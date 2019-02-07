Kosovars Demand Action In Alleged Police Rape Case

Hundreds of people protested outside of police headquarters in Kosovo's capital, Pristina, demanding strong action against sexual abuse. The rally on February 7 came in response to the reported rapes of a 16-year-old girl in the town of Drenas. Local media reports said she had allegedly been raped by a teacher, then by a police office who was investigating her rape case. The reports said the girl became pregnant but was forced to have an abortion by the police officer. The policeman has since been detained for questioning by prosecutors. Slogans at the protest included: "Rapists in prison" and "Hands off, no rape!"