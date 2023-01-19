News
Kazakh President Calls Snap Parliamentary Elections
Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev has dismissed the parliament's lower chamber, the Mazhilis, and set March 19 as the date for snap parliamentary elections. Toqaev's January 19 announcement comes two months after an early presidential election was held in the Central Asian country that consolidated his powers following unprecedented anti-government protests that turned deadly in January 2022 that weakened the positions of his predecessor, Nursultan Nazarbaev.
More News
Wife Of Jailed RFE/RL Journalist Sentenced to Two Years In Prison In Belarus
MINSK -- A court in the western Belarusian city of Brest has sentenced Darya Losik, the wife of jailed RFE/RL journalist Ihar Losik, to two years in prison on a charge of facilitating extremist activity.
Judge Mikalay Hryharovich of the Brest regional court pronounced the verdict and handed down the sentence on January 19, one day after the trial started. The sentence was exactly what the prosecutor had requested.
The Prosecutor-General's Office has said the charge against Darya Losik stems from an interview she gave to Poland-based Belsat TV, which has been officially labeled an extremist group by Minsk, in which she "positioned herself as the wife of a 'political prisoner.'"
"She expressed her personal negative assessment of state organs involved in criminal prosecution and justice. She also said her husband had not committed any crimes and had been illegally convicted. She called on relatives of other convicts to follow her example," the Prosecutor-General's Office said.
Darya Losik was detained in October after police searched her home. The 4-year-old daughter of Darya and Ihar Losik, Paulina, is currently with Darya's parents.
The United States has called for the immediate and unconditional release of Darya Losik, while RFE/RL President Jamie Fly has also demanded her immediate release and condemned her detainment by Belarusian authorities.
WATCH: The parents of jailed Belarusian blogger and RFE/RL consultant Ihar Losik say their life is now about "believing that things will change for the better" and that their son was innocent of any charges.
Ihar Losik was sentenced to 15 years in prison in December 2022 on charges that remain unclear.
The husband of exiled Belarusian opposition leader Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya, Syarhey Tsikhanouski, as well as four other bloggers and opposition politicians and activists, were sentenced to lengthy prison terms along with Losik at the time.
Losik and other defendants have insisted that the case against them is politically motivated.
South Korea, Iran Summon Each Other's Envoys Over Yoon Comment
South Korea and Iran have summoned each other's ambassadors in a diplomatic spat triggered by South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol's comments describing Iran as the "enemy" of the United Arab Emirates (U.A.E.) during a trip to that country this week. While visiting South Korean special forces stationed in the U.A.E. on January 16, Yoon described the hosts as South Korea's "brother nation" tied by growing economic and military cooperation, and then compared the threat he said U.A.E. faces from Iran to the threat South Korea faces from nuclear-armed North Korea. Iran's Foreign Ministry said it's investigating Yoon's "interfering statements." To read the original story by AP, click here.
Kosovo License-Plate Issue Flares Up Again With Ban On Cars With Kosovar City Abbreviation
Kosovo has turned away cars with what it says are illegal Serbian license plates issued after December 2022, Interior Minister Xhelal Svecla said on January 18, accusing Serbia of violating an agreement reached in November on the contentious issue.
Svecla confirmed that some cars with the KM abbreviation, which stands for the city of Mitrovica in northern Kosovo, on their license plates were denied entry into Kosovo on January 18 because they were re-registered in December.
The November agreement said Serbia was to stop producing these license plates, and, according to Kosovo officials, re-registering existing ones.
"Serbia has breached the November 2022 accord on car plates. [Kosovo's] Police Border Directorate has recently discovered cases of cars with illegal plates renewed by Serbian authorities as late as December 2022. As a result, entry into Kosovo was denied," Svecla wrote on Twitter.
Serbia should be held responsible for "flagrantly violating" an accord reached under EU auspices and "deceptively inviting Kosovo Serbs to renew their car registration," he said.
"Similar cases of cars with the license plates in question will not be allowed to enter or operate within the territory of the Republic of Kosovo, considering that they are illegal and there is an agreement on the cessation of production or their re-registration," he added on Facebook.
Serbian officials in Belgrade and Kosovo reacted angrily to the ban on the entry of cars with KM license plates. Petar Petkovic, head of an office under the Serbian government that coordinates relations with Serbs in Kosovo, accused Kosovo of trying to cause a new crisis and tensions.
