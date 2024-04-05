News
Leading Kazakh Sinologist Jailed On Treason Charge Released On Parole
A leading Kazakh sinologist and former senior government adviser, Konstantin Syroyezhkin, who was sentenced to 10 years in prison on high-treason charges in 2019, has been released on parole five years early.
Political observer Anton Morozov wrote on Facebook late on April 4 that the 67-year-old scholar was released from a maximum-security prison. No further details were immediately available. Syroyezhkin has not commented publicly.
Syroyezhkin was sentenced on October 7, 2019. Details of the charges were not made public, but some local media outlets, as well as The Wall Street Journal, reported then that Syroyezhkin was accused of passing classified information on to Chinese nationals for cash.
It is unknown if Syroyezhkin has the right to remain in his native Kazakhstan, as some reports said at the time of his conviction that he was stripped off his Kazakh citizenship and banned from residing in Kazakhstan for five years after his release.
Kazakh authorities were reluctant to officially announce his arrest more than five years ago. Questions about Syroyezhkin's whereabouts started circulating in the media after he failed to show up at two conferences in Kazakhstan he was scheduled to attend.
Syroyezhkin was born in the southeastern Kazakh city of Almaty, which between 1927-1997 was the capital and is now its largest city.
In 1981, Syroyezhkin graduated the Highest School of the Soviet KGB in Moscow with a specialization on China.
From 2006 until his arrest in 2019, Syroyezhkin worked as a leading expert and analyst at the presidential Institute for Strategic Research.
Syroyezhkin is the author of more than 1,000 analytical and research works on China and Kazakh-Chinese relations, written in Russian, Chinese, and English.
In the past, when current Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev, who is a trained sinologist as well, served as prime minister, Syroyezhkin was his adviser on Kazakh-Chinese relations, including during talks on delimiting and demarcating the Kazakh-Chinese border.
EU, Washington Pledge Funds As Armenia Turns Away From Moscow
The European Union and the United States have pledged hundreds of millions of dollars to Armenia as Yerevan looks westward amid failing relations with its traditional ally, Russia.
After talks between European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian in Brussels on April 5, von der Leyen said the European Union will allocate 270 million euros ($293 million) for the South Caucasus state over the next four years.
"We will make investments to strengthen Armenia's economy and society, making them more robust and stable in the face of shocks," she stressed.
Blinken said that the United States and the EU "reaffirm transatlantic support for democratic, prosperous future for the Armenian people, and for more integrated and more peaceful South Caucasus region."
"We are committed to further growing our support for Armenia’s democratic and economic resilience with investments in food security, digital infrastructure, diversification of energy, diversification of trade partners," Blinken said, adding that Washinton plans "over $65 million assistance" for Armenia.
The trilateral meeting took place as the former Soviet republic distances itself from Russia .
Last month, Pashinian said in an interview with the France-24 TV that his country had frozen its membership in the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).
The CSTO has been at the heart of Armenia's turn away from Moscow. The Pashinian government has long criticized the CSTO for its "failure to respond to the security challenges" facing Armenia.
Armenian officials have accused Russian peacekeepers deployed in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh in 2020 of failing to stop Azerbaijan's lightning offensive in September 2023 that ended with Baku regaining control over the breakaway region that for three decades had been under ethnic Armenian control.
Moscow has rejected the accusation, arguing that its troops didn't have a mandate to intervene and charging that Pashinian had effectively paved the way for the collapse of separatist rule in the region by previously acknowledging Azerbaijan's sovereignty over it.
Pashinian declined to attend the CSTO summit in Minsk in November and said in a televised Q&A session then that any decision about Yerevan's continued membership in the group -- which also includes Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan -- would be based on Armenia's "own state interests."
Japan Names Additional Goods Banned For Export To Russia
Japan's Trade Ministry on April 5 officially named goods banned from being exported to Russia in accordance with additional sanctions Tokyo imposed on Russia in early March over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. According to the ministry, the goods banned from export to Russia as of April 17 include, among other items, oil and gas pipelines, a wide range of motor oils, nitrocellulose, and lithium-ion batteries. Also, as of May 10, Russian-produced nonindustrial diamonds of 1 karat or more will be banned from being imported to Japan.
