Trial Related To Killing Of 4-Year-Old During 2022 Unrest Starts In Kazakhstan
ALMATY, Kazakhstan -- The high-profile trial of a suspect allegedly involved in the killing of a 4-year-old child during unrest in Kazakhstan last year that claimed at least 238 lives has started in the Central Asian nation's largest city, Almaty.
Aikorkem Meldekhan was shot dead in Almaty -- most likely by military personnel according to official investigations -- when she and other members of her family were in a car on their way to a grocery store on January 7, 2022. The vehicle was sprayed with at least 20 bullets, also wounding Aikorkem's 15-year-old sister. A forensic investigation concluded that the bullets were shot from firearms used by the military.
The defendant in the case, a military serviceman, Aidos Zhuman, pleaded not guilty to the charge of abuse of power with the use of firearms that led to the death of a child, as the trial started on July 26 at a military court.
If found guilty, Zhuman may face up to seven years in prison.
Lawyers of Meldekhan's family have insisted that the case should be sent back for additional investigation and that the charge be changed from abuse of power to murder of a minor and attempted murder. They also want other military personnel involved in the deadly shooting brought to justice.
The girl's family also requested that probes be launched against investigators and prosecutors who initially closed the case.
Hundreds of people are believed to have been killed by Kazakh security forces during a brutal crackdown on anti-government protesters in January 2022.
WATCH: RFE/RL reports on the unrest in Kazakhstan in January 2022
With the country in the throes of unrest, President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev gave police and military troops the controversial order to "shoot to kill without warning." He justified the order by saying "20,000 extremists trained in foreign terrorist camps" had seized Almaty airport and other objects. No evidence of foreign-trained demonstrators was ever presented.
The order sparked an outcry and Aikorkem's picture turned into an image symbolizing the victims of the crackdown, many of whom were killed -- some by torture -- by police, security forces, and military personnel, including troops of the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization, whom Toqaev invited into the country "to restore law and order."
In May 2022, a mural with Aikorkem's face and the question: "Sirs, which of you shot me?"appeared on a building in central Almaty, but officials quickly painted over it.
Meanwhile, the Committee of National Security has pressured Aikorkem's father, Aidos Meldekhan, to refrain from talking to journalists or from making public statements about his family's ordeal. Fearing for the safety of his family, Meldekhan says he sent them to an unspecified country.
Kazakh authorities have not identified all victims of the deadly developments from last year's protests, which many in Kazakhstan now call Qandy Qantar (Bloody January).
Kazakh authorities have said that 238 people were killed across the country during the unrest, including six people tortured to death while in police custody.
Human rights groups have demanded a thorough international investigation of the violence, providing evidence proving that peaceful demonstrators and others who had nothing to do with the protests were among those killed by law enforcement and military personnel.
Kazakh officials have rejected calls for international investigation.
Ukraine Says Another Ex-Lawmaker Is Suspected Of High Treason
KYIV -- Ukraine's State Bureau of Investigations (DBR) says former lawmaker Vadym Rabinovych, who is currently out the country, is suspected of high treason.
According to the DBR, Rabinovych, who represented the pro-Russia Opposition Platform-For Life (OPZZh) party in parliament, "spread anti-Ukrainian propaganda among the Ukrainian population and European Union member states" in an attempt to help Russia "reach its political and military goals in Ukraine."
A day earlier, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said another former Russia-friendly lawmaker, Yevhen Murayev, was also suspected of high treason. Murayev, 46, is also out of Ukraine currently. According to the SBU, Murayev used his Nashi (Ours) television channel, which is now banned in Ukraine, to promote Russian propaganda.
Weeks before Russia launched its ongoing invasion of Ukraine in February last year, British intelligence named Murayev as a possible Kremlin-friendly politician that Moscow wanted to bring to power in Ukraine.
Also on July 25, a court in Kyiv sent lawmaker Oleksandr Ponomaryov, who is also an OPZZH member, to pretrial detention on a high treason charge.
Investigators say Ponomaryov collaborated with Russia-imposed officials in Ukraine's territories occupied by Russian troops after Moscow launched it full-scale aggression against Ukraine last year.
Skhemy (Schemes), an investigative project run by RFE/RL, revealed earlier that Ponomaryov has held Russian citizenship for at least 18 years.
In May, the SBU announced that another OPZZh member and former lawmaker Oleh Voloshyn was suspected of high treason. Voloshyn fled Ukraine for Russia shortly before Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine last year.
In June 2022, a court in Ukraine banned OPZZh, which was founded and led by Viktor Medvedchuk, a longtime Ukrainian political fixture and reportedly a godfather to Russian President Vladimir Putin's daughter.
Medvedchuk was arrested in 2021 on charges of treason and terrorism financing and later placed under house arrest on bail.
Shortly after Russia launched its invasion, Medvedchuk escaped house arrest, but was rearrested in April while trying to flee to Russia.
In September, Ukrainian authorities handed the 68-year-old politician over to Russia in a prisoner exchange.
