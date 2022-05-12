News
Oil Workers From Restive Kazakh Town Reach Nur-Sultan DemandIng Talks
NUR-SULTAN -- Oil workers from Kazakhstan's restive southwestern town of Zhanaozen have descended upon the capital, Nur-Sultan, to demand salary increases and improved work conditions.
Members of a group of around two dozen workers from the Kezbi oil company, a subsidiary of the OzenMunaiGas giant, told RFE/RL on May 12 that they had spent the previous night at the entrance of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection demanding talks with ministry officials.
One of the workers, Berik Zhylkedliev, told RFE/RL that the group arrived 11 days ago and has tried to discuss their demands with officials at the Energy Ministry, the Prosecutor-General's Office, and state energy operator KazMunaiGas, but were unable to do so.
The oil workers say that, if their demands are not met, hundreds more who have been striking in Zhanaozen since April 18 will come to Nur-Sultan with their demands.
As the oil workers were talking to RFE/RL, several police vehicles, as well as dozens of men in civilian clothes monitoring the workers were seen nearby.
Kazakhstan’s chief labor inspector, Tolegen Ospanqulov, told RFE/RL that the oil workers' demands are being considered and they will be invited to KazMunaiGas "very soon."
Kazakh authorities are wary of protests in Zhanaozen, which has been the site of major demonstrations in the Central Asian nation for years.
In early January, protests in the volatile town over sudden hikes in the price of fuel led to nationwide anti-government protests that turned into deadly riots, which claimed at least 238 lives.
In December 2011, police fatally shot at least 16 people when dispersing protesting oil workers in the town.
Ukraine, Russia In 'Very Difficult' Talks To Evacuate Wounded Azovstal Fighters From Mariupol
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk says authorities are negotiating with the Russian side on a possible evacuation of dozens of seriously wounded Ukrainian fighters trapped inside the Azovstal metals plant in the devastated southern city of Mariupol.
She cited a potential swap for captured Russian troops but said the talks are "very difficult."
"Currently, we are negotiating only about 38 seriously wounded [Ukrainian] fighters," Vereshchuk said via Telegram. "There are currently no talks on the exchange of 500 or 600 people, as reported by some media."
She discouraged public comments on any specifics of the talks or "interfering" to avoid misinforming or threatening progress.
The intense seven-week siege by Russian forces surrounding Azovstal has become a powerful symbol of Ukrainian resistance.
Many of the civilians trapped inside Azovstal -- women, children, and elderly -- have been evacuated, although the government in Kyiv has suggested that 100 or so noncombatants may still be hiding in the warren-like tunnels and infrastructure of the nearly 90-year-old steel plant.
Vereshchuk said on May 10 that more than 1,000 Ukrainian fighters remained in the sprawling facility, the last pocket of resistance after more than two months of Russian encirclement and heavy fighting that has leveled large parts of the city.
She added in comments to the AFP news agency that "hundreds...with serious injuries who require urgent evacuation" are inside, with the situation "deteriorating every day."
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky last week acknowledged his forces couldn't unblock Mariupol militarily and said preparations were under way for a second stage of evacuation to get the wounded and medics out.
Reports: Lithuania To Withdraw Its Ambassador To Russia
Russian news agencies have cited purported Lithuanian plans to withdraw Vilnius's ambassador to Moscow and shut down its consulate in St. Petersburg next month over Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
They quoted Lithuanian national radio as saying a Lithuanian government resolution made public on May 12 describes the withdrawal of Ambassador Eitvydas Bajarunas on June 1 and the consulate's closure on June 7.
The decision to withdraw the ambassador was initially made by Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis on April 4.
He also said Lithuania had expelled Russia's ambassador to Vilnius, Aleksei Isakov, in response to reports that Russian forces killed dozens of civilians in the Ukrainian town of Bucha.
Photographs showing the bodies of some of the dead civilians in Bucha, northwest edge of Kyiv, with their hands bound have shocked many and prompted calls for stepped-up sanctions against Russia and the criminal prosecution of the perpetrators.
The UN Human Rights Council (UNHCR) voted overwhelmingly on May 12 to set up an investigation into allegations of abuses by Russian troops in areas of Ukraine where they have since withdrawn, leaving signs of torture, execution-style killings, and sexual violence, including in Bucha.
It cited the documentation by a UN team on the ground of apparent Russian atrocities.
With reporting by Interfax, TASS, and RIA Novosti
Russian Poet, RFE/RL Veteran Journalist Tsvetkov Dead At 75
Russian poet and longtime RFE/RL Russian Service journalist Aleksei Tsvetkov has died in Israel at the age of 75.
In a Facebook post, Tsvetkov's friend and New York-based poet Bakhyt Kenzheyev posted news of Tsvetkov's death in a hospital on May 12.
The cause of death was not immediately clear, but last week Tsvetkov announced on social media that he was hospitalized with a fever and pneumonia-like symptoms.
Tsvetkov was born in Ukraine and studied at universities in Odesa and Moscow.
He was a strident critic of Russia's invasion of his native Ukraine.
In the 1970s, Tsvetkov participated along with Kenzheyev, Aleksandr Soprovsky, and Sergei Gandlevsky in the underground group of poets known as Moscow Time.
Tsvetkov left the Soviet Union for the United States in 1975, after his arrest in Moscow and forced move to the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhya.
Tsvetkov worked at RFE/RL in Munich and Prague from 1989 to 2004.
