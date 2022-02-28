Accessibility links

Dozens Of Civilian Deaths Reported In Kharkiv After Intense Shelling

Ukraine's interior minister said there were dozens of civilian deaths after the country's second largest city, Kharkiv, was shelled on February 28. The northeastern city has become one of the major battlegrounds since Russia's military invaded Ukraine. Security analyst Ruslan Leviyev told Current Time that Russian forces were intensifying rocket attacks after their ground offensive stalled. (WARNING: Viewers may find the content of this video disturbing.)