Tajikistan Labels Opposition Group's Website Extremist
DUSHANBE -- Tajikistan's Prosecutor-General's Office says the Central Asian nation's Supreme Court has labeled the New Tajikistan 2 website -- which belongs to the opposition Group 24 movement -- as extremist and banned its activities in the country.
The statement on July 26 added that all social networks and YouTube accounts belonging to more than 20 New Tajikistan 2 website authors had also been banned and blocked in Tajikistan. The Prosecutor-General's Office said any cooperation with the banned sites and its authors is punishable by up to eight years in prison.
The self-exiled leader of Group 24, Suhrob Zafar, told RFE/RL that the authorities' move will not affect the activities of his movement and its website.
Group 24 was labeled as terrorist and extremist and banned in the tightly controlled former Soviet republic in 2014. In March 2015, the movement's founder, businessman Umarali Quvatov, was assassinated in Istanbul.
Last week, Tajik authorities labeled as extremist and banned the popular Pamir Daily News website, which covers developments in Tajikistan's volatile Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Region, citing "the defense of Tajikistan's constitutional order, security, and sovereignty."
The New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists condemned the move and called on Dushanbe to reverse the decision.
Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, who has run the Central Asian nation with an iron fist for almost 30 years, has been criticized by international human rights groups over his administration's alleged disregard for independent media, religious freedoms, civil society, and political pluralism.
Last year, Tajik courts sentenced seven journalists and bloggers to prison terms ranging from seven years to 21 years on charges of spreading false information, involvement in the activities of extremist groups, and cooperation with banned organizations. The journalists, their supporters, and human rights groups have called the charges trumped-up and politically motivated.
International human rights groups, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, and governments of the United States and the European Union have called on the Tajik government to drop all charges against the journalists and release them.
Tajikistan was ranked 152nd in Reporters Without Borders' 2022 World Press Freedom Index, and designated "Not Free" in Freedom House's 2022 Global Freedom Status, with a score of 8/100.
Moscow Court Sentences Cybersecurity Company Chief To 14 Years
The Moscow City Court has sentenced Ilya Sachkov, the head of a leading Russian cybersecurity company, to 14 years in prison on a high treason charge.
The court pronounced the verdict and sentence on July 26 without providing details of the case. It is not clear what exactly Sachkov was accused of as the trial was held behind closed doors, because the court said the case materials were classified.
Prosecutors had sought a sentence of 18 years in prison for the 37-year-old.
Sachkov is the founder of Group-IB, currently known as F.A.C.T.T., a company known for its work in tracking down hackers and fighting theft and cybercrime.
He is one of a group of prominent people, including scientists and cybersecurity officials, to be arrested in Russia on treason charges in recent years. Moscow has faced numerous allegations of being behind cyberattacks on Western countries -- which it has consistently denied.
Investigators have said Sachkov was suspected of passing classified information to a foreign country. No other details were given by officials.
Sachkov was arrested and charged after police searched his company's offices in Moscow in September 2021. He denies any wrongdoing.
Last month, a senior executive at F.A.C.C.T., Nikita Kislitsin, was arrested in Kazakhstan at the request of the United States, where he is wanted for allegedly buying personal data obtained through the 2012 hack of Formspring, a now-defunct social media site that allowed users to receive answers to questions.
In late June, the Tver district court in Moscow said it issued an arrest warrant for Kislitsin in connection with an investigation into illegally accessing computer data in Russia, adding that a legal request would be sent to Kazakhstan to extradite Kislitsin to Russia.
One of Kislitsin's acquaintances and the mastermind of the hacks of the U.S. companies, Yevgeny Nikulin, was extradited to the United States from the Czech Republic in 2018 and sentenced to more than seven years in prison. He was released earlier this year and deported back to Russia.
Group-IB, founded in 2003, has grown markedly in recent years as cybercrimes increase globally.
In addition to Moscow, the company has offices in Singapore, London, New York, and Dubai.
With reporting by Mediazona and TASS
Russian Political Analyst Charged With Online Calls For Terrorism
Russia's Federal Security Service has charged political analyst Boris Kagarlitsky with online calls for terrorism, his daughter Ksenia said on July 26, adding that her father was detained and transferred to the northwestern city of Syktyvkar where the probe against him was launched. Kagarlitsky's pretrial restrictions will be decided later in the day. It remains unclear what the charges against Kagarlitsky stem from. In recent months, scores of Russian citizens have been charged with extremism and terrorism for publicly expressing their opinions about Moscow’s ongoing full-scale invasion of Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Moldova To Sharply Reduce Number Of Russian Diplomats Amid 'Destabilization' Fears
Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu has announced that Moldova is drastically reducing the number of accredited Russian diplomats allowed into the country.
Popescu, who made the announcement at the start of a government meeting on July 26, said the move will result in fewer "individuals to destabilize the country."
He added that for decades Moldova has been "the target of quite hostile types of activities and policies on the part of the Russian Federation," with some of those activities carried out through the embassy.
