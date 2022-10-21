News
Kazakhstan Calls For Freedom Of Choice, Instead Of Only Rubles, When Paying For Russian Gas
Kazakh Energy Minister Bolat Aqsholaqov has called for freedom of choice in the matter of what currency to use when paying for Russian natural gas, rather than following Moscow’s demand for countries to pay in rubles only.
Aqsholaqov told reporters on October 21 that members of the Russia-led Eurasian Economic Union (EAES) should not be restricted to the Russian national currency in the payments, which were sparked by international sanctions against Moscow that cut it off from the global financial payment system because of the war in Ukraine.
"Our position has been that it must be up to the partners. It must be a commercial condition in bilateral agreements. When buying [Russian] gas, a side can choose any currency. It is about freedom to choose that currency," Aqsholaqov said.
Aqsholaqov added that Russia had proposed using the ruble as the currency for the future single market for oil and gas within the grouping that also comprises Armenia, Belarus, and Kyrgyzstan. According to Aqsholaqov, the creation of such a market is currently under discussion.
In March, Moscow demanded that Western nations pay in rubles for Russia's energy supplies to avoid its assets being frozen by foreign banks and to reduce the U.S. dollar's role in global trade.
Three other members of the EAES -- Armenia, Belarus, and Kyrgyzstan -- have said they are ready to pay in rubles for Russian gas deliveries.
While Kazakhstan, the second-biggest economy in the EAES, exports gas to Russia, it also imports to some parts of the country since most Kazakh oil and gas is found in western regions.
Based on reporting by Tengrinews and Arbat Media
All Of The Latest News
Ukraine's Energy Minister Sees No Progress On Dicey Situation At Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Plant
Ukraine's energy minister has told Reuters in an interview that he has seen no signs of a deal involving Russia, Ukraine, and the UN's nuclear watchdog on resolving the situation at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
Asked if he saw any progress, Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko told Reuters in an interview published on October 21: "Not at this stage."
Russian troops have occupied the plant, Europe's biggest nuclear station, since shortly after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in late February. The plant is still operated by its Ukrainian staff, but the situation is a source of international concern because of fears that repeated shelling near the plant could lead to a nuclear accident.
The International Atomic Energy Agency, which has observers at Zaporizhzhya, has sought a protection zone around the plant.
Halushchenko said he doesn't believe it will be possible to reach an agreement with Russia on such a move.
Asked at what point it would be too dangerous for Ukrainian staff to continue working at the plant, he said: "This point is a nuclear accident."
Such an evacuation could only happen "several hours before [a] real catastrophe," as Russia cannot substitute the thousands of Ukrainian staff at the plant, Halushchenko said.
Based on reporting by Reuters
Vienna Confirms Arrest Of Austrian National In Iran Amid Protests
Austria has confirmed that one of its citizens has been arrested in Iran amid a wave of protests triggered by the death of a young woman while in police custody for "improperly" wearing a mandatory head scarf, or hijab.
The Austrian Foreign Ministry said on October 20 that the arrest of the Austrian man was not connected to the demonstrations.
"According to the Iranian authorities, he is accused of a crime unrelated to the demonstrations that have taken place continuously since the death of Mahsa Amini," the ministry said in a statement, referring to the 22-year-old who died last month after being detained by the country's morality police for allegedly wearing a hijab improperly.
The Fars news agency, which is affiliated with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), reported on October 19 that Iranian security forces have arrested a total of 14 foreigners, including American, British, Austrian, and French citizens, for their alleged involvement in anti-government protests.
Anger over Amini's death on September 16 has swept Iran, with demonstrations in cities across the country.
Iran has repeatedly accused outside forces of stoking the protests, though Tehran has not shown any evidence to back up its claim.
An Iranian-Austrian dual citizen, Masud Mosaheb, was already being held in Iran before the unrest. Iran has arrested dozens of foreigners and dual nationals in recent years, often on widely criticized espionage and security-related charges. Mosaheb was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2020.
According to Austria’s Kurier newspaper, the 75-year-old Mosaheb was detained in January 2019 while leading a delegation to Iran for an international medical project.
Western countries have repeatedly charged that Iran is taking dual and foreign nationals into custody on false charges for the sole purpose of using them in prisoner swaps.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Czech Court Acquits Russian Charged With Taking Part In Moscow's Annexation Of Crimea
A court in Prague has acquitted a Russian citizen who was accused of taking part in Moscow's illegal annexation of Ukraine's Crimea peninsula in 2014.
The Prague City Court ruled on October 20 that there wasn't enough evidence to prove Aleksandr Franchetti's involvement in organizing a criminal group and the illegal incarceration of 11 pro-Ukrainian residents of Crimea during the annexation of the peninsula.
Franchetti remains in custody because the court's ruling was appealed by prosecutors.
Franchetti was arrested in September last year at Ukraine's request. Kyiv accuses him of being an active participant in the events in Crimea in 2014 by joining paramilitary formations called North Wind and Crimea's Self-Defense. The two groups helped seize power lines and gas pipelines during the annexation.
Czech media reports said earlier that Franchetti was granted permanent residence in the Czech Republic in 2000 and has worked in the country as a fitness trainer.
Russia took control of Crimea from Ukraine in March 2014 following the overthrow of Kremlin-leaning President Viktor Yanukovych a month earlier. Moscow sought to legitimize its annexation with a staged referendum that was dismissed as illegal by at least 100 countries.
With reporting by iDnes and CTK
Despite Passing Of Deadline, Wife Of Jailed RFE/RL Journalist In Belarus Still In Custody
BREST, Belarus -- Authorities in Belarus have not released the wife of jailed RFE/RL journalist Ihar Losik even though the deadline for her preliminary detainment has ended.
Darya Losik's parents told RFE/RL on October 21 that their daughter remains in a detention center in the western city of Brest. They also said they are filing documents for possible guardianship of the Losiks' 4-year-old daughter, Paulina.
Losik was detained early in the morning on October 18 after police searched her home. The detainment was for 72 hours until her pretrial restrictions concerning an unspecified criminal case were decided by a court.
Since there was no decision on the pretrial restrictions, she was legally free to leave in the early hours of October 21. Her further detention at this point is considered illegal.
