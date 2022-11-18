News
Kazakh Authorities Warn Of 'Repercussions' For Rallies On Election Day
ASTANA -- Kazakh authorities have warned citizens of the Central Asian nation against holding rallies on November 20 when voting will take place in an early presidential election.
The Prosecutor-General's Office said in a statement on November 18 that "a banned group has been calling for illegal rallies and other illegal activities" on the day of the vote, adding that "those who follow such calls will face legal prosecution."
The statement did not mention the group, but a day earlier, the Committee of National Security said it detained seven people suspected of planning "riots" during the presidential election, following online calls for action by exiled former banker Mukhtar Ablyazov, his Democratic Choice of Kazakhstan (DVK), and the Koshe (Street) Party, which are banned in the country as extremist.
In recent days, Ablyazov has called on Kazakh citizens to hold mass protests on November 20 saying the vote is illegal as no real opposition candidates were allowed to take part in the contest against President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev in the tightly controlled country.
Meanwhile Kazakh authorities have detained dozens of opposition and human rights activists in efforts to ward off the possibility of such demonstrations.
On November 18, a court in Almaty sentenced opposition activist Aigerim Tileuzhan to two months of house arrest for her role in unprecedented anti-government protests in January that were violently dispersed by police, leaving at least 238 people, including 19 law enforcement officers, dead.
Toqaev faces five opponents whom he is expected to easily beat in the November 20 snap leadership vote where a newly introduced seven-year term is up for grabs.
While he appears to be taking the election challengers lightly -- as evidenced by the fact that he sent a representative to the only televised debate among candidates last week -- opposition activists have been piling on pressure for an explanation of his decision to invite troops from the Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) to quell the January unrest, as well as his public "shoot to kill without warning" order.
The unrest occurred after a peaceful demonstration in the western region of Manghystau on January 2 over a fuel price hike tapped into deep-seated resentment of the country's leadership, leading to widespread anti-government protests.
Thousands of people were detained by officials during and after the protests, which Toqaev said were caused by "20,000 terrorists" from abroad, a claim for which authorities have provided no evidence.
Human rights groups have provided evidence that peaceful demonstrators and people who had nothing to do with the protests were among those killed by law enforcement and military personnel.
Russian Justice Ministry Adds Banned Tatar Group To Its Extremist List
Russia's Justice Ministry has added the banned All-Tatar Public Center (TIU) to its list of extremist organizations, the Federal Security Service said on November 18. In June, the Supreme Court of the Republic of Tatarstan labeled the leading NGO, which is involved in promoting and protecting Tatar history, culture, and language, as an extremist group. The TIU started its activities in 1989. In recent years, the organization has been under pressure from authorities in the wake of an ongoing crackdown on NGOs, independent media, and democratic institutions across Russia. To read the original story by Interfax, click here.
Hungary Will Not Support EU Aid Plan To Ukraine, Orban Says
Hungary will not support a European Union plan to provide Ukraine with billions in budget assistance next year, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on November 18, digging in on his country's blocking of a major aid package the EU unveiled last week. Orban said that, while Hungary condemns Russia’s aggression and supports the Ukrainian people, he is not willing to put Ukraine’s interests before those of his own country. The aid plan would provide 18 billion euros ($18.6 billion) to Ukraine next year in regular payments to help keep its energy and health-care facilities running as well as to fund salaries and pension schemes. (AP)
Netherlands Protests 'Despicable' Russian Response To MH17 Verdict
The Dutch government said on November 18 that it had summoned the Russian ambassador in the Netherlands over what it said was Moscow's "utterly despicable" response to the verdict in the trial over the 2014 downing of Flight MH17. Russia said on November 17 that the Dutch court's decision to convict two former Russian intelligence agents and a Ukrainian separatist leader for shooting down the Malaysian airliner "neglected impartiality." To see the original Reuters story, click here:
Kyrgyz Man Gets Lengthy Prison Term For 2009 Killing Of Opposition Politician
LEBEDINOVKA, Kyrgyzstan -- A Kyrgyz man has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for his involvement in the assassination of opposition politician Medet Sadyrkulov, a killing that shocked the Central Asian nation in 2009.