He anchored the RFE/RL Russian Service programs The Seventh Continent and The Atlantic Diary.
After leaving RFE/RL in 2004, he lived in Washington and New York.
He continued to contribute to RFE/RL’s Russian Service programs as a columnist and analyst.
In 2018, Tsvetkov moved to Israel.
He was the author of 10 books of poetry and translated Shakespeare’s Hamlet.
Kosovo Applies For Council Of Europe In Move Sure To Anger Serbia
PRISTINA -- Kosovo has officially applied for membership in the Council of Europe (CoE), the continent's leading human rights organization, in an effort to seize on the recent exit of Russia.
The long-delayed application and prospect of Kosovar membership is aimed at strengthening the legal standing of the partially recognized Balkan country of around 1.9 million on the international stage.
It is also certain to anger neighboring Serbia, which doesn't recognize its former province's independence.
Kosovar Foreign Minister Donika Gervalla-Schwarz delivered the application in person on May 12 at a meeting with the leadership of the Council of Europe in Strasbourg, according to a video posted by her ministry.
"Today a new chapter unfolds for Kosovo at the Council of Europe," Gervalla-Schwarz said, noting that the application must still face scrutiny from the CoE general assembly and its ministerial committee.
She said her country "deserves to be a member...as soon as possible."
Gervalla-Schwarz called Kosovo "the most democratic, most pro-European, and the most optimistic country in the region."
In 2008, Kosovo declared independence from Serbia, which is still opposed by Belgrade and Moscow along with a handful of EU member states.
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said after coordinated meetings alongside Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti in Berlin this week on normalizing relations with Pristina that Belgrade would "show you our teeth"if Kosovo applied for CoE membership.
“The day we find out that they have officially applied for membership in an organization, our response will be much stronger than they think and will not be just a statement to the media. Believe me, we will show you our teeth,” Vucic was quoted by local media as saying.
In a previous approval in principle of submitting an application, the Kosovar government stressed its fealty to the rule of law and fundamental rights and freedoms.
Emrush Ujkani, executive director of the European Investors Council, told RFE/RL's Balkan Service that Kosovar membership in the CoE "would strengthen Kosovo's legal profile on the international stage" and noted that membership would provide Kosovar citizens access to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) in Strasbourg.
More than 110 countries recognize Kosovo's sovereignty, but membership in the UN and many other institutions have eluded it, partly because of resistance from permanent Security Council members Russia and China.
Russia quit the Council of Europe under threat of expulsion last month after its membership was suspended one day after President Vladimir Putin launched Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
Pristina has suggested it has sufficient backing among the 46-country membership to get the two-thirds majority required for acceptance.
Kosovo joined the Council of Europe's Venice Commission, a related democracy-and-rights advisory body, in 2014.
Then-President Hashim Thaci vowed unsuccessfully in 2017 to apply for Council of Europe membership within a year.
Thaci, who stands accused of war crimes and other serious offenses dating back to Kosovo's war of independence in 1998-99, was eventually succeeded by Vjosa Osmani in April 2021.
Kosovo's bid to join the UN science and culture organization, UNESCO, was defeated in 2015.
ORIGINAL BALKAN SERVICE STORY: https://www.slobodnaevropa.org/a/kosovo-savet-evrope-aplikacija/31845977.html
- By Current Time
Latvian Lawmakers Approve Bill Allowing Removal Of Soviet Monument In Riga
Latvian lawmakers have approved a bill that allows a controversial Soviet monument in the capital, Riga, to be dismantled as the Baltic nation looks to further shed its Soviet-occupied past amid Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
The bill amending a 1994 agreement between Latvia and Russia on the preservation of Soviet-era monuments in the Baltic state was approved on May 12.
"The changed geopolitical conditions...mean that Latvia can’t and won’t be bound to preserve...monuments to the Soviet occupation," Rihards Kols, the chairman of parliament’s commission on foreign affairs, said in explaining the move.
Latvia will continue to fulfill its international obligations regarding burials and cemeteries, he added.
The monument in Riga's Victory park has been a bone of contention between Latvia and Russia for years.
Each year on May 9, the Russian Embassy in Riga organizes events and concerts devoted to the Soviet role in the defeat of Nazi Germany in the World War II. Latvia has a large ethnic-Russia majority.
The events caused controversy among most of the citizens of the former Soviet republic, which since regaining independence in 1991 has become a member of NATO and European Union.
Latvia has approved many post-independence laws aimed at weeding out Russian influence and boosting the status of Latvian language and culture.
UN Rights Council Votes To Investigate Alleged Russian Killings, Torture, Other Abuses In Ukraine
The UN Human Rights Council (UNHCR) has overwhelmingly approved a resolution to set up an investigation into allegations of abuses by Russian troops in areas of Ukraine they temporarily controlled.
The vote on May 12 was 33 members in favor and two countries -- China and Eritrea -- opposed.
Twelve countries abstained from the vote at the Geneva-based council.
The UNHCR's resolution cited apparent cases of torture, shootings, and sexual violence, along with other atrocities documented by a UN team on the ground.
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet, who heads the council, said earlier that thousands of corpses have been found in the region of Kyiv after the retreat of Russian forces in what may be evidence of war crimes.
She said via videolink that authorities were working to verify the violations as Russia's war against Ukraine, which it launched in February, intensifies.
