Another Karakalpak Activist Facing Extradition To Uzbekistan Released From Kazakh Detention
Kazakh authorities have released from detention another Karakalpak activist who faces extradition to Uzbekistan, where supporters say she would be at serious risk of politically motivated prosecution and torture over last year's mass protests in Uzbekistan's Karakalpakstan region.
Kazakhstan-based Karakalpak activist Aqylbek Muratbai said over the weekend that Raisa Khudaibergenova had been released after spending exactly one year in detention awaiting a Kazakh court decision on her possible extradition to Uzbekistan. Kazakh law does not allow individuals awaiting extradition to be held for more than one year.
Last week, two other Karakalpak activists, Koshkarbai Toremuratov and Zhangeldy Zhaksymbetov, were released from Kazakh custody, also after spending exactly one year behind bars awaiting a court decision on extradition.
Muratbai said at the time that Uzbekistan's extradition request remained valid and that Kazakh authorities rejected asylum requests by Toremuratov and Zhaksymbetov, who appealed the decision. It may take up to one year for the appeals to be considered by Kazakhstan's Supreme Court.
As for Khudaibergenova, Muratbai said she had nothing to do with the mass protests last year in Karakalpakstan, as she had lived in Almaty for many years and worked as a cardiologist in Kazakhstan's largest city.
In January, an Uzbek court sentenced 22 Karakalpak activists to prison terms on charges including undermining the constitutional order for taking part in the mass protests in Karakalpakstan in July 2022.
In March, another 39 Karakalpak activists accused of taking part in the protests in the region's capital, Nukus, were convicted, with 28 of them sentenced to prison terms of between five and 11 years. Eleven defendants were handed parole-like sentences.
Uzbek authorities say 21 people died in Karakalpakstan during the protests, which were sparked by the announcement of a planned change to the constitution that would have undermined the region's right to self-determination.
However, the Austrian-based Freedom for Eurasia human rights group claimed in July that at least 70 people were killed during the unrest.
The violence forced Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoev to make a rare about-face and scrap the proposal.
Mirziyoev accused "foreign forces" of being behind the unrest, without further explanation, before backing away from the proposed changes.
Karakalpaks are a Central Asian Turkic-speaking people. Their region used to be an autonomous area within Kazakhstan before becoming autonomous within the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic in 1930 and then part of Uzbekistan in 1936.
Red Cross: Mayor Of Ukrainian City Of Kherson Is In Russian Custody
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has confirmed that the mayor of the Ukrainian city of Kherson, Ihor Kolykhayev, is in Russian custody, the mayor's son Svyatoslav said on September 17. Ukrainian authorities said in July last year that occupying Russian forces had detained Ihor Kolykhayev after he refused to collaborate with them. Svyatoslav Kolykhayev said the ICRC had officially confirmed his father's status on September 13, adding that both the mayor's health state and his exact whereabouts remain unknown. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Russia Calls On World Court To Throw Out Ukraine's Genocide Challenge
Russia called on the UN's highest court in The Hague on September 18 to throw out what it said was a "hopelessly flawed" case challenging Moscow's argument that its invasion of Ukraine was carried out to prevent genocide. The Russian request was made at the start of hearings dealing with the jurisdiction of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), also known as the World Court. Moscow says Ukraine is using the case as a roundabout way to get a ruling on the overall legality of Russia's military action. Experts say a ruling in Kyiv's favor would not stop the war but could impact future reparation payments. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Tajikistan Summons Kyrgyz Ambassador Over Official's Statement About Disputed Border
DUSHANBE -- Tajikistan's Foreign Ministry has summoned the Kyrgyz ambassador to Dushanbe over a statement by the chairman of Kyrgyzstan's State Committee of National Security regarding the disputed border between the Central Asian neighbors.
Erlan Abdyldaev was summoned over the weekend and informed that Dushanbe was "concerned" over Kamchybek Tashiev's statement to reporters on September 15.
"Such comments can seriously damage the ongoing negotiation process on delimitation and demarcation of the Tajik-Kyrgyz border," the Tajik ministry said on September 18.
Answering a journalist's question about the ongoing Kyrgyz-Tajik talks regarding the border, Tashiev, who chairs the Kyrgyz commission of demarcation and delimitation of the border, said the Kyrgyz side had discovered documents according to which some Kyrgyz territories had been taken over by Tajikistan in the past.
"If the neighboring country does not withdraw its territorial demands, we will also push such demands forward. We have enough capacities and opportunities to do so," Tashiev said.