The Alumudun district court in the northern Chui region sentenced Sanjar Saparbekov on November 18 after finding him guilty of murder and kidnapping as well as the destruction of private property and documents.
Saparbekov, a childhood friend of former Kyrgyz President Kurmanbek Bakiev's son, Maksim, was arrested in November last year. His trial started in February.
The court concluded that Saparbekov, who is a former professional kickboxer, knocked Sadyrkulov down and suffocated him to death before simulating a traffic accident.
Saparbekov pleaded not guilty, insisting that his involvement in the high-profile murder had not been proven.
Medet Sadyrkulov and two associates were found dead in a burned-out car near Bishkek in March 2009. The deaths were initially ruled to be the result of a traffic accident.
But the high-profile case was reopened, and the deaths were reassigned as assassinations after President Bakiev fled the country in April 2010 following mass anti-government demonstrations in the capital, Bishkek.
Sadyrkulov was killed shortly after he left a job as Bakiev's chief of staff to join the opposition. He had previously served as chief of staff to Bakiev's predecessor, Askar Akaev.
In 2012, a Bishkek court convicted Kurmanbek Bakiev and his brother, Janysh Bakiev, in absentia of being involved in the killings. They were sentenced to 24 years in prison and life imprisonment, respectively.
In a separate trial held that year, five former security officers were also sentenced to prison terms for their roles in the killings.
Kurmanbek Bakiev, who served as Kyrgyzstan’s president from 2005 until 2010, has been living with his family in Belarus since his ouster. Belarusian authorities have refused to extradite him and his relatives to Kyrgyzstan.
Family Says Iranian Student Killed By Police Bullet, Rejecting Official Claim That She Died In A Fall
The family of Iranian protester Aylar Haghi, who was killed in the northwestern Iranian city of Tabriz on November 16, she was slain by direct gunfire from security agents and not as a result of a fall from a height, as officials have claimed.
In an interview with RFERL’s Radio Farda, a close relative of Aylar Haghi said on November 18 that Haghi's family are under pressure to sign a statement saying their daughter died due to an accident, otherwise they will not hand over her body.
Anger over the death of Mahsa Amini has prompted thousands of Iranians to take to the streets to demand more freedoms and women's rights in the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
The 22-year-old died on September 16, three days after being detained in Tehran by the morality police for allegedly breaching Iran's strict rules on head scarves.
Relatives said Aylar Haghi, a fourth-year medical student at Azad University in Tabriz, hoped for a better future for Iran's youth and encouraged others to take to the streets and protest.
The wave of protests and the brutal government crackdown that followed Amini's death have left scores of demonstrators dead and seen thousands detained.
The Iranian government has not taken responsibility for the killing of any protesters and in most cases has attributed their deaths to suicide, illness, and accidents.
In some cases, authorities of the Islamic republic have forced the families of the dead to repeat official accounts of the death of their loved ones in front of television cameras.
Nasrin Shakarami, the mother of 17-year-old Nika Shakrami, told Radio Farda that the authorities have attempted to call her several times in an apparent effort to get her to "confess" that her daughter was killed by a fall from a height.
"I never answered them, but they have called people close to me and have warned and threatened that Nika's mother must come forward and say what we tell her and ‘confess,’” she said.
"They want to force me into confessing in front of their camera and say that Nika either took her own life or that it was an accident," she added.
Hassan Draoftadeh, the father of a 16-year-old boy who was killed last month in the western Iranian city of Piranshahr, said that security agents had summoned him as well and pressured him to say his son was killed by Kurdish groups and not by the Iranian government.
The protests started in Amini’s hometown of Saghez in Iran's Kurdistan region and spread to dozens of cities and towns across Iran. Tehran has accused, without providing evidence, that Kurdish groups in northern Iraq have been supporting the demonstrations.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Russian Attacks Have Disabled Almost Half Of Ukraine's Energy Infrastructure, Says PM
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal says almost half of the country's energy infrastructure has been disabled by Russian strikes. "Almost half of our energy system is out of order," Shmyhal said on November 18, noting that, on November 15 alone, about 100 Russian rockets rained down on Ukrainian cities with energy facilities being the main targets. After the attacks, about 10 million Ukrainians were left without electricity in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Zhytomyr, Lviv and other cities, officials said. The Kremlin says the attacks are the result of the "unwillingness of the Ukrainian side to enter into negotiations" with Russia. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Kyiv Says Ukrainian Experts Are Working At Missile Blast Site In Poland
Ukrainian experts are already working at the location where a missile killed two people in the border area of southeastern Poland, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on November 18.