Russian Activists Accused Of Calling For Mass Unrest Jailed
A Moscow court on April 5 sentenced 11 activists to prison terms between five years and eight years on charges of making online calls for mass unrest and inciting hatred. Two defendants were ordered to serve prison terms in restricted-regime prisons. Notably, one defendant, 22-year-old Maria Platonova, was sentenced to five years and two months in prison with the suspension of her sentence for the period of her current pregnancy and until the expected child reaches the age of 14. Investigators say the group used a Telegram channel to urge people across Russia to foment mass disorder during the parliamentary elections in September 2021. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Kyrgyz Court Cancels Suspended Sentence For Political Activist, Sends Her To Prison
A Kyrgyz court has sent a veteran anti-government political critic to prison, canceling a five-year suspended sentence after prosecutors argued it was too lenient. The April 5 ruling by the Bishkek City Court means 47-year-old Zarina Torokulova must serve out her sentence in a correctional colony. Bailiffs detained her immediately after the ruling was handed down. In January, Torokulova was found guilty of calling for mass disorder in a series of Facebook posts. She insisted she had nothing to do with them. A vocal critic of the government, Torokulova has twice run for a seat on the city council of the Kyrgyz capital. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service. click here.
Iran Renews Vow of Vengeance at Annual Anti-Israel Rallies
Iran on April 5 renewed its pledge to avenge the deaths of seven members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) killed in a suspected Israeli strike in Syria.
A building said to house the consular section of the Iranian embassy in Damascus was destroyed on April 1 in air strikes that Tehran blames on Israel.
Israel, as per its usual policy, has not commented on the strike.
“No move by any enemy against our sacred system [the Islamic republic] goes unanswered,” the IRGC’s chief commander, Major General Hossein Salami, said in a televised speech during Al Quds (Jerusalem) Day rallies in Tehran. The annual demonstrations are held on the last Friday of Ramadan and are marked by pro-Palestinian and anti-Israeli rallies.
The rallies also served as a funeral for the dead IRGC officers, including Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Zahedi.
As is customary, state television provided wall-to-wall coverage of the nationwide demonstrations. Protesters were seen carrying images of the IRGC officers and banners with the slogans “Death to Israel” and “Death to America.”
Photos released by state media showed demonstrators burning American flags and stomping on the likeness of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei earlier this week vowed that Israel would be “punished by our courageous men” -- a remark that some analysts say indicates Tehran will directly act against Israel rather than rely on its regional allies and proxies.
Moshen Rezaei, a former chief commander of the IRGC, told the hard-line Tasnim news agency on April 5 that a “decision has been made” about retaliating against Israel and "will certainly be implemented.” He did not elaborate.
The Islamic republic is under pressure from its hard-line support base to avenge the dead officers.
At least 18 Iranian IRGC members, including key generals, have been killed in suspected Israeli strikes in Syria since early December.
With reporting by Reuters
Wife Says Prison Transfer Of Iranian Activist Aimed At Isolating Him
Saeed Madani, a prominent Iranian sociologist serving a nine-year sentence in Tehran's notorious Evin prison, has reportedly been transferred to a facility on the city's outskirts in an attempt, his wife says, to further isolate him.
In an interview with RFE/RL’s Radio Farda, Mansureh Ettefaghstated said her husband was moved to Damavand prison under the directive of the Tehran Prosecutor. She added that during her last visit with Madani before his transfer on April 2, his lawyer noted that there was no explanation given in the transfer documentation.
Ettefagh also noted previous threats, which she says her husband received from interrogators -- referred to as "Ministry of Intelligence experts" -- suggesting that the relocation was premeditated.
The isolation of Madani, known for his civil activism and social research, has been condemned by fellow political prisoners who view the judiciary's action as a deliberate attempt by the Islamic republic to assert a facade of authority.
Several notable political detainees, including Narges Mohammadi and Mostafa Tajzadeh, recently made a collective statement highlighting the regime's intolerance toward peaceful dissent.
In December 2022, the Islamic Revolutionary Court of Tehran found Madani guilty of "forming and managing antiestablishment groups" and of "propaganda against the Islamic republic of Iran."
