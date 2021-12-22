University Rector In Russia's Tatarstan Charged With Involvement In Premeditated Murder

The rector of the Kazan Federal University in Russia's Republic of Tatarstan, Ilshat Gafurov, who is also a regional lawmaker, has been charged with involvement in a premeditated murder.

The Basmanny district court in Moscow said on December 22 that investigators have asked the court to place Gafurov in pretrial detention.

Local media reports said that Gafurov was detained in Tatarstan's capital, Kazan, on suspicion of involvement in a murder committed in Tatarstan several years ago and transferred to Moscow.

No further details were given.

Gafurov, 60, has run one of Russia's oldest universities since 2010. Before that, he was the mayor of the city of Yelabuga in Tatarstan.

With reporting by TASS and Interfax