He said barring cars with KM license plates issued since December constituted a "flagrant violation and violation of the agreement on license plates" reached in Brussels in November after a crisis that threatened the peace in Kosovo.
Ethnic Serbs in northern Kosovo quit their jobs in November over the government's plans to implement a license-plate conversion program.
Petkovic said the November agreement foresees that until a final decision on the plates is made, the KM license plates can remain in use.
Serbia, according to the agreement, agreed to stop issuing illegal KM license plates, and Kosovo agreed to remove the decision on reprimands and fines for drivers of cars with such license plates.
According to Petkovic, the agreement states that Pristina is obliged to suspend its punitive license-conversion policy and all activities related to the re-registration of cars with KM plates.
Petkovic said that the actions are bringing new tensions and problems to northern Kosovo and that he expects the European Union, which is the guarantor of the agreement, to protect and enable its implementation.
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell in November also confirmed that Serbia will no longer issue license plates with Serbian acronyms for Kosovo's cities and Kosovo will suspend further actions related to the re-registration of cars, inviting the parties for discussion on next steps.
Russia's FSB Says Detained American On Espionage Charges
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) says it has opened a criminal case against a U.S. citizen "on the grounds" of committing espionage. "The American is suspected of collecting intelligence information on biological topics directed against the security of the Russian Federation," the FSB, the post-Soviet successor to the KGB, said in a statement on January 19. It gave no further details or comment.
Heavy Fighting Under Way In Eastern Ukraine As Kyiv Steps Up Appeals For Modern Weapons
Ukrainian forces continued to fight pitched battles against an incessant Russian offensive in the east, where President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the situation remained "tough," as he again pleaded with Ukraine's Western allies to speed up a decision to supply Kyiv with modern heavy weapons such as tanks.
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is due in Berlin on January 19, where he is expected to discuss potential deliveries of German tanks to Ukraine.
European Council President Charles Michel said he had arrived in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, for talks with officials. "Back in #Kyiv to discuss all strands of cooperation," Michel said on Twitter on January 19. "May 2023 be the year of victory and peace."
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Ukraine's General Staff said in its daily report on January 19 that over the past 24 hours it repulsed 14 Russian attacks in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions. Russians mainly targeted Bilohoryvka in Luhansk as well as Bakhmut, Soledar, and Avdiyivka in neighboring Donetsk.
"At the same time, the enemy carried out 25 air strikes and launched more than 85 attacks from rocket salvo systems," the General Staff said, adding that the threat of air and missile strikes on civilian targets "remains high throughout the territory of Ukraine."
The military said that it continued to monitor Russian and Belarusian troop movements to Ukraine's border but no offensive moves were detected so far.
In a virtual address to the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland, on January 18, Zelenskiy said that Western supplies of tanks and air-defense systems should come more quickly in order to outpace Russian attacks.
"The situation on the front line remains tough, with Donbas being the epicenter of the most fierce and principled battles," Zelenskiy said.
Ukraine is recording a gradual increase in shelling and attempted offensive actions by the Russian forces there, he said, thanking "all our fighters who are holding positions."
"The time the free world uses to think is used by the terrorist state to kill," Zelenskiy said. "The supplies of Western tanks must outpace another invasion of Russian tanks."
Zelenskiy said Ukraine's allies had repeatedly been too "hesitant" to act to confront Russia, even if they eventually make the right call, in an apparent reference to Germany.
Kyiv has repeatedly called on Berlin to send German-manufactured Leopard 2 tanks, considered to be among the best in the world.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, speaking earlier to the Davos forum, said Germany will support Ukraine "for as long as necessary."
"We are continuously supplying Ukraine with large quantities of arms, in close consultation with our partners," including artillery, air-defense systems, and armored vehicles, Scholz said.
But Scholz, despite criticism not just from Kyiv but also from NATO allies and members of his own coalition, has so far held out against sending Leopard 2 tanks.
Germany has reportedly linked its decision on whether to send Leopard 2 tanks to the United States sending advanced Abrams tanks.
Scholz told U.S. congressmen in Davos that Germany will supply heavy tanks to Ukraine if the United States sends tanks too, Representative Gregory Meeks, the top-ranking Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, told AFP on January 19.
"It's basically that it's got to be the United States and Germany. There's no question about that," Meeks told AFP after meeting Scholz on January 18.