While he denies the charges, the court sentenced him to nine years in prison -- eight for the first charge and one for the second.
In January 2022, Madani was prevented from leaving Iran to begin a one-year research program at Yale University in the United States. He has published several studies on social issues in Iran, including violence against women, child abuse, prostitution, and poverty.
The publication of some of Madani's books has been banned in Iran.
He has been imprisoned several times before for membership in the banned Nationalist-Religious Alliance political opposition group and for "propaganda against the state."
In 2016, he was exiled to the southern port city of Bandar Abbas after serving four years of an eight-year prison sentence on the charges.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Russia Summons South Korean Ambassador Over North Korea-Linked Sanctions
Russia's Foreign Ministry said on April 5 that it had summoned South Korean Ambassador Lee Do-hoon to inform him that Moscow considers Seoul's recent sanctions imposed on Russian citizens and organizations as "another unfriendly" move based on "baseless accusations" about Moscow’s illegal cooperation with North Korea. The ministry also called on Seoul to stop "counterproductive" measures that "may provoke a further escalation of tensions on the Korean peninsula." Earlier this week, South Korea imposed sanctions against two Russian ships, saying they carried military cargo to North Korea. Seoul also sanctioned two Russian organizations and two Russian citizens "linked" to Pyongyang's nuclear program.
Christian Preacher In Belarus Not Released After Serving 13-Day Jail Term
The Christian Vision Telegram channel said on April 5 that preacher, poet, and father of seven, Syarhey Melyanets, was not released after serving 13 days in jail on unspecified charges amid an ongoing crackdown on civil society by the government of authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka. Melyanets is known for attending the Minsk trials of activists who face charges that are widely seen as politically motivated and publishing articles about them on Facebook. Very often, political activists are not released in Belarus after serving their administrative jail terms. They are usually then presented with additional criminal charges. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
Navalny To Be Posthumously Awarded Dresden Peace Prize
The Staatsschauspiel theater in Dresden said on April 4 that the 2024 Dresden Peace Prize will be posthumously awarded to Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny, who died in prison in the Russian Arctic in February while serving a 19-year prison term on charges his supporters and many governments consider to have been politically motivated. Navalny's widow, Yulia Navalnaya, will receive the award at a ceremony in the theater on May 12. The prize is given to individuals who have made contributions to peace and international understanding. Navalny will be the third Russian among its laureates after Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev and former Soviet officer Stanislav Petrov, who played a key role in the 1983 Soviet nuclear false alarm incident. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Idel.Realities, click here.
Orban Receives Award From EU-Sanctioned Bosnian Serb Separatist Leader
BANJA LUKA, Bosnia-Herzegovina -- Viktor Orban received a state award from Milorad Dodik, the Western-sanctioned Bosnian Serb separatist leader, as the Hungarian prime minister continued a controversial trip to Bosnia-Herzegovina.
Orban’s meetings with Dodik, and the April 5 ceremony where he received the Order of the Republika Srpska, were being closely watched by officials in the European Union, whose presidency Orban will take over in July.
Dodik, a nationalist who awarded Russian President Vladimir Putin the same award last year, heads the Serb-dominated Republika Srpska, one of two autonomous regions that comprise the complicated structure of Bosnia-Herzegovina. He’s been sanctioned by the United States and Britain over his efforts to undermine the Dayton peace accords, which ended the Balkan country's war in the 1990s.
Orban, who is one of the few EU and NATO politicians willing to meet with Dodik, said he planned more frequent visits to Bosnia-Herzegovina after Hungary assumes the EU presidency.
"I have always supported the Serbs in international politics, because I have gained the conviction that international politics is unfair, not a fair policy,” Orban said during the ceremony in the town of Banja Luka. “In Europe, they do not recognize that Europe needs the Serbs. Without the Serbs, there is no European security.”
For his part, Dodik lavished praised on Orban.
"Serbs and Hungarians should cooperate at the highest possible level and this is never directed against a third party,” he said. “This is due to our interests and desire to do good, but also to defend our values, and Hungary is an example of how to maintain family values and a traditional society.”