"It's very important that diplomatic missions focus on developing good relations between countries," Popescu said.
"Or, since a sizeable number of diplomats of a country are focused on efforts to destabilize our state...we decided together with the political leadership to limit the number of accredited Russian Federation diplomats so that a smaller number of destabilizing individuals remain here."
Government spokesman Daniel Voda said the number of Russian diplomats will be reduced by some 75 percent -- to 10 from 37 -- and the number of technical personnel to 15 from 34.
Since Moldova gained independence from the former Soviet Union in 1991, Moscow has been continuously holding considerable sway in the country.
Russia still keeps more than 1,000 troops in Moldova's breakaway region of Transdniester, ostensibly as peacekeepers after Chisinau and Russia-backed separatists fought a short but bloody war in 1992 that was curbed by Moscow's intervention on the side of the insurgents.
The small country of 2.6 million has received thousands of Ukrainian refugees and initially voiced fears of a potential Russian invasion aided by the troops stationed in Transdniester.
Russia's Ambassador to Moldova Oleg Vasnetsov was summoned on July 25 to the Moldovan Foreign Ministry following a media investigation that found that there were an "excessive" number of antennas on the roof of the embassy building.
The investigation by The Insider and Jurnal TV found that there are many antennas capable of receiving various electronic signals mounted on the embassy roof and identified individuals who operate the antennas and who are reported to have links with Russian intelligence.
Vasnetsov argued that the antennas were installed during the construction of the embassy in the late 1990s when phone networks and the Internet were of poor quality in Moldova.
"This so-called espionage scandal is just an excuse to implement a decision already made some time ago to reduce the number of diplomatic staff," Vasnetsov said after the meeting.
"In our opinion, this move seriously undermines the dialogue between our countries and is not in the spirit of friendly relations."
Since beating Moscow-backed incumbent Igor Dodon in November 2020, U.S.-educated President Maia Sandu has firmly steered Moldova toward the West and last year gained an invitation for her country to open negotiations for European Union membership.
With reporting by nordnews.md
NATO-Ukraine Council To Discuss Black Sea Security As Country Under Air Raid Alert
An air raid alert was declared across most of Ukraine on July 26 in the afternoon as the newly established NATO-Ukraine Council was preparing to discuss Black Sea security at its inaugural meeting in Brussels.
"The air raid alert was declared in connection with the launching of [Russian] cruise missiles from the eastern direction," the Ukrainian air defense said on Telegram.
The NATO-Ukraine Council is meeting in Brussels at ambassador level following Russia's refusal to extend a grain export deal and Moscow's intensive strikes on Ukraine's grain export installations in the Black Sea port of Odesa and the Danube.
The council, launched at a NATO summit in Lithuania earlier this month, is a forum meant to deepen ties with Ukraine and intended to serve as a permanent body where Kyiv and the alliance's members can hold consultations and call for meetings in emergency situations.
The meeting also comes amid a warning by Britain's Defense Ministry on July 26 that Russia may be preparing a blockade of Ukraine in the Black Sea.
"Russia’s Black Sea Fleet has altered its posture since Russia pulled out of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, in preparedness to enforce a blockade on Ukraine," the ministry said in its daily intelligence update.
"The modern corvette Sergei Kotov has deployed to the southern Black Sea, patrolling the shipping lane between the Bosphorus and Odesa. There is a realistic possibility that it will form part of a task group to intercept commercial vessels Russia believes are heading to Ukraine," it said.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, meanwhile, said the first meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council should focus on the security of Ukrainian ports and grain exports.
"The world knows that the security of our Black Sea ports is the key to peace and stability in the global food market," Zelenskiy said in his evening video address on July 25.
Zelenskiy spoke earlier with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak about how to ensure the flow of Ukrainian grain to international markets amid fresh air strikes by Russia on the port city of Odesa and the capital Kyiv.
"First and foremost, we talked about protecting our southern regions, in particular Odesa, the normal life of people and the work of our ports," he said in the video. "Rishi and I discussed possible steps and the possible number of air defense batteries. The United Kingdom can become the leader whose assistance with air defense systems will guarantee real security."
Russian strikes in recent days have targeted Ukrainian food export facilities, including on Danube ports close to the border with NATO member Romania.
Kyiv has accused Moscow of targeting grain supplies and infrastructure since suspending its participation in the Black Sea grain deal brokered last year by the United Nations and Turkey with Russia and Ukraine to help alleviate a global food crisis worsened by Russia's invasion.
Sunak said he made it clear during the call with Zelenskiy that any efforts by Russia to prevent grain from leaving Ukraine would be "completely unacceptable."
On the battlefield, Ukrainian defenders over the past 24 hours fought off numerous Russian attacks in Kharkiv while continuing their incremental push in the southern region of Zaporizhzhya, the General Staff of the Ukrainian military said in its daily report on July 26.
"In the Kupyansk direction [of the Kharkiv region], our soldiers are firmly holding the defense," the military said. "At the same time, Ukrainian forces continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol and Berdyansk directions [of Zaporizhzhya]," it said, adding that in total, Ukrainian forces fought 26 close combat battles in the past day.