"The scale of unlawful killings, including indications of summary executions in areas to the north of Kyiv, is shocking," Bachelet told the UNHRC as it debates whether to launch an official investigation into what happened when Russian forces moved into the Kyiv region as they looked to take the capital, only to encounter fierce resistance and eventually pull back in early April.
On May 12, the UNHCR condemned atrocities documented by experts in Russian-occupied territories and demanded access for humanitarian workers to people who have been taken from Ukraine to Russia since the invasion began.
It cited allegations that many have been forced to go to Russia.
In the wake of the withdrawal of Russian troops from districts north of Kyiv, officials have been looking at whether civilians were summarily killed or executed by Russian troops, as well as a growing body of evidence pointing to possible rape and sexual violence.
Some of the victims had their hands tied behind their back.
Russian authorities claim that their forces have not attacked civilians in Ukraine and said evidence has been staged in order to justify new Western sanctions against Moscow and to disrupt the peace negotiation process.
Soaring Bread Prices Trigger Street Protests In Iran
Iranians have staged street protests after authorities cut subsidies for imported wheat, a move that has led to a dramatic increase in the price of bread. Video posted to social media sites on May 11 purportedly showed protesters marching through the cities of Dezful and Mahshahr in the southwestern province of Khuzestan. Amid the rallies, authorities have imposed a near-total shutdown of mobile and home broadband data in parts of the province.
Nike Halts Sponsorship Of Russian Soccer Club Spartak Moscow
U.S. sports apparel giant Nike has ended its 17-year cooperation with Russian Premier League Football club Spartak Moscow after the team was ruled out of next season's European competitions because of Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
"Nike has notified FC Spartak of the termination of the sponsorship contract due to the fact that, in accordance with the UEFA verdict, our club will not be able to participate in European competitions next season," the club said an a statement on May 12.
"The leadership of Spartak's commercial department is now working on finding a new equipment supplier," it added.
Nike has yet to comment publicly on the issue.
On May 2, European soccer's governing body, UEFA, announced a ban on Russian men's clubs next season in response to the war launched by Moscow on Ukraine in February.
Under the ban, Russian soccer teams will be barred from the Champions League, Europa League, and Europa Conference League competitions.
Earthquake Hits Eastern Uzbekistan Near Border With Afghanistan
An earthquake measuring 5.7 magnitude has rocked the eastern part of Uzbekistan.
The European Mediterranean Seismological Center said the quake on May 12 struck 97 kilometers northwest of Termiz, a city on the Uzbek-Afghan border with about 140,000 residents.
The quake had a depth of 10 kilometers, it added.
No casualties or damage have been reported so far.
Based on reporting by Reuters and TASS
Kazakh Group Defending Rights Of Ethnic Kin In Xinjiang To Create Political Party
AKLMATY, Kazakhstan -- A group in Kazakhstan involved in defending the rights of ethnic Kazakhs in China's northwestern region of Xinjiang has announced it will create a political party in the Central Asian state.
Leaders and activists of the group Naghyz Atazhurt (Real Fatherland) announced the move at a press conference in Kazakhstan's largest city, Almaty, on May 12.
"Our goal is to contribute to the process of the democratic political system while taking into account our people's traditions, language, national characteristics," the group's leader, Bekzat Maqsutuly, said.
In a sign of the party's platform, Maqsutuly accused the authorities of doing nothing to assist ethnic Kazakhs in Xinjiang who want to move to Kazakhstan.
He said that anti-government protests in early January, where more than 200 people died as security forces opened fire on unarmed demonstrators, "showed that the current authorities do not care about the fate of Kazakh citizens."
"We understood that the problems faced by ethnic Kazakhs abroad cannot be resolved unless real legal institutions, rule of law and justice, are established in Kazakhstan," Maqsutuly said.
Naghyz Atazhurt, formerly known as Atazhurt Eriktileri (Volunteers of the Fatherland), has campaigned for the release of ethnic Kazakhs held in so-called re-education camps in Xinjiang.
The United Nations has said an estimated 1 million ethnic Uyghurs and other mostly Turkic-speaking Muslim indigenous people of Xinjiang, including Kazakhs, were being held in what it described as "counterextremism centers" in Xinjian.
The UN also said millions more had been forced into internment camps.
China says that the facilities are "centers for vocational education and training."
Germany's Siemens Exiting Russian Market Completely Over War In Ukraine
The German industrial and technology group Siemens AG says it will fully stop operations and leave the Russian market over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, the latest blow to an economy already ravaged by international sanctions and the exodus of hundreds of firms.
In a statement on May 12, the multinational firm said it "has started proceedings to wind down its industrial operations and all industrial business activities" in Russia.
“We condemn the war in Ukraine and have decided to carry out an orderly process to wind down our industrial business activities in Russia. This was not an easy decision, given our duty of care for our employees and long-standing customer relationships, in a market where we have been active for almost 170 years," President and CEO Ronald Busch said, adding, "we provide humanitarian assistance to our colleagues and the people of Ukraine and stand with the international community in calling for peace."
Since Moscow launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on February 24, hundreds of companies from around the world and across all sectors have halted operations in Russia or pulled out of the country completely.
Siemens had already suspended all new business in Russia and Belarus, which has provided the Kremlin with support during the war.
In Russia, Siemens produced household appliances and electronics. It also produced Lastochka (Swallow) electric trains and freight electric locomotives in a joint venture with the Ural Locomotives railway engineering company, and provided technical support to Russian-made Sapsan high-speed electric express trains.
"The business will manage the orderly process to wind down its activities in line with regulatory requirements and international sanctions," Siemens said.