A day earlier, Orban met with other top Bosnian officials, including the chairwoman of its Council of Ministers.
EU leaders last month agreed to open talks with Bosnia on joining the bloc, but said there was "hard work" ahead to move the membership bid forward.
The office for the Bosnian presidency said in a statement on April 4 that the EU decision was an incentive for the country to continue the reform process.
Hungary has promised 100 million euros in aid to Republika Srpska. A portion of the aid has been spent on buying Hungarian-built agricultural machinery in a deal agreed upon in December 2021 during a private visit Orban made, which included a visit to Dodik's estate.
Republika Srpska also borrowed a total of 140 million euros from the Export-Import Bank of Hungary on two occasions to bridge the entity's budget deficit and partly refinance debts.
With reporting by Ermin Zatega
Probe Launched Against Two Self-Exiled Russian Anti-War Pensioners
Russian authorities have launched a probe against two self-exiled pensioners from Russia's northwestern region of Karelia. Anna Trusova, 58, and Irina Nippolainen, 60, are accused of distributing false information about Russia's military, Nippolainen told the OVD-Info rights group on April 4. It is not clear what the charge stems from. The two women fled Russia last year after authorities initially accused them of making public calls for actions compromising Russia's national security. The women told RFE/RL at the time that the initial accusations were linked to their online posts condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine. They are currently in Germany. To read the original story by RFE/RL's North.Realities, click here.
High Radiation Levels Prompt State Of Emergency In Russia's Khabarovsk
Authorities in the city of Khabarovsk in Russia's Far East said on April 5 that a state of emergency has been announced in the city's Industrialny district due to elevated levels of radiation. Access to the area in question has been restricted as specialists are working to locate the source of the radiation. According to authorities, the safety of city residents was not compromised by the situation. The RBK news agency says a scrap metal collection center is located in the affected area. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
Kosovo Starts First Census In More Than A Decade; Serb Party Vows To Boycott
Kosovo officials have begun conducting the country's first census in over a decade, as the country's main Serbian political party vowed to boycott the count.
Officials from the Kosovo Statistics Agency said on April 5 that they hoped to complete the count in six weeks and they expected Kosovo's ethnic Serbs to take part.
The agency “has provided training for Serb supervisors and enumerators as it did for the other communities," census official Hazbije Qeriqi said.
Serb List, which is the dominant Serbian political party in Kosovo, said it would not participate, and sought to send a message to Prime Minister Albin Kurti.
“We want to send a clear message…that the Serbian people will not participate in the upcoming false registration in his organization, with which he wants to confirm his shameful success in expelling the Serbs,” the party said in a statement.
The party also accused the government of denying Kosovar Serbs important social benefits and persecuting the Serb community.
Tensions run high between ethnic Serbs and the majority Kosovars, particularly in the north of the country. The most recent spark came after the Central Bank banned the use of the Serbian currency, the dinar, for cash payments, and ordered the euro to be the only official currency in the country.
Serbia, which finances a parallel welfare and education system for Serbs, uses the dinar to pay salaries of Kosovo Serbs who work in Serbian institutions.
The last census, conducted in 2011, put Kosovo's population at 1.8 million people. It was also boycotted by the Serb community, which officially numbered 25,000 at the time.
More current public sector estimates put the number at around 100,000, many of whom live in the north of the country.
For the first time, this year’s count asks people to declare any damages they may have suffered during the country’s separatist war with Serbia in 1999. Kosovo later declared independence from Belgrade in 2008, a move that Serbia along with its allies Russia and China have refused to acknowledge.
Under Kosovo law, people can be fined for refusing to provide information requested by census takers.