Kuleba tweeted that Ukraine would continue "open and constructive" cooperation with Poland over the November 15 incident.
NATO member Poland and its Western allies say evidence from the site indicates that the explosion was caused by a Ukrainian air defense missile that went astray in pursuit of an enemy missile during one of the heaviest waves of Russian air attacks on Ukraine.
Kyiv disagrees with the NATO allies' conclusion, saying it has evidence of a "Russian trace" in the blast.
"Ukrainian experts are already working at the site of the tragedy in Przewodow caused by Russian missile terror against Ukraine," Kuleba wrote.
"I am grateful to the Polish side for granting (the experts) access. We will continue our cooperation in an open and constructive manner, as closest friends do."
U.S. President Joe Biden on November 17 disputed Ukraine's account that missiles that landed in Poland were not of Ukrainian origin.
"That's not the evidence," Biden told reporters at the White House upon returning from a trip to Asia.
Biden’s statement followed comments by NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg and Poland that the November 15 blast in Polish territory was likely caused by a Ukrainian air defense missile.
Nevertheless, Stoltenberg said that Russia, not Ukraine, was still to blame for starting the war with its February invasion.
Kremlin Says Putin Discussed Possibility Of Turkish 'Gas Hub' In Phone Call With Erdogan
Russian President Vladimir Putin has discussed a proposal to create a Turkish "gas hub" during a phone call with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Kremlin said on November 18. Putin first floated the proposal to establish a gas base in Turkey in October as a means to redirect supplies from the damaged Nord Stream pipelines and export them on to the European market, an idea backed by Erdogan. The Kremlin said the two sides also discussed the agreed 120-day prolongation of the Black Sea grain deal that Ankara helped broker to ensure the safe passage of grain exports from blockaded Ukrainian ports. "Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan emphasized the importance of a comprehensive and complete implementation of this 'package' agreement," the Kremlin said.
Iranian Nobel Laureate Describes Protests As 'People's Revolution'
Nobel Peace Prize laureate Shirin Ebadi has described the months-long anti-establishment protests rocking Iran as a “people’s revolution.”
In an interview with RFE/RL’s Georgian Service on November 17, Ebadi said the nationwide demonstrations have shown that Iranians “do not want the Islamic republic.”
“The Iranian people want a democratic and secular government,” said Ebadi, who lives in exile. “Only a democratic and secular government can make the [protest] slogan, ‘Women, life, freedom,’ a reality.”
The protests erupted in September after Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman, died soon after she was arrested by Iran’s morality police for allegedly violating the country’s hijab law.
What began as protests against the brutal enforcement of the mandatory head scarf law has snowballed into one of the biggest threats to Iran’s clerical establishment that has ruled since the Islamic Revolution in 1979.
The authorities have responded by waging a brutal crackdown that has killed at least 342 people, including dozens of children, according to human rights groups.
Around 14,000 people have also been arrested, and rights groups say the authorities are seeking the death penalty for at least 21 people.
“Unfortunately, this government has never listened to the voices of the people and has never opened its eyes,” said Ebadi, a former lawyer and judge who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2003 for her human rights efforts in Iran.
“This government has become very scared of the people,” she added. “It has intensified its suppression of the protests in the hope of restoring calm. But [the situation] is getting worse by the day.”
The 75-year-old Ebadi said that, despite the government’s use of brute force to put down the protests, the “number of protesters who are taking to the streets is increasing every day.”
The demonstrations have attracted support from all corners of Iranian society, including students, celebrities, athletes, artists, and activists.
Iranian officials have called the protests a “conspiracy” stoked by its rivals, including the United States and Israel.
EU Trade Commissioner In Kyiv To Talk Support For Ukraine
The trade commissioner of the European Union, Valdis Dombrovskis, visited Kyiv on November 18 for talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on the 27-member bloc's support for Ukraine.