Ukraine Says Grain Exports Drop By More Than Half In May
Ukraine's grain exports this month have fallen by more than half amid fears Russia's unprovoked invasion may have a massive impact on food supplies around the world.
Ukraine's Agriculture Ministry data released on May 12 shows this month's exports stood at 298,000 tons -- 284,000 tons of corn, 8,000 tons of barley, and 6,000 tons of wheat -- compared to 667,000 tons of cereals in the same period of May last year.
It did not say how the grain was delivered.
Ukraine, a major grain producer, exported up to 6 million tons of grain a month before Russia invaded the country in February. Most of it, some 4.5 million tons, was exported through seaports.
Ukraine has been forced by Russia's invasion to export by train via its western border, its small Danube River ports, or the Romanian Black Sea port of Constanta.
On May 2, Ukraine temporarily closed four seaports until the country "regains control over" them.
Based on reporting by Reuters and RFI
Jailed Georgian Ex-President Transferred To Clinic For Treatment
TBILISI -- Jailed former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili has been transferred from a detention center to a private medical institution in Tbilisi for treatment.
Georgian officials said on May 12 that Saakashvili was transferred to the Vivamed clinic in the Georgian capital after several days of negotiations.
Saakashvili's physicians have said that the former president suffers from strong post-traumatic stress and anorexia that most likely developed after he held two separate hunger strikes while in custody.
The doctors have concluded the 54-year-old needs urgent and complex neuropsychological and physical treatment for his ailments.
Saakashvili's relatives, friends, and supporters have demanded Saakashvili be allowed to travel abroad to receive medical treatment.
Earlier this week, Georgian Justice Minister Rati Bregadze proposed moving Saakashvili to a civilian medical clinic for treatment.
Bregadze's statement came the same day a Tbilisi court decided to postpone the former president's trial on embezzlement charges, as he was unable to attend because of his health.
Saakashvili, who served as president from 2004 until 2013, has been in custody since October 1, when he was detained shortly after returning to Georgia from self-imposed exile.
He is serving a six-year sentence after being convicted in absentia of abuse of office, a charge he calls politically motivated.
He is currently on trial on separate charges of violently dispersing an anti-government rally in November 2007 and illegal border crossing. He has rejected those charges as well, calling them trumped-up.
Former Russian Minister Ulyukayev Released From Prison
Former Russian Economy Minister Aleksei Ulyukayev, who was sentenced to eight years in prison in 2017 for bribery, has been released from prison after prosecutors decided not to appeal a court ruling last month that accepted his request for early parole.
Ulyukayev left Correctional Colony No. 1 on May 12, climbing into a Range Rover SUV vehicle that was accompanied by two more vehicles without license plates.
A court in Tver ruled on April 27 that it would grant Ulyukayev his request for an early release, saying that the ruling would take force on May 12 if prosecutors did not launch an appeal.
Ulyukayev was convicted in December 2017 of taking a "large bribe" and sentenced to eight years in a strict-regime prison. He was also ordered to pay a fine of 130 million rubles ($1.8 million).
Ulyukayev, who was fired by President Vladimir Putin hours after his arrest in the middle of the night in November 2016, is the highest Russian official to be arrested since the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union.
He was found guilty of taking a $2 million in cash from the head of state-run oil giant Rosneft, Igor Sechin. Sechin is a longtime Putin associate.
Prosecutors said the bribe was given in exchange for Ulyukayev approving the sale of Bashneft, a state-controlled oil company, to Rosneft.
Police detained Ulyukayev inside Rosneft headquarters shortly after Sechin handed him the cash inside a lockable brown bag, prosecutors said.
Ulyukayev has said he thought the package contained a gift but that a trap had been set for him.
Ulyukayev, 66, was seen as a member of the liberal camp in the Russian ruling elite, while Sechin, a longtime former deputy chief of staff at the Kremlin, is perceived as a hard-liner and one of Putin's closest allies.
With reporting by RIA Novosti and TASS
Finland Takes Step Toward NATO Despite Threats From Moscow
Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and Prime Minister Sanna Marin have come out in support of dropping the country's long-held stance of neutrality, saying the Nordic nation should join the NATO military alliance in response to Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
The move, which is expected to happen quickly and at the same time as neighboring Sweden, would mark a major shift in Europe's security structure and flies in the face of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has said he ordered the invasion of Ukraine in part to halt the further expansion of NATO to its borders.
Moscow reacted sharply to the news, saying it will consider "necessary measures in order to balance the situation" if Finland, which shares a long border with Russia, joins the alliance.
"NATO membership would strengthen Finland’s security. As a member of NATO, Finland would strengthen the entire defense alliance. Finland must apply for NATO membership without delay. We hope that the national steps still needed to make this decision will be taken rapidly within the next few days," Niinisto and Marin said in a joint statement on May 12.
Debate on joining NATO was sparked by growing security fears after Russia launched an unprovoked invasion of its neighbor Ukraine in February.
Finland's next step is a meeting of a special committee on May 15 made up of the president, prime minister and up to six other cabinet ministers. It will make the formal decision whether to submit a Finnish application.
The proposal will then be presented to parliament for a debate on May 16.
While no formal date is expected to be announced immediately for when accession could take place, NATO will hold a summit in Madrid on June 28-29.
NATO officials have indicated that the accession protocols for Finland and Sweden could be signed at that time if the formal applications landed on NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg's desk by the end of May.
