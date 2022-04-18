Ukrainian Paramedic Braves Shelling To Comfort Kharkiv Wounded

Instead of running for cover, a Ukrainian paramedic comforted a wounded civilian as shells rained down on the eastern city of Kharkiv. At least five people were killed and a dozen were wounded on April 17 when apartment blocks were bombarded by Russian forces. The paramedic told people to "stay on the ground" as he refused to leave the side of a terrified woman who had been hit by shrapnel. (WARNING: Viewers may find the content of this video disturbing.)