U.S. Undersecretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl told journalists at the Pentagon on January 18 that the United States was not currently prepared to provide the tanks.
"I just don't think we're there yet," Kahl said, though he did not rule out doing so in the future.
"The Abrams tank is a very complicated piece of equipment. It's expensive, it's hard to train on, it has a jet engine.... It is not the easiest system to maintain," Kahl said.
Defense Secretary Austin is preparing to visit Berlin on January 19 and then host a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group the following day at the U.S. military base in Ramstein to discuss further support -- including military aid -- for Ukraine with allies.
Austin is expected to press new German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius to allow for the transfer of German-made tanks to Ukraine, U.S. officials said.
WATCH: The Ukrainian military continues its counteroffensive around the area of Kreminna, a strategic logistics hub in the Luhansk region.
Zelenskiy said on January 16 that he expects "key decision on arms supplies from our partners" at the Ramstein meeting.
With reporting by AP, Reuters, dpa, and AFP
Fifteen Armenian Soldiers Die In Fire At Military Barracks
Fifteen soldiers were killed and three more were critically injured in a major fire that broke out at a military barracks in Armenia, the Defense Ministry said on January 19. Ministry spokesman Aram Torosian said the fire broke out at the barracks of an engineer-sapper company in a military unit in Azat, a village in Armenia's eastern Gegharkunik Province, some 110 kilometers east of the capital, Yerevan. Torosian wrote on Facebook that the cause of the fire was not immediately clear. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Armenian Service, click here.
Canada Summons Russian Ambassador Over Attacks On Civilians In Ukraine
Canada's foreign minister said on January 18 that Ottawa had summoned Russia's ambassador to Canada over Russian attacks against civilians in Ukraine, including an attack in Dnipro that killed at least 45 people. Officials summoned the ambassador to "make clear we do not accept the sheer brutality of Russia's recent attacks against civilians in Dnipro and to condemn face-to-face the anti-Semitic comments made by Russia's [Foreign] Minister Sergei Lavrov," Foreign Minister Melanie Joly told reporters in Toronto. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
U.S. To Help Ukraine Repair Power Grid After Russian Strikes
The United States is providing $125 million for electrical parts and other supplies to help crews in Ukraine keep up with repairs of the country's electrical system. Samantha Power, the head of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), said her organization plans to use the money to procure back-up power for Kyiv's water and heating systems. The funding will also help replenish supplies of gas turbines, transformers, and other vital power equipment. Russian forces since October have intensified strikes on Ukraine's electrical grid and other critical infrastructure, repeatedly plunging Ukrainians into darkness and winter cold. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Lavrov's Comparison Of West's Approach To Russia With Holocaust Is 'Truly Offensive,' Says White House
White House national-security spokesman John Kirby has sharply rebuked Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov for a comment that compared the coalition of countries backing Ukraine with the Nazis' ‘final solution’ to eradicate the Jews.
"How dare he compare anything to the Holocaust -- anything -- let alone a war that they started," Kirby said, speaking to reporters at the White House.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Lavrov said earlier in his annual news conference that Washington was using the same tactic as the Nazis in trying to subjugate Europe in order to destroy Russia.
Using Ukraine as a proxy, he said, "they are waging war against our country with the same task: the 'final solution' of the Russian question."
"Just as Hitler wanted a 'final solution' to the Jewish question, now, if you read Western politicians...they clearly say Russia must suffer a strategic defeat."
Kirby said Lavrov’s comments were so absurd they almost were not worth responding to “other than the truly offensive manner in which he tried to cast us in terms of Hitler and the Holocaust."
The final solution led to the systematic murder of 6 million Jews and members of other minorities at concentration camps across Europe.
Lavrov has caused outrage before by making remarks about Hitler in the context of the war in Ukraine.
Israel summoned Russia's ambassador on May 2 and demanded an apology after the Russian foreign minister suggested that Hitler had Jewish roots.
Lavrov was defending Russian President Vladimir Putin's goal of "de-Nazifying" Ukraine when he told an Italian television channel that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's Jewish ancestry did not undermine Putin's position.
"When they say 'What sort of Nazification is this if we are Jews,' well I think that Hitler also had Jewish origins, so it does not mean anything," Lavrov said.
"For a long time now we've been hearing the wise Jewish people say that the biggest anti-Semites are the Jews themselves," Lavrov claimed.
