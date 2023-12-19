News
Kazakh Ex-President's Nephew Denied Early Release
OSKEMEN, Kazakhstan -- A court in the northeastern city of Oskemen on December 19 rejected a request for the early release of a nephew of Kazakhstan's former strongman president, Nursultan Nazarbaev, who was handed a six-year prison term on fraud and embezzlement charges last year.
In September 2022, a court in the Kazakh capital, Astana, also stripped Qairat Satybaldy of the rank of major general and of his membership in the National Security Committee. He was also barred from occupying state posts for 10 years.
The 53-year-old Satybaldy, once an extremely powerful person, pleaded guilty to all charges at the time.
Satybaldy was arrested in March 2022 while trying to board a plane to Turkey. The probe launched against him was one of a series of investigations targeting relatives and allies of Nazarbaev.
Satybaldy's former wife, Gulmira, was also arrested in March 2022 and sentenced to seven years in prison in May 2023 on charges of abduction and aiding a crime. In June, another court added one more year to her sentence after convicting her of embezzlement and the illegal takeover of a private business.
In April, a court in Astana handed the former chief of the National Security Committee, Karim Masimov, known as a longtime close ally of Nazarbaev, an 18-year prison term on charges of high treason, attempting to seize power by force, and abuse of office and power.
After unprecedented anti-government protests in January 2022, the Kazakh regime began to quietly target Nazarbaev, his family, and his allies, many of whom held powerful or influential posts in government, security agencies, and profitable energy companies.
The protests began in the southwestern town of Zhanaozen over an abrupt fuel-price hike. But the demonstrations quickly grew into broader unrest against corruption and widespread abuse.
Much of the protesters' anger appeared directed at Nazarbaev, who ruled Kazakhstan from 1989 until March 2019, when he handed over power to his then-ally Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev. However, Nazarbaev was widely believed to remain in control behind the scenes.
The protests were violently dispersed by police and military personnel, including troops from the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization that President Toqaev invited into the country, claiming that "20,000 extremists who were trained in terrorist camps abroad" attacked Almaty.
The authorities have provided no evidence proving Toqaev's claim about foreign terrorists.
Court In Russia's Far East Releases Jehovah's Witness Imprisoned On Extremism Charges
A court in Russia's Far Eastern Amur region has replaced a four-year prison term with a one-year suspended sentence for 71-year-old Jehovah's Witness Vladimir Balabkin after changing his indictment from organizing an extremist group's activities to taking part in such activities. Balabkin, who has been diagnosed with cancer, left the courtroom a free man on December 19. On the same day, another court in the nearby Primorye region sent the case of another Jehovah’s Witness, Dmitry Barmakin, for retrial. He had been sentenced to eight years in April on extremism charges. Russia banned the Jehovah’s Witnesses in 2017 and designated them as an extremist organization. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
Life Sentence of Former Iranian Official Upheld By Swedish Court
A Swedish Appeals Court on December 19 upheld the life sentence of Hamid Noury, a former assistant prosecutor at Gohardasht Prison in Iran, convicted last year for his role in the execution of political prisoners in Iran in 1988.
The executions had been ordered by Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the founder and leader of the Islamic republic at the time.
The landmark trial lasted for nine months in Sweden and involved extensive testimonies from over 60 plaintiffs, witnesses, and experts in Islamic jurisprudence and international law.
In a statement, 452 civil and political activists highlighted the ruling as a major victory for the justice movement in Iran.
Activists expressed hope that Noury's conviction is a step toward bringing every perpetrator of human rights violations in Iran to justice, both domestically and internationally.
Khomeini's order, or fatwa, initially targeted members of the Mujahedin-e Khalq Organization (MKO), a militant leftist group that for years was considered a terrorist organization by the United States and Britain, but it eventually included all left-wing opponents of the theocratic regime.
The MKO killed U.S. personnel in Iran during the 1970s and carried out a series of terror attacks on Iranian embassies in 13 different countries in 1992, leading to its inclusion on the lists of terrorist organizations of the United States, Canada, the European Union, and the United Kingdom.
In 2013 the group was removed from the list amid efforts by Washington to support it in its fight against the Islamic regime in Tehran.
The Iranian government has never acknowledged the mass executions, nor provided any information about the number of prisoners killed.
The rights watchdog Amnesty International has estimated that 4,500 people were executed, while the MKO places the number at around 30,000. Many of the victims were buried in secret.