The Kyrgyz government's special envoy for border delimitation and demarcation, Nazirbek Borubaev, confirmed Tashiev's statement, saying that the documents in question had been discovered in the archives recently. Neither Tashiev nor Borubaev provided details about the documents they mentioned.
The border between the two former Soviet republics has been closed since spring 2021, after an armed conflict along a disputed segment of the border left 36 Kyrgyz nationals, including two children, dead and 154 injured on the Kyrgyz side of the border.
Tajik authorities officially said at the time that 19 Tajik citizens were killed and 87 were injured.
In all, the border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan is 972 kilometers long, of which 664 kilometers has been agreed upon, while the rest remains disputed.
Many border areas in Central Asia have been disputed since the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.
The situation is particularly complicated near the numerous exclaves in the volatile Ferghana Valley, where the borders of Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan meet.
Tensions in those areas have led to clashes between local residents and border guards of the three countries.
'We Mustn't Give Putin A Break,' Zelenskiy Warns, As He Heads To UN General Assembly
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy says Ukraine can't give Vladimir Putin a "break" and has urged the world to stand up to the Russian president to avoid a third world war.
Speaking in an interview with the U.S. broadcaster CBS as he heads to the United States to plead for more weapons to aid his country's ongoing counteroffensive to drive out invading Russian troops, Zelenskiy said Western military support is key for restoring the territorial integrity of Ukraine.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Zelenskiy will speak on September 19 at the UN General Assembly in New York on the same day U.S. President Joe Biden addresses the annual meeting, which comes as Kyiv claims some successes its counteroffensive against Putin's troops, who launched a full-scale invasion in February 2022. The two leaders are expected to meet at the White House two days later.
“We need to liberate our territory as much as possible and move forward. Even if it's less than a kilometer or a hundred meters, we must do it,” Zelenskiy said in the interview, broadcast on September 17, with the popular television news magazine program 60 Minutes.
“In places that we can't get through in an armored vehicle -- let's fly. If we can't fly -- let's send drones. We mustn't give Putin a break,” he said.
Ukraine has been almost entirely dependent on Western military aid and equipment to wage its defense against the Russian invasion, now approaching its 19th month. Kyiv has repeatedly pressed the United States and other allies for more powerful weaponry, such as F-16 fighter jets, which could be put into service as early as next year.
Zelenskiy is expected to use his in-person appearance with world leaders to rally support and press for supplies of more advanced weapons and ammunition. In the interview, Zelenskiy said modern Western weapons are key for restoring Ukraine’s territorial integrity.
“The support is not just about the money. It’s about technologies,” he said. “If [Western countries] provide appropriate weapons to Ukraine tomorrow, believe me, we’ll restore our territorial integrity, and it’s going to be faster than any counteroffensive [conducted] in any direction.”
Kyiv launched its counteroffensive in Ukraine's east and south in June but the effort has been slowed by heavily fortified Russian defensive lines. Ukrainian officials have frequently pushed back at criticism about the pace of the Ukrainian military's strategy to take back Russian-occupied territory.
While Washington early this month downplayed such criticism, saying that notable progress has been made, there have been widespread suggestions that public support for continued aid to Ukraine could diminish if the counteroffensive fails to meet high expectations.
Zelenskiy has previously said that “slower” arms shipments from Western countries are threatening the counteroffensive and called for Ukraine's partners to send more powerful and long-range weapons to push back Russian forces.
The 45-year-old Zelensky said Ukraine is grateful for the support and added that the country is not fighting only to protect itself.
“What else must Ukraine do for everyone to measure our huge gratitude? We are dying in this war,” he said in the interview, which took place at the presidential compound in Kyiv last week.
“Look, if Ukraine falls, what will happen in 10 years? Just think about it. If [the Russians] reach Poland, what's next? A third world war?”
Zelenskiy defended Ukraine's targeting of places inside Russia that are being used to launch attacks against his nation, saying, “Ukraine has every moral right” to do so.
In recent months, Russia has reported drone attacks against Moscow and other targets on Russian territory for which it blames Ukraine.
Vital Humanitarian Aid Shipments Delivered To Nagorno-Karabakh
Vital supplies were delivered on September 18 to Nagorno-Karabakh, the mainly ethnic Armenian breakaway region of Azerbaijan that has effectively been cut off from the outside world for months now.
Some 23 tons of medical supplies and wheat flour were trucked in by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), the de facto Armenian authorities in Nagorno-Karabakh said, confirming earlier announcements by the ICRC and officials in Baku.
Armenia, which backs the separatists, has accused Azerbaijan of blocking the Lachin Corridor -- the sole road linking Armenia to mainly ethnic Armenian Nagorno-Karabakh -- since December 2022, causing a humanitarian crisis in the mountainous region.