At the time, Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said the Russian foreign minister's comments were "unforgivable and scandalous and a horrible historical error.”
With reporting by Reuters and AP
U.S. Department Of Justice Charges Russian Founder Of Cryptocurrency Firm
A Russian national who founded a cryptocurrency exchange that U.S. officials say became a haven for the proceeds of criminal activity, has been arrested, federal officials said on January 18. Anatoly Legkodymov, who lives in China, was arrested on January 17 in Miami on a charge of conducting an unlicensed money-transmitting business. Prosecutors allege that Legkodymov's cryptocurrency exchange Bizlato did not implement required anti-money-laundering safeguards. The Department of Justice said Bizlato conducted cryptocurrency exchanges worth more than $700 million with users of Hydra Market, a darknet marketplace for drugs, fake IDs, and other illegal products. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Popular Kazakh News Website Suspends Operations Amid Attack By Hackers
A popular news website in Kazakhstan, Ulysmedia.kz, has been attacked by hackers. The website's editor in chief, Samal Ibraeva, told RFE/RL that her personal data and pictures of her and her relatives appeared on the website's homepage on January 18, after which the site had to suspend its operations. Ibraeva says the attack was most likely linked to the website's professional activities, adding that it has faced several similar attacks since last year. Ulysmedia is an independent outlet that publishes articles in Russian and Kazakh about the realities of social and political life in Kazakhstan. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Red Cross Says It Has 'Urgent Concerns' Over Visits With Russian, Ukrainian POWs
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) says it has "urgent humanitarian concerns" over visits to Russian and Ukrainian prisoners of war. The ICRC said on January 18 that its president, Mirjana Spoljaric, will travel this week to Moscow to discuss the topic following a two-day visit to Ukraine last month. The ICRC said it "has been visiting prisoners of war on both sides, but is urgently seeking full, unimpeded, and regular access to all, wherever they are held." It added that it "stands ready" to play a neutral intermediary role for prisoner swaps or any other humanitarian initiatives.
Family Of Young Iranian Protester In Coma Reportedly Moved, Kept Incommunicado
Security forces in Iran have moved the family of Hasti Hossein Panahi, a student who fell into a coma after a police attack on her school, to a place under their supervision amid reports that doctors have lost hope that the 16-year-old will make a recovery.
The Kurdpa news agency confirmed on January 17 that Panahi's family was taken from their home to a government apartment in the western Iranian city of Sanandaj and have been forbidden from meeting or contacting anyone.
Security forces summoned Hossein Panahi's and several other students' families in early November and showed them videos of their daughters participating in anti-government protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini while she was in police custody.
The students were taken to an unknown location and were allegedly beaten by the security officers before they were returned to the school, according to rights groups and eyewitnesses. An hour later, Panahi fell into a coma.
On November 10, the Coordinating Council of Teachers Syndicates (CCTS) quoted local sources as saying that Panahi's mother said her daughter was beaten with a baton and marks from the assault were visible on her head.
The Hengaw human rights group reported on the same day, quoting sources, that Panahi was flown by helicopter to the Kausar Hospital in Sanandaj, where her level of consciousness was considered extremely low and her condition "potentially fatal."
Iran has been roiled by unrest -- one of the deepest challenges to the Islamic regime since the revolution in 1979 -- since the September 16 death of the 22-year-old Amini while in police custody for allegedly wearing a hijab, or head scarf, improperly.
The government has held several counterrallies to try and quell the dissent but people continue to take to the streets across the country. Security forces have also launched a series of raids on schools across the country, violently arresting students, especially female students, who have defiantly taken off their hijabs in protest.
The activist HRANA news agency said that as of January 15 at least 522 people had been killed during the unrest, including 70 minors, as clashes between protesters and the authorities have become more commonplace at universities and schools.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Supplies Of Modern Weapons To Ukraine Must Outpace Russian Attacks, Zelenskiy Tells Economic Forum
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has told the World Economic Forum that Western supplies of tanks and air-defense systems should come more quickly in order to outpace Russian attacks.
Zelenskiy, who spoke to the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland, on January 18, pleading for stepped-up deliveries of weapons, said later in his nightly video address that the Donbas was currently the "epicenter" of the war.
Ukraine is recording a gradual increase in shelling and attempted offensive actions by the Russian forces there, he said, thanking "all our fighters who are holding positions."