Noury's verdict was issued amid ongoing tensions between Iran and Sweden. The fate of at least two Swedish citizens imprisoned in Iran, Ahmadreza Djalali and Johan Floderus, remains a point of contention.
Many Western governments have accused Iran's regime of taking dual and foreign nationals hostage for the sole purpose of using them in prisoner swaps or as bargaining chips in international negotiations. Tehran has denied the accusations.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranian Nobel Laureate Boycotts Latest Trial
Imprisoned Iranian human rights activist and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi has refused to attend a court hearing in a trial against her, calling the revolutionary tribunal "a slaughterhouse."
"The Revolutionary Court is a slaughterhouse for the youth of this land, and I will not set foot in this slaughterhouse. I do not acknowledge the authority or credibility of judges affiliated with security institutions and show trials," Mohammadi said in a statement on her Instagram account published by her family, who accepted the 2023 prize in Oslo on her behalf on December 10.
The hearing, the first since she was awarded the Nobel Prize, was reportedly set to address her recent activities in prison, and had been scheduled at Branch 26 of the Islamic Revolutionary Court in Tehran.
Mohammadi, who has been in and out of prison for the better part of the last 20 years, began serving her current 10-year sentence on various charges in November 2021.
Her family said this will be the third trial that the 51-year-old activist for women's rights has faced related to her activities in prison.
The accusations for which Mohammadi was summoned to court were not immediately known. Even from Tehran's notorious Evin Prison, she has continued her political activism against Iran's strict dress code for women and against its ruling theocracy.
She has refused to wear a mandatory hijab during her transfers from Evin Prison to hospital and back on at least three occasions.
Renowned globally as a staunch advocate for the "Women, Life, Freedom" movement, Mohammadi was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize on October 6.
For years, Mohammadi has voiced dissent against the hijab, or mandatory head scarf, rule imposed on Iranian women, as well as restrictions on women's freedoms and rights in the country by its Islamic regime.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Kazan Activists Who Protested Crackdown On Journalists, Including RFE/RL's Kurmasheva, Face Charges
KAZAN, Russia -- Activists who earlier this month protested Moscow's crackdown on independent journalists, including Alsu Kurmasheva, a veteran journalist of RFE/RL's Tatar-Bashkir Service who has been held in Russian custody since October 18, have been charged with violating public gatherings regulations.
Darina Luntsova, who organized the December 10 rally in Kazan, capital of the Tatarstan region, was on December 18 summoned to the police, where investigators officially charged her with "administrative misdemeanor."
Activist Iskander Yasaveyev, who during the rally held a placard reading "Alsu Kurmasheva is a journalist, not a criminal" was also charged. If found guilty, the activists may face fines or weeks in jail.
On December 18, the European Union's chief diplomat, Josep Borrell, reiterated Brussels' previous calls urging Russia to "immediately release" Kurmasheva.
Kurmasheva -- a Prague, Czech Republic-based journalist with RFE/RL who holds dual U.S. and Russian citizenship -- traveled to Russia in May for a family emergency.
She was temporarily detained while waiting for her return flight on June 2 at the airport in Kazan, where both of her passports were confiscated. She has not been able to leave Russia since as she awaited the return of her travel documents.
On October 11, a court in Kazan fined Kurmasheva 10,000 rubles ($110) for "failure to inform Russian officials about holding a second citizenship."
Kurmasheva was detained again on October 18 and this time charged with failing to register as a foreign agent, a crime that carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.
The Investigative Committee said at the time that Kurmasheva was being charged under a section of the Criminal Code that refers to the registration of foreign agents who carry out "purposeful collection of information in the field of military, military-technical activities of Russia," which, if received by foreign sources, "can be used against the security of the country."
It gave no further details.
Many critics and rights group say the so-called "foreign agent" law is used by the Kremlin to crack down on any dissent.
On December 12, Tatar-Inform news agency in Tatarstan and the Baza Telegram channel, both linked to the government, said Kurmasheva is now accused of distributing "fake" news about Russia's armed forces, a charge that comes with a punishment of up to 10 years in prison.
Russia's detention of Kurmasheva, the second U.S. media member to be held by Moscow this year, triggered a wave of criticism from rights groups and politicians saying the move signals new level of war-time censorship.
Russia's leading human rights group, Memorial, recognized Kurmasheva as a political prisoner.