Azerbaijan has insisted that aid trucks should go through the town of Agdam, in Azerbaijani territory, to ensure no contraband was being shipped, and have blocked the Lachin route through Armenian territory.
Nagorno-Karabakh officials, however, have claimed it is an effort by Baku to control aid shipments and reestablish authority over the region away from ethnic Armenian leaders.
The aid delivery comes a day after the de facto leaders of Nagorno-Karabakh and Baku reached an agreement to allow “simultaneous deliveries of humanitarian cargo” through the Lachin Corridor and on the Agdam road.
Mediators in the volatile regional conflict are also attempting to organize a meeting of representatives from Armenia and Azerbaijan “to soften the tense humanitarian and security situation," separatist sources told RFE/RL, without identifying the mediators.
On September 12, Nagorno-Karabakh authorities agreed to allow Russia-provided aid to be delivered directly from Baku-controlled territory via the Agdam road, while in return Azerbaijani authorities agreed to allow simultaneous aid deliveries to the breakaway region through the Lachin Corridor.
U.S. and European leaders have called for Azerbaijan to ease the transit of humanitarian aid to the beleaguered region, which is experiencing shortages of food, energy, and medicine.
Armenia and Azerbaijan have fought two wars over Nagorno-Karabakh, a predominantly Armenian-populated enclave that is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan. The most recent war lasted six weeks in late 2020 and left 7,000 soldiers dead on both sides.
Human Rights In Russia Have 'Significantly Deteriorated,' UN Rapporteur Finds
The human rights situation in Russia has significantly deteriorated since it invaded Ukraine in February last year, a United Nations expert said on September 18, describing a "systematic crackdown" on civil society and calling for redress. The report by Special Rapporteur Mariana Katzarova, seen by Reuters, alleges that Russian authorities have carried out mass arbitrary arrests of critics of the war and says those detained risk death due to the "persistent use of torture and ill-treatment." It is the first time the UN Human Rights Council has been mandated to examine the record of one of its so-called "P5" members, which hold permanent seats on the Security Council. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Ukrainian Government Dismisses All Six Deputy Defense Ministers
Ukraine's government has dismissed all six deputy defense ministers and the state secretary of the Defense Ministry, the cabinet's envoy in parliament, Taras Melnychuk, said on September 18. The removal of Deputy Defense Ministers Hanna Malyar, Volodymyr Havrylov, Rostyslav Zamlynskiy, Denys Sharapov, Andriy Shevchenko, Vitaliy Deineha, and the ministry’s state secretary, Kostyantyn Vashchenko, from their posts comes two weeks after President Volodymyr Zelenskiy fired Oleksiy Reznikov from the post of defense minister and nominated Rustem Umerov to the post. Lawmakers approved that nomination on September 6. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Kazakh Bank Hostage-Taker Gets More Than Seven Years In Prison
A court in Astana on September 18 handed a 7 1/2-year prison term to Alikhan Muradov, who took seven employees of the Kaspi Bank hostage in the Kazakh capital in June. The hostage crisis was resolved with no casualties after special police forces stormed the bank building. Kazakh authorities said then that Muradov had debts to the bank and demanded, among other things, financial support for his relatives. Local media reports said Muradov also demanded money for disabled people and families with lower incomes. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Bulgaria Investigates Suspected Drone Remains Found On Its Territory
Bulgaria’s Defense Ministry said it had sent a special unit to inspect suspected drone wreckage found on its territory near the Romanian border. In a statement on September 18, the ministry said an object resembling an explosive was attached to the debris. The tourist resort of Tyulenovo, where the pieces were found, is situated 70 kilometers south of the Romanian border and across the Black Sea from Crimea. Earlier in September, Romania reported three occasions in which elements of suspected drones were identified on its territory following Russian drone attacks on Ukrainian ports just across the border. Both countries are NATO members. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Bulgarian Service, click here.
Tehran Says U.S.-Iran Prisoner Swap To Occur 'Within Hours'
Iran's Foreign Ministry says a prisoner swap involving five Iranians and five Americans will take place in the coming hours on September 18 after months of talks to clinch a deal.
Some $6 billion of Iranian assets once frozen in South Korea is now in Qatar, a key element for the prisoner exchange, ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said in comments during a news conference aired on state television.
Reuters reported that a Qatari aircraft was on standby in Iran and waiting to fly the five Americans to Doha.
The exchange comes amid a major U.S. military buildup in the Persian Gulf. The deal has already opened President Joe Biden to fresh criticism from Republicans and others who says his administration is helping boost the Iranian economy at a time when Iran is posing a growing threat to U.S. troops and Mideast allies.