Zelenskiy also thanked Canada, which announced a defense package for Ukraine, saying the aid was "very timely and important."
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Zelenskiy spoke virtually to the World Economic Forum -- an elite gathering of world leaders and corporate executives -- calling on the world to speed up deliveries of weapons.
"The time the free world uses to think is used by the terrorist state to kill," Zelenskiy said. "The supplies of Western tanks must outpace another invasion of Russian tanks."
Ukraine remains motivated to continue battling the Russian invasion, now in its 11th month, he said, but added that its allies have repeatedly been too "hesitant" to act to confront Russia, even if they eventually make the right call.
Zelenskiy did not specifically mention Germany, but Ukraine has repeatedly called on Berlin to send German-manufactured Leopard 2 tanks.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz spoke earlier to the forum, telling the audience that Berlin will support Ukraine "for as long as necessary." But Scholz, despite criticism not just from Kyiv but also from NATO allies and members of his own coalition, has so far held out against sending Leopard 2 tanks.
Germany has reportedly linked its decision on whether to send Leopard 2 tanks to the United States sending advanced Abrams tanks.
U.S. Undersecretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl told journalists at the Pentagon on January 18 that the United States was not currently prepared to provide the tanks.
"I just don't think we're there yet," Kahl said, though he did not rule out doing so in the future.
"The Abrams tank is a very complicated piece of equipment. It's expensive, it's hard to train on, it has a jet engine.... It is not the easiest system to maintain," Kahl said.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, speaking earlier to the Davos forum, said Germany will support Ukraine "for as long as necessary." But Scholz, despite criticism not just from Kyiv but also from NATO allies and members of his own coalition, has so far held out against sending Leopard 2 tanks.
"We are continuously supplying Ukraine with large quantities of arms, in close consultation with our partners," including artillery, air-defense systems, and armored vehicles, Scholz said.
He described the decision to send those weapons as "a profound turning point in German foreign and security policy."
Zelenskiy added that he was pleased to hear that former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger has altered his view on Ukrainian membership of NATO. Kissinger, who spoke virtually to the World Economic Forum on January 17, said Russia's invasion shows there is no longer a point to keeping Ukraine out of NATO and membership for Ukraine would be an "appropriate outcome.”
Kissinger’s revised opinion is “very important to put political pressure on Russia” to stop its aggression, Zelenskiy said, adding that Kyiv still believes that NATO membership is the best guarantee for its security.
Asked whether he has concerns for his own safety in light of a helicopter crash on January 18 near Kyiv that took the lives of Ukraine’s interior minister and other government officials, Zelenskiy said he was not worried.
He asked the audience to observe a moment of silence for the 14 people killed, including Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskiy and other senior ministry officials, as well as one child. His wife, first lady Olena Zelenska, was among those in the audience. She is in Davos to urge political and business leaders to wield their "influence" in support of Ukraine.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, who is part of a large Ukrainian delegation to the World Economic Forum, said he had "very good and positive signals" that new weapons would be announced for Ukraine at a meeting of the country's Western allies in Germany on January 20.
Klitschko is at the World Economic Forum as part of a large Ukrainian delegation that is lobbying for more financial aid and weapons.
"Let's pay attention in two days," Klitschko told the AFP news agency, referring to a meeting of Ukraine's backers scheduled to be held at the Ramstein military base in Germany.
"I hope it will be very positive for Ukraine. Unofficially, I have very good and positive signals."
Earlier on January 18, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres delivered a gloomy message to the economic forum, saying the world is in a “sorry state" because of myriad “interlinked” challenges including climate change and Russia's war in Ukraine.
Guterres said the challenges are “piling up like cars in a chain reaction crash,” speaking on the second day of the forum.
With reporting by AP, Reuters, and AFP
Russia Rainy Day Fund Shrinks By $38 Bln As Government Plugs Deficit
Russia's National Wealth Fund shrank to $148.4 billion as of January 1, down $38.1 billion in a month, as the government took out cash to plug its budget deficit, data showed on January 18. Moscow said it had spent 2.41 trillion rubles ($35.1 billion) from the NWF, a rainy day fund that accumulates oil revenues, to cover the deficit in December. Along with heavy state borrowing at domestic debt auctions, the NWF -- which was originally intended to support the pension system -- has become the main source of financing for the budget deficit since Russia invaded Ukraine last year and was hit by waves of unprecedented Western sanctions. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Daughter Of Iranian-German Held In Iran Slams Berlin For Its Silence
The daughter of Jamshid Sharmahd, an Iranian-German citizen imprisoned in Iran, has sharply criticized German authorities for their silence regarding her father's incarceration, which has now reached 1,000 days.