Russian forces shelled and launched air strikes on more than 30 settlements in Zaporizhzhya and the Kherson region in the south, the military said.
Meanwhile, Pavlo Kyrykenko, the governor of the Donetsk region, said a 12-year-old girl died after being wounded in a Russian attack on a river bank in Kostiyantynivka, raising the number of those killed to three.
Another child, a 10-year-old boy, was among those killed in the Russian attack on July 24 that Kyrylenko said used cluster munitions. Several other children who were on the river bank were wounded.
On July 25, the United States announced an additional $400 million security package for Ukraine, including air defense munitions, armored vehicles, anti-armor weapons, and other "critical military assistance" from Defense Department stockpiles to help it retake territory and defend against Russian missile strikes.
The Pentagon announced the package after the European Union announced a 1.5 billion-euro ($1.66 billion) aid disbursement to help Ukraine repair infrastructure amid fresh air strikes by Russia on the port city of Odesa and the capital, Kyiv.
The U.S. aid is the 43rd drawdown of equipment from Defense Department inventories for Ukraine since August 2021, the Pentagon said in a statement.
The package includes munitions for Patriot air defense systems and National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS), Stinger antiaircraft systems, more ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), Stryker Armored Personnel Carriers, and a variety of other missiles and rockets.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Russia Raises Duties On Wine, Bans Import Of Fish Products From 'Unfriendly' Countries
The Russian government has raised the duty on imported wine from 12.5 percent to 20 percent and banned the import of finished fish and seafood products from "unfriendly countries." The ban will be in effect until the end of the year, the Ministry of Economic Development said, adding that the measure was taken "in response to Western sanctions." The list of "unfriendly countries" includes the United States, the member countries of the European Union, Canada, the United Kingdom, and others. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Ukrainian Forces Stave Off Russian Attacks In Kharkiv, Press With Offensive In South
Ukrainian defenders fought off numerous Russian attacks over the past 24 hours in the eastern region of Kharkiv, where Moscow's troops have been attempting to advance, while Kyiv's forces are continuing their incremental push in the southern region of Zaporizhzhya, the General Staff of the Ukrainian military said in its daily report on July 26. "In the Kupyansk direction [of the Kharkiv region], our soldiers are firmly holding the defense," the military said. "At the same time, Ukrainian forces continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol and Berdyansk directions [of Zaporizhzhya]," it said, adding that, in total, Ukrainian forces fought 26 close combat battles in the past day. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
North Korea Gives Russian Defense Ministry Delegation 'Warm Welcome'
North Korea rolled out the red carpet for the Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, state media said on July 26, with delegations from Moscow and Beijing set to attend Korean War anniversary events, the country's first known foreign visitors since its pandemic border closure. Pyongyang on July 27 will celebrate the 70th anniversary of the signing of the 1953 Korean War armistice, which ended open hostilities and is marked as Victory Day in the North. The Russian national anthem blared throughout Pyongyang International Airport, which was "wrapped up in a warm welcome atmosphere" to greet Shoigu on the evening of July 25, the Korean Central News Agency said. To read the original story by AFP, click here.
Opposition Leader In Azerbaijan Arrested On 'Spurious' Charges, Rights Watchdog Says
Human Rights Watch (HRW) has called for the release of prominent Azerbaijani opposition leader and scholar Gubad Ibadoghlu. The Narimanov district court sent Ibadoghlu to pretrial detention for four months on July 24 on charges of production, acquisition, or sale of counterfeit money by an organized group, HRW said. “Ibadoghlu’s detention falls squarely in a longstanding pattern of pursuing dubious charges against government critics in Azerbaijan,” Giorgi Gogia, associate Europe and Central Asia director at HRW said on July 25. “Such spurious charges appear to serve only one goal -- to silence opposition and critical voices in the country. He should be freed at once.”
U.S. Ambassador Echoes Warnings Of Impending Black Sea False Flag Operation
WASHINGTON -- The U.S. ambassador to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) on July 25 repeated U.S. warnings that Russia could use sea mines to blow up a ship and blame the attack on Ukraine.
Ambassador Michael Carpenter said Russia would use such an incident -- known as a false flag attack -- to justify further attacks against civilian ships in the Black Sea.
The Vienna-based OSCE said in a statement issued before Carpenter spoke at a briefing in Washington that its information indicates Russia laid additional sea mines in the approaches to Ukrainian ports.
"We believe this is a coordinated effort by Russia to justify any attacks against civilian ships in the Black Sea and then blame Ukraine," the OSCE said.
The U.S. State Department warned a day earlier that Russia might be preparing some "false flag" operation in relation to the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which was suspended last week after Russia said it would no longer participate in it because the terms of a parallel deal to help ship its grain and fertilizer were not being met.
"We've had information to suggest that they may be preparing a false flag operation -- we believe they may be preparing a false flag operation," spokesman Matthew Miller told a press briefing on July 24.