According to the deal, the funds will be kept in accounts in Qatar, a U.S. ally on the Arabian Peninsula and home to a major American military installation. Those funds would be allowed for so-called humanitarian spending, such as food and medicine, already allowed under the sanctions, the United States has said.
Iranian officials have identified five individuals in U.S. custody whom Tehran would like handed over as part the deal.
They include three Iranians -- Mehrdad Ansari, Reza Sarhangpour Kafrani, and Kambiz Attar Kashani -- charged with illegally obtaining advanced or potential dual-use technology thought to be bound for Iran that has been under tightly reimposed U.S. sanctions since 2018.
Two others -- Kaveh Lotfolah Afrasiabi and Amin Hasanzadeh -- were jailed for failing to register as foreign agents and stealing engineering plans on behalf of Iran, respectively.
"Out of the five Iranian citizens in America, two will return to Iran, two will stay in America at their own request, and one person will go to a third country at their request," Kanaani said. He did not identify which prisoners would return to Iran and which would not.
The American prisoners include Siamak Namazi, who was detained in 2015 and was later sentenced to 10 years in prison on internationally criticized spying charges; Emad Sharghi, a venture capitalist sentenced to 10 years; and Morad Tahbaz, a British-American conservationist of Iranian descent who was arrested in 2018 and also received a 10-year sentence.
The fourth and fifth prisoners were not identified.
Iran has been accused of taking foreign nationals hostage under the guise of breaking the law to use as bargaining chips. Iranian security forces have taken some 40 foreign nationals into custody during a current wave of unrest, often without revealing any charges.
Iran has been isolated and hit with tightened economic and diplomatic sanctions since then-President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew in 2018 from a 3-year-old deal between world powers and Iran to curb Tehran's nuclear program in exchange for relief from previous measures aimed at stopping the country from developing its atomic capabilities.
Aside from the diplomatic and economic fallout, observers since then have attributed a series of ship seizures and attacks in the crucial Strait of Hormuz region to Tehran.
The Pentagon is said to be weighing a plan to put U.S. troops aboard commercial ships in the region, which is a conduit for around one-fifth of all global oil shipments.
Tehran has also cooperated with Russia in the Middle East in addition to supplying Moscow with crucial attack drones to further the Kremlin's war plans in Ukraine.
With reporting from AP
Heavy Fighting Reported Around Key Eastern Village That Ukraine Says It Has Liberated
Heavy fighting between Ukrainian soldiers and invading Russian forces was reported early on September 18 in and around Klishchiyivka, a key village in the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine, the Ukrainian military said.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
The fighting comes a day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced that Ukrainian forces had liberated Klishchiyivka, a village on the southern flank of Bakhmut.
The area southwest of Bakhmut has been a focus of Ukraine’s counteroffensive in the east throughout the summer. Zelenskiy’s announcement came two days after Ukraine’s military said it had gained control of a small nearby village, Andriyivka, about 10 kilometers southwest of Bakhmut.
If both villages are retaken, it could allow Ukraine’s troops to attack Bakhmut from the north and south, allowing them to liberate the ruined town that was captured by Russia after months of bloody fighting and hailed by the Kremlin as a major victory at the time.
Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar on September 18 repeated that Ukrainian troops had liberated both Klishchiyivka and Andriyivka.
Kyiv's troops have liberated 51 square kilometers near Bakhmut since the start of the counteroffensive, Malyar said in a post on Telegram.
Further south in the Donetsk region, Ukrainian troops continued to hold back a Russian offensive toward the towns of Avdiyivka and Maryinka, Malyar said.
Ukrainian forces, who are trying to advance toward the Sea of Azov in a southern drive intended to split Russian forces, retook 5.2 square kilometers in the past week, Malyar said.
Overall, Ukraine regained more than 260 square kilometers in the south during the counteroffensive, she said.
In its daily update on September 18, the Ukrainian military said it forces were continuing “assault operations” in the Klishchiyivka region, “inflicting significant losses on the enemy.”
A day earlier on September 17, the Russian Defense Ministry said in its daily briefing that its forces kept up their attacks near Klishchiyivka, which had a prewar population of around 400.
Elsewhere, a 72-year-old man and an elderly woman were killed as a result of Russian attacks on Ukraine's southern Kherson region overnight, according to a local official.
Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson region military administration, said three others were injured, including a 60-year-old man and a 63-year-old woman.
Ukraine's military also said it had destroyed all 17 cruise missiles launched from Russia's southwest Volgograd region. The missiles were destroyed in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, and Khmelnytskiy regions, the Ukrainian military said.