"Arrived in Kyiv to discuss EU’s support to #Ukraine, focus on emergency financial support and our plans for 2023," Dombrovskis, one of three executive vice presidents among the EU's 27 commissioners, wrote on Twitter.
"I'll also discuss with @ZelenskyyUa and @Denys_Shmyhal concrete steps for closer economic integration between EU and Ukraine."
The EU has backed Ukraine since Russia's February 24 invasion by slapping several rounds of punitive measures on Moscow and providing Kyiv with financial assistance.
Senior EU officials, including European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and a number of leaders of EU member states have also shown solidarity with Ukraine by visiting Kyiv since the start of the war.
On October 18, Ukraine received 2 billion euros ($1.97 billion) in financial assistance from the European Union -- the first tranche of a 5 billion euro ($4.91 billion) EU package following Russia's unprovoked invasion.
Moscow Says It's Ready For High-Level Talks With Washington On Prisoner Swap, Arms Treaty
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov says Moscow is hopeful a deal can be made with Washington to exchange prisoners, including convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, who currently is serving a 25-year sentence in a U.S. prison.
"The Americans are showing some external activity. We are working professionally through a special channel designed for this," Ryabkov told reporters in Moscow on November 18. "Viktor Bout is among those who are being discussed, and we certainly count on a positive result."
Relations between Moscow and Washington are at a low not seen since the last century, with tensions sent over the top by the Kremlin's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
A possible prisoner swap is expected to also include women's basketball star Brittney Griner, who was recently sentenced to nine years behind bars in Russia after being convicted on drug charges, and former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, who is serving a 16-year sentence in Russia after being convicted of espionage charges that he denies.
Ryabkov said Moscow also was ready for high-level talks with Washington regarding "strategic stability," which includes the New START treaty.
The treaty, signed in 2010 by U.S. President Barack Obama and Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, limits each country to no more than 1,550 deployed nuclear warheads and 700 deployed missiles and bombers, and envisages sweeping on-site inspections to verify compliance.
In February 2021, just days before New START was due to expire, Moscow and Washington agreed to extend it for another five years.
But in August of this year, Russia informed the United States of a freeze on U.S. inspections of its nuclear weapons under the treaty, claiming Western sanctions imposed on Moscow over its ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, along with visa restrictions, had hampered similar inspections of U.S. facilities by Russian monitors.
Russian and U.S. officials are expected to meet soon in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, from November 29-December 6 to discuss the treaty.
"The Americans know our position. It coincides with what we offered and expressed in the period of time before they unilaterally disrupted it," Ryabkov said.
Rybakov also emphasized that "there is nothing to talk about" with regard to Ukraine, given the "radically contradicting positions and approaches" the two sides have on the issue.
Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on February 24. Since then, the United States, NATO, and many of their allies have condemned the move and imposed crippling sanctions on Russia, its government, and many of those close to President Vladimir Putin.
Talks on a prisoner swap may also involve several other U.S. citizens who are currently serving prison terms in Russia.
Last month, another former U.S. Marine, Robert Gilman, was sentenced to 4 1/2 years in prison for attacking a police officer while drunk.
In July, Marc Fogel, a former employee of the U.S. Embassy in Moscow, was sentenced to 14 years in prison for “large-scale” cannabis smuggling and the illegal storage of drugs without a commercial purpose.
The 61-year-old Fogel says the drugs -- less than 20 grams of marijuana -- were medically prescribed to manage chronic pain from a back injury.
In April, Russia and the United States swapped Trevor Reed for a Russian pilot convicted of drug smuggling. Reed, also a former U.S. Marine, was sentenced to nine years in prison after allegedly attacking police officers while drunk.
With reporting by RIA Novosti and Interfax
Russian Spy Exchanged Four Years Ago Is Back In Estonia, Seeking Asylum
Artem Zinchenko, who was convicted in Estonia several years ago for working for the Russian special services and exchanged in a 2018 prisoner swap for Estonian businessman Raivo Susi, has returned to Estonia and is seeking political asylum. Zinchenko, 35, told the Estonian news outlet Eesti Paevaleht in an interview that he returned to Estonia because he disagreed with Russia's invasion of Ukraine almost nine months ago. "On February 24, everything that was between me and my country was destroyed for me," he said, referring to the date Russia invaded Ukraine.