The OSCE, made up of 57 member countries, has played a key role in the documentation of war crimes through fact-finding missions and has provided support for civil society roles for the reconstruction of Ukraine.
Carpenter gave no indication what a U.S. response would be, though he suggested that an attack on a civilian ship could be considered a war crime.
When asked about future OSCE responses to Russia's withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative, the ambassador did not provide any details on plans other than "encouraging [the international community] to press Russia to come back to the deal."
Carpenter indicated that he believed Russia's withdraw from the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which was brokered last year by the UN and Turkey and allowed over 35 million tons of food to be shipped largely to developing countries in Asia and Africa, has prompted countries to reconsider their view of the war.
"I do believe across the wider world, there are many countries starting to understand with greater acuity…that this war of aggression against Ukraine [is] impacting them and it's impacting their populations," he said.
Carpenter went on to say that Russia is "making a killing off the artificially inflated food prices," citing the country's "record profits," but he provided no details on the OSCE's response.
The OSCE statement also refers to recent missile strikes on food storage facilities in Odesa, which have been hit hard since Russia's withdrawal from the pact.
Carpenter noted that Russian strikes last week destroyed 60,000 tons of grain in Ukraine.
"Just yesterday they struck a grain storage facility on the Danube River near the borders of Moldova and Romania," Carpenter said, condemning Russia’s weaponization of hunger as a "heartless, frankly cynical, effort to weaken Ukraine that is causing harm to millions of innocent civilians around the world."
American Freed From Russia In 2022 Prisoner Swap Injured While Fighting In Ukraine, U.S. Says
A former U.S. Marine who last year was part of a prisoner swap between the United States and Russia has been injured while fighting in Ukraine, the State Department said on July 25. Trevor Reed, who was imprisoned in Russia for nearly three years until he was exchanged for a Russian pilot in April 2022, was taken to Germany for medical care, State Department spokesman Vedant Patel said. Reed was not acting on behalf of the U.S. government in Ukraine, Patel added. Reed was sentenced in Russia in 2020 after being convicted of assaulting two Russian police officers in 2019. To read the original story by AP, click here.
U.S. Announces $400 Million In Military Aid For Ukraine
The United States has announced an additional $400 million security package for Ukraine, including air defense munitions, armored vehicles, anti-armor weapons, and other "critical military assistance" from Defense Department stockpiles to help it retake territory and defend against Russian missile strikes.
The Pentagon announced the package on July 25 after the European Union announced a 1.5 billion-euro ($1.66 billion) aid disbursement to help Ukraine repair infrastructure amid fresh air strikes by Russia on the port city of Odesa and the capital Kyiv.
The U.S. aid is the 43rd drawdown of equipment from Defense Department inventories for Ukraine since August 2021, the Pentagon said in a statement.
The package includes munitions for Patriot air defense systems and National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS), Stinger antiaircraft systems, more ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), Stryker Armored Personnel Carriers, and a variety of other missiles and rockets.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement that the United States and its allies and partners will continue to stand united with Ukraine.
"Russia could end this war at any time by withdrawing its forces from Ukraine and stopping its brutal attacks against Ukraine's cities and people," Blinken said.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy thanked the United States for the aid in his nightly video message.
He said he spoke earlier with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak about how to ensure the flow of Ukrainian grain to international markets amid fresh air strikes by Russia on the port city of Odesa and the capital Kyiv.
"First and foremost, we talked about protecting our southern regions, in particular Odesa, the normal life of people and the work of our ports," he said in the video. "Rishi and I discussed possible steps and the possible number of air defense batteries. The United Kingdom can become the leader whose assistance with air defense systems will guarantee real security."
Russian strikes in recent days have targeted Ukrainian food export facilities, including on Danube ports close to the border with NATO member Romania.
Kyiv has accused Moscow of targeting grain supplies and infrastructure since suspending its participation in the Black Sea grain deal brokered last year by the United Nations and Turkey with Russia and Ukraine to help alleviate a global food crisis worsened by Russia's invasion.
Sunak said he made it clear during the call with Zelenskiy that any efforts by Russia to prevent grain from leaving Ukraine would be "completely unacceptable."
"The prime minister said the U.K. was working closely with Turkey on restoring the grain deal, and we would continue to use our role as chair of the UN Security Council to further condemn Russia's behavior," Sunak's office said in a statement. Sunak also said he was "appalled by the devastation caused by recent Russian attacks on Odesa."
Zelenskiy also said in his video message that he held a meeting ahead of the first meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council, scheduled to take place on July 26.
"The consultations are specifically about security in the Black Sea -- our ports and our grain exports," he said.
In Brussels, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said she "firmly condemns" the Russian strikes on Ukrainian grain storage and export infrastructure and vowed continued support for Kyiv.
"Today we paid another 1.5 billion euros, to help keep the [Ukrainian] state running and repair infrastructure," von der Leyen said on Twitter.
