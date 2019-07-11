Komsomolets Wreck Site Reveals High Radiation Levels 30 Years After Soviet Sub Sinks

The K-278 Komsomolets was on its first operational patrol when the Soviet nuclear-powered and nuclear-armed submarine met its fiery demise in the Barents Sea on April 7, 1989, killing 42 crewmen.

Thirty years later, a Norwegian scientific expedition to the wreckage site 1.7 kilometers below the surface has confirmed that the Komsomolets continues to have a lasting environmental impact.

"We found levels of radioactive cesium...that were close to 1 million times higher than the levels we find in [uncontaminated] seawater," Hilde Elise Heldal, a researcher from the Institute of Marine Research who participated in the July 7 mission, told RFE/RL by telephone.

The confirmation that the submarine is actively leaking radiation comes weeks after a fire aboard a top-secret Russian nuclear submarine in the Barents Sea killed 14 sailors, making it the deadliest submarine incident to hit the Russian Navy since 2008 and raising alarm about Moscow's transparency on the matter.

Norwegian scientists have been monitoring the wreck of the Komsomolets -- which lies 180 kilometers southwest of Norway's Bear Island and 3,500 kilometers northwest of the country's mainland coast -- since the 1990s.

The Norwegian monitoring effort entails annual expeditions to the Komsomolets to take water and core samples from the sea floor, but is limited, according to Heldal, because "we don't know exactly how close to the wreck we are."

This year, for the first time, the Norwegians deployed an underwater drone, the Norwegian-designed ROV Aegir 600, which she said, "made it possible to take pictures, film, and also to take samples very close to the wreck."

The results were both visually and scientifically stunning.

Video images released on July 8 revealed an eerie scene at the dark depths of Arctic waters -- twisted metal from the sub's scorched hull belying the Komsomolets' former status as one of the most advanced underwater vessels of its time.

Nuclear Torpedoes

Fitted with a titanium inner hull, a single pressurized-water nuclear reactor, and six 533-millimeter torpedo tubes that made it fit for antisubmarine warfare, the Komsomolets reached a depth of 1,020 meters in 1984, a record at the time.

But following years of development and testing after its commissioning as a prototype in 1983, its life as an operative vessel of the Soviet fleet was short-lived.

While conducting its first patrol at a depth of about 335 meters, a fire in the engine room quickly spread and caused the sub's nuclear reactor to shut down. The crew managed to carry out an emergency ascent and breached the surface within 11 minutes. But while most of the crew of 69 was able to evacuate, four died in the fire, while many who had managed to escape died of hypothermia as they awaited rescue.

After continuing to burn for hours, the Komsomolets sank to the bottom of the sea, carrying two nuclear-armed torpedoes with it. All in all, 42 crew members would perish.