The Ukrainian Air Force said air defenses had destroyed 18 out of 24 Russian military drones that were reportedly heading in the direction of the Mykolayiv and Odesa regions.
Meanwhile, Colonel Andrei Kondrashkin, the commander of Russia's 31st Paratroopers Brigade, has been killed in ongoing clashes with Ukrainian armed forces, a commander of the Russian-backed separatists' troops in Ukraine's eastern region of Donbas said on September 18.
Aleksandr Khodakovsky did not provide any details. Russa's Defense Ministry has yet to confirm the statement.
Ukrainian media reports say Kondrashkin’s military unit is currently near the city of Bakhmut that has been the epicenter of intensive clashes between occupying Russian troops and Ukrainian military for months.
With reporting from AP and Reuters
Karabakh Leaders Say Agreement Made On Simultaneous Aid Shipments Through Agdam, Lachin
Ethnic Armenian authorities of Azerbaijan's breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh have agreed on procedures for two simultaneous routes of delivery of Russian-provided humanitarian aid, the International Committee of the Red Cross and separatist leaders said on September 17.
“In view of the ongoing security and disaster in the country, we decided to accept the joint proposal of the IRGC and the commander of the Russian peacekeeping contingent," Karabakh rulers said in a statement.
Mediators in the dangerous regional conflict are also attempting to organize a meeting of representatives from Armenia and Azerbaijan “to soften the tense humanitarian and security situation," separatist sources told RFE/RL, without identifying the mediators.
Armenia, which backs the separatists, has accused Azerbaijan of blocking the Lachin Corridor -- the sole road linking Armenia to mainly ethnic Armenian Nagorno-Karabakh -- since December 2022, causing a humanitarian crisis in the mountainous region.
Azerbaijan has insisted that aid trucks should go through the town of Agdam, in Azerbaijani territory, to ensure no contraband was being shipped, and have blocked the Lachin route through Armenian territory.
Nagorno-Karabakh officials, however, have claimed it is an effort by Baku to control aid shipments and reestablish authority over the region away from ethnic Armenian leaders.
On September 12, Nagorno-Karabakh authorities agreed to allow Russian-provided aid to be delivered directly from Baku-controlled territory via the Agdam road, while in return Azerbaijani authorities agreed to allow simultaneous aid deliveries to the breakaway region through the Lachin Corridor.
However, lingering disputes have kept the Lachin route closed, with the latest agreement appearing to pave the way to open that path, although deals between the two sides over the years have often eventually broken down.
U.S. and European leaders have called for Azerbaijan to ease the transit of humanitarian aid to the beleaguered region, which is experiencing shortages of food, energy, and medicine.
Armenia and Azerbaijan have fought two wars over Nagorno-Karabakh, a predominantly Armenian-populated mountainous enclave that is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan. The most recent war lasted six weeks in late 2020 and left 7,000 soldiers dead on both sides.
As a result of the war, Azerbaijan regained control over a part of Nagorno-Karabakh and seven surrounding districts. The war ended with a Russian-brokered cease-fire under which Moscow deployed about 2,000 troops to serve as peacekeepers.
With reporting by AFP
Video Appears To Show Smiling Chechen Strongman Kadyrov Amid Rumors Of Failing Health
Ramzan Kadyrov's Telegram channel on September 17 released a video showing the Chechen strongman smiling and talking to the camera in an apparent attempt to counter speculation about his health following rumors on social media that suggested he was in a coma and near death.
The frenzy was sparked by a report from the Ukrainian news outlet Obozrevatel on September 15 that quoted the spokesman from Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) as confirming reports that Kadyrov was in "serious condition -- his existing diseases have worsened and caused such a serious condition."
There was no evidence to back up the spokesman’s comments, which came after months of unverified rumors that Kadyrov’s health -- he is believed to have serious kidney problems -- has been failing, and a day later, Kadyrov’s social media channel put out a seven-second video clip it claims is new, showing him smiling and walking outside.
The date of when the video, in which the 46-year-old autocrat speaks in a halting manner, was filmed, however, has not been verified.
A second unverified video placed alongside the one Kadyrov shows the same path as the first video, but does not show him. A man's voice can be heard speaking Chechen and Russian and urging listeners to "practice sports" in the 13-second clip, though it is not clear whether the voice is Kadyrov's.
"I highly advise everyone who on the Internet cannot distinguish truth from lies, take a walk in the fresh air, and put thoughts in order. Rain is very invigorating," the Kremlin-backed ruler of the North Caucasus region said in the first video that showed him walking in the rain in an unidentified site.
