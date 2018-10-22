Khachanov Wins Men’s Kremlin Cup For Russian Sweep In Moscow Tournament

Russia’s Karen Khachanov easily defeated Adrian Mannarino of France to win his third ATP tennis title at the Kremlin Cup in Moscow.

Khachanov beat the Frenchmen 6-2, 6-2 in just 55 minutes on October 21 for the title -- the first Russian man to win the Kremlin Cup since Mikhail Youzhny in 2009.

Russia's Daria Kasatkina won the women's WTA title a day earlier with a victory over Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur, representing the first time since 2007 that both Kremlin Cup championships have been won by Russian players.

"I'm happy with the game I displayed at this tournament, and that I was getting better and better with each match," the 22-year-old Khachanov said.

"That's what the top players do and it's what brings you results."

"It was my childhood dream to win my home tournament here in Moscow," Khachanov added.

With the win, Khachanov is guaranteed to reach the top 20 in the rankings for the first time. He had been ranked 26th.

Based on reporting by AP and AFP