In a video message posted on Twitter on January 18, Ghazaleh Sharmahd asked Germany's chancellor and foreign minister to try to help establish contact between her and her father before his possible execution saying "this is the least that Germany can do."
She said that over the past year, her father has been tortured, "his teeth have fallen out, he has lost 20 kilos, and he is unable to walk or breathe easily."
Last week, rights groups expressed concern at the possibility of a death sentence being handed down against Sharmahd, following his last trial session.
Sharmahd was detained in 2020 and is accused by the Iranian Intelligence Ministry of being a member of the Iranian opposition group Kingdom Assembly of Iran, or Tondar.
Based in Los Angeles, Tondar says it aims to overthrow the Islamic republic and reestablish a monarchy similar to that of Cyrus the Great. It runs pro-Iranian opposition radio and television stations abroad, as well as social media channels.
According to the group's website, Sharmahd is an Iranian-German electronics engineer born in Tehran in 1955 who had lived in Germany and holds German citizenship. He moved to Los Angeles in 2003.
Iran is known to have assassinated and abducted multiple exiled opposition figures in the past, including Iranian journalist Ruhollah Zam, the administrator of the opposition Amadnews Telegram channel that was accused by authorities of stirring up domestic dissent.
At least one other Iranian-German dual citizen, Nahid Taghvi, is also being held in Iran, which has arrested dozens of foreigners and dual nationals in recent years, often on widely criticized espionage and security-related charges.
Western countries have repeatedly said that Iran is trying to take advantage of foreign countries by taking dual and foreign nationals hostage and then using them in prisoner swaps.
During a current wave of unrest sparked by the death of a young woman while she was detained for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly, Iranian security forces have taken some 40 foreign nationals into custody.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranian Man Sentenced To Eight Years For Beheading 17-Year-Old Wife
An Iranian man has been sentenced to more than eight years in prison for decapitating his wife and displaying her head in public in a so-called "honor killing."
Mona Heidari, 17, was killed last year in February by her husband, Sajjad Heidarnava, and his brother Heydar in Ahvaz, the capital of the southwestern Khuzestan province.
After the gruesome killing, video footage was posted online of the killer walking in the provincial capital, Ahvaz, while smiling and carrying his wife’s severed head.
Heidarnava was sentenced to seven and a half years in prison for murder and eight months for intentional assault, judiciary spokesman Massud Setayeshi told the media on January 18.
Heidari's family had forgiven the murderer and declined to demand qesas -- Iran's Islamic law of retribution.
"The accused has no right to protest against the verdict and the decision is final," the spokesman said.
Heidarnava's brother, Heidar, was sentenced to 45 months in prison for complicity in intentional homicide, Setayeshi said.
Heidari was married at the age of 12 and was the mother of a 3-year-old boy when she was murdered, according to Iranian media reports.
She had fled to Turkey several months before being persuaded to return to Iran by her father, according to the girl’s mother-in-law.
Human rights activists called for changes to the law to protect of women against domestic violence after Heidari's murder and to increase the minimum age of marriage for girls, which is currently 13.
In another notorious case, an Iranian man was sentenced to nine years in prison for beheading his 14-year-old daughter with an axe in a so-called “honor” killing that prompted widespread outrage in the country in August 2020.
In Iran, “honor” killings are only punishable by up to 10 years in prison. Otherwise, murder is punishable by a life sentence or the death penalty.
Many in Iran have blamed the Islamic legal system as well as the country's patriarchal culture and traditions for fostering an environment that allows for "honor" killings.
Iran is currently enveloped in a wave of unrest over the death of a young woman while in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
Women and girls have spearheaded the anti-government demonstrations demanding more rights and freedoms.
With reporting by AFP
Blinken Consults With Pashinian On Restarting Bilateral Talks With Azerbaijan
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke on January 18 with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian to discuss steps to restart bilateral talks with Azerbaijan amid escalating tensions over a blockade of the only direct access road to the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region.
Blinken "expressed deep concern for the worsening humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh resulting from the blockage of the Lachin Corridor," the State Department said in a statement.