The BGM Telegram channel, founded by Darya Losik's husband, cited several other Telegram channels close to the government as reporting on October 18 that Darya Losik faces a charge over an interview with the Poland-based Belsat, which Belarusian authorities shut down and labeled extremist in July last year.
The United States has called for the immediate and unconditional release of Darya Losik, while RFE/RL President Jamie Fly has also demanded Darya Losik's immediate release and condemned her detainment.
Ihar Losik was sentenced to 15 years in prison in December last year on charges that remain unclear. The husband of exiled Belarusian opposition leader Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya, Syarhey Tsikhanouski, as well as four other bloggers and opposition politicians and activists, were sentenced to lengthy prison terms along with Losik at the time.
Losik and other defendants have insisted that the case against them is politically motivated.
Iran Warns Its Citizens To Leave Ukraine, Avoid Travel There
Iran's Foreign Ministry has advised its citizens to refrain from traveling to Ukraine "due to the escalation of military conflicts and the increase in insecurity in Ukraine."
The ministry said in a statement on October 21 that Iranians in Ukraine are advised to leave the country "in order to save their lives and safety."
Since Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on February 24, the two sides have fought pitched battles in many region's of the country, especially in the east and south.
In recent weeks, Russia has launched a barrage of missiles and kamikaze drone attacks on cities across Ukraine, including the capital, Kyiv.
The United States said on October 20 that Iran was helping Russia operate the drones.
The White House said Iranians had been on the ground in Crimea helping Russians target Ukraine with Iranian drones.
The Iranian statement did not mention the issue, but in a statement on October 21 outlining a phone call between Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and the European Union's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, Tehran reiterated earlier comments that it "vehemently rejects claims that it has given Russia drones for use in the conflict in Ukraine."
Russia seized Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.
Prosecutors Seek Eight Years In Prison For Belarusian Journalist Syarhey Satsuk
MINSK -- Prosecutors in Belarus are seeking eight years in prison for an independent journalist on charges that many consider ungrounded and politically motivated as a crackdown on independent media and civil society continues in the country that has been run by the authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka since 1994.
Syarhey Satsuk's relatives said on October 21 that prosecutors asked the Minsk City Court to convict the chief editor of the Yezhednevnik (Daily News) website on charges of bribe-taking, inciting social hatred, and abuse of office.
Satsuk, an investigative journalist whom Belarusian human rights organizations have recognized as a political prisoner, was arrested in early December 2021 after police searched his home. It remains unknown what exactly the charges stem from as the trial that started on September 23 is being held behind closed doors.
Satsuk's relatives said the verdict and the sentence of the journalist are expected to be handed down on October 26 in an open court.
Satsuk is one of 28 Belarusian journalists who are currently in custody, many of whom have been jailed since an August 2020 presidential election where Lukashenka was officially announced as the winner.
Rights activists and opposition politicians say the poll was rigged. Thousands have been detained during countrywide protests over the results and there have been credible reports of torture and ill-treatment by security forces. Several people have died during the crackdown.
Lukashenka has refused to negotiate with the opposition and many of its leaders have been arrested or forced to leave the country.
The United States, the European Union, and several other countries refuse to acknowledge Lukashenka as the winner of the vote and have imposed several rounds of sanctions on him and his regime, citing election fraud and the crackdown.
EU Leaders Discuss China Relations, Kyiv Aid, Sanctions On Iran For Involvement In Ukraine
European Union leaders met on October 21 for a second day in Brussels to discuss economic ties with China, providing further aid to Ukraine, and punishing Iran for supplying drones to Russia for use against Ukrainian civilian and infrastructure targets.
On the first day of the summit, the 27 EU leaders debated a common approach to the acute energy crunch that has engulfed the bloc since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
During the talks, Germany stuck to its refusal to cap gas prices, with a promise by the participants that they will keep on examining options to put a ceiling on costs as the only outcome of the talks.
The leaders will have a "strategic discussion" on their ties with China after the European Commission, the bloc's executive body, said earlier this week that the EU should view Beijing more as a competitor.
That comes ahead of the EU's first full summit with the ASEAN group of Southeast Asian countries planned for December 14.
On October 20, the EU imposed swift but limited sanctions on Iran for supplying drones for Russia's war in Ukraine.
Some EU countries want wider sanctions against Iran, and the summit will also condemn Tehran's use of force against protests sparked by the death in police custody of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman detained for "improperly" wearing a mandatory Islamic headscarf.
Poland and the three Baltic states have also proposed more sanctions against Russia, including a ban on importing diamonds, but that is unlikely to be agreed on October 21 as any such decision would require unanimity among the 27 that so far has been lacking.
Based in reporting by AFP, dpa, and Reuters
Russia Reinforcing Occupied Kherson While 'Deporting' Residents, Ukrainian Military Says
Russia has been sending in thousands of recently mobilized troops to reinforce the defense of the southern region of Kherson, where Kyiv's forces have been making major advances in their offensive to retake territory occupied by Moscow, the Ukrainian military said, as fresh Russian strikes on civilian targets were reported on October 21.
"Up to 2,000 mobilized Russians arrived in the temporarily captured Kherson region to replenish losses and strengthen units on the contact line," the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said in a statement on October 21.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
"At the same time, the occupation authorities issued an order to prepare for the evacuation of the so-called banking institutions and Russian medical workers and teachers," the statement said.
Ukraine is trying to drive Russian forces in Kherson back east across the Dnieper River that bisects the country. Russian soldiers on the western bank, where the city of Kherson is located, are reportedly close to being cut off from supply lines and reinforcements.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's office said on October 20 that Ukrainian forces mounted 15 attacks on Russian military strongholds in the Kherson region in what appears to be the start of a major push to liberate the region and the strategic city of Kherson.
Russia's Defense Ministry, meanwhile, said the Kremlin's forces repelled Ukrainian attempts to advance with tanks on the Kherson villages of Sukhanove, Nova Kamyanka, and Chervoniy Yar.
Neither claim could be independently confirmed.
The city of Kherson, with a prewar population of about 284,000, was one of the first urban areas captured by Russia when it invaded Ukraine, and it remains the largest city it holds. The city is an important objective for both sides because of its key industries and a major port on the Dnieper River.
Moscow-installed officials have urged residents to evacuate and allow the military to build fortifications. Officials said 15,000 residents of an expected 60,000 had been relocated from the city and surrounding areas as of October 20.