Moscow has been accused of detaining Americans to use as bargaining chips to exchange for Russians jailed in the United States. Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich was arrested in March for allegedly spying -- a charge he and the newspaper vehemently deny.
EU Election Monitor Slams Alleged Irregularities In Serbian Vote, Calls For Full Probe
A European Union election observer has condemned alleged irregularities in Serbian elections this weekend and called for a probe as the opposition accused the ruling populist party of committing voter fraud to secure its victory.
“We witnessed cases of organized bringing of voters from Republika Srpska and voters’ intimidation,” said Viola von Cramon, a member of the observation mission of the European Parliament for the snap parliamentary and local elections that Serbia held on December 17.
“We absolutely expected higher democratic standards from an EU candidate country, which negotiates EU membership,” von Cramon said on a social media post on December 19.
She called for an “international oversight and full investigation” into the allegations of irregularities in the Serbian vote both by international observers and the Serbian opposition.
EU commissioners Josep Borrell and Oliver Varhely urged Serbia to significantly improve its electoral process.
"We conclude with concern that the electoral process requires tangible improvement and further reform, as the proper functioning of Serbia's democratic institutions is at the core of Serbia's EU accession process," they said in a joint statement on December 19.
Early results showed that President Aleksandar Vucic's Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) had won in both ballots. But the opposition Serbia Against Violence alliance claimed that they were robbed of a win in the capital, Belgrade.
The alliance claims that some 40,000 people were bused in from neighboring Bosnia to vote in Belgrade and tilt the outcome in favor of the ruling party.
Opposition leaders said they will not recognize the result in Belgrade, and demanded that the vote be annulled and held again.
The International Election Observation Mission, which included representatives from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE). also reported irregularities.
The mission said on December 18 that the election day was marred by “isolated instances of violence, procedural irregularities, and frequent allegations of organizing and busing of voters to support the ruling party in local elections."
The ruling party, however, dismissed the criticism, saying the elections were free and fair.
Several thousand people rallied in front of the state election commission headquarters in Belgrade on December 18 to protest alleged fraud.
Skirmishes erupted during the demonstration as mostly young protesters pushed against the metal fences and shoved a commission member. Two people have been detained for violent behavior, police said on December 19. More protests are planned for December 19.
Marinika Tepic and Miroslav Aleksic, two leaders of the Serbia Against Violence alliance have announced a hunger strike in protest to what they say was electoral fraud.
Vucic has been in power since 2012. He has dismissed criticism by opponents that his government has curbed democratic freedoms and failed to combat rampant corruption and organized crime.
With reporting by AP, AFP, and Reuters
Russia's Ultranationalist Liberal Democratic Party Nominates Leader For President
Russia's ultranationalist Liberal Democratic Party on December 19 proposed its leader, lawmaker Leonid Slutsky, as a candidate in the presidential election scheduled for March 17. Last week, a journalist from the western Tver region, Yekaterina Duntsova, announced her intention to take part in the election. Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has run the country as a prime minister or president since 1999, announced his intention to seek another term as an independent candidate earlier in December. He is expected to win easily. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Moscow Offices Of Publishing House Linked To Popular Writer Akunin Searched
The Moscow-based Zakharov Publishing House, which has published books by writer Grigory Chkhartishvili, known under the pen name Boris Akunin since the 1990s, said on December 19 that police had searched its offices.
The state's TASS news agency quoted a source in law enforcement as saying that the search was linked to an unspecified probe launched against Akunin.
The day before, Interfax news agency reported that an investigation on a charge of discrediting the Russian military was launched against the writer, who was added to the government's list of terrorists and extremists the same day.
Director Irina Bogat said the search was conducted most likely because her publishing house had not withdrawn Akunin's books from sales, unlike other publishing houses.
Last week, one of Russia's largest book publishers, AST, and the country's biggest bookstore chain, Chitai-Gorod-Bukvoyed, announced that they had dropped Akunin and Dmitry Bykov, another popular writer, over their pro-Ukrainian and anti-Russian comments.
Novy Mir (New World) literary magazine removed Akunin's two plays from its website recently.
In October, all Russian theaters staging plays based on Akunin's works removed his name from posters. Also, the Moscow House of Books was forced to remove Akunin's books from visible places at its exhibitions.
Akunin was among dozens of Russian writers who openly condemned Russia's aggression against Ukraine last year. On February 24, 2022, immediately after the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, he wrote on Facebook that "a new horrible epoch has started" in Russia.