With reporting by AFP
Siberian Man Accused Of Gathering Military Data For Germany Gets 12 Years In Prison
The Omsk regional court in Siberia has sentenced a 46-year-old local resident to 12 years in prison on a high treason charge. The defendant, whose identity was not disclosed, was found guilty on April 4 of collecting classified military data with the intention of passing the materials on to German officials in exchange for permanent residence in Germany. The trial was held behind closed doors and no details were provided. After Russia launched its ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the number of high treason cases across the country dramatically increased. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
Soviet-Era Dissident Sent To Pretrial Detention On Terrorism Charge
A court in St. Petersburg has sent well-known Russian opposition activist and Soviet-era dissident Aleksandr Skobov to pretrial detention until at least June 1. The decision on April 4 is based on a charge of justifying terrorism, which pertains to Skobov's online comments about an explosion on the Kerch bridge in Russian-occupied Crimea in 2022. The 66-year-old who has condemned Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine and was detained on April 2, shouted in the courtroom: "Glory to Ukraine! Death to Putin, the murderer," adding that he was only in attendance because he wanted "to spit on the court." To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Russia's Endangered Amur Leopard Population Has Climbed, Officials Say
Russian authorities say the population of the critically endangered Amur leopard has increased slightly, a sign they say of improving conservation measures and habitat protection. Officials at the Land of the Leopard national park, a territory in the Pacific region of Primorye, said on April 5 that the park’s leopard population has risen to 129 adult cats, up from 125 last year, along with at least 14 cubs. Marina Syritsya, a scientist at the park, which stretches along the border with China, was quoted by TASS as saying that tourists are also reporting more encounters with leopards. Known also as the Manchurian leopard, the Amur leopard is among the rarest big cats in the world. Primorye is also home to the Siberian tiger (also know as the Ussurskiy or Amur tiger), whose populations have also crept upward in recent years.
Iran-Backed Militias Have Been Meeting In Southern Lebanon, Sources Say
Militias supported by Iran from across the Middle East, including groups from Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, and Palestinian factions, have been holding secret strategy sessions in Hizballah's tunnels in southern Lebanon in recent weeks, according to information obtained by RFE/RL’s Radio Farda.
Sources affiliated with the militias told Radio Farda that the meetings were attended by representatives from various Iranian-backed groups, including Iraq's Kata'ib Hizballah, Al-Nujaba, the Badr organization, and delegates from the Huthi movement in Yemen.
Among those who had been attending the meetings was Mohammad Reza Zahedi, a high-ranking commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps' Quds Force, who was killed on April 1 in a suspected Israeli strike on the Iranian Embassy's consular annex in Damascus, the sources said.
Representatives from Hamas and Islamic Jihad, two groups designated as terrorist organizations by the United States and the European Union, attended the meetings as well, according to the sources.
The meetings come amid heightened tensions in the region as Israel and Hamas fight a war sparked by Hamas's October 7 raid into Israel that saw some 1,200 people killed and 240 taken hostage and brought back to Hamas by the extremists.
Since the war broke out, Iranian-backed militias have stepped up retaliatory actions against Israeli interests as its incursion into Gaza broadens, triggering concerns that the war will escalate and spread across the region.
Hizballah has launched rocket and drone attacks into northern Israel, leading to Israeli counterstrikes. The confrontations have resulted in the deaths of more than 300 Hizballah fighters. Meanwhile, Iraqi militias have carried out numerous rocket and drone attacks against U.S. forces in Iraq and Syria.
Yemen's Huthi rebels have also targeted commercial vessels in the Red Sea that they believe to be connected with Israel or en route to Israeli ports. These actions have drawn military responses from the United States and the United Kingdom, while the European Union has deployed forces to help safeguard maritime transport in the strategic waters.
Despite the widespread turmoil, Iran has denied any involvement in orchestrating the attacks, asserting that the militias are independently choosing their courses of action.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Jailed Russian Opposition Activist Again Sent To Solitary Confinement, Lawyer Says
A Russian defense lawyer says jailed opposition activist Ilya Yashin has again been ordered to a punishment cell for allegedly violating prison rules. Mikhail Biryukov said on April 5 that officials at the prison cited Yashin for violating rules that forbade him from removing his jacket before sitting down to breakfast. He’s been ordered to serve 10 days in the cell, which is an isolated, cramped unit with poor lighting and ventilation. Yashin, who has been repeatedly punished for minor infractions, is serving an 8 1/2-year prison sentence after being found guilty of violating a law prohibiting the spread of "fake information" about Russia’s military.
