Death Toll In Wildfires In Kazakhstan's Northeast Rises To 15

A Russian missile struck a five-story apartment building overnight in Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's hometown of Kryviy Rih, killing at least 10 people and wounding dozens amid reports that Ukraine's army was gaining ground after launching its long-awaited counteroffensive.

The adminstration of the city in Dnipropetrovsk region has declared a day of mourning for the victims.

"As of 1 p.m., 10 people have died, one is under the rubble, 28 are wounded, 12 of them are in the city's hospitals in moderate, serious, and very serious condition. A day of mourning has been announced in Kryvy Rih for tomorrow," Kryviy Rih Mayor Oleksandr Vilkul said on Telegram on June 13 after the overnight barrage of missiles.

Vilkul said that Russian missiles only hit civilian and infrastructure objectives.

"The six rockets did not hit any military targets -- [they hit] one apartment building and a storage warehouse."

"Apartments from the first to the fifth floor are on fire, which covered 700 square meters. Rescuers are putting out the fire. There are probably people under the rubble," Dnipropetrovsk regional Governor Serhiy Lysak said earlier on Telegram.

Zelenskiy condemned the attack, saying on Telegram that "terrorists will never be forgiven."

"More terrorist missiles, Russian killers continue their war against residential buildings, ordinary cities and people," Zelenskiy wrote.

"My condolences to all those who have lost their loved ones! Terrorists will never be forgiven, and they will be held accountable for every missile they launch."

As an air raid alert was declared for most of Ukraine. The Ukrainian capital's military administration reported that Kyiv came under fire as well, but all missiles were shot down. There were no reports of any casualties in Kyiv.

"All enemy [missiles] in the airspace around Kyiv were detected and successfully destroyed by [Ukrainian' air defense forces," Serhiy Popko, the head of the capital's military administration, said on Telegram.

Separately, Ukraine's air defense system said it had managed to shoot down 10 out of 15 incoming Russian missiles, as well as one Iranian-made drone during the attack.

The latest wave of Russian strikes came as Ukraine's long-anticipated counteroffensive appeared to be gaining some momentum, with the military saying that seven settlements had been liberated in the southern and eastern regions of the country and further advances had been made in Bakhmut amid heavy fighting.

In the area of Bakhmut, the Donetsk city that has been the theater of the war's longest and most brutal battle so far, Ukrainian forces conducted both defensive and offensive actions over the past 24 hours, the commander of Ukraine's ground forces, General Oleksandr Syrskiy said on June 13.



"Our forces continue the defense operation on the Bakhmut front. Our soldiers are [also] advancing on the flanks, where the enemy is losing positions," he wrote on Telegram.

"The national flag is flying over [the village of] Storozhove again, and this will be the case with every settlement until we liberate all Ukrainian land," the Ukrainian forces' press center reported in a message accompanied by a video showing Ukrainian soldiers patrolling the village.

Ukraine on June 11 said three Donetsk villages -- Makarivka, Neskuchne, and Blahodatne -- had been retaken by Kyiv's forces.

Later, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said the villages of Lobkove, Levadne, and Novodarivka in the southeastern Zaporizhzhya region had been taken, although Russian officials said Ukrainian forces had been repelled in some of those areas.

The claims could not be independently confirmed.

Ukraine’s counteroffensive has been complicated by the bursting on June 6 of the Russian-controlled Kakhovka dam on the Dnieper River.

Kyiv has accused Moscow of mining the dam and deliberately causing its destruction to flood the Kherson region in the south and slow down Ukraine's counteroffensive.

Ukraine said 10 people were killed in the region by the floods resulting from the dam breach and that 41 people were still missing.

On the Russian-occupied side of the Kherson region, the death toll has risen to 17, the Moscow-installed head of the regional government, Andrei Alekseyenko, said on social media. Russia has blamed Kyiv for the dam breach.

The United Nations has warned of catastrophic humanitarian consequences of the dam breach and resulting flooding.

"It is almost inevitable that we are going to see huge, huge problems in harvesting and sowing for the next harvest. And so what we are going to see is a huge impact on global food security -- that's what's going to happen," UN aid chief Martin Griffiths told the BBC on June 13.

"We're in difficulties already on food security but food prices, I'm sure, are bound to increase," Griffiths said.

The destruction of the dam has sparked concerns about the safety of the nearby Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant -- Europe's largest. But Ukrainian Environment Minister Ruslan Strylets said on June 12 that the water levels in the plant's cooling ponds are stable and sufficiently high. "The situation is now under control," Strylets told Ukrainian television.

His statement came ahead of a visit that Rafael Grossi, the chief of the UN's nuclear agency, the IAEA. Grossi is expected in June 13 in Kyiv, where he will first meet with Zelenskiy before heading for the Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant.

Grossi will assess the situation and conduct a rotation of the IAEA Support and Assistance Mission to Zaporizhzhya "with a strengthened team" in the wake of the incident, the atomic watchdog said.

With reporting by Reuters, AP, and dpa