"To the last moment I could not believe that [Russian President Vladimir] Putin would launch this absurd war and I was wrong. I have always believed that in the end, common sense will win, and I was wrong. Madness won," Akunin wrote.
Akunin left Russia in 2014, and currently resides in London.
With reporting by TASS and Interfax
Uzbek District Official Reportedly Detained On Corruption Charges
Uzbek media reported on December 19 that the governor of the Tashkent region's Bekobod district, Shuhrat Mirzaev, was detained amid an ongoing anti-corruption campaign. According to the reports, Mirzaev is suspected of misappropriating funds. Mirzaev was appointed to the post in early August. The reports of his arrest come a day after former Agriculture Minister Aziz Voitov was reportedly detained for alleged economic crimes. A source close to law enforcement confirmed Voitov's detention to RFE/RL. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Uzbek Service, click here.
Uzbek Blogger Gets More Than Seven Years In Prison On Fraud Charge
Tashkent-based human rights activist Abdurahmon Tashanov said on December 18 that a court in the eastern Uzbek region of Andijon sentenced blogger Otabek Ahliddinov to seven years and one month in prison on charges of financial fraud. The court found Ahliddinov, a physician in a local hospital known for his blogs criticizing the Central Asian state's government, guilty of embezzling 200 million soms ($16,000). It is not clear how Ahliddinov pleaded. Several bloggers known for being critical of the government have been handed lengthy sentences on fraud charges in recent years. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Uzbek Service, click here.
Kyrgyz Border-Deal Activists On Trial Reject Accusation Of Collusion With Foreign Diplomat
BISHKEK -- Two dozen Kyrgyz politicians, journalists, and activists on trial over protests against a Kyrgyz-Uzbek border deal have rejected President Sadyr Japarov's allegation that an organizer of the protests "received money from the ambassador" of an unnamed country.
The activists said in a December 19 statement on Facebook that they demanded evidence proving that a foreign state or a foreign citizen was in any way involved in organizing their protests, adding that such evidence cannot be found, since there was no foreign involvement whatsoever in their protest.
"Your statement affects not just us, it is also an accusation against a nation that has diplomatic ties with Kyrgyzstan. Although you did not name the nation that you allege was involved in our protests, the accusation needs to be thoroughly assessed in political and legal terms. Your statement is about the interference of a foreign nation into our country's internal affairs, a violation of our sovereignty, or, in other words, it is about sabotage actions carried out on the territory of Kyrgyzstan," the activists' statement says.
The statement comes three days after Japarov's speech at the second gathering of a controversial new government body called the People's Congress (Eldik Kurultai), at which he justified the court's decision to hold the activists' trial behind closed doors, saying a foreign diplomat financed the protest and the disclosure could "break" the Kyrgyz relationship with that state.
The 27 members of the so-called Kempir-Abad Defense Committee who went on trial behind closed doors on June 22 were arrested in October 2022 after they protested a Kyrgyz-Uzbek border-demarcation deal that saw Kyrgyzstan in November 2022 hand over the territory of the Kempir-Abad water reservoir, which covers 4,485 hectares, to Uzbekistan in exchange for over 19,000 hectares of land elsewhere.
Sixteen of them were later transferred to house arrest.
Those arrested were charged with planning riots over the agreement, which was more than three decades in the making. Some of the arrested individuals were later charged with plotting a violent seizure of power.
Several of them launched hunger strikes to protest their arrest while in pretrial detention.
If convicted, the defendants face more than 10 years in prison.
There have been several rallies in Bishkek demanding the release of the Kempir-Abad Defense Committee members since their arrest.
Human rights organizations have also demanded the government release the jailed men and women and drop all charges against them, saying they were imprisoned for expressing their thoughts and opinions.
In November, Japarov and his Uzbek counterpart, Shavkat Mirziyoev, signed the disputed deal into law after lawmakers in both countries approved it.
The Kempir-Abad reservoir, known in Uzbekistan as the Andijon reservoir, was built in 1983. It is located in the fertile Ferghana Valley and represents a vital regional water source. Uzbekistan, whose population of 35 million is five times larger than that of Kyrgyzstan, uses most of the water from the area.
Many Kyrgyz civil activists, opposition politicians, and residents living close to the dam have been against the deal, saying Uzbekistan should continue to be allowed to use the water, but the reservoir's land should remain within Kyrgyzstan.