The Kremlin on July 25 rejected a call by UN chief Antonio Guterres for Moscow to rejoin the grain deal, claiming that a part of the agreement that allowed Russia to export its grain and fertilizer had not been honored.
"Unfortunately, at the moment it is impossible to return to the deal because [the Russia-related part] is not being implemented, and de facto it has never been implemented," spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a news conference.
Regional officials in Ukraine reported early on July 25 that Russia launched a new wave of drone strikes on Kyiv, while and Moscow said it warded off a Ukrainian attack on one if its patrol boats in the Black Sea.
All drones launched overnight in the sixth attack on Ukraine's capital this month were shot down by the city's air defense, Serhiy Popko, the head of the Kyiv city military administration, said. The attack caused no casualties or damage, he said.
Russian drone attacks were also reported in the Cherkasy and Zhytomyr regions, with the latter suffering some infrastructure damage.
The Russian Defense Ministry said that Ukrainian seaborne drones attempted an attack on one of its patrol boats in the Black Sea, but the attack failed.
The claim could not be independently confirmed.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Uzbek Blogger Known For Criticism Of President Mirziyoev Goes On Trial
The Mirobod district court in Tashkent on July 25 started the trial of Uzbek investigative blogger Abduqodir Mominov, who is known for his criticism of President Shavkat Mirziyoev and his government, on charges of extortion, bribery, violation of privacy, and violation of regulations for trade and providing services. Mominov was arrested in February. His mother said at the time that her son's situation was linked to his professional activities. Mominov's arrest came two weeks after police detained several journalists from the Human.uz website and the press secretary of the Employment Ministry, Mavjuda Mirzaeva, on unspecified charges. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Uzbek Service, click here.
Uncle Of Self-Exiled Kazakh Opposition Figure Detained In Almaty
ASTANA -- Quanysh Nurghazin, an uncle of self-exiled Kazakh opposition figure Mukhtar Ablyazov, has been detained after his arrival at the Almaty international airport, the Central Asian nation's Prosecutor-General's Office said on July 25.
The statement said Nurghazin was detained on July 24 and transferred to house arrest. It called him Ablyazov's "accomplice" and "the nominal director" of the BSC company through which Ablyazov allegedly illegally transferred significant amounts of cash abroad.
"Nurghazin resided in Lithuania for 12 years, where he had obtained refugee status. He expressed his willingness to return to Kazakhstan," the Prosecutor-General's Office said in the statement.
Ablyazov wrote on Facebook that his uncle is 73 years old and suffers from serious medical problems and wants to be buried in his native country if he dies.
Ablyazov, 60, the former head of BTA Bank, is wanted in Kazakhstan and Russia on suspicion of embezzling some $5 billion. Ablyazov and his supporters reject the charge as politically motivated.
Ablyazov was sentenced to life in prison in absentia in 2018 after a court in Kazakhstan found him guilty of masterminding the murder of a banker in 2004.
In a separate in-absentia trial in Kazakhstan that ended in 2017, Ablyazov was convicted of embezzlement, abuse of office, and organizing a criminal group and sentenced to 20 years in prison.
In December, 2020, a court in Russia sentenced Ablyazov to 15 years in prison in absentia on embezzlement charges.
Ablyazov, who coordinates the activities of the Democratic Choice of Kazakhstan opposition movement from abroad, denies all the charges.
The outspoken critic of the Kazakh government has been residing in France for years.
Ablyazov has been organizing unsanctioned anti-government rallies in Kazakhstan via the Internet while in exile.
Kazakh authorities labeled DVK an extremist organization in 2017 and dozens of the movement's supporters faced persecution for having links with Ablyazov and his movement.
Russian Lawmakers Approve Bill Raising Maximum Age For Mandatory Military Service To 30
Russian parliament's lower chamber, the State Duma, on July 25 approved the final reading of a bill raising the maximum age for mandatory one-year military service for men to 30 from 27. Lawmaker Andrei Kartapolov said during the presentation of the bill for debate that was intended as a plan for "a big war" and "general mobilization." After the bill is approved by the parliament's upper chamber, the Federation Council, and signed into law by President Vladimir Putin, Russian men between 18 and 30 years of age will be required to put in one year of mandatory military service as of January 1, 2024. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Iranian Singer Known For Support Of Government Releases Anti-Leadership Song
Gholamali Koveitipor, an Iranian singer known for his support of the Islamic government and whose military anthems were a significant part of the Islamic republic's propaganda during the Iran-Iraq War in the 1980s, has released a song critical of the crackdown authorities have waged in the face of months of unrest.
Released in tandem with the traditional mourning month of Muharram in Iran, Koveitipor's new track strongly criticizes officials. One line in the song says, "Here, they're decimating all the youths, brutally assaulting my honor, I swear by God and by this shattered land, there's no place left for joy anymore."
In a different part of the song, the lyrics state: "Inept leaders! It's time for the era to reject you, it's time to let go of your chair."
In the wake of nationwide protests following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody for an alleged hijab violation, many Iranian artists and public figures have expressed their support for the demonstrations.
