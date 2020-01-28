Accessibility links

Kazakhstan Struck By Snowpocalypse

Authorities in the Kazakh capital declared a state of emergency after a winter storm pummeled the city with strong winds and heavy snowfall. Transportation links to and from Nur-Sultan were cut on January 27, while all schools in the capital were closed.

A spokesman for Nur-Sultan International Airport, Zhenis Akhmetzhanov, told reporters that all flights had been postponed on January 27 for safety reasons.

Dozens of highways across the Central Asian country were closed due to winter storms.
Sanat Urnaliev

Sanat Urnaliev is a correspondent in RFE/RL's Kazakh Service.

