Kosovars Remember Loved Ones Missing From 1998-99 War

Hundreds gathered in Kosovo to remember friends and family who went missing during the war 20 years ago. They marched through the capital, Pristina, on August 30, the date recognized by human rights groups as the annual the International Day of the Disappeared. Officials in Kosovo say that more than 1,600 people are still missing from Kosovo's 1998-99 war, which was fought primarily against Serb forces. About 13,500 people were killed in the conflict, which ended following a NATO air campaign in 1999. Kosovo's ethnic Albanian majority declared independence from Serbia in February 2008.