Kherson is one of the four partially occupied Ukrainian regions that Russian President Vladimir Putin illegally seized following Kremlin-orchestrated referendums denounced as sham by Ukraine and the West.
Putin declared martial law in the Kherson, Luhansk, Donetsk, and Zaporizhzhia regions on October 19 in an attempt to assert Russian authority in the annexed areas as Moscow faced battlefield setbacks, a troubled troop mobilization, increasing criticism at home and abroad, and international sanctions.
In a video address to EU leaders gathered for a summit in Brussels on October 20, Zelenskiy warned that Ukraine suspects Russia has mined the dam and units of the Nova Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant on the Dnieper River in southern Ukraine, and if it were blown up, more than 80 settlements, including Kherson, would be in danger of flooding.
Zelenskiy said Ukrainian workers have been thrown out of the facility, leaving Russians in control. He asserted that Russia "has already prepared everything to carry out this terrorist attack."
He called for an international observation mission and the return of Ukrainian personnel to ensure the mines are removed from the dam and its units.
Zelenskiy's comment came two days after Vladimir Saldo, the Russian-appointed head of the Kherson region of Ukraine, announced an "organized, gradual displacement" of civilians from four towns on the right bank of the Dnieper River to the left side.
Saldo accused Ukrainian forces of planning to destroy the dam and also warned of "an immediate danger of flooding."
The Moscow-appointed deputy head of the Kherson region, Kirill Stremousov, encouraged people to cross over to the left bank of the Dnieper River and posted a video of a column of buses on Telegram.
Kyiv has denounced Moscow's move, calling it a "deportation" of Ukrainian civilians to Russia.
Over the past 10 days, Russia has also unleashed a wave of deadly attacks on Ukrainian civilian and energy infrastructure using artillery, air strikes, and Iranian-made suicide drones that destroyed 40 percent of the country's energy grid and prompted Kyiv to introduce rolling electricity restrictions for the first time since the start of the Russian invasion eight months ago.
WATCH: Ukrainian forces first got their hands on FH70 155-millimeter howitzers courtesy of Italy in May and received training in Estonia. RFE/RL journalists met with a frontline FH70 crew and watched them in action against Russian forces.
Early on October 21, a series of blasts rocked the Ukrainian cities of Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhya, authorities said.
Missiles hit an industrial facility in Kharkiv, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said. Separately, Kharkiv regional Governor Oleh Sinegubov said five people had been wounded.
No further details were immediately available about the Zaporizhzhua blasts.
Zelenskiy told EU leaders that the Russian attacks against civilians and infrastructure are aimed in part at provoking a new wave of migration of Ukrainians to EU countries.
"Russian terror against our energy facilities is aimed at creating as many problems as possible with electricity and heat for Ukraine this fall and winter and for as many Ukrainians as possible to go to your countries," he said.
This should be "answered immediately," primarily by more air-defense systems sent to Ukraine, the president said, speaking by video conference from Kyiv.
"We must do everything possible to make it completely impossible for Russia to destroy our energy system with missiles and drones," Zelenskiy said in the virtual speech, calling on Ukraine's partners to provide systems "to create a truly reliable air shield."
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, dpa, and BBC
Iranian Teachers' Union Calls For Two Days Of Mourning For Students Killed In Protests
A teachers’ union in Iran has announced two days of public mourning over the "unjustly shed blood of justice seekers and the heinous killing of Iranian students."
The Coordinating Council of Teachers Syndicates said in a statement on October 20 that, during the “systematic repression” of recent anti-government protests, authorities have “so far taken the dear lives of a number of students and children in the most brutal way.”
The council had previously confirmed in a post on Telegram that 16-year-old Asra Panahi died following a raid by security forces on a girls' high school in Ardabil on October 13.
According to the council, Panahi died after Ardabil city officials took students from a high school to a pro-government demonstration and asked them to sing an anthem that praises Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
After the pupils resisted, the security forces attacked the students and beat many of them. Ten were taken to an unknown location, while seven others were injured. Panahi reportedly died in a hospital on October 14.
Iran has been roiled by unrest -- one of the deepest challenges to the Islamic regime since the revolution in 1979 -- since the September 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody for allegedly wearing a hijab, or head scarf, improperly.
The government has launched a series of raids on schools across the country, violently arresting students, especially female students. It has also held several counterrallies to try and quell the dissent but to little effect as people continue to take to the streets across the country.
In a further sign of the crackdown, Atena Daemi, a civil activist, reported that a group of men from Evin prison was sent to the high-security Khorin prison in east Tehran. According to Daemi, this prison is known as the Slaughterhouse.
The men were transferred after a fire broke out over the weekend at Evin prison amid reports of an uprising.
Sources told Reuters that, two days before the fire, which killed at least eight people, a riot police unit arrived at the compound and began to patrol the corridors shouting "God is greatest" and banging batons on cell doors.
These sources said that the presence of the police began without any obvious provocation, and when the prisoners reacted to the behavior of the guards, their attack began.
State media originally reported eight inmates had died of smoke inhalation and 61 others were injured.
Lawyer Mustafa Nili said in a tweet on October 19 that Evin prison officials prevented Mohammad Khani, a political prisoner who was shot during the clashes, from being transferred to the hospital.
Meanwhile, protestors in various Iranian cities, including in Saveh, Kamyaran, Bukan, Arak, Tehran, and Dehgolan, continued their protests.
Videos published on social networks show students in western Iranian city of Sanandaj rallying on October 19, with chants of "Death to the Dictator,” a reference to Khamenei.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda.
Iranians In Crimea 'Directly Engaged' In Helping Russia Use Drones To Attack Ukraine, White House Says
Iranian personnel are "directly engaged on the ground" in Russian-occupied Crimea helping Moscow's forces conduct attacks on Ukraine with Iranian-made drones, the White House said on October 20.
White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters that Iran has sent a “relatively small number” of Iranians to Crimea to work as trainers and in tech support, while Russians are piloting the drones.
"Tehran is now directly engaged on the ground, and through the provision of weapons that are impacting civilians and civilian infrastructure in Ukraine," he said.
"The United States is going to pursue all means to expose, deter, and confront Iran's provision of these munitions against the Ukrainian people."
