Hundreds of people marched in Kosovo’s capital, Pristina, on December 5 to demand justice for Liridona Murseli, a 30-year-old woman whose killing was allegedly arranged by her husband. The mother of two was shot in the family car on November 29 in what police first thought was a robbery gone wrong. Investigators later arrested her husband, Naim Murseli, suspecting him of arranging a hit man.