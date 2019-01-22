Ten Dead, 10 Missing From Burning Ships Near Kerch Strait

The latest reports on a fire that broke out on two Tanzanian-flagged commercial vessels off the Crimean Peninsula say the death toll from the blaze stands at 10 people -- with 12 sailors rescued and 10 others listed as missing.



The Novorossiysk Maritime Rescue Center in Russia said early on January 22 that rescuers managed to recover 10 bodies from the blaze, which broke out on January 21 when one ship was transferring fuel to the other near the Kerch Strait.



A spokesman for the Russian rescue center said bad weather conditions was preventing the rescued sailors from being brought to shore.



The spokesman also said the fire could not be extinguished in the rough waters and was continuing to burn early on January 22.



Russian news agencies reported that once the fire began, it quickly spread from one ship to the other, prompting the crews to jump overboard.



The 17-member crew of one ship, the Candy, included nine Turkish citizens and eight sailors from India.



The crew of the other ship, the Maestro, was comprised of seven Turkish sailors, seven Indian citizens, and citizen of Libya.



Interfax reported that a criminal inquiry had been launched into the incident.



Some reports said violations of safety rules may have caused the fire.



The Kerch Strait, a narrow waterway that links the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov, has been the focus of tension between Russia and Ukraine.



Russia seized the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine in early 2014 and illegally annexed the territory through a referendum that the United Nations General Assembly says has "no validity."



However, based on its claim that Crimea is now part of Russia, the Kremlin is maintaining that the Black Sea approach to the Kerch Strait is now exclusively Russian territorial water.



In November, Russian security forces fired on and seized three Ukrainian vessels off the coast of Crimea near the Kerch Strait.



Moscow claims the Ukrainian Navy ships illegally entered Russian territorial waters off the Crimean coast



Russia continues to hold the 24 Ukrainian Navy sailors it detained in the incident.



They are facing trial on charges of illegally crossing into Russian territorial waters.



With reporting by Reuters, AP, AFP, TASS, and Interfax