Kadyrov, who has ruled Chechnya since 2007 with a cult of personality around him, is frequently accused by Russian and international human rights groups of overseeing grave human rights abuses including abductions, torture, extrajudicial killings, and targeting the LGBT community.
He has been one of the strongest allies of Russian President Vladimir Putin and brought many of his Chechen fighters to battle alongside Kremlin forces in the invasion of Ukraine. Some Chechen rebels are also fighting against Russian troops alongside Ukrainian forces.
Rumors seems to constantly swirl around Kadyrov, whether they be over his health, whereabouts, or political standing.
A year ago, Kadyrov wrote on Telegram that after 15 years as a regional leader in Russia, "my time has come," leading to speculation that he would step down from his position.
But two days later, he wrote that the statement on his possible resignation was made "to check your opinion."
With reporting by RFE/RL's Krym.Realii and AFP
- By dpa
Afghan Court Hands Down Flogging Punishment For Nine Convicts
Nine people were flogged in an Afghan Taliban-ruled court on September 17. The eight men and one woman, who had been tried and are serving jail time, received 20-39 lashes, according to the information and culture department on social platform X, in the southern province of Zabul. The Supreme Court said the individuals in the provincial court were punished for committing "robbery and illegal relations crimes." Without providing further details, the court said "Tazir" punishment was applied. "Tazir" refers to punishment for offenses at the judge's discretion and usually results in "moderate" flogging intended as a form of discipline and rebuke.
Gunmen Kill Member Of Iran's Paramilitary Force, Wound Three Others
Gunmen opened fire on a group of paramilitary forces in southern Iran, killing one of them and wounding another three, state media reported on September 17. Local media did not give a motive for the September 16 attack, which occurred on the anniversary of the death while in police custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini and the outbreak of nationwide protests. It was unclear if the attack was linked to the anniversary. The official IRNA news agency said the attack targeting members of the paramilitary Basij occurred in the town of Nourabad, some 630 kilometers south of the capital, Tehran. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Canada Pledges Millions To Help Buy Air Defenses For Ukraine
Canada will contribute C$33 million ($24.5 million) to a British-led partnership that is buying air-defense equipment for Ukraine to help it fend off Russian missile and drone attacks, Defense Minister Bill Blair said on September 17. Blair said the contribution was part of the C$500 million ($370 million) worth of military aid for Kyiv that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced in June. Canada, home to one of the world's largest Ukrainian diasporas, is a vocal supporter of Kyiv. Since Russia invaded in February 2022, Ottawa has committed over C$8 billion in aid, including around C$1.8 billion in military assistance. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
NATO Chief Predicts Russia's War Against Ukraine Won't End Soon
Russia's war against Ukraine will not end anytime soon, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg stated in an interview published on September 17 with the German Funke Mediengruppe newspaper group. Stoltenberg noted that all countries of the military alliance want peace to come as quickly as possible, but if Ukraine stops fighting, then it will disappear as a country. “We must admit that if President [Volodymyr Zelenskiy] and the Ukrainians stop fighting, their country will no longer exist. If President Vladimir Putin and Russia lay down their arms, we will have peace,” Stoltenberg emphasized, noting that Ukraine will ultimately join NATO. To read the original story from Funke Mediengruppe, click here.
Armenian PM's Political Party Sees Support Slip In Local Elections In Yerevan
YEREVAN -- Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian’s Civil Contract party lost its overwhelming majority in Yerevan’s municipal assembly as a result of local elections on September 17 marked by record-low turnout.
Nevertheless, it may still manage to install the next mayor of the Armenian capital with the help of another party thought to be allied to Pashinian.
Civil Contract's mayoral candidate in Yerevan elections is current Deputy Mayor Tigran Avinian, who served as Armenia’s deputy prime minister in 2018-2021.
Preliminary election results released on September 18 showed Civil Contract doing better than all other contenders and winning roughly 33 percent of the vote. But it fell well short of an absolute majority in the Council of Elders, the body empowered to appoint the mayor.
In the biggest surprise of the day, a party led by Vartan Ghukasian, a controversial video blogger based in the United States, garnered 9.7 percent and also won seats in the city council.
The Central Electoral Commission (CEC) said that as of closing of polls at 8 p.m. on September 17, turnout was 28.5 percent, representing 234,553 voters out of 824,250 eligible.
Local observers reported recording 204 election violations in the voting process at 79 locations in the Yerevan, a city of 1.1 million people that has about one-third of the Caucasus nation’s eligible voters.
A total of 13 political parties and one bloc were vying for 65 seats in the assembly, called the Council of Elders.