Moscow-Imposed Governor In Crimea Says Russia Fortifying Positions
The Kremlin-imposed head of Ukraine's Russian-occupied Crimea says Russian forces are strengthening positions on the peninsula as Ukrainian troops make gains in the nearby Kherson region. Sergei Aksyonov said in a post on Telegram on November 18 that he is overseeing "fortification work" in Crimea, which Russia illegally annexed from Ukraine in 2014. Moscow used Crimea in February as one of the areas from which it launched its ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Kyiv has said it intends to fight to recapture Crimea.
Swedish Prosecutor Confirms Nord Stream Blasts Were Sabotage
A Swedish prosecutor says traces of explosives have been found at the site of the damaged Nord Stream pipelines, confirming that sabotage had taken place.
Four explosions caused leaks in three of the four links that make up the Russia-owned Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines in September, sending tons of pressurized methane gas into the Baltic Sea at a time of heightened concerns in Europe over a potential energy crisis due to supply disruptions from Russia amid its ongoing war with Ukraine.
Swedish and Danish authorities are investigating the circumstances of the leaks, and Copenhagen last month said a preliminary investigation had shown that the leaks were caused by powerful explosions.
"Analysis that has now been carried out shows traces of explosives on several of the objects that were recovered," Swedish state prosecutor Mats Ljungqvist said in a statement on November 18.
"The investigation is highly complex and comprehensive. The ongoing probe will determine whether any suspects can be identified," Ljungqvist added.
A section measuring at least 50 meters is missing from Nord Stream 1, Swedish daily Expressen reported on October 18 after filming what it said were the first publicly released images of the damage.
Danish and Swedish seismologists have registered tremors in the immediate vicinity of the leaks that they said did not resemble those from earthquakes.
The Russian Defense Ministry last month said, without presenting any evidence, that British Navy personnel blew up the pipelines, a claim that London rejected as false and said was designed to distract from Russian military failures in Ukraine.
NATO and several European countries suspect Russia carried out the sabotage.
On November 18, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia will wait until a full damage assessment to the Nord Stream gas pipelines is done before deciding on any repairs, if any.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Kyiv Says 'Almost Half' Of Energy System Downed By Russian Strikes, As Heavy Fighting Continues In The East
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on November 18 that almost half of that country's energy infrastructure has been disabled by Russian strikes, as Moscow kept up attacks causing gas and electricity cutoffs and Ukrainian forces repelled Russian attacks in the east.
"Almost half of our energy system is out of order," Shmyhal said, noting that ,on November 15 alone, about 100 Russian rockets fell on Ukrainian cities with energy facilities being the main targets.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
After the attacks, about 10 million Ukrainians were left without electricity in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Zhytomyr, Lviv, and other cities, officials said.
The Kremlin says the attacks -- which coincide with plummeting temperatures -- are the result of the "unwillingness of the Ukrainian side to enter into negotiations" with Russia.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in his nightly address on November 17 that seven people had been killed in the attacks on infrastructure and officials "are doing everything to normalize the supply" of power and gas.
Ukrainian specialists working around the clock have restored power to about 70 percent of consumers in a number of regions in central Ukraine, authorities said, but cautioned that work is being slowed down by land mines planted by retreating Russian forces in the Kherson region.
Ukrainian experts have also arrived and are working at the location in the border area of southeastern Poland where a missile this week killed two people, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on November 18.
NATO member Poland and its Western allies say evidence from the site indicates that the explosion was caused by a Ukrainian air-defense missile during one of the heaviest waves of Russian air attacks on Ukraine.
Elsewhere, Ukraine said on November 18 that its forces repelled multiple Russian attacks in the east.
The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said the military fought off Russian offensives in eight locations in the eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions, including Novoselivske and Stelmakhivka in Luhansk and Belohoryivka and Pervomaiske, Vodyane, and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk.
Meanwhile, investigators in Ukraine's recently liberated southern Kherson region uncovered 63 bodies with signs of torture after Russian forces left, Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky said on national television.
A top Ukrainian human rights investigator released a video on November 17 of what he said was a torture chamber used by Russian forces in Kherson, including a small room in which he said up to 25 people were kept at a time.