Iran's Culture and Islamic Guidance Ministry has taken a hard-line stance against protesting artists, repeatedly threatening them with a work ban because of their support for demonstrators rallying in support of human rights after Amini's death.
Thousands of people, including protesters, journalists, lawyers, athletes, and artists have been arrested and at least 500 people killed in Iran's brutal crackdown on the protests.
Earlier this month, rapper Toomaj Salehi, considered by many as the voice of the unrest that has rocked the country's Islamic leadership for almost a year, was sentenced to six years and three months in prison on charges of "corruption on Earth" over tweets he posted supporting protesters.
Government officials have not commented on Koveitipor's song.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Russian Fighter Jet Fires Flares At U.S. Drone Over Syria, Damaging It, U.S. Military Says
A Russian fighter jet flew within a few meters of a U.S. drone over Syria and fired flares at it, striking the American aircraft and damaging its propeller, the U.S. military said on July 25, the latest in a string of aggressive intercepts by Russia in the region. A senior U.S. Air Force commander said the move on July 23 was an attempt by the Russians to knock the MQ-9 Reaper drone out of the sky and came just a week after a Russian fighter jet flew dangerously close to a U.S. surveillance aircraft carrying a crew of four.
Former Kyrgyz Natural Resources Minister Kutmanova Arrested On Embezzlement Charges
Kyrgyzstan's State Committee of National Security (UKMK) said on July 25 that a Bishkek court had sent former Natural Resources Minister Dinara Kutmanova to pretrial detention on embezzlement charges. A day earlier, President Sadyr Japarov said that Kutmanova's son, Kemelbek Kutmanov, had been detained in Turkey and will be extradited to Kyrgyzstan on corruption charges. Japarov said the probe against Kutmanov was linked to the alleged embezzlement of funds at the Kumtor gold mine. Last week, UKMK chief Kamchybek Tashiev publicly accused Kutmanova of alleged involvement in the embezzlement, which the ex-minister rejected. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Russian Anti-War Activist Denied Extension Of Temporary Stay In Serbia
Serbian authorities have denied an extension of the temporary residence permit of Russian anti-war activist Vladimir Volokhonsky less than two weeks after temporarily denying entry to Peter Nikitin, the Russian national with whom Volokhonsky helped establish the nongovernmental organization Russian Democratic Society.
The Russian Democratic Society -- a Russian expat association that has grown to tens of thousands of people since Russia invaded Ukraine -- said that Volokhonsky, who arrived from St. Petersburg in May last year and was granted a temporary residence permit, was informed of the decision on July 25.
Volokhonsky told RFE/RL's Balkan Service that the decision not to extend his residence permit is "a form of political pressure."
"Since my activities, like all the activities of the Russian Democratic Society, are completely public and legal, I see no reason to consider ourselves a threat to the security of the state in any way," he said.
An opposition councilor in St. Petersburg, Volokhonsky left Russia in March last year after he was taken into custody and his home was searched following his public opposition to Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Serbia's Internal Affairs Ministry and the Security Intelligence Agency did not respond to an inquiry by RFE/RL over why Volokhonsky was denied the extension.
Volokhonsky has been threatened along with other opponents of the Kremlin's policies and its war in Ukraine.
He was targeted on Telegram by the Russian extreme right-wing organization Russian-Serbian Center Eagles based in St. Petersburg.
According to RFE/RL research, the group has links with right-wing parties in Serbia.
Anti-war activists from a group called Russians, Ukrainians, Belarusians, and Serbs together against The War said they have sent a public request to police to reverse the decision against Volokhonsky.
"Vladimir Volokhonsky's return to Russia would certainly mean his arrest and long-term imprisonment in labor camps, as all opponents of [Russian President Vladimir] Putin's regime go through the same process," the group said.
The Russian Democratic Society, which has been threatened with expulsion from Serbia in the past, said the refusal to grant Volokhonsky an extension for his stay represents "a continuation of illegal pressure on the Russian anti-war community in Serbia."
Less than two weeks ago, Nikitin was denied entry to Serbia and held for two days at Belgrade's international airport even though he has a valid long-term resident's permit, is married to a Serb, and has two children who were born in Serbia. He was eventually allowed entry into the country on July 14.
Volokhonsky said that some Serbian officials are "damaging Serbia" with the move and making it appear to be "an unsafe country where rights are not protected, and resettlement is not wise."
"But I am convinced that this is not the case. I will stay here for a month, and then maybe I will leave the country. Of course, returning to Russia is not an option, because I will be arrested there," Volokhonsky said.
