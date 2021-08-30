Accessibility links

Kosovar Military Receive Armored Security Vehicles Donated By Washington

Kosovo’s armed forces displayed 55 military vehicles that were received as a donation from the United States. The M1117 Armored Security Vehicles -- a model widely used in combat operations in Iraq and Afghanistan -- were on show on August 30 at a military base just outside Pristina. Washington remains Kosovo’s staunchest supporter, both politically and financially, and has recently increased its efforts to build up the country’s armed forces.