He said the United States would also continue to “vigorously enforce all U.S. sanctions on both the Russian and Iranian arms trade."
There was no immediate reaction to the U.S. allegations from Tehran, which previously denied selling munitions to Russia.
Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Tehran in July, and the United States said at the time that Russia was looking to purchase Iranian unmanned aerial vehicles to use in its war against Ukraine.
Kirby indicated the United States currently sees no need to continue trying to negotiate a revival of the nuclear deal between Iran and six world powers.
"We are way far apart with the Iranians in terms of a return to the deal, so we are simply not focused on that right now," Kirby said.
U.S. President Joe Biden had sought a return to the deal to provide international monitoring of Iran's nuclear program in exchange for a lifting of sanctions against Tehran. Talks on reviving the deal, abandoned in 2018 by then-President Donald Trump, have been stalled for months.
Tensions between the United States and Iran have been further heightened by Tehran's crackdown on protests following the death in September of a 22-year-old woman who was arrested for violating Iran's strict dress code requiring women to wear hijabs. Biden has condemned the crackdown.
Based on reporting by AFP, AP, and Reuters
Police Say Arson Suspected In Fire At Shelter For Ukrainian Refugees In Small German Town
A fire has destroyed a shelter for Ukrainian refugees in Germany’s northeastern state of Mecklenburg-Pomerania. Police said on October 20 that they are investigating the case as arson.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
The 14 residents who lived in the shelter in the village of Gross Stroemkendorf along with three employees were rescued unharmed when the former hotel burned down on the night of October 19.
"As things stand, arson is suspected and a political motivation is assumed," the police said in a statement.
“This is terrible news. People who found shelter with us from [Russian President Vladimir] Putin’s war had to be rescued from the flames,” German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said.
“If arson is confirmed, it is an inhumane crime that will be prosecuted with all severity," she said.
A police unit in the nearby city of Rostock that looks into politically motivated offenses took over the investigation of the blaze from local police, who had already started looking into arson as the cause.
A swastika that was discovered on October 17 at the entrance area of the shelter was also being investigated. It was unclear whether the graffiti was connected to the fire, police said.
More than 1 million refugees from Ukraine, most of them women and children, have arrived in Germany since Russia invaded Ukraine almost eight months ago.
They initially were welcomed with warmth, and many German families opened their homes to shelter them.
More recently, a vocal minority has expressed hostility toward them and other foreigners arriving in the country.
Based on reporting by Reuters, AFP, AP, and dpa
Jailed Navalny Says New Probe Launched Against Him Over Content On Associates' YouTube Channel
Jailed Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny says he has been officially informed by investigators that a new probe has been launched against him.
Navalny tweeted on October 20 that the probe was launched on charges of propagating terrorism, public calls for extremist activities, the financing of an extremist organization, and the rehabilitation of Nazism.
"[My] lawyers calculated that I may stay for up to 30 more years here [if convicted]," Navalny's tweet said, adding that the charges stemmed from the activities of his self-exiled associates' Popular Politics YouTube channel, which has criticized the Kremlin over Russia's ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Navalny has denounced the invasion, and earlier this month his organization said it would reopen its offices to fight against the Kremlin's mobilization.
"I am a genius of the underworld. Professor Moriarty is no match for me," he said sarcastically in a series of posts on Twitter, comparing himself to the nemesis of Sherlock Holmes.
"You all thought I had been isolated in prison for two years, but it turns out I was actively committing crimes," said Navalny, 46, who is able to post on Twitter through his lawyers and allies.
Navalny spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh said Popular Politics was launched by Navalny's allies after he had already been in prison for a year.
"Well, what can I say to you now? Subscribe to Popular Politics," said the last in the series of tweets.
There was no immediate official confirmation of the new case from the Investigative Committee.
The new charges against Navalny came on the same day that a court in Moscow ordered TV journalist Marina Ovsyannikova detained for just under two months, Russian state-run media reported. Ovsyannikova's lawyer said she and her daughter recently fled the country, so the court said the detention would begin upon her return.
It wasn't clear if she had any plans to return to Russia. Her lawyer, Dmitry Zakhvatov, said on October 17 that his client "had to leave Russia and is under the protection of a European state at the moment."
Ovsyannikova gained international recognition on March 14 when she burst onto the set of Channel One's Vremya news program holding a poster reading: "Stop the war. Don't believe propaganda. They are lying to you" in Russian. She also shouted: "Stop the war. No to war."
Ukraine-born Ovsyannikova was a producer with Channel One at the time of her protest. She was later detained and fined 30,000 rubles ($490) by a court for calling for illegal protests.
Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) and other groups associated with the outspoken Kremlin critic, as well as his political movement, were declared "extremist organizations" by Russian authorities in June 2021 and disbanded.
Several of Navalny's associates have already been charged with the same offense.
Navalny was arrested in January last year upon his arrival to Moscow from Germany, where he was treated for a poison attack with what European labs defined as a Soviet-style nerve agent.
He was then handed a 2 1/2-year prison sentence for violating the terms of an earlier parole because of his convalescence abroad. The original conviction is widely regarded as a trumped-up, politically motivated case.
In March he was handed a nine-year prison term on charges of contempt and embezzlement through fraud that he and his supporters have repeatedly rejected as politically motivated.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Jailed Kazakh Dissident On Hunger Strike In Serious Condition
ALMATY, Kazakhstan -- Jailed Kazakh dissident Ermek Narymbaev, who started a hunger strike almost three weeks ago, is in very serious condition as his parents continue to urge for his immediate release.
Narymbaev's lawyer Zhanar Balghabaeva gave RFE/RL a letter from her client in which the 52-year-old dissident wrote that he wants his organs "be used to save lives and health of other people in case of my death."
"My organs, any parts of my body can be also used for science, research. I must be buried without mullahs (Islamic clerics)," Narymbaev's letter says.
Balghabaeva told RFE/RL that her client has lost 15 kilograms during his hunger strike, launched 17 days ago.
Narymbaev's father told RFE/RL that his son may die in prison and called on Kazakhs to urge the authorities to release him
Narymbaev (also known as Narymbai) has been jailed several times for his political views and is known as a staunch critic of the tightly controlled former Soviet republic's government.
