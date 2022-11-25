Kherson Governor Says Hospitals Evacuated 'Due To Constant Shelling' Amid Rising Death Toll In City

The governor of the embattled Kherson region of southeastern Ukraine said on November 25 that "due to constant shelling" officials have evacuated hospital patients from several facilities, while another official there blamed dozens of deaths on Russian shelling the same day.

Galina Lugova, head of the Kherson city military administration, said 15 Kherson city residents had been killed by Russian shelling during the day and 35 more injured, including a child.

Lugova said via social media that multiple private homes and high-rise buildings had been damaged in the Russian bombing.

Governor Yaroslav Yanusevich said via the regional administration's Telegram channel earlier in the day that children from a Kherson regional facility had been transported to Mykolayiv, about 60 kilometers away.

He said other transferees included psychiatric patients, with around 100 people expected to get treatment in the Black Sea port city farther west, Odesa.

He said some of the transfers would last "as long as enemy strikes are being repeated in Kherson."

IN PHOTOS: As Russian forces continue to shell the recently liberated city of Kherson, doctors have been struggling to work with little water, electricity, and poor equipment.

Yanusevich also said residents in the city -- which was recaptured by Ukrainian forces earlier this month after months of occupation and has been targeted by long-range aerial attacks on infrastructure and civilian targets -- could contact authorities to request evacuation "to safer regions of Ukraine."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy this week cited constant reports of shelling of Kherson, the only regional hub that Russian forces had managed to overrun since the start of the nine-month full-scale invasion.

Much of the country remains without power, water, and fuel following massive bombardments by Russian missile attacks in recent weeks.

Yanusevich also notified residents on November 25 that two mobile-phone operators, Kyivstar and Vodafone, had managed to restore the functioning of two base stations in the Kherson region, allowing for voice and Internet services.

With reporting by AFP