyiv guaranteed "the nonuse of the humanitarian corridor and Ukrainian ports defined in the interests of the export of agricultural products for conducting military operations against the Russian Federation."
The announcement came after Russian President Vladimir Putin told Erdogan that he wanted "real guarantees" from Kyiv before rejoining the deal.
However, the Kremlin on November 2 did not immediately confirm the resumption, saying that it was still in contact with Turkey over the deal, but that for now Russia's participation was suspended.
Ukraine had condemned Russia's decision to leave the UN-brokered deal, with Western countries urging Moscow to reconsider.
The deal, overseen by the Joint Coordination Center in Istanbul, has allowed more than 9.7 million metric tons of grains and other foodstuffs to leave Ukrainian ports.
It was agreed in July and played a crucial role in driving down the prices of wheat and other commodities globally. Although it was due to expire on November 19, efforts were already under way to extend the agreement.
Grain exports are a key revenue source for Ukraine, whose economy has been devastated by Russia's eight-month war.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Uzbekistan Releases More Karakalpak Activists Arrested During July Rallies
Thirty-five more activists arrested in Uzbekistan's Karakalpakstan region in July during rallies against constitutional amendments have been released. The Uzbek ombudsman's office said on November 1 that in all, 107 people involved in the rallies questioning the amendments, which would allow the removal of an article that guaranteed the right of Karakalpakstan to seek independence, had been released at the request of Karakalpak lawmakers. The rallies were violently dispersed, leaving at least 18 people dead. A total of 516 activists were arrested at the time. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Uzbek Service, click here.
Money-Laundering Case Against Jailed Nephew Of Former Kazakh President Continues
Kazakh authorities are continuing a probe against Qairat Satybaldy, a nephew of the former President Nursultan Nazarbaev. Kazakhstan's anti-corruption agency said on November 2 that $230 million worth of jewelry illegally obtained by Satybaldy and his associates had been returned from abroad, adding that $300 million that Satybaldy had invested abroad will be nationalized soon. Satybaldy was sentenced to six years in prison in September on fraud and embezzlement charges. Satybaldy is the first member of the Nazarbaev family to be arrested. The Kazakh government has targeted Nazarbaev and his relatives after protests in January that left at least 238 persons dead. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Shocking Video Of Iran's Police Brutality Emerges Online
An amateur video that has emerged on social media appears to show Iranian police officers beating a man, running over him with a motorcycle, and then firing at him.
Police said they will investigate the video posted online on November 1. It is not known when the video was recorded.
Some reports suggested that the footage was recorded in the southern Tehran neighborhood of Naziabad, which has been the scene of anti-regime protests triggered by the death in custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was detained in mid-September by Iran's notorious morality police for "improperly wearing" her hijab.
RFE/RL could not independently verify the video.
"A special order has been immediately issued to investigate the exact time and place of the incident and identify the offenders," the police said in a statement published by Iranian media.
"The police absolutely do not approve of violent and unconventional behavior and will deal with the offenders according to the rules," the statement added.
The video recorded at night in an alley shows about a dozen purported police officers beating a man who is lying on the ground. A person who is recording the scene from a building across the street is heard cursing the aggressors.
“Damn you, damn you," a male voice says in the video.
At one point, a man in police uniform riding a motorcycle appears to run over the man. Shortly after, another uniformed man beats the victim with a baton, then another one shoots him at close range.
The man initially tries to cover his head with his hands. Later, his legs appear to be motionless.
The man recording the scene is heard saying, "He died, he died."
The video comes amid a brutal state crackdown on nearly seven weeks of antiestablishment protests that erupted following the September 16 death of Amini.
Women have removed and burned their hijabs, the mandatory Islamic headscarves, while many of the protesters have called for an end to the Islamic republic. "Woman, life, freedom" and "Death to the dictator" have been among the main chants of the protesters.
The authorities have claimed that Iran's enemies are behind the unrest.
More than 250 people have been killed in the crackdown, according to rights groups. Several thousand more have been arrested, including many protesters as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others.
Without providing any evidence, Iran's police chief, General Hossein Ashtari, claimed last month that "counterrevolutionary groups abroad" wore police uniforms and fired into the crowds. He claimed some of the alleged fake police officers had been arrested.
Amnesty International said on Twitter that that the video was "another horrific reminder that the cruelty of Iran's security forces knows no bounds."