Dmytro Lubinets, the parliament's human rights commissioner, shared the video on social media.
And the Russian Defense Minister alleged on November 18 that Ukrainian forces had executed at least 10 Russian prisoners of war in what he said were war crimes "blatantly ignored" by the West.
It cited video circulating on Russian social media that was initially impossible to verify, but said it was "neither the first nor the only war crime" perpetrated by pro-Kyiv forces.
Late on November 17, U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley spoke with his Ukrainian counterpart, Commander in Chief General Valery Zaluzhny, according to a readout of the call provided by his spokesperson.
With reporting by Reuters, BBC, and CNN
Thousands Rally In Montenegro Calling For Early Elections
PODGORICA -- More than 10,000 people protested in front of the Montenegrin parliament on November 17 to demand snap elections and the withdrawal of a law on presidential powers.
The protest was organized by the Ima Nas (We Are Numerous) movement, which has the backing of President Milo Djukanovic's Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS) and its allies.
People from all parts of Montenegro took part in the rally, holding banners reading, "We are here for Montenegro, for the EU," and, "We want an election.” They also waved Montenegrin national flags, as well as EU and U.S. flags.
There were no incidents at the event, which took place amid a heavy police presence.
Speakers who addressed the crowd made accusations against the parties that hold a majority in parliament, led by the pro-Russian Democratic Front, the Democrats, and the Citizens' Movement of Ura, which have been refusing to call early elections for the past two months and which have yet to form a new government.
Nikola Janovic of the Democratic Party of Socialists repeated the request of the opposition to hold new elections.
"Let the citizens put everyone in their place and let Montenegro be free again after these elections,” Janovic said. “The humiliation of this country must stop."
Montenegro is a NATO member and a candidate to join the European Union.
The country of 620,000 people proclaimed independence from Serbia in 2006, but about one-third of its population identify as Serbs and some believe Montenegro should not be a separate country.
Nebojsa Mrvaljevic of the Forum of Free Citizens and the organizer of the protest said that the petition for holding snap parliamentary elections has been signed by 30,000 citizens so far.
Among the politicians who took part in the rally were officials from the opposition DPS, the Social Democratic Party, the Social Democrats, and the Liberal Party.
By amending the law on presidential powers, the current parliamentary majority is trying to transfer part of Djukanovic’s powers on the nomination of candidates to parliament.
The opposition sees the call for snap parliamentary elections as a way out of the political crisis Montenegro is in after the collapse of two governments since the beginning of the year.
With reporting by AFP
Iran Must Cooperate With Uranium Probe, Says IAEA Board Resolution
The United Nations atomic watchdog's 35-nation Board of Governors on November 17 passed a resolution ordering Iran to cooperate urgently with the agency's investigation into uranium traces found at three undeclared sites, diplomats said. The resolution drafted by the United States, Britain, France, and Germany says "it is essential and urgent" that Iran explain the origin of the uranium particles and more generally give the International Atomic Energy Agency all the answers it requires. While the resolution was not the first the board has passed against Iran on the issue -- another was adopted in June -- its wording was stronger and hinted at a future diplomatic escalation. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Ukraine's Energy Company Says Power Restored To Some Areas Of Country
Ukrainian national energy company Ukrenerho says its specialists have restored power to about 70 percent of consumers in a number of regions in central Ukraine. Ukrenerho repair crews are inspecting high-voltage lines in the Kherson region, the company's press service said on November 17. It said the speed of work is held back by mines. The company noted that on November 15 Russian rockets damaged 15 energy facilities, and as a result thousands of kilometers of main high-voltage lines are not working. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Russian Opposition Leader Navalny Sent To Tiny One-Man Cell
Imprisoned Russian opposition leader Aleksei Navalny has been transferred to a one-man cell, according to a post on November 17 on his social media account. Navalny was placed in solitary confinement, also called a "punishment cell," on November 1 but could only be held there for 15 days, according to the post on Instagram. He said his new confinement is "a regular cramped cell, like the punishment cell, except that you can have not one but two books and use the prison kiosk, albeit on a very limited budget." To read the original story from AP, click here.
