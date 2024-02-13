Kazakh Authorities Block Website Dedicated To LGBT Relations

The U.S. Senate on February 13 passed a $95.34 billion aid package that includes $61 billion in economic and military assistance for Ukraine, although the legislation faces an uncertain future as the Republican-controlled House of Representatives has signaled it won't approve the measure.

Senators voted 70-29 to approve the bill, exceeding the 60-vote threshold for approval, after 22 Republican senators joined most Democrats to back the measure.

“With this bill, the Senate declares that American leadership will not waiver, will not falter, will not fail,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat who cooperated with Republican Leader Mitch McConnell in pushing the bill through.

U.S. financial and military support has been crucial for Ukraine as it fights to repel a Russian full-scale invasion that is nearing its two-year anniversary. Its timing is also important as Kyiv is running out of military equipment and ammunition amid signs of political fatigue in some Western circles for supporting Ukraine long-term.

At the end of 2022, Congress approved about $45 billion in financial, humanitarian, and military aid to Ukraine, but those funds have now been depleted.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy thanked the U.S. Senate for its vote.

"I am grateful to Senator Schumer and Leader Mitch McConnell, and every U.S. Senator who has supported continued assistance to Ukraine as we fight for freedom, democracy, and the values we all hold dear," Zelenskiy wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

"For us in Ukraine, continued U.S. assistance helps to save human lives from Russian terror. It means that life will continue in our cities and will triumph over war.... American assistance brings just peace in Ukraine closer and restores global stability, resulting in increased security and prosperity for all," he wrote.

The Senate vote finally took place in the early hours of February 13 after eight Republican Senators who oppose aid for Ukraine without being accompanied by deep changes to American border policy filibustered the Senate floor for more than six hours .

The bill also provides $14 billion for Israel’s war with Hamas, which has been designated a terrorist organization by Washington and the European Union; $8 billion for Taiwan and allies in the Indo-Pacific zone; and $9.2 billion in humanitarian assistance for civilians in Gaza.

The February 13 vote followed after nearly half-a-year of haggling over a sweeping piece of legislation that would have linked the funding for U.S. allies to a Republican-demanded overhaul of border and asylum policies.

However, the bill's fate in the House appears bleak as Speaker Mike Johnson sharply criticized it even before it was passed.

Johnson said in a statement on February 12 that without border security guarantees the legislation fell “silent on the most pressing issue facing our country.”

Many lawmakers also appear to have taken their cue from former President Donald Trump, the expected candidate for the Republican Party in this November's presidential election. Trump has been extremely vocal in his opposition of the funding bill.

With reporting by AP and Reuters