"Amid a crisis of impunity, they're given free rein to brutally beat and shoot protesters," the London-based rights watchdog added while calling on the UN Human Rights Council to "urgently investigate the crimes."
The shocking scenes have caused outrage among Iranians on social media with many condemning the violence.
"These brutal conditions are a sign that the establishment is on the verge of collapse," Abdollah Momeni, a prominent activist and former political prisoner, said on Twitter, adding that the violence reflected the regime's "fear of the people."
Shadi Sadr, a human rights lawyer and the co-founder of the rights group Justice for Iran, told RFE/RL that the international community needed to do more to pressure the Islamic republic to stop its crackdown on protesters.
"The actions taken by the international community so far have not deterred the Islamic republic from stopping the bloodshed," Sadr said.
Poland Building Wall Along Border With Russia's Kaliningrad
Poland’s defense minister says that he has ordered the construction of a temporary barrier along the border with the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad. The move comes as Warsaw suspects that Russia plans to facilitate illegal border crossings by Asian and African migrants. Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on November 2 that the border needs to be secured in order for Poland to feel secure. He said he had authorized the construction of a temporary barrier along the 210-kilometer border. The work will begin on November 3. To read the original story from AP, click here.
Officials: Saudis Tell U.S. That Iran May Attack The Kingdom
Saudi Arabia has shared intelligence with U.S. officials that suggests Iran could be preparing for an imminent attack on the kingdom, three U.S. officials have said. The heightened concerns about a potential attack on Saudi Arabia come as the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden criticizes Tehran for its crackdown on widespread protests and condemns it for sending hundreds of drones -- as well as technical support — to Russia for use in its war in Ukraine. To read the original story from AP, click here.
Fresh Drone Attacks In Ukraine Largely Repelled By Air Defenses, Military Says
Russian forces have launched suicide drones on targets in eastern and central Ukraine, the Ukrainian air defense reported, as heavy fighting continues in the east.
"Twelve out of 13 [loitering] munitions were destroyed by [the Ukrainian] anti-aircraft defense in the eastern and central regions of the country," the military said in a message on Telegram.
The air defense said six drones were shot down in eastern Ukraine and another six were destroyed in the central part of the country.
Russia has been targeting Ukrainian energy infrastructure and civilian objectives with missile, drone, and artillery attacks for weeks amid a Ukrainian counteroffensive that has driven Russian troops out of the northeast and pushed them back in the east and southeast.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on November 2 that authorities in the capital were preparing more than 1,000 heating points throughout the city in case its district heating system is disabled by continued Russian attacks.
Russia launched missiles into several Ukrainian cities on October 31, including Kyiv, as the Kremlin continues its relentless assault on Ukrainian critical infrastructure in the hopes of wearing down its population's will to resist.
Water and electricity supplies were all but cut off for hours in Kyiv before being restored on November 1, but officials warned that power rationing would continue to be necessary in the capital.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Klitschko wrote on Telegram on November 2 that city authorities were considering different scenarios due to missile attacks.
"The worst one is where there will be no electric power, water, or district heating at all," he said. "For that case, we are preparing over 1,000 heating points in our city."
Missile and drone attacks have damaged at least 40 percent of Ukraine's energy infrastructure and have already briefly left large parts of Kyiv without power and water.
Nine regions were experiencing power cuts, authorities said.
"We will do everything we can to provide power and heat for the coming winter," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in his regular address late on November 1. "But we must understand that Russia will do everything it can to destroy normal life."
In the central Cherkasy region, a drone hit an infrastructure objective on November 2, said regional Governor Ihor Taburets in a message on Telegram.
Taburets said that two other drones that targeted Cherkasy were shot down. He said no injuries were reported.
Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat on November 1 warned that Kyiv does not have an effective means of defense against Iranian-made ballistic missiles, which Russia is likely planning to deploy north of the Ukrainian border.
Ihnat told a news briefing that it would be theoretically possible to shoot down Iranian ballistic missiles, but it would be very difficult to do it "with the means that we have in our arsenal today."
The Washington Post reported last month that Iran had agreed to supply Russia with surface-to-surface missiles, citing sources in U.S. security agencies
The Ukrainian military said Russian troops continued shelling the eastern city of Bakhmut, a target of Russia's armed forces in their slow advance through the Donetsk region.