U.S. Imposes New Sanctions Over Iran Sanctions Evasion, Targets Chinese Firms
The United States has imposed sanctions on over a dozen companies based in China, Hong Kong, and the United Arab Emirates that Washington accused of facilitating the sale of Iranian petrochemicals and petroleum products to buyers in East Asia. The latest U.S. move against Iranian oil smuggling comes as efforts to revive Iran's 2015 nuclear deal have stalled and ties between the Islamic republic and the West are increasingly strained as Iranians keep up anti-government protests. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Iranian Authorities Prevent Commemoration Of Victims Of 2019 Crackdown
Iranian authorities have prevented the commemoration of victims of a bloody crackdown on antigovernment protests in November 2019 as the third anniversary of the events coincided with nationwide protests triggered by the death of a 22-year-old woman in September after she was detained by Iran's morality police.
Relatives of two people who were shot and killed during the November 2019 protest -- Pejman Gholipur, 18, and Pouya Bakhtiari, 27 -- were arrested ahead of the commemoration, according to reports from Iran.
Gholipur’s parents as well as his brother were arrested in Gilan on November 17, according to the opposition activist collective 1500tasvir. Security agents also seized their mobile phones and published a message on Instagram about the cancellation of the commemoration for Gholipur.
Bakhtiari's sister said security agents cut off Internet access for all Bakhtiari family members and locked them in their house to prevent them from attending the commemoration for their relative.
Gholipur and Bakhtiari were among hundreds of demonstrators who were killed during the 2019 protests, which were triggered by a sudden rise in the price of gasoline.
Gholipur and Bakhtiari had joined the protests that spread to more than 100 Iranian cities and towns and lasted for days. The protests quickly turned political, with many chanting against the Iranian clerical establishment and its leaders.
An estimated 1,500 people were killed by security forces, according to Reuters. The majority of the protests lasted four days; however, spillover clashes lasted until July 2020.
Widespread strikes continued on November 17 elsewhere in Iran, including in the cities of Sari, Sanandaj, Zarghan, and others, according to videos received by RFE/RL's Radio Farda.
It was the third consecutive day of strikes by shopkeepers and businesses despite a widening crackdown as protests that flared over Mahsa Amini’s death entered a third month. Amini died after she was taken into custody by morality police allegedly for improperly wearing a head scarf, or hijab. Her family and supporters say she was severely beaten. Iranian authorities have blamed her death on "underlying diseases."
In videos from the northeastern Iranian city of Mashhad, security agents try to force shopkeepers who have closed their shops in protest to reopen. In one of these videos, officers are seen throwing tear gas at protesters.
The videos published on social media from the Iranian Kurdish city of Bukan show the large presence of people in the streets and intense clashes with security agents.
It was not possible to verify the authenticity of the videos, which have been widely distributed on social media.
The Norway-based Hengaw rights group reported a massive protest in western Iranian city of Sanandaj on November 16. The organization confirmed the death of at least two protestors in the Kurdish city.
The protests, which are demanding more freedoms and women's rights, pose the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
Authorities have met the unrest with a harsh crackdown that the Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights says has killed at least 300 people, including 40 children.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iran Says Seven Killed In 'Terrorist Attack' In Izeh Amid Protests
Iranian state media say seven people were killed and 10 injured in a November 16 "terrorist attack" in the southwestern Iranian city of Izeh.
Iran's state news agencies described the incident as a terrorist attack while referring to the dead as martyrs. State media reported that a 9-year-old boy, identified as Kian Pirfalak, was among those killed.
But activists and relatives of Pirfalak blamed security forces for his killing, which occurred as protests over the September 16 death in custody of Mahsa Amini intensified on the third anniversary of the November 2019 bloody unrest over fuel price hikes.
The opposition activist collective 1500tasvir reported that a large number of protesters were killed in Izeh on November 16 while blaming the Islamic republic's security forces for the killings.
In a video showing Pirfalak's body published online, one of his relatives said he was shot by the "security forces of the Islamic republic" and killed while he was riding in a car with his father.
Meanwhile, the official government news agency IRNA published a statement saying the extremist group Islamic State (IS) had claimed responsibility for the attack in Izeh.
However, the BBC monitoring service said some supporters of IS called the group's claim of responsibility fake.
