Anti-War Priest Vows To Launch New Kazakh Orthodox Church To Escape Moscow And Its 'Propaganda'

A Russian Orthodox priest in Kazakhstan, defrocked last summer after speaking out against the invasion of Ukraine, has launched a longshot bid to establish an autocephalous Orthodox church of Kazakhstan to escape the Russian Orthodox Church's "crime" and the "corruption and spirit of the Antichrist reigning" in its local branch.



Iakov Vorontsov said his aim is to serve Orthodox Christians who have lost confidence in the Russian church's leadership, the Moscow Patriarchate, because of its continuing support for Kremlin war planners' brutal 21-month-old campaign.



"Taking advantage of the citizen's right to freedom of religion, given by the constitution, I declare my intention to create the Autocephalous Orthodox Church of Kazakhstan," he wrote on Facebook on December 4.



Vorontsov alleged that an effort the day before by the presiding priest at the Ascension Cathedral in Almaty to "discredit" him to parishioners and "smear everyone with the crime that the Russian Federation and its Russian Orthodox Church are carrying out in Ukraine" had "resurrected my extinguished Christian hopes and pastoral aspirations."



Ending the "sabbatical" that reportedly began when he was unofficially relieved of church duties in the early weeks of the invasion, Vorontsov encouraged people to become parishioners or simply provide support or assistance. Vorontsev said he would announce a date and place for a constituent assembly at a later time.



Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to launch Europe's first full-scale invasion since World War II in February 2022 followed the annexation of Crimea and launch of support for armed Ukrainian separatists eight years earlier.



The Russian church under Patriarch Kirill has repeatedly expressed support for the war and has mobilized against dissenting clerics in Russia as well as among its subordinate dioceses in Ukraine and places like Moldova.



No Small Task



Most estimates put the number of Orthodox believers in Kazakhstan at around one-quarter of its population of nearly 20 million people.



The former Soviet republic has documented nearly 1 million Russians entering its territory since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine began to escape hardship, censorship, or the draft, among other reasons.

The Russian church's local metropolitan district in mostly Muslim Kazakhstan is known as the Eastern Orthodox Church in Kazakhstan and includes nine eparchies, or dioceses.



It has maintained allegiance to the Russian Orthodox Church and condemned Vorontsov's initiative as schism and said nothing good will come of it. "According to the law on religious associations, any citizen who collects a certain number of signatures professing the teaching that he considers religious…can register his community," said Metropolitan Aleksandr, the head of the Kazakh arm of the church. "But in our eyes, the community that he registers cannot be considered a church."



Efforts to create new, independent Orthodox churches on a national level are rare and face significant challenges.



In Ukraine, a decades-long effort to reestablish an independent national church culminated in the granting in 2019 of autocephaly to an Orthodox Church of Ukraine by Orthodox Christianity's global spiritual leadership, the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople. The Moscow Patriarchate strongly opposed the move and initiated a schism with the Istanbul authorities in the run-up to that recognition.