Japarov and his allies claim the deal benefits Kyrgyzstan and that Kyrgyz farmers will still have access to the water in the reservoir.
Kyrgyz Bill On Amending National Flag Advances Despite Protests
Kyrgyz lawmakers on December 19 approved in the second reading a bill amending the national flag. The bill, approved in its first reading last month, says the wavy yellow rays of a sun on a red field of the current flag give the impression of a sunflower. But the Kyrgyz word for sunflower, "kunkarama," has a second meaning: "dependent." The bill would allow the "straightening" of the sunrays to make the image look more like a sun, the lawmakers said. Several rallies protesting the change have been held in the Central Asian country since it was proposed in October. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Ukraine's Zelenskiy To Hold Year-End Press Conference
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is expected to hold his year-end press conference on December 19 as Russia's brutal invasion of his country heads toward its third year.
The event is reportedly due to start at 6 p.m. (1600 GMT/UTC) amid strict security measures in the face of continued Russian drone and missile attacks throughout the country, including in the capital, Kyiv.
Zelenskiy last held a news conference on February 24 -- the anniversary of the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
The news conference comes as Zelenskiy's once-sky-high approval rating among Ukrainians dropped significantly amid reports of differences with the military's commander in chief, General Valeriy Zaluzhniy, and a perceived lack of progress on the battlefield following a sputtering counteroffensive launched in the summer.
According to a poll conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS), Zelenskiy's approval rating has fallen from 84 percent in December last year to 62 percent a year later, while trust in the military has remained unchanged at 96 percent.
The briefing also comes as the White House said it planned more military aid for Kyiv this month, while the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) approved a $4.3 billion capital increase to boost Ukraine funding.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
The White House said on December 18 that it plans to release one additional package of military aid for Ukraine before the end of the year, but that it would then have to "replenish authority available to us" and that "we need Congress to act without delay" on further funding. The amount of the planned was not disclosed.
President Joe Biden is seeking to persuade lawmakers -- mainly Republicans -- to overcome reluctance to authorize further aid in the form of an emergency funding request of $100 billion for Ukraine, Israel, and border security. Some $61 billion of the amount covers Ukraine.
In London, the EBRD announced on December 19 that its board had approved a $4.3 billion capital increase that will bring its capital base to $37.1 billion.
The increase -- the third in the EBRD's history -- will enable the bank to double its Ukraine investments once reconstruction there begins.
"The increase in the bank's capital will enable us to deliver more and become an even stronger bank -- a stronger bank for Ukraine, a stronger bank for all our economies and clients, and a stronger bank for our shareholders," EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso said.
The EBRD has been the largest institutional investor in Ukraine over the past three decades. The bank significantly boosted its support for Ukraine since Russia's 2022 invasion, allocating $3.3 billion to the country for 2022-23.
It comes at a time when Ukraine's bilateral funders, most significantly the United States, have shown signs of donor fatigue, which has weighed on Ukraine's bond prices.
France and Britain will support Ukraine in its fight against Russia’s invasion "for as long as it takes," British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said on December 19, adding that it was "essential" that President Vladimir Putin be defeated.
"Britain and France have been staunch supporters of Ukraine and we will continue to be for as long as it takes," Cameron said after talks in Paris with French counterpart Catherine Colonna, adding, "I have no doubt that we can make sure Putin loses.”
Meanwhile, United Nations human rights chief Volker Turk said on December 19 there had been an "extensive failure" by Russia to take adequate measures to protect civilians in Ukraine and that there were indications that Russian forces had committed war crimes there.
Turk said at the Human Rights Council in Geneva that his office's monitoring indicated "gross violations of international human rights law, serious violations of international humanitarian law, and war crimes, primarily by the forces of the Russian Federation."
In Ukraine, the air force said on December 19 that it shot down two Russian drones overnight in the Starokostyantyniv district of the western Khmelnytskiy region.
Russian forces targeted the province from Russia's Primorsko-Akhtarsk district, using Iranian-made Shahed drones, according to the air force's press service.
Starokostyantyniv, where a Ukrainian military airfield is located, last came under Russian missile attack last week.
Russia said on December 19 that Ukrainian forces had attempted to attack Moscow with a drone, but that defenses destroyed the unmanned aerial vehicle, with debris falling outside the center of the capital.