In response to the news, Stoltenberg said Finland's entry would be "smooth and swift."
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen quickly applauded the joint statement, saying his country will "warmly welcome" Finland to NATO as the move will strengthen the alliance and "our common security."
"Denmark will do everything for a quick admission process after the formal application," he added in a tweet.
The announcement means Finland is all but certain to apply and it, along with Sweden, is expected to experience few problems integrating into the alliance.
Both countries have been in NATO's Partnership for Peace program since 1994, and its Enhanced Opportunity Partners 20 years later. The two structures ensure smoother cooperation with NATO for countries not part of the alliance.
The membership ratification process normally takes about a year, as the national parliaments of all 30 NATO members must debate and vote on the issue -- frequently after first debating it in committee.
But high-ranking politicians and officials from both Sweden and Finland have been busy touring various NATO capitals in recent months to request considerably accelerated processes.
Finland Moves Toward NATO Membership, Ukraine Claims Gains Against Russian Troops
Finland has announced its desire to join NATO "without delay," prompting a sharp warning from the Kremlin as Moscow's ongoing war in Ukraine, which President Vladimir Putin has said he launched to prevent the alliance's expansion, reshapes Europe's security architecture.
Russia also appeared to lose ground on the battlefield on May 12, with Ukraine's military claiming it had pushed back Russian forces in a counterattack in the east that could mark the beginning of a shift in the momentum of the war.
"NATO membership would strengthen Finland's security. As a member of NATO, Finland would strengthen the entire defense alliance. Finland must apply for NATO membership without delay," Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and Prime Minister Sanna Marin said in a joint statement.
Finland, which shares a 1,340-kilometer border and a turbulent relationship with Russia, has stepped up its cooperation with NATO since Russia seized Crimea in 2014.
Putin cited in part what he called the threat from NATO, which expanded eastwards after the Cold War, as a reason for launching his invasion of Ukraine.
The announcement in Helsinki prompted Russia to warn that it would have to take "military-technical" steps in response.
"The expansion of NATO and the approach of the alliance to our borders does not make the world and our continent more stable and secure," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
Asked whether Finland's membership would be a threat, Peskov answered: "definitely."
"Everything will depend on how this process takes place, how far the military infrastructure will move towards our borders," he said.
In Helsinki, Niisto and Marin said in their statement that a special committee will announce a formal Finnish decision on a membership bid on May 15 as another Nordic country, the traditionally neutral Sweden, is also expected to announce its intention to join NATO in the coming days.
NATO officials have indicated that the accession protocols for Finland and Sweden could be signed when the alliance holds a summit in Madrid on June 28-29 if the formal applications landed on NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg’s desk by the end of this month.
Finland fought two wars with the Soviet Union between 1939 and 1944, repelling an attempted invasion but losing 10 percent of its territory in the subsequent peace agreement.
Finland maintained its neutrality in the postwar period, acting at times as an intermediary between Moscow and the West.
The diplomatic moves made abroad came as Ukraine's General Staff said its forces had recaptured Pytomnyk, a village on the main highway north of Kharkiv, a city located just 40 kilometers from the border.
In its daily intelligence bulletin, Britain's Ministry of Defense noted that the withdrawal of Russian forces from the Kharkiv area was "a tacit recognition of Russia's inability to capture key Ukrainian cities where they expected limited resistance from the population."
Russian forces continue to pound a steel plant in the southern port city of Mariupol that is the last bastion of Ukrainian resistance, its defenders said.
Ukraine offered to release Russian prisoners of war in exchange for the safe evacuation of badly wounded fighters trapped inside the Azovstal steel plant.
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said that negotiations were under way to release the wounded. She said there were different options, but “none of them is ideal.”
Russia hasn't confirmed any talks on the subject.
Officials said in recent weeks that about 100,000 residents could still be trapped in Mariupol, which had a prewar population of over 400,000.
Russian and Ukrainian authorities have agreed to cease-fires to evacuate residents, but those efforts have subsequently failed most of the time.
Russia, meanwhile, said on May 12 that its forces hit two ammunition depots in the Chernihiv region of Ukraine. The Defense Ministry said Russia had destroyed a Ukrainian S-300 air defense missile system in the Kharkiv region and a radar station near Odesa.
Earlier on May 12, leaders of the European Union warned that Russia posed the "most direct threat" to world order and called Moscow's invasion of Ukraine "barbaric" as heavy fighting in the east and south of the country continued.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who is in Japan together with European Council President Charles Michel, held talks on May 12 with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida that have touched on Moscow's invasion.
Russia "is today the most direct threat to the world order with the barbaric war against Ukraine, and its worrying pact with China," von der Leyen said after meeting Kishida.
As fighting raged in southern and eastern Ukraine, Kyiv said it will not reopen the suspended Sokhranovka gas transit route from Russia to European customers until it obtains control over its gas transit system.
On May 11, Russian gas flows to Europe via Ukraine fell by a quarter after Kyiv announced it would stop Russian shipments through a hub in the east, blaming interference by Russian forces in the region.
It was the first time exports have been disrupted since Moscow launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, but the immediate effect is likely to be limited because Russia can divert the gas to another pipeline and because Europe relies on a variety of suppliers.
With reporting by AP, Reuters, AFP, and dpa
Two Romanian Journalists Detained In Breakaway Moldovan Region
Romania's Foreign Ministry says two Romanian journalists were briefly detained by security forces of the breakaway region of Transdniester, a sliver of land inside Moldova held by Kremlin-backed separatists.