In 2016, he fled Kazakhstan for Ukraine after receiving death threats from unknown individuals. Narymbaev said at the time that the threats were masterminded by Kazakh authorities to intimidate him.
He returned to Kazakhstan in February after unprecedented anti-government rallies shook the Central Asian nation in early January, leaving at least 238 people dead.
He was arrested upon his arrival in Kazakhstan’s largest city, Almaty, and sent to prison.
Authorities said that he must stay behind bars for 30 months to serve the remainder of a previous suspended prison term he was handed in 2015 on a charge of inciting hatred, which he called politically motivated.
Erdogan, Aliyev Open Another International Airport Near Nagorno-Karabakh
ZANGILAN, Azerbaijan -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Azerbaijani counterpart, Ilham Aliyev, have opened another international airport near Nagorno-Karabakh. It is the second airport to have been built there since Baku regained control over parts of the breakaway region and seven adjacent districts in 2020.
The ceremony opening the new international airport in the southwestern city of Zangilan was held on October 20.
Speaking at a joint news conference with Aliyev, Erdogan said that there is an opportunity for Turkey to repair ties with Armenia, linking it with the normalization under way between Yerevan and Baku.
"The processes of normalization between Azerbaijan and Armenia, between Turkey and Armenia, are interdependent," Erdogan said. "We must seize the opportunity which has opened."
Armenia and Azerbaijan have begun drafting the text of a peace treaty, and Erdogan earlier this month met Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian for talks in the Czech Republic.
Aliyev told the news conference that the unity of Azerbaijan and Turkey "sends a serious message to the region and the entire world as it is a factor of stability."
In October last year, Erdogan and Aliyev opened another international airport in the city of Fuzuli, the capital of the district with the same name adjacent to Nagorno-Karabakh. It was among districts placed under Baku's control as part of a truce signed in November 2020 following a 44-day war between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces.
A Moscow-brokered truce ended heavy fighting in 2020 which saw thousands of casualties on both sides. Armenia lost control of parts of the breakaway territory and surrounding districts of Azerbaijan that it had held since the 1990s.
Armenian separatists retained control over most of Nagorno-Karabakh's territory, and some 2,000 Russian peacekeepers have been deployed in the region.
Azerbaijan is building a third airport in the regained territory, namely in the district of Lacin, which is expected to be completed in 2025.
The region is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan but came under the control of ethnic Armenian forces after a separatist war in the early 1990s.
With reporting by AFP
Britain Says Russian Warplane Fired Missile Close To U.K. Spy Aircraft Over Black Sea
A Russian fighter jet last month released a missile near an unarmed British spy plane in international airspace over the Black Sea, Defense Secretary Ben Wallace told Parliament on October 20.
Wallace told lawmakers Russia had blamed the September 29 incident on a technical malfunction and British aircraft were now being accompanied by fighter jet escorts.
He said the U.K. suspended patrols following the incident and had voiced its concerns to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.
"A reply by the Russian Minister of Defense on the 10th of October, stated that they have conducted an investigation into the circumstances of the incident and stated it was a technical malfunction of the SU 27 fighter," Wallace said.
"They also acknowledged that the incident took place in international airspace."
Britain "has shared this information with allies and, after consultation," Wallace said, adding that routine patrols have restarted.
Based on reporting by Reuters and The Guardian
Tajik Political Activist From Restive Gorno-Badakhshan Region Goes On Trial
DUSHANBE -- Faromuz Irgashev, a Tajik political activist and former lawmaker in the volatile Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Region (GBAO), has gone on trial on charges rights groups call politically motivated.
Irgashev's mother, Olabegim Irgasheva, told RFE/RL that her son's trial started on October 19 in a detention center in Dushanbe and is being held behind closed doors.
The 32-year-old lawyer, who was arrested in May with several other activists in the wake of the deadly dispersal of protesters in GBAO, was charged with receiving illegal financial support from abroad, organizing an unsanctioned rally, and participating in the activities of a criminal group.
It is not known how he pleaded.
Olabegim Irgasheva said that in early August -- during her only meeting with her son since his arrest -- he asked her "not to turn to official channels to seek justice as it is useless."
"When I asked him about the charges he faces, he said he does not know anything about them," Irgasheva told RFE/RL.
Irgashev was a lawyer for the Commission 44 group, which was created in November last year in GBAO to facilitate a dialogue between regional authorities and anti-government protesters. The group's efforts led to the peaceful resolution of protests in the region.
In May, the protests in GBAO resumed as people demanded thorough investigation into the 2021 death of an activist while in police custody and the refusal by regional authorities to consider the resignation of regional Governor Alisher Mirzonabot and Mayor Rizo Nazarzoda of GBAO's capital, Khorugh.
The rallies intensified after one of the protesters, 29-year-old Zamir Nazrishoev, was killed by police on May 16, prompting the authorities to launch a "counterterrorist operation."
Authorities violently dispersed the protesters, arresting dozens. Irgashev and at least six other members of Commission 44 were among those apprehended. Two of them were later sentenced to 18 years in prison each.
Relatives and human rights organizations have insisted the activists were illegally arrested, saying they were defending the rights of GBAO residents.
In August, Tajikistan's Supreme Court recognized Commission 44 as a criminal group.
On October 7, the Tajik Prosecutor-General's Office said 77 people were convicted and handed prison terms over their involvement in the GBAO protests, adding that dozens of others are awaiting their trials.
Deep tensions between the Tajik government and residents of the volatile GBAO have simmered since a five-year civil war broke out shortly after the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.
Tajik President Emomali Rahmon has been criticized by international human rights groups for years over his disregard for independent media, religious freedoms, civil society, and political pluralism in the tightly controlled former Soviet republic that he has ruled with an iron fist for nearly three decades.
EU, U.K. Announce Sanctions Over Iran's Drone Deliveries To Russia
The European Union and Britain have slapped sanctions on Iranian individuals and a weapons company that they say have supplied Iranian kamikaze drones to Russia that have been used in its wave of air strikes on Ukrainian civilian and infrastructure targets.
The names of Iranian drone maker Shahed Aviation Industries and three top Iranian military officials were published in the EU official journal on October 20, adding them to the sanctions blacklist.