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin initially announced the drone attack over the Russian capital without claiming whether Kyiv was responsible or saying where the drone had been launched from.
On the battlefield, Ukrainian forces fought 105 close-quarter battles along the front line in the east over the past 24 hours, the General Staff of Ukraine's military said in its daily report.
The fiercest clashes occurred in the Kharkiv area in the northeast and around Avdiyivka, the industrial city in the eastern region of Donetsk that Russian forces have been unsuccessfully attempting to surround for the past several months.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Appeal Verdict Due In Ex-Iranian Official's Trial In Sweden
A Swedish appeals court will announce on December 19 its verdict in the trial of a former Iranian prison official handed a life sentence in a lower court for crimes committed during a 1988 purge of dissidents. The verdict could have repercussions on the fate of Swedish prisoners in Iran, including EU diplomat Johan Floderus, who has been held for more than 600 days. Hamid Noury, 62, was arrested at Stockholm's airport in November 2019 after Iranian dissidents in Sweden filed police complaints against him.
EBRD Board Approves 4 Billion-Euro Capital Increase To Boost Ukraine Funding
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said on December 19 its board has approved a 4 billion-euro ($4.3 billion) capital increase that will enable the bank to double its Ukraine investments once reconstruction there begins. The increase, the third in the bank's history, will bring its capital base to 34 billion euros once it takes effect on December 31, 2024. It comes at a time when Ukraine's bilateral funders, most significantly the United States, have shown signs of donor fatigue, which has weighed on Ukraine's bond prices.
One Teenager Killed, Three Others Hurt In Collapse Of Romanian Boarding School
One teenager was killed and three others were pulled alive from the rubble after a boarding school collapsed in the central Romanian city of Odorheiu Secuiesc, authorities said on December 18. Initial reports said a 18-year-old male died in the collapse, while three girls aged 13-17 were rescued and are being treated at a hospital. The cause of the collapse was not immediately determined. Officials said the building, constructed in 1910, belongs to the Roman Catholic Archdiocese. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Romanian Service, click here.
- By RFE/RL
White House Plans Additional Military Aid Package For Ukraine, Needs Congressional Action
The White House said it plans to release one additional package of military aid for Ukraine before the end of the year but said it would then have to "replenish authority available to us" and that "we need Congress to act without delay" on further funding. President Joe Biden is seeking to persuade lawmakers -- mainly Republicans -- to overcome reluctance to authorize further aid in the form of an emergency funding request of $100 billion for border security, Israel, and Ukraine. Some $61 billion covers Ukraine. The amount of the planned next aid package for Ukraine was not disclosed.
Finland To Hold Russian Ultranationalist On Suspicion Of War Crimes In Ukraine
A court in Helsinki on December 18 ordered pretrial detention for a Russian ultranationalist and former commander of the Rusich saboteur group that fights alongside Russia's armed forces against Ukraine. The Finnish court said war crimes charges related to events in Ukraine in 2014-15 will be formally filed against Voislav Torden (aka Yan Petrovsky) by May 31, 2024. Earlier this month, Finland’s Supreme Court refused to extradite Torden to Kyiv, citing poor conditions in Ukrainian penitentiaries and saying Torden might face humiliation in Ukrainian custody. Torden is wanted in Kyiv for alleged crimes committed in the country's east nearly a decade ago. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Putin Signs Decree On Simplified Naturalization Of Belarusians, Kazakhs, Moldovans
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on December 18 simplifying naturalization of Belarusian, Kazakh, and Moldovan citizens. According to the decree, citizens of the three countries do not have to prove they permanently stayed in Russia for five years after obtaining a residence permit. They also are exempt from exams on knowledge of Russian history and statehood. Belarusian citizens are also freed from the Russian language test. Earlier this year, Putin signed a decree to allow the obtaining of Russian citizenship in a simplified manner for foreigners who sign contracts with Defense Ministry amid Moscow's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Finland Signs Military Cooperation Agreement With U.S. After Putin Threat
Finland on December 18 signed an agreement to enhance military cooperation with the United States, a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin warned the neighboring country over its entrance into NATO. The agreement formalizes greater ties with Washington in line with Finland's NATO accession in April. Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen, in Washington to sign the pact, hailed it as a "strong sign of U.S. commitment to the defense of Finland and the whole Northern Europe." "We don't expect the United States to take care of the defense of Finland. We continue to invest in our defense and share the burden in our area and beyond," he said.