There was fierce fighting near Bakhmut, as Ukrainian forces held back Russian assaults on two other areas in Donetsk, around Avdiyivka and Uhledar.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
- By AFP
U.S. Official Arrives In Ukraine To Show Support
A senior U.S. official has vowed continued support for Ukraine while on a two-day visit to the country. Karen Donfried, the top State Department official for Europe, is visiting Ukraine through November 2 and will hold talks with officials from President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's cabinet. Her visit comes amid campaigning in congressional elections in which some Republicans have vowed more scrutiny of billions of dollars in war aid from Washington. "The focus of her trip is to underscore unwavering and enduring U.S. support for Ukraine as it defends its freedom and territorial integrity from Russia's brutal war," the State Department said in a statement. To read the original story from AFP, click here.
Putin Wants Probe Of Attack On Russian Ships Before Resumption Of Grain Export Deal
Grain exports from three Ukrainian ports made possible under a deal brokered by the United Nations and Turkey will halt on November 2 after Moscow pulled out of the deal, Ukraine said on November 1 as Turkey attempted to find a way to get Russia to reverse its decision.
Russia announced it was pulling out of the deal on October 29, accusing Ukraine of misusing the humanitarian shipping corridor set up under the deal for an attack on Russian ships in Crimea. Kyiv has dismissed this as a "false pretext" to withdraw from the deal.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
The Turkey and UN-brokered deal is crucial to easing a global food crisis and providing food to people in poor countries in Asia and Africa.
Turkey stepped up diplomatic efforts to salvage it on November 1.
In a phone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Russian President Vladimir Putin demanded "real guarantees" from Kyiv that it was "not using the humanitarian corridor for military purposes."
Putin also said a resumption of the deal could only take place after it received these guarantees and after a "thorough investigation" into an alleged attack on its ships at the Crimean naval port of Sevastopol by drones.
Putin also reminded Erdogan of what he said was a failure to fulfill the second part of the agreement -- the unblocking of the export of Russian agricultural products and fertilizers to world markets, a Kremlin statement said.
Erdogan said he was "confident" the issue of grain exports from Ukraine could be resolved, according to the Turkish presidency.
No grain ship movements were planned for November 2, the body overseeing the export deal said.
With millions at risk of starvation unless exports continue, French President Emmanuel Macron denounced Russia's decision to exit the deal, "which again harms global food security," in a call with Zelenskiy on November 1, his office said.
U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price, meanwhile, accused Russia of deciding to let the developing world go hungry.
Price said the Kremlin's decision to scuttle the deal showed that "Moscow doesn't care if the world goes hungry. Moscow doesn't care if people starve."
Price said the United States supported efforts by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to restore the agreement and would do whatever "he deems useful."
Zelenskiy said the corridor needed a long-term means to defend it, and the world must provide a firm response to any Russian attempt to disrupt it.
"Russia must clearly be made aware that it will receive a tough response from the world to any steps to disrupt our food exports. At issue here clearly are the lives of tens of millions of people,” Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address.
Despite Russia's statements on withdrawing from the grain-export agreement, the United Nations, Turkey, and Ukraine continued to implement the deal.
According to the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine, two days after Russia's withdrawal from the grain agreement, 17 ships passed through the humanitarian corridor in both directions, two of them were on their way to Ukrainian ports for loading.
In the three months since the signing of the agreement, 422 ships have exported about 10 million tons of agricultural products, the ministry added.
With reporting by AFP and Reuters
Russian Hacker Behind Massive Data Breach Released From U.S. Prison
A Russian hacker who was convicted for his leading role in one of the largest data thefts in U.S. history has been released from prison after serving most of his 12-year sentence.
Vladimir Drinkman was released from a Pennsylvania jail on October 28, the U.S. Bureau of Prisons told RFE/RL.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) did not respond to an RFE/RL request for comment on whether Drinkman had been turned over for deportation, a process that can take up to several months. Drinkman's lawyer, Igor Litvak, declined to comment. RFE/RL could not immediately reach Drinkman.
Drinkman was a key member of a criminal hacking group that penetrated major U.S. corporations, including Heartland Payment Systems, which at the time it was breached in 2008 was one of the biggest U.S. payment-processing firms. The Heartland attack -- the largest breach in history at the time -- cost the payment company more than $200 million in losses.
Varonis, a U.S.-based cybersecurity firm, ranks the attack on Heartland among the 10 largest data breaches of all time.