The September 17 poll followed a 24-day election campaign, which, according to Vahagn Hovakimian, head of the CEC, took place in a relatively “polite and calm” atmosphere.
Opposition parties as well as some observers, however, have accused Civil Contract of foul play, saying its candidate used administrative resources in his campaign, a claim denied by the ruling party.
The CEC said three local and two international organizations were accredited to monitor the elections. It added that 40 local and three foreign media outlets received accreditation to cover the voting on election day.
Ukrainian Forces Reportedly Retake New Village In Effort To Liberate Bakhmut
Ukrainian forces appear to have recaptured the key village of Klishchiyivka as part of their drive to liberate the symbolic eastern town of Bakhmut in a day marked by intensified drone and missile attacks by both sides.
A photo posted on September 17 on Telegram by Andriy Yermak, Ukraine’s presidential chief of staff, reportedly shows Ukrainian soldiers holding a flag in the mostly destroyed village, which is near already taken Andriyivka, just a few kilometers from Bakhmut.
"Ukraine always takes back its own," Yermak wrote along with the photo.
Ukrainian media reported that the soldiers are standing in front of a known church in Klishchiyivka, which had a prewar population of just more than 500 people.
General Oleksandr Syrskiy, commander of Ukraine's ground forces, later confirmed that Ukrainian forces had recaptured the village, saying it "was cleared of the Russians and liberated."
Russian officials have denied recent claims of gains by Ukrainian forces, and the reports could not be independently verified.
Kyiv earlier announced its forces had recaptured Andriyivka. If both villages are retaken, it could allow Ukraine’s troops to attack Bakhmut from the north and south, allowing them to liberate the ruined town that was captured by Russia after a bloody monthslong battle and hailed by the Kremlin as a major victory at the time.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
The now-departed Russian Wagner mercenary group played a key role in capturing Bakhmut from Ukrainian forces.
The action comes as Kyiv said Russia launched missile and drone attacks early on September 17, targeting mainly the southern parts of the Odesa region as Moscow and other regions of Russia reported Ukrainian drone strikes.
Ukraine in recent days has launched a series of strikes on Russian military targets in occupied Crimea and the Russian Navy Black Sea Fleet's facilities.
Attacks deep inside Russia, far from the front lines, have also increased, with Moscow's mayor saying at least two drones were shot down in the capital region early on September 17.
Meanwhile, Russian attacks on Ukrainian port infrastructure are continuing, with Ukraine reporting on September 17 that an agricultural facility in the southern Odesa region had been hit in a Russian aerial attack.
Russia launched six Iranian Shahed drones and 10 cruise missiles, with Ukraine's forces destroying six drones and six missiles before they hit their target, the Ukrainian Air Force said.
"Fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, mobile fire groups, and other means of attack were involved in repelling the air attack," the air force said.
The strike in Odesa comes a day after Kyiv said two cargo vessels arrived there to use a temporary corridor to sail into Black Sea ports and load grain for African and Asian markets.
Ukraine last month announced a "humanitarian corridor" in the Black Sea to allow ships to sail from its ports and to circumvent a de facto blockade after Russia abandoned a deal to let Kyiv export grain.
Elsewhere, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Telegram that air-defense systems had destroyed six drones over western, Russian-occupied Crimea.
It did not say whether there had been any damage or casualties on the peninsula, which Russia illegally annexed in 2014 in a move widely condemned internationally.
In the Moscow region, a drone was destroyed over the Istra district and another over the Ramensky district, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Telegram, adding there were no casualties or damage from drone debris.
At least 30 flights were delayed and six canceled at Moscow's three major airports, Vnukovo, Domodedovo, and Sheremetyevo, Russian state news agencies said.
In southwestern Russia, a Ukrainian drone damaged an oil depot early on September 17, sparking a fire at a fuel tank that was later extinguished, the regional governor said.
"There are no casualties. All emergency services are working on the territory of the facility," the governor of the Oryol region, Andrei Klychkov, said on Telegram.
WATCH: RFE/RL's Maryan Kushnir travels to the front with the Ukrainian drone operators who are hunting down enemy artillery with increasing accuracy.
Also on September 17, Russia's Defense Ministry said its forces had carried out a missile strike on a Ukrainian repair plant for armored vehicles in Kharkiv, a major city in Ukraine's northeast.
The ministry did not provide further details and Kyiv has not yet commented.
U.S. national-security adviser Jake Sullivan confirmed on September 15 that President Joe Biden will host Zelenskiy in Washington on September 21 for what will be their third meeting at the White House.