Major General Mohammed Hossein Bagheri, the current chief of staff of Iran's armed forces, logistics officer General Sayed Hojatollah Qureishi and Brigadier General Saeed Aghajani, the commander of the Revolutionary Guards drone program, were sanctioned.
"After three days of talks, EU ambassadors agreed on measures against entities supplying Iranian drones that hit Ukraine," the EU's Czech presidency said on Twitter.
"The EU is also prepared to extend sanctions to four more Iranian entities that already featured in a previous sanctions list."
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba saluted the announcement of EU sanctions in a message on Twitter.
"I welcome the EU's prompt action following my appeal on Monday (October 17) to impose sanctions on Iran for helping Russia kill Ukrainians and damage our energy infrastructure," Kuleba said.
British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said on October 20 that Iran's support for Russia's war in Ukraine was "deplorable" as it sanctioned the senior military figures and the manufacturer.
"Today we are sanctioning those who have supplied the drones used by Russia to target Ukrainian civilians," Cleverly said. "This is clear evidence of Iran’s destabilizing role in global security."
Russian forces have launched successive waves of attacks since October 10 on Ukrainian civilian and infrastructure targets using suspected Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said during his evening address on October 19 that 233 Iranian Shahed drones have been destroyed by Ukrainian air defenses over the past 10 days.
Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said on October 20 that Russia has carried out about 300 strikes on Ukraine's energy system over the past 10 days.
Russia claims it has no knowledge of its army using Iranian drones in Ukraine while Tehran has said the accusations are "baseless."
European Council chief Charles Michel welcomed the move as he hosted the 27 EU leaders at a summit in Brussels.
"We take swift action against Iran who supports Russia's war in Ukraine," he said.
"I welcome the EU Council decision to adopt in record time restrictive measures against those in Iran who provide military support to Russia," he said.
Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala, whose country currently holds the EU's rotating presidency, said: "This is our clear response to the Iranian regime providing Russia with drones, which it uses to murder innocent Ukrainian citizens."
Ukraine's Western allies have said they will provide Kyiv with advanced air-defense systems to counter the Russian strikes.
In a briefing on October 20, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova repeated Moscow's aggressive criticism of the West for shipping billions of dollars worth of advanced arms to Ukraine to help Kyiv defend itself against Russia's eight-month military invasion.
Zakharova said the arms deliveries made the EU party to the conflict in Ukraine and that countries pumping Ukraine with weapons were "sponsors of terrorism."
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and dpa
Kazakh Embassy Staff In Kyiv Moves To Warsaw Amid Russian Shelling Of Ukrainian Cities
ASTANA -- Most of the staff at Kazakhstan's embassy in Kyiv has been transferred to the Polish capital, Warsaw, as Russia continues to launch attacks across the country with missiles and kamikaze-drones.
Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi said on October 20 that the move was made for the safety and security of Kazakh diplomats and their families.
Tileuberdi emphasized that the Kazakh ambassador to Ukraine, Darkhan Qaletaev, remains in Kyiv and is actively involved in the organization of the evacuation of Kazakh nationals.
The minister said it is impossible to say how many Kazakh citizens are currently in Ukraine, suggesting the number might be around 200. He added that among other options, Kazakh citizens in Ukraine have the possibility to travel to Poland or Moldova.
Since October 10, Russia has intensified its missile attacks and air strikes targeting civilian infrastructure and electricity supply facilities in Ukrainian towns and cities.
Kazakhstan, like several other countries, has urged its citizens to leave war-torn Ukraine.
U.S. Envoy For Western Balkans Discusses Serbia-Kosovo Normalization With Vucic
The U.S. special envoy for the Western Balkans, Gabriel Escobar, and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic have discussed talks on normalizing diplomatic relations between Belgrade and Kosovo.
The Serbian president's office said in a statement on October 20 that during the meeting in Belgrade, the two analyzed "current developments within the process of normalization of relations with Pristina, possibilities for continuing the dialogue, and finding sustainable solutions."
Kosovo and Serbia fought a bloody war in the late 1990s, with Kosovo eventually declaring independence from Serbia in 2008.
Belgrade -- as well as Russia, China, and five EU member states -- has not recognized its former province's independence and accuses Pristina of suppressing the rights of minority Serbs, who account for 5 percent of Kosovo's 1.8 million population, which is 90 percent Albanian.
Escobar voiced hope that the dialogue between Serbia and Kosovo "on all open issues and the comprehensive normalization of relations will continue dynamically and constructively, which is important both for the citizens and for the overall peace, stability, and progress of the region, with a quick conclusion of the negotiations."
Vucic wrote on Instagram that he had an "important conversation with Escobar about all the current events and open issues in the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina, while insisting on the full implementation of the agreements reached so far, as well as international law."
For the past several years, the EU has mediated negotiations between Kosovo and Serbia to normalize relations, seeking to kickstart their efforts to join the European Union.
Escobar on October 19 told Kosovo television Kanal 10 that Belgrade and Pristina are close to reaching a normalization agreement, noting that European colleagues told him that such a move is "a matter of weeks, not years."
"It is up to the parties and the mediator(s) to determine the deadlines, but it must be quick," Escobar said.
Tensions between Kosovo and Serbia resurfaced in July when Pristina declared that Serbian identity documents and vehicle license plates would no longer be valid on Kosovo territory.
Serbs, who live mostly in northern Kosovo, reacted with fury, putting up roadblocks and firing their guns into the air and in the direction of Kosovo police officers. No one was injured.
Kurti postponed the implementation of the measure after apparent pressure from the West.
During his visit, Escobar is also scheduled to meet with Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic and Petar Petkovic, head of the Kosovo office of the Serbian government.
EU Leaders To Discuss Ways To Counter Energy Crisis At Brussels Summit
European Union leaders are due to meet in Brussels on October 20 for the second time in two weeks to try to bring down energy prices despite persistent divisions between the 27 members of the bloc.
Discussing ways to reduce gas prices is expected to be a bone of contention after a recent European Commission proposal fell short of detailing how a gas price cap could work.
A group of 15 countries including France and Poland favors some form of a cap, but they face strong opposition from Germany and the Netherlands -- respectively Europe's biggest economy and gas buyer, and a major European gas trading hub.
Addressing lawmakers in Berlin ahead of the summit, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on October 20 that a price cap "carries the risk that producers will then sell their gas elsewhere, and we Europeans will end up with less gas instead of more."