Chuck Brooks, a cybersecurity expert and adjunct professor at Georgetown University, said the Heartland hack was a "wake-up call" for the payments and financial industries to enhance their cyberdefenses.
He said the breach led to stronger security policies, including a better understanding by CEOs and CFOs of the threats to business sustainability and reputation.
"After the breach, many companies added more stringent data and security policies, including encryption, multifactor authentication, and monitoring of systems and networks," Brooks told RFE/RL.
Heartland also later established the Payments Processing Information Sharing Council (PPISC), which serves as a forum for banks and payment processors to share information about breaches and compliance issues, he noted.
In addition to breaking into Heartland, the hacking gang also breached Nasdaq OMX Group, 7-Eleven, JC Penney, JetBlue Airways, and others, according to prosecutors. In total, they stole the data of more than 160 million credit cards, leading to more than $300 million in damages.
Greg Hunter, a Virginia-based lawyer who has represented cybercriminals from the former Soviet Union, said the Heartland case demonstrated the sophisticated evolution of Russian-speaking hackers.
"This was the beginning of specialization," Hunter told RFE/RL. "Rather than an individual hacker spending a lot of time stealing credit card data and then trying to monetize it, you had guys specializing in breaching the security apparatus of a site, others selling the data."
The appearance of hacker forums was critical to the phenomenon of a division of labor, he said.
Hacker sites "allowed these guys to find each other and work together. A guy who breaches banks could just focus on that, knowing he could find others to either help him know what to get and how to use it, or just buy his services outright," Hunter said.
Several of the most commonly used forums where hackers bought and sold stolen credit card data and traded tips included Cardplanet and Direct Connection. A Russian man, Aleksei Burkov, was extradited from Israel to the United States and later pleaded guilty in 2020 to U.S. charges related to his oversight of those forums.
He was deported to Russia last year.
According to U.S. court filings, Drinkman and another co-conspirator, Alexandr Kalinin, specialized in penetrating network security and gaining access to the corporate data systems. Drinkman along with a third man, Roman Kotov, also focused on mining the networks to steal valuable data.
Another Russian man, Dmitry Smilyanets, then sold the stolen credit card information on forums for $10 to $50 each and distributed the proceeds of the scheme to the others, according to prosecutors.
Kalinin and Kotov, both of whom are Russian citizens, are believed to still be in Russia.
Drinkman was arrested in the Netherlands in June 2012 at the request of the United States, along with Smilyanets.
While Smilyanets cooperated with U.S. authorities and arrived in the United States a few months after his arrest, Drinkman fought his extradition for more than a year.
Ultimately, Drinkman pleaded guilty in 2015 and was sentenced to 12 years in prison, including time served since his arrest. It is one of the harshest sentences given to a Russian hacker.
Drinkman served a total of 10 years and four months, or 86 percent of his sentence. U.S. federal prisoners earn credit each year for good behavior and typically serve 85 percent of their sentence.
Smilyanets was sentenced to just time served, or less than six years, and currently resides in the United States, where he works as a cyberthreat intelligence analyst.
He declined to comment when contacted by RFE/RL.
Iranian Protesters Block Operations At Taftan Mine For Second Time
Protesters in the southeastern Iranian province of Sistan-Baluchistan have halted operations at a gold mine in the city of Taftan for a second time.
The RasadBalochistan news site published photos and videos of people gathering in front of the mine, adding that the crowd had succeeding in shutting down the site.
The Taftan gold mine is one of the biggest sources of gold in Iran. The semiofficial ILNA news agency has reported that the mine has 24 million tons of proven gold reserves.
However, Sistan-Baluchistan is still one of the poorest provinces in Iran.
Government officials have yet to react to the news, which comes amid widespread demonstrations in Iran sparked by the death of a young woman while in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
Sistan-Baluchistan has been the scene of one of the harshest crackdowns on the protests following the death on September 16 of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.
It has also seen deadly violence when security forces raided the central mosque and the nearby Great Mosalla and opened fire on worshippers. Rights groups say live ammunition was used in the raid, "revealing a clear intent to kill or seriously wound" by security forces.
At least 94 people were killed and 350 wounded on the day, referred to as "Bloody Friday," according to the U.S.-based Iran Human Rights Documentation Center. At least 13 minors were among those killed.