Both Biden and Zelenskiy are slated to address the 78th session of the UN General Assembly next week, and Zelenskiy is expected to use his in-person appearance with U.S. and world leaders to rally support and plead for advanced weapons and ammunition to aid his country's ongoing counteroffensive to retake Ukrainian territory occupied by Russian forces.
Romanian Farmers Ask Government To Continue Ban On Ukrainian Grain Products
A farmers' association in Romania has asked the government to continue a ban on Ukrainian grain and related products following a decision by the European Commission to lift restrictions, a move that would mirror actions announced by Poland, Slovakia, and Hungary.
"If a country like Poland, which strongly and thoroughly supports Ukraine against Russian aggression, has taken such a unilateral decision after the September 15 deadline expired, we don't understand why Romania would be reserved about doing the same," the farmers' association said in a statement on September 16.
"Our request in no way affects the transit of Ukrainian farm products through Romania to other destinations, as it is going on at present," the statement added.
Russia’s war against Kyiv and the disruption of Ukrainian grain exports through the Black Sea have resulted in the European Union becoming a major transit route and export destination for Ukrainian grain.
In May, the European Commission agreed to allow Poland, Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania, and Slovakia to ban domestic sales of Ukrainian wheat, maize, rapeseed, and sunflower seeds, while permitting transit of such cargoes for export elsewhere.
The five EU countries said the flood of products over the past 18 months had caused a slump in prices at home, hurting their farming sectors.
However, the commission allowed the ban to expire on September 15, despite protests from four of the five nations and vows of their unilateral action to protect farmers.
The parliament in Bulgaria, which previously supported the ban, on September 14 approved a decision to lift the restrictions, saying they risked raising prices for consumers. Sofia is seeking additional compensation from the commission for its farming sector in return for lifting the ban.
Poland, Slovakia, and Hungary on September 15 announced unilateral bans despite expiration of the commission restrictions.
Ukrainian grain shipments to Romania surpassed 9 million metric tons in the first eight months of 2023, arriving at the Black Sea port of Constanta, up from 8.6 million tons last year.
Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis on September 16 defended the decision to end the import ban on Ukrainian grain products, although he acknowledged that it was important to monitor the situation.
"We need exceptional circumstances to justify this type of restriction, and at the moment we see there is no disruption or distortion in the market of these five member states," he said.
With reporting by Reuters and dpa
Activists In Europe Mark Anniversary Of Mahsa Amini's Death In Police Custody In Iran
Hundreds gathered in central London on September 16 to mark the anniversary of the death of Mahsa Amini, the 22-year-old Kurdish-Iranian woman who died in police custody in Iran last year, sparking worldwide protests against the country's conservative Islamic theocracy. Chanting "Women! Life! Freedom!'' the crowds held her portrait and rallied around the memory of a young woman who died after she was arrested for allegedly violating Iran’s mandatory head-scarf law. Similar protests took place in Rome and Berlin. To read the original story by AP, click here.
North Macedonia Expels Three Additional Russian Diplomats In Third Such Move Since Ukraine Invasion
North Macedonia’s Foreign Ministry has ordered the expulsion of three Russian diplomats, the third such move since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. The ministry did not specify the reasons but said the decision was made after information indicated that their actions were contrary to the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations. Russia vowed that the “hostile step…will not go unanswered." The tiny Balkan nation, a NATO member, had previously expelled at least 11 Russian diplomats. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Balkan Service, click here.
Two Ships Headed To Ukraine's Black Sea Ports To Load Grain, Says Official
Two cargo vessels were headed to Ukrainian ports on September 16, the first to use a temporary corridor to sail into Black Sea ports and load grain for African and Asian markets, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov told Reuters. Last month Ukraine announced a "humanitarian corridor" in the Black Sea to release ships trapped in its ports since the start of the war in February 2022 and circumvent a de facto blockade after Russia abandoned a deal to let Kyiv export grain. Five vessels have so far left the port of Odesa, using the corridor which hugs the western Black Sea coast near Romania and Bulgaria. To see the original story by Reuters, click here.
More Than 100 Kyrgyz NGOs Urge Rejection Of Russian-Style 'Foreign Representative' Law
Some 120 nongovernmental groups have publicly appealed to lawmakers in the Kyrgyz parliament, the Supreme Council, to reject adoption of a law that would allow authorities to register organizations as "foreign representatives" in a style that critics say mirrors repressive Russian legislation. The NGOs say in the appeal, which is addressed to the chairman of the Supreme Council's committee on law and order and crime and corruption, Suyunbek Omurzakov, that the Kyrgyz bill merely substitutes the term "foreign representative" for "foreign agent" but would have a similarly chilling effect. They also say it will harm the Central Asian country of around 7 million people's economy. To see the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