"He also reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to support efforts toward a lasting peace and to our strong multifaceted bilateral relationship," the statement said.
The call between Blinken and Pashinian came after Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the Kremlin was ready to send a mission from the Moscow-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) to the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia.
Speaking at his annual news conference in Moscow on January 18, Lavrov said that while "there are difficulties linked to the current situation in Armenia" within the CSTO, Russia is still ready to send a mission from the military alliance, which also includes Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan.
Those difficulties center mainly on Yerevan insisting the CSTO condemn Azerbaijan's actions. Yerevan accuses the Azerbaijani government of backing protesters identifying themselves as environmentalists who have been blocking the road since last month.
"We had difficulties related to the situation in Armenia, when our Armenian friends pushed the need to send a CSTO mission to the border with Azerbaijan to ensure some stability there," Lavrov said.
"We agreed on a document and on the parameters of the mission...but it was not possible to accept it, because Armenia started insisting that the document contain a harsh condemnation of Azerbaijan."
Armenia has called the blockade a gross violation of the Russian-brokered agreement from November 2020 that suspended more than a month of intense fighting in the decades-old Armenian-Azerbaijani war over the Azerbaijani territory of Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding districts.
Close to 7,000 people died on both sides during the 2020 war that ended with Baku's regaining control of a big part of the region and seven adjacent districts that had been under ethnic Armenians' control for three decades.
The cease-fire ushered in a deployment of about 2,000 Russian peacekeepers to the area and joint monitoring of the situation with longtime Azerbaijani ally Turkey.
But Pashinian has also questioned the CSTO's effectiveness, criticizing its refusal to assist Yerevan in September during border clashes between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces.
Armenia accuses Azerbaijan of capturing dozens of square kilometers of sovereign Armenian territory in a series of incursions since May 2021. Azerbaijan denies the accusation.
"If we want to send a CSTO mission, the move cannot be influenced externally and carry some statements, especially strict ones," Lavrov said.
Nagorno-Karabakh is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan.
With reporting by RIA Novosti and Interfax
Belarusian Prosecutor Seeks Two Years In Prison For Wife Of Jailed RFE/RL Journalist
MINSK -- A prosecutor has asked a court in the western Belarusian city of Brest to sentence Darya Losik, the wife of jailed RFE/RL journalist Ihar Losik, to two years in prison on a charge of facilitating extremist activity.
The prosecutor's request came on January 18, the trial's first day. The court is expected to move quickly through the case and hand down a verdict and sentence on January 19.
The Prosecutor-General's Office has said the charge against Darya Losik stems from an interview she gave to the Poland-based Belsat television channel that has been officially labeled as an extremist group by Minsk. During the interview she "positioned herself as the wife of a 'political prisoner,'" the office said.
"She expressed her personal negative assessment of state organs involved in criminal prosecution and justice. She also said her husband had not committed any crimes and had been illegally convicted. She called on relatives of other convicts to follow her example," the Prosecutor-General's Office said in the statement.
Darya Losik was detained in October after police searched her home. The four-year daughter of Darya and Ihar Losik, Paulina, is currently with Darya's parents.
WATCH: In October 2020, Darya Losik claimed her husband was being held in "deliberately inhumane conditions" and being pressured to admit to crimes he did not commit.
The United States has called for the immediate and unconditional release of Darya Losik, while RFE/RL President Jamie Fly has also demanded her immediate release and condemned her detainment.
Ihar Losik was sentenced to 15 years in prison in December 2022 on charges that remain unclear.
The husband of exiled Belarusian opposition leader Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya, Syarhey Tsikhanouski, as well as four other bloggers and opposition politicians and activists, were sentenced to lengthy prison terms along with Losik at the time.
Losik and other defendants have insisted that the case against them is politically motivated.
Five Belarusian Activists Each Sentenced To 12 Years For Revealing Law Enforcement Data
MINSK -- Five Belarusian activists have each been sentenced in absentia to 12 years in prison in a high-profile case related to the creation of a social-media account that revealed the personal data of law enforcement officers involved in the brutal crackdown on protests over the results of the August 2020 presidential election.
The Minsk City Court sentenced journalists Dzmitry Navosha and Yanina Sazanovich and co-defendants Danil Bahdanovich, Volha Vysotskaya, and Valeryya Zanyamonskaya, on January 18 after finding them guilty of inciting social hatred and illegally revealing personal data.