The ministry said in a statement on May 11 that the two journalists, went missing the day before while working, sparking an intense search that ultimately led to locating them and subsequent diplomatic negotiations -- involving governments from both countries, as well as the Moldovan mission of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe -- to gain their freedom.
"The two were escorted, under safe conditions, to the [Moldovan] capital, Chisinau, where they are safe and will return to Romania in the coming period," the ministry said.
"[The] Romanian diplomatic mission in Chisinau was not informed in advance about the intention of the two journalists," it said, adding that the "so-called Transdniestrian authorities" recently banned foreign journalists from entering the region.
Transdniester, which lies strategically between Moldova proper and Ukraine, declared independence from Chisinau in 1990 and the two sides fought a brief war in 1992 that was quelled by Russian troops intervening on the side of separatists.
Fears of a spillover from the Ukraine conflict have expanded since a Russian general said last month that the aim of Moscow's unprovoked invasion launched in February was to create a land corridor through southern Ukrainian to Transdniester.
Russia still maintains some 1,500 soldiers in Transdniester, who are said to be guarding a huge Soviet-era arms depot.
Besides the troops ostensibly guarding the depot, Russia has another 400-500 soldiers in Transdniester that have been labeled as peacekeepers since the end of the 1992 war.
A series of alleged attacks have been reported in Transdniester in recent weeks, prompting Ukraine to say Russia wants to destabilize the region to create a pretext for a military intervention. Moscow denies the allegations.
Moscow Puts Sanctions On European Gazprom Units In Countries That Have Imposed Sanctions On Russia
Russia has imposed sanctions against units of Gazprom Germania and dozens of other companies based in countries that have imposed sanctions on Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine.
Under the sanctions, the 31 companies listed on May 11 by the Russian government are banned from conducting transactions and entering Russian ports.
But it notably includes local subsidiaries of Gazprom, which supplies more than a third of European gas.
The list also includes EuRoPol GAZ SA, the owner of the Polish part of the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline through which much of the Gazprom gas supply to Europe flows. Other EU firms as well as U.S. and Singaporean energy companies are also named.
German regulators took control of operations at Gazprom Germania after Gazprom abandoned it last month without explanation.
The German Economy Ministry is examining the announcement, a spokesperson for the ministry said. The ministry said the supply of gas is constantly being checked and currently is guaranteed.
"The German government and Federal Network Agency, as trustees of Gazprom Germania, are already in the process of taking the necessary precautions and preparing for various scenarios," the spokesperson said in a statement.
Gazprom Germania's operations span supplies to wholesalers and retailers, storage, and pipeline transmission. Its operations include Germany's biggest gas storage facility at Rehden in Lower Saxony.
Under a decree issued by President Vladimir Putin on May 3 no Russian entity is allowed to make deals with the entities under sanctions or fulfil its obligations under existing deals.
The decree explicitly forbids the export of products and raw materials to people and entities on the sanctions list.
Putin framed the decree as a response to sanctions imposed by the United States and its allies.
Putin repeatedly warned that Moscow would respond in kind, though until last week the Kremlin's toughest economic response had been to cut off gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria and demand European customers pay for gas in rubles.
Based on reporting by Reuters and AFP
Trial Of Former Far East Governor Opens In Russian Court
The trial of Sergei Furgal, the former governor of the Far Eastern Khabarovsk region whose arrest in 2020 sparked months of protests in the region, has opened in a Russian court.
The trial began in a court in Lyubertsy on May 11. Furgal is charged with attempted murder and ordering two killings in 2004 and 2005.
Furgal and others charged in the case reiterated statements rejecting any involvement in the attempted murder and contract killings. Furgal and his supporters insist that the case against him is politically motivated. He faces a life sentence if convicted.
Furgal, a member of the nationalist Liberal Democratic Party of Russia, was elected in 2018 in a runoff that he won handily against the region's longtime incumbent from the Kremlin-backed ruling United Russia party.
His arrest on July 9, 2020, sparked mass protests in Khabarovsk Krai's capital, Khabarovsk, and several other towns and cities in the region.
The protests were held almost daily for many months, highlighting growing discontent in the Far East over what demonstrators see as Moscow-dominated policies that often neglect their views and interests.
Based on reporting by TASS and Interfax
Kazakh President Emphasizes Importance Of China-Europe Transportation Route Bypassing Russia
Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev said after a visit to Ankara for talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that a new transportation route connecting China with European markets bypassing Russia is important for the two nations.
Toqaev said on May 11 that his visit opened opportunities "for further strengthening cooperation in political, trade, economic, investment, cultural, military, and other areas." The most important thing for the two states "is using the potential of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR)," he added, a day after the visit.
The TITR, known as the Middle Corridor, is an international development linking China's rail freight transport networks with the European Union, bypassing Russia.
Launched in 2017, the project links Caspian Sea and Black Sea ferry terminals with rail systems in China, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkey, Ukraine, and Poland.
Last month, amid Moscow's ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, China opened another railway route to Europe via Kazakhstan, also bypassing Russia.
The situation in Ukraine was also a focus during the talks.
"Our thoughts on the peaceful resolution of the situation in Ukraine on the basis of sovereignty and territorial integrity coincide," Erdogan said.
Kazakhstan, known as a close ally of Russia, has not officially condemned Moscow's aggression against Kyiv but said it respects Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty. Also, top officials of the Central Asian nation have said their country will not assist Russia to evade sanctions imposed on it over the war in Ukraine.
