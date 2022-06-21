Accessibility links

Kharkiv Endures Missile Strikes As Russian Offensive Intensifies

An adviser to Ukraine's interior minister on June 19 cited a heightened risk north of Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv, as Russian troops seek to once again make it a "frontline city." Vadym Denysenko told Ukrainian national television that enemy forces are seeking to get closer to Kharkiv, in northeastern Ukraine, in order to shell it. "Russia is trying to make Kharkiv a frontline city," Denysenko said.

Within hours of his warning, Russia's Defense Ministry claimed it had launched Iskander missiles at a tank-repair plant in Kharkiv. Photographers from Reuters and epa documented the devastation caused by the missile attacks, which damaged several educational institutions and an industrial area.

In May, Kharkiv's defenders appeared to have pushed Russian forces back from an encirclement operation around the city. Last week, reports suggested Russian forces had deployed artillery to thwart a Ukrainian counteroffensive near Kharkiv.

1 Onlookers watch as firefighters attempt to extinguish a fire attributed to Russian shelling in Kharkiv's Nemyshlyanskyi district on June 20.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has warned that Moscow is attempting to regroup to attack Kharkiv again. "Of course, we will do everything possible to stop the occupiers, to protect the people. But to do it faster, we need support, modern weapons. Such weapons that have potential greater than that of the Russian Army." He added, "It's a matter of lives."
2 The aftermath of a Russian missile strike on the Kharkiv State Zoo Veterinary Academy on June 20. According to witnesses, no one was killed or injured.
3 Damaged rooms of the Kharkiv State Zoo Veterinary Academy are seen following the missile strike.
4 A bystander examines a 2.5-meter-deep crater left by a Russian missile strike in front of the Kharkiv State Zoo Veterinary Academy.
5 Objects are salvaged from a classroom containing taxidermy birds following the aftermath of a Russian missile strike that damaged the Kharkiv State Zoo Veterinary Academy.
7 A woman cleans up debris at the academy.
8 Firefighters extinguish a fire that was started by Russian shelling in a Kharkiv industrial area on June 20.
9 Bystanders watch as debris is removed from the destroyed Lyubotyn Vocational College of Railway Transport near Kharkiv on June 20. According to Ukrainska Pravda, two Russian cruise missiles struck the college, which also housed a volunteer center where people could collect humanitarian aid for internally displaced people.
10 People clear debris at the Lyubotyn Vocational Railway Transport College near Kharkiv.

At least three civilians were killed and seven were injured as Russian forces intensified their shelling of the Kharkiv region in the last 24 hours, according to regional Governor Oleh Synyehubov in a Telegram post on June 21.
RFE/RL

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 27 languages in 23 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many people cannot get locally: uncensored news, responsible discussion, and open debate.