Later, the state news agency IRNA removed the statement without offering any explanation.
The opponents of the Islamic republic accuse the government of attempting to divert public opinion from the protests.
Officials have blamed Western governments and intelligence services for the unrest, which was sparked by the death of Amini while she was in police custody for an alleged dress-code violation relating to how she was wearing a head scarf.
They have not presented any evidence to back up their claims.
Authorities have met the unrest with a harsh crackdown that the Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights says has killed at least 300 people, including 40 children.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
WNBA Star Griner Begins Serving Sentence In Russian Prison
U.S. women's basketball star Brittney Griner has begun serving her nine-year sentence for drug possession at a Russian prison, her lawyers and agent said on November 17. Griner has been relocated to a penitentiary in Mordovia, about 350 kilometers east of Moscow. "Brittney is doing as well as could be expected and trying to stay strong as she adapts to a new environment," her lawyers said in a statement. To read the original story from AP, click here.
Dutch Court Sentences Two Russians, One Ukrainian To Life In Prison In MH17 Shoot-Down
A court in the Netherlands has convicted and sentenced to life in prison two Russians and one pro-Moscow Ukrainian separatist in the 2014 shooting down of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 over Ukraine.
The three men, who were tried in absentia along with a fourth suspect, were convicted of murder by the Dutch court for their role in the shooting down of the passenger plane. The court acquitted the fourth suspect for lack of evidence as it issued its long-awaited ruling on November 17.
Ukraine welcomed the ruling, while Moscow called it "scandalous" and said it would not extradite its citizens.
The downing of flight MH17 in July 2014 killed all 283 passengers and 15 crew members onboard the flight, which had taken off from Schiphol Airport outside Amsterdam. The victims came from more than a dozen countries, although more than two-thirds of them were Dutch citizens.
WATCH: We take a look at what investigators say actually happened over eastern Ukraine on July 17, 2014.
"Only the most severe punishment is fitting to retaliate for what the suspects have done, which has caused so much suffering to so many victims and so many surviving relatives," presiding Judge Hendrik Steenhuis said, reading a summary of the ruling.
The three men convicted were former Russian intelligence agents Igor Girkin and Sergei Dubinskiy, and Leonid Kharchenko, a Ukrainian separatist leader. Russian Oleg Pulatov, the only suspect represented by defense lawyers at the trial, was acquitted.
The three men, who are believed to be in Russia, were all found to have helped to arrange the transport into Ukraine of the Russian military BUK missile system that was used to shoot down the plane. Prosecutors said the convicted men have two weeks to file an appeal.
The ruling also said the missile that shot down flight MH17 was a Russian-made BUK missile supplied from Russia and fired from a field near Pervomaisk. Steenhuis said the court believed Russia had overall control at the time of the separatist forces in eastern Ukraine.
The court also awarded damages to the families of more than 16 million euros ($16.5 million), but it is unclear just who would pay that sum.
The verdict comes more than eight years after the Boeing 777 flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur was blown out of the sky. The midair explosion and crash on July 17, 2014, happened amid a conflict between pro-Russia rebels and Ukrainian forces.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Twitter that holding the "masterminds" accountable was also crucial "as the feeling of impunity leads to new crimes." Punishment for all of Russia's atrocities then and now is inevitable, he added.
Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak told Reuters earlier the ruling sent a strong signal that "every war crime committed by the Russians will be documented, investigated, and brought to a conclusion no matter how much time it takes."
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken welcomed the verdict as "a solid step" toward justice, but he said more work lies ahead to hold those responsible to account.
The verdict "reflects the Netherlands' firm commitment to establish the truth and pursue accountability in this case," he said in a statement.
Russia called the ruling politically motivated and said the court was under "unprecedented pressure" from Dutch politicians, prosecutors, and media.
"We deeply regret that the District Court of The Hague has neglected the principles of impartial justice for the sake of the current political situation, thus inflicting a serious blow to the reputation of the entire judicial system of the Netherlands," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
Moscow said the trial in the Netherlands could go down in history as "one of the most scandalous in the history of legal proceedings with its extensive list of oddities, inconsistencies, and dubious arguments of the prosecution."
With reporting by Current Time, Reuters, AFP, and AP