The two presidents said a joint statement on "expanding a strategic partnership" between the two Turkic nations and 14 other bilateral agreements were signed during Toqaev's visit.
The Kazakh Defense Ministry said on May 11 that an agreement on military cooperation was among those signed.
Erdogan said that Kazakhstan was "the historic land of all Turks, while Turkey is the second home for Kazakhstan's citizens."
"We are ready to bear responsibility for the stability, peace, and security of our brothers in Kazakhstan," Erdogan said.
Turkey was the first country to recognize Kazakhstan's independence following the Soviet Union's collapse in 1991 and the first foreign country to open an embassy in Kazakhstan in 1992.
It was Toqaev's first visit to Turkey since he was chosen to be president by his predecessor, Nursultan Nazarbaev, following the latter's resignation in March 2019.
With reporting by Daily Sabah
First Russian Soldier Suspected Of Murdering A Civilian In Ukraine To Face Trial
KYIV -- Ukrainian authorities are moving ahead with the first murder trial of a Russian soldier suspected of killing a Ukrainian civilian during Russia's unprovoked invasion.
Ukrainian Prosecutor-General Iryna Venediktova said on Facebook on May 11 that the suspect was charged with the killing of a 62-year-old civilian who was riding a bicycle in the village of Chupakhivka in the northeastern region of Sumy.
"The Prosecutor-General's Office sent to a court the case against Vadim Shishimarin, the commander of a unit of military brigade 32010, known as the Fourth Tank Kantemirov Division of the Moscow region," Venediktova wrote.
According to Venediktova, the 21-year-old suspect, who is currently in Ukrainian custody, may face up to life in prison if convicted of murder.
Last week, Venediktova announced the name of the first Russian soldier suspected of torturing and murdering civilians in the town of Bucha, near Kyiv, during weeks of occupation.
Venediktova identified this soldier as the commander of a unit of Russia's National Guard, Sergei Kolotsei, who was officially informed that he is a suspect.
Last month, Venediktova identified 10 soldiers of the 64th Mechanized Infantry Brigade of the Russian armed forces, saying that they are suspected of "cruelty toward civilians and other war crimes," adding that Ukrainian investigators continue to gather evidence and those named were just the first.
She also said at the time that investigations were under way to find out if the 10 Russians took part in the killing of civilians in Bucha.
The retreat of Russian forces from Bucha and other towns near Kyiv revealed harrowing evidence of brutal killings, torture, mass graves, and the indiscriminate targeting of civilians in the fighting, prompting calls from several countries, as well as the United Nations and the International Criminal Court (ICC), for investigations to determine whether war crimes were committed.
Ukraine's National Police said on May 5 that, since the beginning of Russia’s invasion on February 24, more than 10,000 probes have been launched into war crimes allegedly committed by Russian troops in Ukraine.
Armenian Protesters Block Yerevan Mayor's Office
YEREVAN -- Armenian opposition activists and their supporters have blocked the building of the Yerevan city mayor as rallies resumed demanding Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian's resignation.
An opposition leader in parliament, Deputy Speaker Ishkhan Sagatelian, called on the protesters to unblock the building, saying they could join rallies taking place in the city on May 11. Police prevented protesters from entering the building before they blocked access.
The protesters are demanding Pashinian’s resignation because of what they say are unacceptable concessions he made during negotiations with Azerbaijan over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh.
Pashinian issued a statement on May 11 saying that Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers will soon meet soon to discuss delimiting the border between the two South Caucasus nations.
"We have gone through severe hardships, but I can say today that I am deeply confident that we are on the right path," Pashinian's statement published by his press service said.
Anti-government demonstrations have been taking place since April 17. Protesters have blocked major roads in Yerevan and called on the population to commit acts of civil disobedience.
Pashinian has faced heavy criticism since he and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev agreed last month to start drafting a bilateral peace treaty to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and set up a joint commission on demarcating their common border during talks in Brussels.
Azerbaijan wants the peace deal to be based on five elements, including a mutual recognition of each other’s territorial integrity. Pashinian has publicly stated that the elements are acceptable to Yerevan in principle, fueling Armenian opposition claims that he is ready to recognize Azerbaijani sovereignty over Nagorno-Karabakh.
Armenia lost control over parts of the breakaway region in a 2020 war that ended with a Russian-brokered cease-fire, which an estimated 2,000 Russian troops have been deployed to monitor.
Nagorno-Karabakh, which had been under ethnic Armenian control for nearly three decades, is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan.
Pashinian, who said he had agreed to the 2020 cease-fire to avoid further losses, said he would not sign any peace deal with Azerbaijan without consulting ethnic Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh.
Belarusian Opposition Leader Tsikhanouskaya Links Ukraine's Fight With Belarus's Democratic Struggle
PRAGUE -- Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya, the exiled leader of the democratic opposition in Belarus, says her country's fate is linked to the outcome of the war that Russia has launched against Ukraine.
"We understand our responsibility in connection with the war in Ukraine," Tsikhanouskaya told RFE/RL in an interview at its Prague headquarters on May 11.
"We understand that we must fight for Ukraine now to fight for Belarus later," she said. "We understand that, without a free Ukraine, there cannot be a free Belarus."
Tsikhanouskaya, 39, was a last-minute presidential candidate, filling in for her husband, Syarhey Tsikhanouski, whose own bid for the presidency was derailed by his arrest and jailing on charges that supporters say were trumped up to keep the popular vlogger off the August 2020 ballot.