All of the defendants are outside of Belarus. They expressed a willingness to participate in the trial via video links, but the court rejected that, demanding they be present in the courtroom.
The Crisis In Belarus
Read our ongoing coverage as Belarusian strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka continues his brutal crackdown on NGOs, activists, and independent media following the August 2020 presidential election, widely seen as fraudulent.
The activists created their online Black Book of Belarus account following the election that handed authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka victory to identify security agents who violently dispersed unprecedented mass protests across the country that lasted for several months amid opposition cries that the balloting was rigged.
The opposition and Western governments say Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who was driven into exile, won the vote.
Thousands were detained in the subsequent protests and there have been credible reports of torture and ill-treatment of detainees by security forces. Several people have died during the crackdown.
The 68-year-old Lukashenka has leaned heavily on Russian support amid Western sanctions while punishing the opposition and arresting or forcing abroad many of its leaders.
The United States, the European Union, and several other countries have refused to recognize Lukashenka's self-declared victory.
In July, Lukashenka signed amendments to the Criminal Procedural Code allowing trials in absentia.
On January 17, the Minsk City Court started the trial in absentia of Tsikhanouskaya and her four associates on charge of high treason, organizing mass disorder, creating an extremist group, inciting hatred, plotting to seize power, and calling for international sanctions against Belarus.
Russian Sentenced To Five Years In Prison For Planning To Join Ukrainian Army
A court in Russia's western region of Bryansk on January 17 sentenced a 23-year-old man, Kirill Belousov, to five years in prison for planning to join Ukraine's armed forces and fight against Russia in the ongoing war in Ukraine. The Bryansk regional court said the defendant pleaded guilty. Belousov is the third person in Russia to be handed a prison term for their intention to fight alongside Ukrainian forces since Moscow launched its unprovoked invasion in February 2022. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Idel.Realities, click here.
Russia's Novaya Gazeta Fined Over Interview With Cleric Condemning War In Ukraine
A Moscow court has ordered the independent newspaper Novaya gazeta to pay a 500,000-ruble ($7,300) fine for publishing a December interview with an Orthodox cleric who condemned Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. The court said on January 18 the paper was guilty of discrediting Russia's armed forces. In September, the newspaper was fined 400,000 rubles over materials published in its new project, Novaya rasskaz-gazeta. In November, Russian authorities blocked access to Novaya gazeta's website. In March, the newspaper suspended publication online and in print following Russia's strict new censorship laws. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
German Wintershall Dea Energy Company Quits Russian Market Over War In Ukraine
Germany's Wintershall Dea oil and gas company has left the Russian market, saying "the aggressive war [with Ukraine] is incompatible with our values" and "ruined cooperation between Russian and Europe." Director-General Mario Mehren said in a statement on January 18 that the government was restricting the operations of Western companies in Russia. Dozens of foreign companies have halted operations in the country or exited entirely since Moscow launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Russian Soldier Killed During Arrest For Desertion
Police in the western Russian city of Lipetsk have shot dead Dmitry Perov, a soldier they were trying to arrest after he deserted with a firearm from fighting in Ukraine, the regional government said on January 18. Russian media reported the same day that eight soldiers from the far western region of Kaliningrad were charged with desertion from the war in Ukraine and face up to 15 years in prison if convicted. The day before, a Siberian court handed a suspended sentence to a soldier for leaving his unit during mobilization to Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
Russian Success or Pyrrhic Victory: Is The Battle For Soledar A 'Trap' For Russian Forces?2
Henry Kissinger says Russia War Validates Ukraine's NATO Bid3
Bloodied But Not Defeated: Ukrainian Troops Fight On In Soledar Despite Russian Claims Of Victory4
Interview: U.S. Lieutenant General Ben Hodges On Russia's Lack Of A 'Coherent Plan'5
Diplomatic Blunder Or Subtle Trick? What's Up With Kyiv Sending A 'Sexologist' As Its Envoy To Sofia?6
Do The Tunnels Under Ukraine's Soledar Have Significant Military Value?7
World's Largest Eastern Orthodox Cathedral Takes Shape Above Bucharest8
'What Madness Looks Like': Russia Intensifies Bakhmut Assault As Ukraine Holds The Line9
Live Briefing: Russia Invades Ukraine10
Fresh Attacks In Ukraine As Western Allies Consider Kyiv's Requests For Heavy Weaponry
Subscribe