The 27 are expected to support an alternative price benchmark for liquefied natural gas and joint gas buying.
EU leaders are also expected to discuss how to fund potential gas price measures and aid packages to relieve households and businesses in the light of skyrocketing energy costs.
The summit is expected to discuss support for Ukraine to help it cope with the consequences of a deadly wave of Russian missile and drone strikes that severely damaged the country's energy infrastructure.
The commission in May proposed providing 9 billion euros ($8.8 billion) in grants and loans to Ukraine to keep its civilian administration running.
So far only 3 billion euros have been disbursed, leading to calls to improve the way in which the war-torn country receives aid from the bloc.
The EU's ties with China will also be discussed.
Based on reporting by Reuters, AFP, and dpa
Attacks On Energy Facilities Aimed At Increasing Migration, Zelenskiy Tells EU Leaders
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told EU leaders on October 20 that Russian attacks that have destroyed a large portion of Ukraine's energy infrastructure are aimed in part at provoking a new wave of migration of Ukrainians to EU countries.
"Russian terror against our energy facilities is aimed at creating as many problems as possible with electricity and heat for Ukraine this fall and winter, and for as many Ukrainians as possible to go to your countries,” he told an EU summit in Brussels.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
This should be "answered immediately," primarily by more air-defense systems sent to Ukraine, the president said.
"We must do everything possible to make it completely impossible for Russia to destroy our energy system with missiles and drones," Zelenskiy said in a virtual speech to EU lawmakers, calling on Ukraine's partners to provide systems "to create a truly reliable air shield."
Russia has stepped up attacks on Ukrainian civilian and infrastructure facilities since October 10, mainly using kamikaze drones that Ukraine and its Western allies say are made by Iran. Moscow and Tehran have denied the accusations.
Zelenskiy also warned that Ukraine suspects Russia has mined the dam and units of the Nova Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant on the Dnieper River in southern Ukraine, and if it were blown up, more than 80 settlements, including Kherson, would be in danger of flooding.
Zelenskiy said Ukrainian workers have been thrown out of the facility, leaving Russians in control. He asserted that Russia "has already prepared everything to carry out this terrorist attack."
He called for an international observation mission and the return of Ukrainian personnel to ensure the mines are removed from the dam and its units.
Zelenskiy's comment came two days after Vladimir Saldo, the Russian-appointed head of the Kherson region of Ukraine, announced an "organized, gradual displacement" of civilians from four towns on the right bank of the Dnieper River to the left side.
Saldo accused Ukrainian forces of planning to destroy the dam and also warned of "an immediate danger of flooding."
The Moscow-installed authorities of Kherson said on October 20 that about 15,000 people had left the region.
The Moscow-appointed deputy head of the Kherson region, Kirill Stremousov, encouraged people to cross over to the left bank of the Dnieper River and posted a video of a column of buses on Telegram.
Kyiv has denounced Moscow's move, calling it a "deportation" of Ukrainian civilians to Russia.
But Stremousov said people should follow the evacuation instructions and leave Kherson, one of four Ukrainian regions illegally annexed by Russia.
"Give the military a chance to do what they have to do," he said, claiming that the Russian Army will not surrender Kherson.
Zelenskiy’s office said Ukrainian forces on October 20 had mounted 15 attacks on Russian military strongholds in the Kherson region. Russia’s Defense Ministry spokesman said the Kremlin’s forces repelled Ukrainian attempts to advance with tanks on three Kherson villages.
Another Russian-installed official in the region, Vladimir Leontyev, said Ukrainian forces had launched five missile strikes against the Kakhovka dam.
Ukraine earlier on October 20 began restricting electricity consumption for the first time since the start of Russia's invasion as the country sustained serious damage to its infrastructure following waves of Russian air strikes targeting its electricity grid ahead of the onset of winter.
Oleksandr Kharchenko, an adviser to the energy minister, said on October 19 that there would be outages, including some that are scheduled.
"Unfortunately, according to new data, about 40 percent of the total infrastructure is seriously damaged. Repair and connection work is ongoing, but outages are expected," Kharchenko said on Ukrainian television.
In the latest Russian attack, an energy facility was struck and damaged in the Kryvorizka district of the Dnipropetrovsk region, the head of the regional administration, Valentyn Reznichenko, reported on October 20.
Earlier, a missile strike hit a major coal-fired power station in the city of Burshtyn in western Ukraine, the region's governor said.
"Our region experienced missile fire today. The Burshtyn thermal power station was hit, which caused a fire," Svitlana Onyshchuk, governor of Ivano-Frankivsk region, said in an online video statement.
The Burshtyn power station supplies electricity to three western regions and 5 million consumers.
Ahead of the summit, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz addressed lawmakers in Berlin on October 20, condemning Russia's latest drone attacks on civilian targets in Ukraine and saying that "such scorched-earth tactics will not help Russia win the war."
Scholz said such tactics by Russian President Vladimir Putin would "only strengthen the resolve and the will of Ukraine and its partners to persevere."
"In the end, Russia's bombing and missile terror is an act of desperation -- just like the mobilization of Russian men for war," Scholz said. "He wants to sow fear, divide, and intimidate. He is speculating on our weakness, but he is wrong -- we are not weak."
Scholz said the reconstruction of Ukraine after the war would be a "generational task in which the entire civilized community of states must join forces."
In London, British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace will also make a statement to parliament on Ukraine later on October 20, the House of Commons said on Twitter.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, dpa, and BBC
Norway Points Finger At 'Foreign Intelligence' After Arrest Of Several Russians For Suspicious Drone Flights
Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store says foreign intelligence services are behind a recent slew of "unacceptable" drone flights in the country.
Store's comments on October 19 came after Norwegian police announced the arrest of a Russian who is accused of illegally flying a drone in the Svalbard archipelago in the Arctic region.
Andrei Yakunin, the son of ex-Russian Railways boss Vladimir Yakunin, a close confidant of President Vladimir Putin, was arrested on October 17 in Hammerfest in northern Norway.
"The suspect has admitted flying a drone in Svalbard," police official Anja Mikkelsen said.
Yakunin has been placed in custody for two weeks, and drones and electronics in his possession have been confiscated, police said.