Fearing for her safety and that of her family, the former English teacher-turned-politician left Belarus the day after the vote, which resulted in a sixth presidential term for authoritarian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka, and has been leading the Belarusian opposition from exile in Lithuania.
Following massive protests over the vote, which the opposition says was rigged, Lukashenka launched a harsh, and often violent crackdown, jailing tens of thousands of protesters, most of his political opponents, and muzzling independent media.
In reaction to the situation, the European Union, the United States, Canada, and other countries have refused to recognize Lukashenka as the legitimate leader of Belarus and have imposed sanctions on him and several senior Belarusian officials.
Isolated and financially weakened, Lukashenka turned to long-time ally Russia for support, and his since replied in kind by allowing Moscow to launch attacks on Ukraine and supply forces from Belarusian territory.
Tsikhanouskaya said Belarusian citizens, unlike the country's leadership, are "doing what they can" to support their neighbor.
"By helping Ukraine, we are also helping ourselves. Because when Ukraine wins, it will mean that the Kremlin is weak and, hence, that Lukashenka is weak. This will open a new window of opportunity for Belarusians, for protests and strikes," she said.
In response to questions from RFE/RL's Belarus Service and Current Time, the Russian-language channel led by RFE/RL in cooperation with VOA, over what comes after the fighting ends, Tsikhanouskaya replied that "once Ukraine wins this war, the rest will be up to Belarusians."
"How can we take best advantage of the moment? How can we weaken [Lukashenka's] regime? All our work is aimed at, on one hand, weakening the regime and, on the other, empowering the Belarusian people," she said.
Tsikhanouskaya said her movement has begun the process of opening a representative office in Kyiv so that it can be in closer contact with Ukrainian officials and the Belarusian diaspora in Ukraine.
Despite the war in Ukraine, the Belarusian opposition has been bolstered by "the 100 percent support of Western democratic countries," Tsikhanouskaya said.
"They support our movement and our striving to change our country," Tsikhanouskaya said. "And we have been assured that there will be no negotiations behind the backs of Belarusians. Lukashenka is illegitimate and no one is going to recognize him until our conditions are met -- the release of political prisoners and the end to repressions."
Much of Tsikhanouskaya's efforts since Russia's February 24 attack on Ukraine has involved reminding Western countries that the Lukashenka government must not be seen as representative of the Belarusian people.
"When the war started and Belarus became an aggressor in the eyes of other countries, [Western governments] were compelled to act decisively," she said. "We made it clear over time that the Belarusian regime is an aggressor, not the people [of Belarus]…Every visit, every meeting, every phone call we make is aimed at conveying that Belarusians should not have to pay for Lukashenka's mistakes."
"We always say that sanctions against the Belarusian regime must be just as strong as those against Russia, but they should be structured differently," Tsikhanouskaya explained, saying sanctions against Belarus should target state companies and banks and that small and private businesses should be protected as much as possible.
She also called on Western countries to extend visas to ordinary Belarusians, particularly students, and to find ways to support independent Belarusian media.
"We have also approached tech companies like Facebook and Microsoft to wage a tougher fight against [state] propaganda and to help Belarusian journalists and our people," she said.
According to the independent Belarusian Association of Journalists, two dozen journalists are currently in custody in Belarus, including Syarhey Tsikhanouski, who was sentenced to 18 years in prison in December 2021.
"People turn to heaven and ask: 'Why must we go through this?'" she said.
"In the case of Belarusians, it is for our silence, for our apolitical stance, for not taking responsibility for our country. We felt content in our small circles of family and friends. And now we are bearing collective responsibility for this."
Another Activist Flees Russia After Protesting War In Ukraine
Russian activist Dmitry Zvonaryov has fled Russia, fearing for his safety amid a crackdown by the state on anyone challenging Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
Zvonaryov told RFE/RL on May 11 that he was currently in Florida and had applied for political asylum. He said he spent two weeks in U.S. immigration centers after he reached the United States via Mexico.
"I did not feel I was safe in my country. I could be at least sentenced to 15 years in prison for my protests against the war [in Ukraine]. They could even kill me! They constantly threatened me, followed me, and even questioned my 14-year-old son, demanding he tell them about my whereabouts," Zvonaryov said.
Before fleeing his home in the city of Kirov, some 900 kilometers northeast of Moscow, Zvonaryov stayed with a friend to escape possible arrest.
Zvonaryov has taken part in unsanctioned rallies protesting the arrest of jailed opposition politician Aleksei Navalny.
After Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on February 24, he was arrested several times and held briefly for single-person pickets protesting the war.
Many activists, journalists, and others have left Russia for other countries since Moscow launched the unprovoked attack on Ukraine on February 24.
On March 5, President Vladimir Putin signed a law that calls for lengthy prison terms for distributing "deliberately false information" about Russian military operations as the Kremlin seeks to control the narrative about its war in Ukraine.
The law envisages sentences of up to 10 years in prison for offenders, while the penalty for the distribution of "deliberately false information" about the Russian military that leads to "serious consequences" is 15 years in prison.
It also makes it illegal "to make calls against the use of Russian troops to protect the interests of Russia" or "for discrediting such use" with a possible penalty of up to three years in prison. The same provision applies to calls for sanctions against Russia.
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) has said that in the first three months of 2022, almost 4 million Russian citizens left the country.