EU Calls On Russia To 'Immediately Release' RFE/RL Journalist Alsu Kurmasheva
The European Union's chief diplomat, Josep Borrell, has called on Russia to "immediately release" Alsu Kurmasheva, a veteran journalist of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty's Tatar-Bashkir Service who has been held in Russia for two months.
"The EU calls on Russian authorities to immediately release journalist Alsu Kurmasheva, who faces up to 15 years in prison for carrying out journalistic work," Borrell wrote on social media on December 18.
"Russia's authorities must ensure safety of journalists and their right to freedom of expression and stop prosecuting them," he added.
Kurmasheva -- a Prague, Czech Republic-based journalist with RFE/RL who holds dual U.S. and Russian citizenship -- traveled to Russia in May for a family emergency.
She was temporarily detained while waiting for her return flight on June 2 at the airport in the capital of the Republic of Tatarstan, Kazan, where both of her passports were confiscated. She has not been able to leave Russia since as she awaited the return of her travel documents.
On October 11, a court in Kazan fined Kurmasheva 10,000 rubles ($110) for "failure to inform Russian officials about holding a second citizenship."
Kurmasheva was detained again on October 18 and this time charged with failing to register as a foreign agent, a crime that carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.
The Investigative Committee said at the time that Kurmasheva was being charged under a section of the Criminal Code that refers to the registration of foreign agents who carry out "purposeful collection of information in the field of military, military-technical activities of Russia," which, if received by foreign sources, "can be used against the security of the country."
It gave no further details.
Many critics and rights group say the so-called foreign agent law is used by the Kremlin to crack down on any dissent.
On December 12, Tatar-Inform news agency in Tatarstan and the Baza Telegram channel, both linked to the government, said Kurmasheva is now accused of distributing "fake" news about Russia's armed forces, a charge that comes with a punishment of up to 10 years in prison.
Russia's detention of Kurmasheva, the second U.S. media member to be held by Moscow this year, triggered a wave of criticism from rights groups and politicians saying the move signals new level of wartime censorship.
Russia's leading human rights group Memorial recognized Kurmasheva as a political prisoner.
Moscow has been accused of detaining Americans to use as bargaining chips to exchange for Russians jailed in the United States. Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich was arrested for allegedly spying -- a charge he and the newspaper vehemently deny -- in March.
Kurmasheva is one of four RFE/RL journalists -- Andrey Kuznechyk, Ihar Losik, and Vladyslav Yesypenko are the other three -- currently imprisoned on charges related to their work. Rights groups and RFE/RL have called repeatedly for the release of all four, saying they have been wrongly detained.
Losik is a blogger and contributor for RFE/RL’s Belarus Service who was convicted in December 2021 on several charges including the “organization and preparation of actions that grossly violate public order” and sentenced to 15 years in prison.
Kuznechyk, a web editor for RFE/RL’s Belarus Service, was sentenced in June 2022 to six years in prison following a trial that lasted no more than a few hours. He was convicted of “creating or participating in an extremist organization.”
Yesypenko, a dual Ukrainian-Russian citizen who contributed to Crimea.Realities, a regional news outlet of RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, was sentenced in February 2022 to six years in prison by a Russian judge in occupied Crimea after a closed-door trial. He was convicted of “possession and transport of explosives,” a charge he steadfastly denies.
Zelenskiy Sets Year-End Press Conference As Ukrainian Leaders Bid To Bolster Morale, Western Support
KYIV -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will hold a year-end news conference on December 19 as he and his military leaders continue their efforts to bolster domestic morale and maintain Western support as the war with Russia heads toward its third bloody and destructive year.
Zelenskiy's office on December 18 said the exact time and place of the meeting with the press will be disclosed to reporters prior to the gathering, as security measures remain in place in the face of continued Russian drone and missile attacks throughout the country, including in the capital, Kyiv.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Zelenskiy last held a news conference on February 24, the anniversary of the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Meanwhile, Ukraine's commander in chief, General Valeriy Zaluzhniy, moved to walk back his earlier comments indicating that the long war had reached a "stalemate," raising concerns with some Western backers about the apparent slow pace of Kyiv's latest counteroffensive.
"We cannot afford any stalemate," Zelenskiy said on November 15 following Zaluzhniy's remarks.
Asked on December 18 whether the situation had reached a statement, Zaluzhniy responded, "No," although he declined to say if a new counteroffensive was planned for winter.