Drones Target Russian Airfield Where Bombers Stationed As Fight For Chasiv Yar Intensifies
Dozens of Ukrainian drones targeted sites in western Russian regions and elsewhere early on April 5, including an airbase that’s home to a squadron of Sukhoi fighter bombers.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Drones attacked the military airfield in Morozovsk in the Rostov region of Russia, according to Russian Telegram channels and the governor of the region, Vasily Golubev.
Golubev said the drones attacked in the evening of April 5 and claimed that Russian air defenses had shot down more than 40 targets.
Su-24, Su-24M, and Su-34 bombers were stationed at the airfield, according to a source familiar with the situation cited by RFE/RL. The aircraft have been used to drop guided bombs on Ukrainian military positions and frontline cities.
"At least six military aircraft of the Russian Federation were destroyed, eight more were damaged," the source said, adding that about 20 soldiers were wounded or killed.
The attack was a joint operation of Ukraine's Security Service and military, the source said.
There was no independent corroboration of the claim; one prominent, closely watched Russian war blogger cast doubt on it. But if true, the attack would be among Ukraine's most successful cross-border strikes.
Russia's Defense Ministry, meanwhile, claimed it downed 53 Ukrainian drones overnight, including one that was reported in the Saratov region, where the Engels air base is located. Video posted to Telegram and other social media overnight showed antiaircraft defenses firing into the night sky near another air base closer to the Ukrainian border. The videos could not be immediately verified.
The ministry made no mention of damaged or destroyed aircraft.
In the western Kursk region, at least four buildings were damaged by drones, but no casualties were reported, the regional governor reported in a post to Telegram.
Ukraine, which rarely comments on its targeting of Russian sites, said nothing publicly on the drone strikes.
Russia also fired drones and ballistic missiles in an attack on southern regions, Ukraine's air force said on Telegram.
Ivan Fedorov, head of the regional military administration in Zaporizhzhya, said people were hurt.
"Enemy attack on Zaporizhizhya. There are victims," Fedorov said on Telegram.
Other details of the attack were unknown.
Officials in Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv, reported new explosions early on April 5, which damaged four cars and an apartment building, but no casualties were immediately reported.
Kharkiv has been pounded by Russian attacks in recent weeks, crippling the city’s power grid and stoking fear among residents.
Rescuers and municipal workers continued cleaning up wreckage from a Russian drone attack a day earlier that killed at least three emergency workers who had been responding to an earlier attack.
On the battlefield, Russian forces have continued to make incremental gains, and were reportedly on the verge of entering Chasiv Yar, a small city that sits astride a major east-west rail link.
Russian war bloggers said troops had entered the city's outskirts as of April 5, a claim that could not be immediately verified.
Ukraine denied that Russian troops had entered Chasiv Yar. Andriy Zadubinniy, spokesman for the Khortytsia operational-strategic group, said the situation in the city was difficult and fighting continued, but there were no Russian troops in the city.
Russian troops have been targeting Chasiv Yar after pushing west out of the industrial city of Avdiyivka, which they captured in mid-February after a costly, monthslong campaign.
Capturing Chasiv Yar, which is located on relatively high ground, would allow Russian forces to threaten another railway town, Kostyantynivka, and potentially threaten larger, more strategic cities further north, like Kramatorsk or Slovyansk.
Ukrainian forces have been rushing to build trench lines and fortify defenses to slow the Russian westward advances. Ukrainian and Western observers say Russian forces are suffering major losses of troops and equipment, but continue to grind down smaller, depleted Ukrainian units.
Ukrainian officials have not commented on the Russian claim that Russian troops were on the verge of entering Chasiv Yar, but commanders have said publicly that the fighting there is difficult. In its daily update on April 5, Ukraine’s general staff listed general fighting across the front line, but nothing specifically about Chasiv Yar.
Ukraine’s struggles with artillery and ammunition are caused by slowing Western weapons deliveries, mainly the result of political infighting in the United States, where congressional lawmakers have struggled to agree on a new $60 billion package of aid.
During an online briefing on April 3, Ukraine's foreign minister called again for urgent deliveries of air defense systems, which he said were crucial in warding off the increase in attacks.