He was the seventh Russian arrested in the past few days suspected of illegally flying drones or taking photos in restricted areas in the Scandinavian country.
Hours earlier a drone was observed near the airport in Bergen, Norway's second-biggest city, briefly suspending air traffic.
Bergen Airport, which is near Norway’s main naval base, shut down at around 6:30 a.m. when the area's air space was closed. It reopened 2 ½ hours later.
"It is obviously unacceptable for foreign intelligence to fly drones over Norwegian airports," Store told Norwegian public broadcaster NRK.
Along with several other Western nations, Norway has forbidden Russians and Russian entities from flying drones or other aircraft over its territory following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
Breaking that ban is punishable by a three-year prison term, while unauthorized photography can merit a one-year sentence.
Numerous drone sightings have been reported near offshore oil and gas platforms and other Norwegian infrastructure in recent months, said Hedvig Moe, deputy chief of the Norwegian Police Security Service.
"We believe [the drone flights are] carried out in a way that makes it difficult to find out who is really behind it," but Norwegian authorities suspect Russian involvement in operating unmanned aerial vehicles that "can be used for espionage or simply to create fear," Moe said.
Combined with explosions on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines in the Baltic Sea that are being investigated as sabotage, the observations have prompted Oslo to beef up security around strategic infrastructure, including near its oil and gas offshore platforms.
"We are in a tense security-political situation, and at the same time a complex and unclear threat picture that can change in a relatively short time," Moe said.
The Russian Embassy in Oslo said earlier this week that "hysteria" in Norway was impacting "ordinary tourists," calling the ban on Russians flying drones "unjustified and discriminatory."
Based on reporting by AFP and AP
Five Russians Among Several Charged By U.S. In Schemes To Export Technology, Evade Sanctions
The U.S. Justice Department has charged nearly a dozen individuals with participating in illegal schemes to export sophisticated technologies to Russia and evade sanctions on Venezuelan oil.
Five Russian nationals and two oil brokers for Venezuela are charged in an indictment unsealed on October 19 alleging they took part in the schemes, the department said in a news release.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
Police in Italy have arrested one of the Russians -- the son of a governor of a region in Russia's Siberia -- and may extradite him to the United States, where he is wanted on charges of sanctions evasion and money laundering.
The U.S. Attorney's Office said on October 19 that Artyom Uss, the son of the governor of the Krasnoyarsk Krai region, Aleksandr Uss, was arrested in Italy two days earlier.
The statement also said another suspect in the case, Yury Orekhov, was arrested in Germany the same day.
A 12-count indictment was unsealed on October 19 in a federal court in Brooklyn, New York, charging the two men along with three other Russian nationals -- Svetlana Kuzurgasheva, Timofei Telegin, and Sergei Tulyakov. In addition, two Venezuelan nationals -- Juan Fernando Serrano Ponce and Juan Carlos Soto -- were charged for brokering illicit oil deals for a Venezuelan energy company.
According to the statement, Uss and Orekhov owned Nord-Deutsche Industrieanlagenbau (NDA) in Germany, which bought in the United States military technologies and dual-use technologies, including semiconductors and microchips that are used in military jets, missile systems, modern ammunition, radars, and satellites. Kuzurgasheva served as the company's executive director.
The items bought in the United States by the company in question were then passed on to Russian companies -- Radioavtomatika, Radioexport, and Abtronix -- owned by Telegin and Tulyakov.
The U.S. Attorney Office says the items were discovered in Russian military vehicles and equipment captured by Ukrainian forces during Russia's ongoing full-scale aggression against Ukraine.
According to the indictment papers, Uss and Orekhov also used NDA to illegally smuggle hundreds of millions of tons of oil from Venezuela to companies in China and Russia, including one that might be linked to Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, who is under U.S. and European Union sanctions over Russia's war in Ukraine.
"As alleged, the defendants were criminal enablers for oligarchs, orchestrating a complex scheme to unlawfully obtain U.S. military technology and Venezuelan sanctioned oil through a myriad of transactions involving shell companies and cryptocurrency. Their efforts undermined security, economic stability, and rule of law around the world,” stated U.S. Attorney Breon Peace, stressing the United States "will continue to investigate, disrupt, and prosecute those who fuel Russia's brutal war in Ukraine, evade sanctions and perpetuate the shadowy economy of transnational money laundering."
Aleksandr Uss called his son's arrest in Italy "political."
If found guilty, the defendants face up to 30 years in prison.
Two Iranian Filmmakers Detained Amid Unrest
Two more Iranian filmmakers have been arrested amid antigovernment protests that have erupted in Iran over the death of a young woman who was in police custody for allegedly wearing her headscarf improperly.
Friends of filmmaker and editor Nik Yousefi, who released a music video in support of the protest movement in Iran that went viral, say he was arrested on October 16.
Last week Yousefi said in a tweet that he left Tehran and turned off his mobile phone to avoid being arrested by security agents.
Yousefi also said that the security agents went to his friend's house to arrest him using the private information available in the SnappFood application, but he was not there. Dozens of other users of the food ordering app also warned about the security forces' use of information on it and several other Iranian applications to track and arrest protesters.
Security agents managed to arrest Yousefi a week later at another place.
The security forces have also arrested the Iranian documentary filmmaker Mojgan Ilanlu. Ilanlou, whose arrest was announced on Instagram, had previously published pictures of herself walking on the streets of Tehran without a hijab in solidarity with the antigovernment protests over the death last month of Mahsa Amini, 22, after she was taken into custody by morality police for alleged improper wearing of a hijab.
Since the start of daily protests that have rocked Iran since Amini's death, several Iranian cinematographers and prominent public figures have been summoned or arrested by the authorities, including Jafar Panahi, Mohammad Rasulof, and Mostafa al-Ahmad.
Multiple Iranian celebrities, including soccer star Ali Daei, have been interrogated and had their passports confiscated by the authorities after showing support for the protests.
Noted Iranian actor Hamid Farrokhnejad said on his Instagram page on October 9 that he had undergone hours of interrogation and pressure from security officials because of his support for the protesters.
"I was summoned twice, interrogated for 10 hours, and banned from leaving the country to prove to me that I was wrong when I said that even a peaceful protest is not possible in this country," Farrokhnejad said.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
