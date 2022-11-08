Accessibility links

Russian Occupation Meant A Mother Could Not Provide For Her Special-Needs Son

Russian Occupation Meant A Mother Could Not Provide For Her Special-Needs Son

With a special-needs son, medication shortages and stale, overpriced food in the shops, life in the Russian-occupied Kherson region became intolerable after five months for one Ukrainian mother. Anastasia Borysova tried to carry on living in Nova Kakhovka after Russian troops seized control of the city, but she could not get her son the care he needs -- nor even basic groceries sometimes. The family made it to Odesa after pleading with border guards to be allowed to leave Kherson.