"The peculiarity of the current Russian attacks is the intensive use of ballistic missiles that can reach targets at extremely high speeds, leaving little time for people to take cover and causing significant destruction," Dmytro Kuleba said.
"Patriot and other similar systems are defensive by definition. They are designed to protect lives, not take them," he said.
Ukraine’s ground forces commander warned last week that Russia was building a group of over 100,000 soldiers in advance of what may be a major offensive this summer.
With reporting by AP and Reuters
Latvian Minister Says Proposed NATO Fund For Ukraine Would Show Unity Within Alliance
BRUSSELS -- Latvia’s foreign minister says a proposal to create a 100 billion euro ($107 billion), five-year fund for Ukraine would improve coordination among NATO members on providing military aid and send a signal to Moscow that those in the alliance are providing the aid together.
Krisjanis Karins told RFE/RL in an interview on April 4 on the sidelines of a NATO foreign ministers meeting in Brussels that the allies gave the green light to work out a plan on how the aid package would function.
Currently, the allies are working on an “ad hoc” basis in which various coalitions provide munitions, drones, demining equipment, and other aid, he said.
“That could be better coordinated to bring together the needs of Ukraine with the available resources that various NATO allies have,” Karins said.
Secondly, the 100 billion euro ($108 billion) aid proposal would give Ukraine certainty and long-term stability of financial assistance, he said.
The aid may come as weapons or as ammunition, but it might also be a direct payment from NATO.
“I think it's extremely important to give a clear signal to our Ukrainian friends and to the soldiers on the front, but also a very clear signal to Moscow, that Moscow sees that it's not just individual countries, but it actually is all of us together,” he said.
NATO defense ministers agreed on April 3 to start planning for a greater role in coordinating military aid to Ukraine. But it is far from clear whether the proposed fund would be accepted by all the alliance's members, which is required under its decisions-by-consensus rule.
Karins said there’s still a few months until the NATO summit in July in Washington, and he hopes that the way in which the fund would function could be worked out by then.
The Latvian foreign minister also said it remained an open question whether the 100 billon euro fund would be in addition to money already contributed, would come from members fulfilling the defense-spending baseline of 2 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) that was agreed years ago, or would be completely new funds.
Latvia, for example, has already pledged to spend 0.25 percent of the country’s GDP on supporting Ukraine, and it’s not clear whether pledges that have not yet been realized would be included as a member country's contribution to the fund or if there would be additional new money.
Karins said he has advocated for fairer burden sharing to aid Ukraine that would involve a percentage of GDP. He acknowledged that the 0.25 percent of GDP that Latvia has pledged would be a lot smaller sum than 0.25 percent of GDP that countries such as France or Germany would provide, “but it feels the same.”
All countries are united on aiding Ukraine, which is “tremendously good news,” he said. “What we need to do is to decide on how that aid [would look] in the longer term so that there's stability and predictability.”
Some diplomats have described the proposed fund for Ukraine as a way to bring responsibility for aid to Kyiv into NATO proper amid worries about the future of the alliance if former U.S. President Donald Trump wins the November election. Trump has said if elected, he would “fundamentally reevaluate” NATO’s purpose and mission.
The coordination of military support under the proposed 100 billion euro fund would be less dependent on the United States, which under a new Trump administration would likely be less forthcoming with aid. Trump, a Republican, has said that, if he is elected, he would “not give a penny” to Ukraine and would demand that European allies reimburse the United States for the cost of rebuilding its military stockpiles.
Ukraine and its European partners have also been frustrated by a multibillion-dollar Ukraine aid package that has been held up in the U.S. Congress for more than six months by Republican members.
North Macedonia Starts Monthlong Presidential Campaign
North Macedonia's presidential race kicked off, with seven candidates competing for the largely ceremonial post in a two-round vote that concludes in May. Polls show incumbent President Stevo Pendarovski, who is seeking a second five-year term with support from the governing social democrats, in the lead, along with Gordana Siljanovska Davkova, who sought the presidency in the 2019 election. Davkova represents the main opposition center-right coalition, VMRO-DPMNE. The April 4 start of campaigning means the candidates are allowed to make campaign speeches, and hold rallies, with the first round of voting scheduled for April 24. The two leading vote-getters then face each other in a second round, which coincides with a general election on May 8. To read the full story by RFE/RL’s Balkan Service, click here.