"This is a war. I can't say what I plan, what we should do. Otherwise, it will be a show, not a war," the general was quoted as saying by RBK Ukraine.
Separately, Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) on December 17 said it launched a probe into the discovery of a possible listening device "at a place that could potentially be a working site" of Zaluzhniy's.
The SBU said the device was not functional and no traces of compiled materials or devices capable of transferring audio information to remote sites were found. The device was given to forensic experts, the SBU said.
Media had reported earlier in the day that an eavesdropping device had been found in one of Zaluzhniy's offices.
On the battlefield, Russia launched five drones at four Ukrainian regions early on December 18, but the attacks were repelled by Ukrainian air defenses, the military said.
"All five drones were shot down by air-defense mobile groups in the Mykolayiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsya, and Khmelnytskiy regions," the air force said in a statement, without saying whether there were casualties or damage from falling debris.
On the diplomatic front, the European Union on December 18 adopted its 12th round of sanctions against Russia "in view of the continued Russian war of aggression against Ukraine."
"These measures deliver a further blow to [Russian President Vladimir] Putin’s ability to wage war by targeting high-value sectors of the Russian economy and making it more difficult to circumvent EU sanctions," it said.
With reporting by Reuters
EU Targets Diamond Trade, Weapon-Parts Production With New Sanctions Package
The European Union Council on December 18 adopted a 12th package of sanctions against Russia, placing restrictions on trade in diamonds and the supply of parts that can be used in the production of weapons, as well as tightened requirements for compliance with the "price ceiling" for Russian oil. "We are putting forward a robust set of new listings and economic measures which will further weaken Russia's war machine. Our message is clear, as I already stated when I chaired the informal Foreign Affairs Council in Kyiv: We remain steadfast in our commitment to Ukraine and will continue to support its fight for freedom and sovereignty," said Josep Borrell, the EU's top diplomat. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Polish Truckers Resume Blockade Of Main Crossing At Ukrainian Border, Kyiv Says
Polish truckers on December 18 resumed their blockade of the main crossing at the Ukrainian border, a week after it was lifted, Ukraine's border service said. "Today, after 3 p.m., Polish carriers began a protest action on the access roads to the Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint," the service said on Telegram messenger, citing information from the Polish border guard. Ukrainian transport officials were not immediately available for comment.
Russia Adds Popular Writer Boris Akunin To Terrorists' List
Russia's financial watchdog, Rosfinmonitoring, added popular detective writer Grigory Chkhartishvili, known under the pen name Boris Akunin, to its list of terrorists and extremists without any explanation on December 18.
Mediazona website reported that Akunin’s name is marked with a star in the Rosfinmonitoring's registry, which means that a probe on terrorism charges might have been launched against the writer.
Interfax news agency cited a source on December 18, saying that a probe on charge of discrediting Russian armed forces was launched against Akunin.
The move comes less than a week after one of Russia's largest book publishers, AST, and the country's biggest bookstore chain, Chitai-Gorod-Bukvoyed, announced that they dropped Akunin and Dmitry Bykov, another popular writer, over their pro-Ukrainian and anti-Russian comments.
According to Russian laws, bank accounts of individuals added to the terrorists' list are automatically frozen in the country.
On December 14, Russian lawmaker Andrei Gurulyov publicly said that Akunin "must be annihilated" for his words about Russian armed forces involved in Moscow’s ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
"Who is Akunin? An enemy! And we have already said that the enemy must be annihilated. I do not know when we all agree that no matter where he is, here or abroad, or elsewhere, the man who wishes his country's defeat, who wishes the death to Russian people, must be destroyed," Gurulyov said.
In October, all Russian theaters staging performances of Akunin's works removed his name from posters. Also, the Moscow House of Books was forced to remove Akunin's books from visible places at its exhibitions.
Akunin was among dozens of Russian writers who openly condemned Russia's aggression against Ukraine last year. On February 24 last year, immediately after the beginning of Russia's aggression, he wrote on Facebook that "a new horrible epoch started" in Russia.
"To the last moment I could not believe that [Russian President Vladimir] Putin will launch this absurd war and I was wrong. I have always believed that in the end, common sense will win, and I was wrong. Madness won," Akunin wrote.
Akunin left Russia in 2014, and currently resides in London.
With reporting by TASS, Interfax, and Mediazona
Unseen Images From Georgia's Civil War Discovered In A Flea Market