Russia Adds EU-Based Dozhd TV To List Of 'Undesirable Organizations'
Russian authorities have declared the EU-based Dozhd (Rain) TV an "undesirable" organization amid the Kremlin's ongoing crackdown on civil society and independent organizations. The Prosecutor-General's Office announced the decision on July 25, after which Dozhd TV editorial board switched off the donation system from its audience in Russia and canceled online subscriptions from the Russian territory to its websites and programs on the Internet to avoid any repercussions for its audience. Dozhd TV was based in Moscow but moved its headquarters and personnel to Latvia and the Netherlands after Russia launched its ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Iran Rights Group Condemns 'Humiliating And Disproportionate' Sentences Handed To Women
The group Human Rights Activists in Iran (HRA) says it is concerned over the official resumption of morality police patrols and has condemned the "humiliating and disproportionate" sentences handed to women for violations of the mandatory hijab law.
In a statement released on July 24, HRA said the current situation, which includes the sentencing of women for removing their hijabs alongside the Islamic republic's attempts to maintain its international image, must be widely condemned because "inaction is not an option."
HRA also criticized the escalating confrontations with Iranian women and girls, warning that the "dignity, rights, and future of millions of Iranian women" are at risk.
The group urged Iran to respond immediately to the demands of both domestic campaigners and the international community by guaranteeing the rights of women both in law and in practice.
"Now, with the return of the morality police, several women in Iran have received humiliating sentences for not observing the hijab over the last week, a trend that seems to be systematic," the statement read.
The statement condemned recent sentences handed down by hijab courts, which have begun to issue alternative punishments for opponents of mandatory hijab. These have so far included cash fines, referrals to psychiatric treatment centers for mental illness, the provision of public cleaning services, and the deprivation of women of their occupational activities.
The court has recently taken to labeling women opposing mandatory hijab as mentally ill, with judges calling it an "anti-family personality disorder." Those handed such alternative sentences include Iranian actresses, Afsaneh Bayegan, Azadeh Samadi, and Leila Bolukat.
"We are forced to enter a battle that has been imposed on us, but as Iranian women, we have shown that we are not afraid of any battle until we achieve our rights," the HRA statement quoted one woman, whose identity was not revealed for her own safety, as saying.
Another unidentified woman added: "The struggle for gender equality is as old as time. We, as women, with our unshakeable belief in achieving our goals, have shown that we are not afraid of this battle. The reintroduction of the Guidance Patrol [morality police] on the streets is nothing but a futile attempt by the government that could not silence us last year. We will continue this fight."
Acts of civil disobedience against the hijab law -- which requires women and girls over the age of 9 to wear a head scarf in public -- have increased since the death of Mahsa Amini last September while in police custody for an alleged hijab violation.
Resistance to the hijab is seen now as a symbol of the state's repression of women and the deadly crackdown on society.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Banks in Central Asia, Caucasus Suspend Cooperation With Russia's Unistream
Several banks in Central Asia and the Caucasus have stopped working with the Russian money-transfer company Unistream after the U.S. Treasury Department imposed sanctions on the Moscow-based firm on July 20.
Kazakhstan's Kazpochta (Kazakh Post) and Nurbank said on July 24 that they had suspended, for an unspecified period, all operations with Unistream due to the sanctions. The move comes amid a dramatic increase in cash flows through Unistream from Russia to Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, as well as to the South Caucasus countries of Armenia and Georgia.
Uzbekistan's People's bank, Kapital Bank, and Ipoteka Bank, as well as Kyrgyzstan's Kompanyon Bank, Finca Bank, RSK Bank, Kapital Bank, Halyk Bank, and Bank of Asia also announced that they had suspended operations linked to Unistream.
In Tajikistan, Oryonbank and Humo Bank also halted cooperation with Unistream.
In Armenia, Ardshinbank and Converse Bank made similar statements as well, while two other Armenian banks, Evokabank and Armeconombank, said they would allow only the transfer of Russian rubles and Armenian drams via Unistream.
In Georgia, the Bank of Georgia and TBC Bank suspended cooperation with Unistream.
Unistream, along with the Contact and Zolotaya Korona (Golden Grown) money-transfer companies, have become major companies since international sanctions were imposed on Russia over Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine launched in February 2022.
In total, more than $2 billion was transferred from Russia to Georgia last year, a 403 percent jump over 2021. About $775 million was transferred from Russia to Kazakhstan in 2022, which is 579 percent higher than in the previous year.
The amount of cash transferred by Russians to Armenia last year was $3.1 billion, which is 306 percent higher than in 2021.
Hundreds of thousands of Russians fled Russia for the former Soviet republics in Central Asia, the Caucasus, and other countries last year after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilization to the war in Ukraine in September.
With reporting by TASS, Darakchi, Fergana.news, Vedomosti, and Economist.kg
Pro-Russian Ukrainian Politician Murayev Accused Of Treason
The Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) said on July 25 that former lawmaker Yevhen Murayev, who is known for his pro-Moscow stance, is suspected of high treason and violating the equality of people based on their race, ethnicity, and regional grouping. Murayev, 46, is currently not in Ukraine. The SBU added that Murayev used his Nashi (Ours) television channel, which is now banned in Ukraine, to promote Russian propaganda. Weeks before Russia launched its ongoing invasion of Ukraine, British intelligence named Murayev as a possible Kremlin-friendly politician that Moscow wanted to bring to power in Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