Governor Of Russia's Murmansk Region Stabbed After Town Hall Meeting
The governor of Russia's Murmansk region was stabbed on April 4 after a meeting with residents in a local town hall, Russian news agencies quoted the governor's press service as saying.
Governor Andrei Chibis was attacked in the city of Apatity and wounded in the stomach, the agencies reported, quoting the governor's press service.
"There was an armed attack and [Chibis] suffered a knife wound in the stomach. The attacker has been detained," the reports said.
Chibis’s press service confirmed to Interfax that the governor was wounded and hospitalized. The agencies reported that he was taken to Apatitsko-Kirov hospital.
"The governor is currently in surgery. He is conscious and made his own way to his car. On his way to the hospital he was talking and answering questions," the reports said, describing him as "courageous" and "cheerful."
TASS reported that his life was not in danger.
There was no information about a possible motive for the assault.
Telegram channel Baza said the alleged attacker is a 42-year-old resident of Apatity. It said he was wounded during his arrest.
Chibis was appointed acting governor of the Murmansk region in March 2019 by a decree signed by President Vladimir Putin. Later that year he was elected with 60 percent of the vote on the first ballot. His term is scheduled to end in September.
With reporting by Reuters
Orban Visits Bosnia Ahead Of Hungary's EU Presidency In Second Half Of 2024
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on April 4 discussed bilateral cooperation in a number of areas with top officials of Bosnia-Herzegovina as Hungary prepares to take its turn as president of the European Union later this year.
Orban met with Borjana Kristo, the chairwoman of Bosnia's Council of Ministers, and with members of Bosnia’s presidency during a visit to Sarajevo. After the meeting with Kristo, the Council of Ministers said both parties agreed that there is a need to increase trade between the two countries.
The presidency said its members and Orban discussed bilateral cooperation in education, culture, agriculture, energy, telecommunications, and other areas. The presidency added that the European Union's decision to open accession negotiations with Bosnia is an incentive for the country to continue the reform process.
EU leaders agreed on March 21 to open talks with Bosnia on joining the bloc, but said "hard work" lies ahead for the country to move forward on its membership application. Hungary is scheduled to take the rotating presidency of the EU on July 1.
"Expectations have been expressed that there will be progress in the process of integration of Bosnia and Herzegovina into the EU during the Hungarian presidency of the Union in the second half of 2024, and that the first intergovernmental conference will be held as soon as possible," a press release from the presidency said.
Orban arrived later in Banja Luka, where he was met by Milorad Dodik, the pro-Russian president of Republika Srpska. The Hungarian populist leader is one of Dodik’s key allies and one of the few EU and NATO politicians willing to meet with him.
Dodik, who has been sanctioned by the United States and Britain over his efforts to undermine the Dayton agreement, previously stated that Orban would receive an Order of the Republika Srpska award during his visit.
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto arrived in Banja Luka on April 3 ahead of Orban and was welcomed by representatives of Republika Srpska.
Hungary has promised 100 million euros in aid to Republika Srpska. A portion of the aid has been spent to purchase agricultural machinery from Hungarian companies in a deal agreed on in December 2021 during a private trip Orban made that included a visit to Dodik's estate near Banja Luka.
Republika Srpska also borrowed a total of 140 million euros from the Export-Import Bank of Hungary on two occasions to bridge the entity's budget deficit and partly refinance debts.
With reporting by Ermin Zatega
Moldova's Customs Chief Resigns After Authorities Launch Corruption Probe
The director of the Customs Service in Moldova resigned on April 4 after law enforcement officials announced an investigation into corruption at Chisinau International Airport. Igor Talmazan said he takes responsibility for the failure and considers it his duty to resign. In a message on Facebook, Talmazan said there was “still a lot of work to be done in the field of institutional integrity and professional ethics.” The case involves seven customs inspectors and it comes after officials conducted 16 searches on April 1. Talmazan said his successor should "place greater emphasis on institutional integrity.” To read the original story on RFE/RL’s Moldovan Service, click here.