Activist Atena Daemi wrote on her Twitter account that the closure of the Taftan gold mine by the people and the denial of mining permission to the Islamic republic is "very important news that we should not ignore" as it will send a message to the authorities that people won't back down.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Ukraine Says Its Air Defenses Can't Protect Against Iranian Ballistic Missiles
Ukraine does not have an effective means of defense against Iranian-made ballistic missiles, which Russia is likely planning to deploy north of the Ukrainian border, Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ignat said. Speaking at a briefing on November 1, Ignat said it would be theoretically possible to shoot down Iranian ballistic missiles, but it would be very difficult to do it "with the means that we have in our arsenal today." The Washington Post reported last month that Iran had agreed to supply Russia with surface-to-surface missiles, citing sources in U.S. security agencies. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
RFE/RL Requests Official Explanation From Kyrgyz Bank Regarding Frozen Account
BISHKEK -- RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, known locally as Radio Azattyk, has asked a bank in Bishkek to explain its move to freeze RFE/RL's account without warning.
Representatives of Demirbank on October 31 informed Radio Azattyk that they had received a notification from the State Committee on National Security to freeze the account. The move came just after Kyrgyz authorities blocked Radio Azattyk's websites for two months when the broadcaster refused to take down a video of one of its news programs that reported on clashes at the border with Tajikistan.
RFE/RL President and Chief Executive Officer Jamie Fly condemned the move to freeze Radio Azattyk's bank account in a statement on November 1.
"This escalation by Kyrgyz authorities appears to violate Kyrgyz law. We will fight this attempt to silence our journalists," Fly said. "Radio Azattyk is a trusted source of news and should be allowed to continue to operate unimpeded."
According to the law on bank and banking activities in Kyrgyzstan, banks can freeze accounts only after a court decision, and an official request from law enforcement cannot lead to the freezing of bank accounts.
The Kyrgyz government made the decision to block the Radio Azattyk website on October 26 after RFE/RL refused to take down the video, produced by Current Time, a Russian-language network run by RFE/RL in cooperation with VOA. Officials claimed the segment "predominantly" took the position of the Tajik side.
The decision was based on the Law on Protection from False Information, a piece of legislation that drew widespread criticism when adopted in August last year.
In solidarity with RFE/RL, independent Kyrgyz media outlets on October 28 posted a black screen on their webpages for several hours with the caption "No news today. Media under pressure in Kyrgyzstan" and refused to cover news stories about the government for the whole day.
The Kyrgyz government's decision has also been criticized by some Kyrgyz lawmakers and rights activists who have called for the government to repeal it.
Earlier this month threats were made against RFE/RL journalists during a demonstration in Bishkek at the office of RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service.
Most of the participants of the action covered their faces, avoided the camera, and refused to answer questions about their demands.
Ilimbek Israilov, the organizer of the demonstration, threatened to spray gasoline on RFE/RL reporters and use force against them.
Israilov is known for his involvement in the organization of numerous rallies to support the former deputy chief of the Customs Service, Raimbek Matraimov.
In 2019, an investigation by RFE/RL, the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project, and Kloop implicated Matraimov in a corruption scheme involving the transfer of hundreds of millions of dollars out of Kyrgyzstan.
Iranian Professor Confirms He Was Kidnapped By Security Agents
Iranian professor Dariush Farhud, known as the "father of Iranian genetic science," has confirmed he was forcibly kidnapped by unknown security agents and interrogated for more than a day before being released.
The 84-year-old scientist told the semiofficial ISNA news agency that as he was leaving his house on the morning of October 30, two men wearing black clothes and "who looked like agents" greeted him and then "got into my car."
"Then they took me to a place and put me in another car," he said.
The genetics clinic staff headed by Farhud reported he was missing after he openly supported the current wave of anti-government protests that has rocked the country.
Farhud is also a critic of the human population planning policies of the Islamic leadership. Earlier in April, he described parliament's plan to ban fetal screenings and prevent legal abortions as an affront to human rights and a move that sets the country back 200 years.
Iran has seen daily protests since 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died on September 16 while in police custody. She had been detained for an alleged dress code violation over how she was wearing a head scarf.
As the demonstrations broadened across the country, officials responded with a harsh crackdown that rights groups say has left more than 270 dead and seen thousands detained.
Farhud said his abductors asked him about his contacts and also asked why he had been critical of the government.
Iran has a record of targeting scientists and intellectuals who don't toe the official line and who touch on topics deemed as sensitive.
Several Iranian professors have been interrogated after voicing support for the anti-government protests.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
